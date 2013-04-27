Trending

Santambrogio wins GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano

Sinkewitz and Gatto second and third

Image 1 of 13

The podium: Patrik Sinkewitz, Mauro Santambrogio and Oscar Gatto

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 13

It was a gloomy day for the GP Larciano

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 13

The peloton rolls through the start/finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 13

RusVelo leads the chase under the banner

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 13

The peloton in full flight

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 13

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the bunch

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 13

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini) leads Patrik SInkewitz in the breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 13

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini) wins the GP Larciano

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 13

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini) pushes the pace in the breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 13

Patrik Sinkewitz just holds off the bunch

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 13

Danilo Di Luca rounded out the top 10

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 13

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 13

Garmin-Sharp riders gather at the start

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) claimed his first win of the season in Larciano as he won the GP Industria & Artigianato ahead of Patrick Sinkewitz (Meridiana) and his teammate Oscar Gatto.

Santambrogio’s Vini Fantini-Selle Italia squad took control of the race on the final climb of San Baronto and his new teammate Danilo Di Luca was prominent in setting the pace on the ascent. Approaching the summit, Santambrogio accelerated sharply and brought Sinkewitz clear of the peloton with him, while Steve Cummings (BMC) tried and failed to get across to them on the way down.

It soon became apparent that the two leaders would fight it out for the win, and when Sinkewitz overshot a bend two kilometres from the line, the way was paved for Santambrogio to take his maiden win for Vini Fantini-Selle Italia.

Sinkewitz recovered sufficiently to hang on for second place at 12 seconds, while Oscar Gatto prevailed in the eight-man sprint for third place two seconds later.

Danilo Di Luca, who only signed for Vini Fantini-Selle Italia on Thursday and who was riding his first race for over 200 days, finished 10th. The veteran, who was suspended after testing positive for CERA in 2009, is set to line up for the team at the Giro d’Italia.
 

Full Results
1Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4:49:21
2Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:12
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:14
4Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
5Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
10Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
11Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa0:00:30
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
14Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:00:40
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
17Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
18Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
20Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
21Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
22Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
23Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
24Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
25Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
26Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:30
27Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
28Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
29Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
30Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
31Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
32Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
33Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
34Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
35Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
36Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
37Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
38Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
39Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
40Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
41Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
42Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
43Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
44Robbie Squire (USA) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:04:30
45Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
46Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
47Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
48Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
49Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
50Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
51Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
52Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
53Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
54Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
56Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
57Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
58Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:00
59Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:30
60Alessio Camilli (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
61Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

