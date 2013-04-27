Image 1 of 13 The podium: Patrik Sinkewitz, Mauro Santambrogio and Oscar Gatto (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 13 It was a gloomy day for the GP Larciano (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 13 The peloton rolls through the start/finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 13 RusVelo leads the chase under the banner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 13 The peloton in full flight (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 13 Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 13 Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini) leads Patrik SInkewitz in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 13 Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini) wins the GP Larciano (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 13 Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini) pushes the pace in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 13 Patrik Sinkewitz just holds off the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 13 Danilo Di Luca rounded out the top 10 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 13 Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini) celebrates his win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 13 Garmin-Sharp riders gather at the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) claimed his first win of the season in Larciano as he won the GP Industria & Artigianato ahead of Patrick Sinkewitz (Meridiana) and his teammate Oscar Gatto.

Santambrogio’s Vini Fantini-Selle Italia squad took control of the race on the final climb of San Baronto and his new teammate Danilo Di Luca was prominent in setting the pace on the ascent. Approaching the summit, Santambrogio accelerated sharply and brought Sinkewitz clear of the peloton with him, while Steve Cummings (BMC) tried and failed to get across to them on the way down.

It soon became apparent that the two leaders would fight it out for the win, and when Sinkewitz overshot a bend two kilometres from the line, the way was paved for Santambrogio to take his maiden win for Vini Fantini-Selle Italia.

Sinkewitz recovered sufficiently to hang on for second place at 12 seconds, while Oscar Gatto prevailed in the eight-man sprint for third place two seconds later.

Danilo Di Luca, who only signed for Vini Fantini-Selle Italia on Thursday and who was riding his first race for over 200 days, finished 10th. The veteran, who was suspended after testing positive for CERA in 2009, is set to line up for the team at the Giro d’Italia.

