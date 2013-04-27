Santambrogio wins GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano
Sinkewitz and Gatto second and third
Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) claimed his first win of the season in Larciano as he won the GP Industria & Artigianato ahead of Patrick Sinkewitz (Meridiana) and his teammate Oscar Gatto.
Santambrogio’s Vini Fantini-Selle Italia squad took control of the race on the final climb of San Baronto and his new teammate Danilo Di Luca was prominent in setting the pace on the ascent. Approaching the summit, Santambrogio accelerated sharply and brought Sinkewitz clear of the peloton with him, while Steve Cummings (BMC) tried and failed to get across to them on the way down.
It soon became apparent that the two leaders would fight it out for the win, and when Sinkewitz overshot a bend two kilometres from the line, the way was paved for Santambrogio to take his maiden win for Vini Fantini-Selle Italia.
Sinkewitz recovered sufficiently to hang on for second place at 12 seconds, while Oscar Gatto prevailed in the eight-man sprint for third place two seconds later.
Danilo Di Luca, who only signed for Vini Fantini-Selle Italia on Thursday and who was riding his first race for over 200 days, finished 10th. The veteran, who was suspended after testing positive for CERA in 2009, is set to line up for the team at the Giro d’Italia.
|1
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4:49:21
|2
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:14
|4
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|5
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|6
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|11
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|0:00:30
|12
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|14
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:00:40
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|18
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|20
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|21
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|22
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
|23
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|24
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|25
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|26
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:30
|27
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|28
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|30
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|31
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|32
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|33
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|34
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|36
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|37
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|38
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|39
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|40
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|41
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|42
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|43
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|44
|Robbie Squire (USA) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:04:30
|45
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|46
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|47
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|48
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|49
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|50
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|51
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|52
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|53
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|54
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|55
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|56
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|57
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|58
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:06:00
|59
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:30
|60
|Alessio Camilli (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|61
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy