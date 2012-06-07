Trending

Lagutin triumphs at GP du canton d'Argovie

Vacansoleil-DCM rider wins from 3-man break

Full Results
1Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:26:10
2Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:31
5Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
7Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
10Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
12Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:00:48
13Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
14Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:00:54
15Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:58
16Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:00
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
18Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
20Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
21Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
23Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
24Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:36
27Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
28Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:41
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
30Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:02:02
31Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
32Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
33Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
34Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
35Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
36Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
37Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
39Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Switzerland0:05:35
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
41Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:08:24
42Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
44Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
45Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
46Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
47Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
49Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
51Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
52Clement Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
53Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
54Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
55Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
57Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
58Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
59Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
60Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
61Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
62Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
63Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
HDJesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
HDAlexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFDavid Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFMichael Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFDaniel Henggeler (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFNicolas Winter (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
DNFGrégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFSimon Zahner (Swi) Switzerland
DNFKevin Jost (Swi) Switzerland
DNFFlorian Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
DNFSepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Switzerland
DNFJosef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
DNFRemo Schuler (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
DNFFlorian Bissininger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
DNFDaniel Rinner (Lie) Team Vorarlberg
DNFTobias Jenny (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) Switzerland
DNFLeonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFWinner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFUmberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFNikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFArkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFGilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFJoeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFBaden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFNikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFOleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFAdrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
DNFAlexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFThomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
DNFValery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
DNFGustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
DNFLuca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFAntonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
DNFValery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFMarkus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFRoberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNSRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews