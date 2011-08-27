Van Vleuten seals World Cup in Plouay
Stevens and Vos round out podium
Image 1 of 34
Image 2 of 34
Image 3 of 34
Image 4 of 34
Image 5 of 34
Image 6 of 34
Image 7 of 34
Image 8 of 34
Image 9 of 34
Image 10 of 34
Image 11 of 34
Image 12 of 34
Image 13 of 34
Image 14 of 34
Image 15 of 34
Image 16 of 34
Image 17 of 34
Image 18 of 34
Image 19 of 34
Image 20 of 34
Image 21 of 34
Image 22 of 34
Image 23 of 34
Image 24 of 34
Image 25 of 34
Image 26 of 34
Image 27 of 34
Image 28 of 34
Image 29 of 34
Image 30 of 34
Image 31 of 34
Image 32 of 34
Image 33 of 34
Image 34 of 34
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:12:28
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:03
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:46
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:00:49
|6
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:06
|7
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:05:45
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|9
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|11
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|14
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|15
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|16
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|17
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|19
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|20
|Tetyana Riabchienko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:06:12
|21
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:24
|22
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:09:35
|23
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|24
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|25
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) France
|26
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|27
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|28
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|29
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|30
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|31
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|32
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia
|33
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) France
|34
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|35
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|36
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|37
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|38
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|39
|Régina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands
|40
|Polona Batageli (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|41
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|42
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia
|43
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
|44
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|45
|Mélodie Leseur (Fra) France
|46
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|47
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|48
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|49
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|50
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Spain
|51
|Eneritz Iturriaga Extebarria (Spa) Spain
|52
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|53
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|54
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|55
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|56
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|57
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|58
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|59
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|60
|Anne Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|62
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|63
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|64
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|65
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|66
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|67
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|68
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|69
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|70
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|71
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|72
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|73
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giambenini
|74
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|HD
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:14:40
|HD
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|HD
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|HD
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|HD
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|HD
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:25:01
|HD
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|HD
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|HD
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|HD
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:24:58
|HD
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:25:01
|HD
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|0:14:40
|HD
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) GSD
|HD
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|HD
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|HD
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|HD
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|HD
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
|HD
|Yulia Iliynykh (Rus) Russia
|0:25:01
|HD
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia
|0:14:40
|HD
|Irene San Sebastian (Spa) Spain
|HD
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:25:01
|HD
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:29:37
|HD
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:15:52
|DNF
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux) GSD
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Jenifère Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Marion Azam (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|DNF
|Joanne Duval (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|DNF
|Margot Ortega (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|DNF
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|DNF
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNF
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNF
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|DNF
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|DNF
|Airzhan Zhaparova (Rus) Russia
|DNF
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia
|DNF
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|DNF
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) ARC
|362
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) ARC
|315
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|223
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|184
|5
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|143
|6
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|135
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|117
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|108
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|103
|10
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|87
|11
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|85
|12
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|81
|13
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|73
|14
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|73
|15
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|70
|16
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|68
|17
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|67
|18
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|64
|19
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|52
|20
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|51
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|50
|22
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|50
|23
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|50
|24
|Iris Slappendel (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|46
|25
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|45
|26
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|45
|27
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|42
|28
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|29
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|37
|30
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|36
|31
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|35
|32
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|35
|33
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|29
|34
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|29
|35
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|28
|36
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|27
|37
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|24
|38
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|24
|39
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|22
|40
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|22
|41
|Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|22
|42
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|22
|43
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|21
|44
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|20
|45
|Taryn Heather (Aus)
|20
|46
|Jessie Maclean (Aus)
|20
|47
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|20
|48
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
|20
|49
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) ARC
|19
|50
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|18
|51
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|17
|52
|Patricia Schwager (Ned) ARC
|16
|53
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|16
|54
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus)
|15
|55
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus)
|15
|56
|Regina Bruins (Ned)
|15
|57
|Lisa Brennauer (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|14
|58
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|14
|59
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|14
|60
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|14
|61
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger)
|13
|62
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger)
|13
|63
|Josephine Tomic (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|64
|Vicki Whitelaw (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|65
|Robyn De Groot (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|66
|Belinda Goss (Aus)
|12
|67
|Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD
|12
|68
|Jennifer Hohl (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|11
|69
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA)
|11
|70
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|10
|71
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
|10
|72
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
|10
|73
|Olena Sharga (Ukr)
|9
|74
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr)
|9
|75
|Anna Nagirna (Ukr)
|9
|76
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)
|9
|77
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)
|9
|78
|Sarah Düster (Ger) ARC
|9
|79
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|9
|80
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|81
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|82
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|83
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
|8
|84
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe)
|7
|85
|Linea Fredäng (Swe)
|7
|86
|Martina Thomasson (Swe)
|7
|87
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
|7
|88
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|7
|89
|Andrea Bosman (Ned)
|7
|90
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) ARC
|7
|91
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|6
|92
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|6
|93
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|6
|94
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|6
|95
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|6
|96
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|6
|97
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|6
|98
|Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|6
|99
|Flavia Oliveira Brazil Vaiano Solaristech
|5
|100
|Mary Zider (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|101
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|102
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|103
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|104
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|105
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|5
|106
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|4
|107
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|4
|108
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|4
|109
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|4
|110
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|3
|111
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) ARC
|3
|112
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|3
|113
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|3
|114
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|3
|115
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|3
|116
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|117
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|118
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|2
|119
|Henriette Christensen (Den)
|2
|120
|Julie Leth (Den)
|2
|121
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den)
|2
|122
|Dorte Lohse Rasmussen (Den)
|2
|123
|Coryn Rivera (USA)
|2
|124
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|2
|125
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1
|126
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1
|127
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|128
|Julie Beveridge (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|129
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|130
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|131
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy