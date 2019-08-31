Trending

Van der Breggen wins GP de Plouay

World champion solos to victory on final lap

GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) has added the GP de Plouay-Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT to an already impressive palmarès. When the World champion attacked on the first climb of the final lap, nobody could keep up with her.

On the final 12 kilometres, Van der Breggen defended her gap against a chasing trio and the peloton, finishing solo 11 seconds ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) who won the sprint for second place against Van der Breggen's teammate, European champion Amy Pieters.

“The climbs were following each other very quickly, making it a very hard race from the start,” said Van der Breggen. “We based our team tactics on that, trying to be in the front all the time to save as much energy as possible. The team was great today, keeping us in the front all the time. I felt good, and I like the first climb after the finish, so I tried something, and it worked out. My sprint is not the best one, so a solo is my biggest chance to win the race. And we had Amy in the group behind, so if it hadn’t worked out, she can still sprint. That’s a nice way of racing, knowing that there are more teammates who can win.”

The GP de Plouay was 128 km starting with six laps à 16.7 kilometres with the short Côte de Moulin and a rolling section afterwards, followed by the Côte du Minojenn de Calvaire and Côte de Ty Marrec that effectively form one climb. This was followed by two shorter laps of 13.9 km with the same climbs as well as the short Côte du Bois de Kerlucas. The finish line was 3.6 km from the top of the Ty Marrec climb.

The race largely stayed together for the first four laps, but the successive climbs took their toll. An acceleration by Nikola Nosková (Bigla) on the drag after the Côte du Moulin led to a front group of 11 riders including many, but not all, of the favourites. More riders bridged to the front on the Ty Marrec, and things came together again. A peloton of almost 50 riders crossed the finish line with three laps to go.

Again, it was Nosková who pushed the pace up the Côte du Moulin, leading to splits in the peloton and a front group of 19 riders including, among others, Van der Breggen, Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana), Clara Koppenburg (WNT-Rotor), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg).

The peloton came back to this front group in the descent as it started to rain. There were several attempts to get away on the Ty Marrec, but starting the penultimate lap, the peloton was not much smaller than one lap before.

Van der Breggen and Nosková set the pace on the Côte du Moulin, splitting the peloton. About 35 riders came to the Ty Marrec together, and there were attacks by Spratt, Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance), Janneke Ensing (WNT-Rotor), Eri Yonamine (Alé Cipollini), and Cordon-Ragot on the climb and the following drag. All those moves were closed down by Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) or Van der Breggen herself until Laura Asencio (WNT-Rotor) jumped with 15 km to go.

The young Frenchwoman had a five-second gap going into the final lap, and Bigla lined up four riders to chase her down. Asencio was caught at the top of the Côte du Moulin, just as Van der Breggen launched her own attack. Amialiusik, Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), and Spratt tried to keep up with the World champion, but Van der Breggen pulled away over the Côte du Bois de Kerlucas, increasing her advantage over the three chasers to 13 seconds with nine kilometres to go.

The peloton was 30 seconds behind, with Trek-Segafredo and Team Sunweb chasing hard to close the gap. They caught the chasing trio with six kilometres to go, but Van der Breggen held strong and defended a gap of 22 seconds on the Ty Marrec climb. Cavalli tried unsuccessfully to get away from the peloton, then Amialiusik made a move and got a gap. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar Cylance) bridged to Amialiusik, but they did not get closer to Van der Breggen and were reeled in again just before the kilometre mark.

Van der Breggen could sit up on the finishing straight to celebrate her victory. Rivera outsprinted Pieters for second place, Cavalli finished fourth and takes over the lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour U23 ranking. Despite not having raced in Plouay, Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) continues to lead the UCI Women’s WorldTour classification.

Image 1 of 10

GP de Plouay

The start of GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 10

GP de Plouay

Anna Van der Breggen wins GP de Plouay 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 10

GP de Plouay

Anna Van der Breggen wins GP de Plouay 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 10

GP de Plouay

Rivera, Van der Breggen and Pieters on the GP de Plouay podium
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 10

GP de Plouay

Anna Van der Breggen celebrates winning GP de Plouay 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 10

GP de Plouay

Anna Van der Breggen wins GP de Plouay 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 10

GP de Plouay

Anna Van der Breggen wins GP de Plouay 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 10

GP de Plouay

Anna Van der Breggen wins GP de Plouay 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 10

GP de Plouay

The bunch sprint at GP de Plouay 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 10

GP de Plouay

Coryn River, Anna Van der Breggen and Amy Pieters wait for the podium presentation after GP de Plouay 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:21:54
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:11
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
5Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
6Stine Borgli (Nor) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra) Memorial-Santos
9Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon / /Sram Racing
11Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
12Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
14Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla
15Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
16Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
17Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
18Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
19Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
20Marlen Reusser (Swi) Wcc Team
21Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
22Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally uhc Cycling
23Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
24Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
25Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
26Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
27Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Ccc-Liv
28Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:15
29Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:17
30Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:39
31Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:46
32Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
33Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla
34Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
35Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
36Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:13
37Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48
38Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:37
39Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
40Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
41Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
42Laura Asencio (Fra) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:06:20
43Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:06:35
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon / /Sram Racing
45Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
46Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
47Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon / /Sram Racing
48Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
49Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
50Rossella Ratto (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
51Lara Vieceli (Ita) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
52Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
53Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
54Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
55Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
56Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
57Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
58Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla 0:08:43
59Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally uhc Cycling
60Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
61Heidi Franz (USA) Rally uhc Cycling
62Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
63Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Wcc Team
65Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) Ccc-Liv
66Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
67Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
68Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team 0:14:22
69Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
70Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
71Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
72Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
73Teniel Campbell TTO Wcc Team
74Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:14:25
75Lauren Dolan (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:15:02
76Alice Sharpe (Irl) Wcc Team
77Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
78Iris Sachet (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
79Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team
80Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
81Phetdarin Somrat (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
82Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
83Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
84Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
85Fernanda Yapura (Arg) Wcc Team
86Victorie Guilman (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
87Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
88Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
89Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
90Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
91Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
92Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
93Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
94Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
95Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
96Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
97Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
98Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
99Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFJelena Erić (Srb) Ale Cipollini
DNFAnn-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFEugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFHanna Nilsson (Swe) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFAbigail Mickey (USA) Rally uhc Cycling
DNFSummer Moak (USA) Rally uhc Cycling
DNFMargarita Lopez Llull (Spa) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFZsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFCristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAriana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFBrodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFJuliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
DNFSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFIndia Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFAnaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFChanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
DNFJutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
DNFSupuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
DNFChaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
DNFKulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
DNFAna Paula Polegatch (Bra) Memorial-Santos
DNFAdriele Alves Mendes (Bra) Memorial-Santos
DNFThayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial-Santos
DNFGiovana Cruz Corsi (Bra) Memorial-Santos

