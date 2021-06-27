Trending

Gianni Moscon wins GP di Lugano

By

Italian bests Conti, Hermans

Gianni Moscon won stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps
Gianni Moscon won stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
7Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
8Davide Orrico (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
9Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore e Vita
10Markus Wildauer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg

Latest on Cyclingnews