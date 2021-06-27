Gianni Moscon wins GP di Lugano
By Cyclingnews
Italian bests Conti, Hermans
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|8
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|9
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore e Vita
|10
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
Gianni Moscon wins GP di LuganoItalian bests Conti, Hermans
