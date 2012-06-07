Lagutin triumphs at GP du canton d'Argovie
Vacansoleil-DCM rider wins from 3-man break
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:26:10
|2
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|7
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|12
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:48
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|14
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:00:54
|15
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:58
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:00
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
|18
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|20
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|21
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|23
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:36
|27
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|28
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:41
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:02
|31
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|32
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|35
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|36
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|37
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|39
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:35
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:24
|42
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|44
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|45
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|46
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|47
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|49
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|51
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Clement Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|53
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|54
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|55
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|57
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|59
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|60
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|61
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|62
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|63
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|HD
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|HD
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Michael Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Simon Zahner (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Kevin Jost (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Remo Schuler (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Florian Bissininger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Tobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|DNF
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|DNF
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|DNF
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|DNF
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNS
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
