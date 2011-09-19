Trending

Drechou wins in Calaf

Santanyes earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Drechou (Fra)1:37:34
2David Lozano Riba (Spa)
3Guillem Munos (Spa)0:00:06
4Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)0:01:01
5Roger Argelaguer (Spa)0:02:02
6Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:02:14
7Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)0:02:23
8Francesc Guerra (Spa)0:02:38
9Francesc Freixer (Spa)0:02:43
10Alex Fabregas Granon (Spa)0:05:39
11Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:06:20
12Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)0:06:30
13Francesco Xavier Carnicer (Spa)0:06:35
14Xavier Vinyas (Spa)0:06:36
15Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:11:35
16Diego Fernandez (Spa)
17Jofre Prunera (Spa)0:12:27
18Guillem Marti (Spa)0:12:56
19Oriol Domenech (Spa)0:14:32
20Marcos Vasquez (Spa)0:15:03
21Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)0:16:08
22Ivan De Romo (Spa)0:18:10
23Christian Cruz (Spa)0:20:00
24Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)0:27:21
25Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
26Gerard Arenos (Spa)
27David Peñaloza (Spa)
28Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
29Oriol Duran (Spa)
30Xavier Clopes (Spa)
31Eduard Figueras (Spa)
32Eloi Preckler (Spa)
33Alberto Arredondo (Spa)
34Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
35Joan Albert Tolra (Spa)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)1:19:30
2Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:01:08
3Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)0:01:30
4Nuria Espinosa (Spa)0:10:38
5Judith Sanchez (Spa)0:22:13
6Nuria Teys (Spa)
7Marta Viladoms (Spa)
8Brita Henseler (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews