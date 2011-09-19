Drechou wins in Calaf
Santanyes earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|1:37:34
|2
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|3
|Guillem Munos (Spa)
|0:00:06
|4
|Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)
|0:01:01
|5
|Roger Argelaguer (Spa)
|0:02:02
|6
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:02:14
|7
|Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)
|0:02:23
|8
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|0:02:38
|9
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|0:02:43
|10
|Alex Fabregas Granon (Spa)
|0:05:39
|11
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|0:06:20
|12
|Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)
|0:06:30
|13
|Francesco Xavier Carnicer (Spa)
|0:06:35
|14
|Xavier Vinyas (Spa)
|0:06:36
|15
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:11:35
|16
|Diego Fernandez (Spa)
|17
|Jofre Prunera (Spa)
|0:12:27
|18
|Guillem Marti (Spa)
|0:12:56
|19
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|0:14:32
|20
|Marcos Vasquez (Spa)
|0:15:03
|21
|Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)
|0:16:08
|22
|Ivan De Romo (Spa)
|0:18:10
|23
|Christian Cruz (Spa)
|0:20:00
|24
|Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)
|0:27:21
|25
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|26
|Gerard Arenos (Spa)
|27
|David Peñaloza (Spa)
|28
|Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
|29
|Oriol Duran (Spa)
|30
|Xavier Clopes (Spa)
|31
|Eduard Figueras (Spa)
|32
|Eloi Preckler (Spa)
|33
|Alberto Arredondo (Spa)
|34
|Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
|35
|Joan Albert Tolra (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|1:19:30
|2
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:01:08
|3
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|0:01:30
|4
|Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
|0:10:38
|5
|Judith Sanchez (Spa)
|0:22:13
|6
|Nuria Teys (Spa)
|7
|Marta Viladoms (Spa)
|8
|Brita Henseler (Ger)
