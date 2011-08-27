Trending

Van Vleuten seals World Cup in Plouay

Stevens and Vos round out podium

Image 1 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten's victory.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten's victory.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 34

The leaders do battle

The leaders do battle
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 34

The World Cup podium - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

The World Cup podium - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 34

The World Cup podium - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

The World Cup podium - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 34

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) is helped into the World Cup winner's jersey

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) is helped into the World Cup winner's jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 34

The race podium - Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

The race podium - Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 34

The World Cup winner, 2011, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

The World Cup winner, 2011, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 34

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) enjoyed her victory

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) enjoyed her victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 34

During the final lap, Emma Pooley's (Garmin-Cervelo) advantage hovered at around 15 seconds

During the final lap, Emma Pooley's (Garmin-Cervelo) advantage hovered at around 15 seconds
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads the chase to solo attacker, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads the chase to solo attacker, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) caught the leaders and kept going - chasing solo attacker, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) caught the leaders and kept going - chasing solo attacker, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) chases the leaders

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) chases the leaders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 34

Erinne Willock (Tibco) leads the break

Erinne Willock (Tibco) leads the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) decided it was time to go across the gap.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) decided it was time to go across the gap.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was content to sit in the bunch for a while

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was content to sit in the bunch for a while
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 34

The break worked well together

The break worked well together
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 34

Leading on the small, steep climb, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

Leading on the small, steep climb, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 34

The break formed - Erinne Willock (Tibco), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink)

The break formed - Erinne Willock (Tibco), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 34

World Cup leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

World Cup leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 34

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) puts the hammer down

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) puts the hammer down
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 34

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad), Erinne Willock (Tibco) and Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) broke away

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad), Erinne Willock (Tibco) and Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) broke away
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 34

An acceleration by Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad), Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) and Erinne Willock (Tibco) woke things up

An acceleration by Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad), Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) and Erinne Willock (Tibco) woke things up
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 34

An early crash will mean an uncomfortable night for Lise Nostvold (Hitec Products)

An early crash will mean an uncomfortable night for Lise Nostvold (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 34

The bunch was together for much of the first 40km

The bunch was together for much of the first 40km
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 34

Third place in the World Cup at the start, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

Third place in the World Cup at the start, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 34

Always one to try an early attack - Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech)

Always one to try an early attack - Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 34

The bunch in the first lap

The bunch in the first lap
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 34

The bunch rolls out for the 114km test

The bunch rolls out for the 114km test
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 34

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Gauss Rdz Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) before the start

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Gauss Rdz Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 34

The women's World Cup podium

The women's World Cup podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 31 of 34

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium as World Cup leader.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium as World Cup leader.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 32 of 34

The World Cup podium for the women in Plouay

The World Cup podium for the women in Plouay
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 33 of 34

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 34 of 34

Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) wins in Plouay.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) wins in Plouay.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:12:28
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:00:03
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:46
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
5Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top0:00:49
6Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:06
7Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:05:45
8Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
9Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
11Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
12Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
14Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
15Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
16Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
17Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
18Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
19Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
20Tetyana Riabchienko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:06:12
21Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands0:06:24
22Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:09:35
23Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
24Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
25Julie Krasniak (Fra) France
26Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
27Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
28Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
29Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
30Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
31Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
32Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia
33Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) France
34Aude Biannic (Fra) France
35Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
36Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
37Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
38Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
39Régina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands
40Polona Batageli (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
41Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
42Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia
43Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
44Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
45Mélodie Leseur (Fra) France
46Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
47Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
48Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
49Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
50Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Spain
51Eneritz Iturriaga Extebarria (Spa) Spain
52Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
53Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
54Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
55Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
56Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
57Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
58Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
59Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
60Anne Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
61Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
62Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
63Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
64Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
65Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
66Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
67Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
68Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
69Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
70Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
71Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
72Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
73Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giambenini
74Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
HDLucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:14:40
HDSarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
HDJanneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
HDMarieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
HDTiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
HDFröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:25:01
HDLisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
HDEmilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
HDLaure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
HDJanneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:24:58
HDBirgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:25:01
HDMélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion0:14:40
HDSiobhan Horgan (Irl) GSD
HDAlessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
HDSvetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
HDAnnelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
HDOxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
HDElodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
HDYulia Iliynykh (Rus) Russia0:25:01
HDMarina Likhanova (Rus) Russia0:14:40
HDIrene San Sebastian (Spa) Spain
HDSerena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top0:25:01
HDLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands0:29:37
HDRoxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:15:52
DNFNoemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFEugenie Mermillod (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
DNFFabienne Schaus (Lux) GSD
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
DNFJenifère Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFMarion Azam (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFEmmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFCristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFRuth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFDavina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFBéatrice Thomas (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
DNFJoanne Duval (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
DNFMargot Ortega (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
DNFLieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNFIne Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNFEleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFAlly Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
DNFAmanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
DNFAirzhan Zhaparova (Rus) Russia
DNFElena Utrobina (Rus) Russia
DNFKatarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFChiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFEleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFLeire Olaberria (Spa) Spain
DNFDorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Spain
DNFAne Santesteban (Spa) Spain
DNFEmma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
DNFGiulia Ronchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFJennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFGloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) ARC362pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) ARC315
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK223
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women184
5Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women143
6Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo135
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo117
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team108
9Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team103
10Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss87
11Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women85
12Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women81
13Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana73
14Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team73
15Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo70
16Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana68
17Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo67
18Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team64
19Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech52
20Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana51
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team50
22Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women50
23Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo50
24Iris Slappendel (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo46
25Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team45
26Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team45
27Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top42
28Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara39
29Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team37
30Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)36
31Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women35
32Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara35
33Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo29
34Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team29
35Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana28
36Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top27
37Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK24
38Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team24
39Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara22
40Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion22
41Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Honda Team22
42Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green22
43Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens21
44Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango20
45Taryn Heather (Aus)20
46Jessie Maclean (Aus)20
47Amanda Spratt (Aus)20
48Lauren Kitchen (Aus)20
49Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) ARC19
50Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team18
51Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo17
52Patricia Schwager (Ned) ARC16
53Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss16
54Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus)15
55Yulia Iliynikh (Rus)15
56Regina Bruins (Ned)15
57Lisa Brennauer (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK14
58Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK14
59Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK14
60Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss14
61Elke Gebhardt (Ger)13
62Madeleine Sandig (Ger)13
63Josephine Tomic (Bel) Lotto Honda Team12
64Vicki Whitelaw (Bel) Lotto Honda Team12
65Robyn De Groot (Bel) Lotto Honda Team12
66Belinda Goss (Aus)12
67Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD12
68Jennifer Hohl (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana11
69Kristin Mcgrath (USA)11
70Vera Koedooder (Ned)10
71Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)10
72Roxane Knetemann (Ned)10
73Olena Sharga (Ukr)9
74Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr)9
75Anna Nagirna (Ukr)9
76Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)9
77Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)9
78Sarah Düster (Ger) ARC9
79Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango9
80Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
81Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
82Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
83Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)8
84Hanna Nilsson (Swe)7
85Linea Fredäng (Swe)7
86Martina Thomasson (Swe)7
87Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion7
88Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox7
89Andrea Bosman (Ned)7
90Noortje Tabak (Ned) ARC7
91Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green6
92Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green6
93Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green6
94Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo6
95Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion6
96Aude Biannic (Fra)6
97Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope6
98Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top6
99Flavia Oliveira Brazil Vaiano Solaristech5
100Mary Zider (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
101Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
102Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
103Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
104Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
105Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team5
106Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team4
107Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team4
108Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team4
109Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana4
110Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top3
111Janneke Kanis (Ned) ARC3
112Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3
113Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3
114Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3
115Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3
116Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling3
117Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
118Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara2
119Henriette Christensen (Den)2
120Julie Leth (Den)2
121Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den)2
122Dorte Lohse Rasmussen (Den)2
123Coryn Rivera (USA)2
124Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango2
125Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1
126Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1
127Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
128Julie Beveridge (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
129Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
130Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1
131Jacquelyn Crowell (USA)1

Latest on Cyclingnews