Van der Breggen wins GP de Plouay
World champion solos to victory on final lap
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) has added the GP de Plouay-Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT to an already impressive palmarès. When the World champion attacked on the first climb of the final lap, nobody could keep up with her.
On the final 12 kilometres, Van der Breggen defended her gap against a chasing trio and the peloton, finishing solo 11 seconds ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) who won the sprint for second place against Van der Breggen's teammate, European champion Amy Pieters.
“The climbs were following each other very quickly, making it a very hard race from the start,” said Van der Breggen. “We based our team tactics on that, trying to be in the front all the time to save as much energy as possible. The team was great today, keeping us in the front all the time. I felt good, and I like the first climb after the finish, so I tried something, and it worked out. My sprint is not the best one, so a solo is my biggest chance to win the race. And we had Amy in the group behind, so if it hadn’t worked out, she can still sprint. That’s a nice way of racing, knowing that there are more teammates who can win.”
The GP de Plouay was 128 km starting with six laps à 16.7 kilometres with the short Côte de Moulin and a rolling section afterwards, followed by the Côte du Minojenn de Calvaire and Côte de Ty Marrec that effectively form one climb. This was followed by two shorter laps of 13.9 km with the same climbs as well as the short Côte du Bois de Kerlucas. The finish line was 3.6 km from the top of the Ty Marrec climb.
The race largely stayed together for the first four laps, but the successive climbs took their toll. An acceleration by Nikola Nosková (Bigla) on the drag after the Côte du Moulin led to a front group of 11 riders including many, but not all, of the favourites. More riders bridged to the front on the Ty Marrec, and things came together again. A peloton of almost 50 riders crossed the finish line with three laps to go.
Again, it was Nosková who pushed the pace up the Côte du Moulin, leading to splits in the peloton and a front group of 19 riders including, among others, Van der Breggen, Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana), Clara Koppenburg (WNT-Rotor), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg).
The peloton came back to this front group in the descent as it started to rain. There were several attempts to get away on the Ty Marrec, but starting the penultimate lap, the peloton was not much smaller than one lap before.
Van der Breggen and Nosková set the pace on the Côte du Moulin, splitting the peloton. About 35 riders came to the Ty Marrec together, and there were attacks by Spratt, Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance), Janneke Ensing (WNT-Rotor), Eri Yonamine (Alé Cipollini), and Cordon-Ragot on the climb and the following drag. All those moves were closed down by Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) or Van der Breggen herself until Laura Asencio (WNT-Rotor) jumped with 15 km to go.
The young Frenchwoman had a five-second gap going into the final lap, and Bigla lined up four riders to chase her down. Asencio was caught at the top of the Côte du Moulin, just as Van der Breggen launched her own attack. Amialiusik, Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), and Spratt tried to keep up with the World champion, but Van der Breggen pulled away over the Côte du Bois de Kerlucas, increasing her advantage over the three chasers to 13 seconds with nine kilometres to go.
The peloton was 30 seconds behind, with Trek-Segafredo and Team Sunweb chasing hard to close the gap. They caught the chasing trio with six kilometres to go, but Van der Breggen held strong and defended a gap of 22 seconds on the Ty Marrec climb. Cavalli tried unsuccessfully to get away from the peloton, then Amialiusik made a move and got a gap. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar Cylance) bridged to Amialiusik, but they did not get closer to Van der Breggen and were reeled in again just before the kilometre mark.
Van der Breggen could sit up on the finishing straight to celebrate her victory. Rivera outsprinted Pieters for second place, Cavalli finished fourth and takes over the lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour U23 ranking. Despite not having raced in Plouay, Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) continues to lead the UCI Women’s WorldTour classification.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:21:54
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:11
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|5
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra) Memorial-Santos
|9
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|11
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|14
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla
|15
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|16
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|17
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|18
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|19
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Wcc Team
|21
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
|22
|Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally uhc Cycling
|23
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
|24
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|25
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|27
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|28
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:15
|29
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:17
|30
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:39
|31
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:46
|32
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|33
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla
|34
|Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|35
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|36
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:13
|37
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:48
|38
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:37
|39
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|40
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|41
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|42
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|43
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:06:35
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|45
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|46
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|47
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|48
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|49
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|50
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|51
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|52
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|55
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|56
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|57
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|58
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla
|0:08:43
|59
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally uhc Cycling
|60
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|61
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally uhc Cycling
|62
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|63
|Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Wcc Team
|65
|Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|66
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|67
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|68
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:14:22
|69
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|70
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|71
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|72
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|73
|Teniel Campbell TTO Wcc Team
|74
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:14:25
|75
|Lauren Dolan (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:15:02
|76
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Wcc Team
|77
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|78
|Iris Sachet (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|79
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team
|80
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|81
|Phetdarin Somrat (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|82
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|84
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|85
|Fernanda Yapura (Arg) Wcc Team
|86
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|87
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|88
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|89
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|90
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|91
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|92
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|93
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|94
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|95
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|96
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|97
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|98
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|99
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Jelena Erić (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally uhc Cycling
|DNF
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally uhc Cycling
|DNF
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Ana Paula Polegatch (Bra) Memorial-Santos
|DNF
|Adriele Alves Mendes (Bra) Memorial-Santos
|DNF
|Thayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial-Santos
|DNF
|Giovana Cruz Corsi (Bra) Memorial-Santos
