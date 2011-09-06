Trending

GP de Fourmies past winners

Champions from 1928-2010

Past winners
2010Romain Feillu (Fra)
2009Romain Feillu (Fra)
2008Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
2007Peter Velits (Slo)
2006Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
2005Robbie Mcewen (Aus)
2004Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz)
2003Baden Cooke (Aus)
2002Gianluca Bortolami (Ita)
2001Scott Sunderland (Aus)
2000Andrej Hauptman (Slo)
1999Dimitri Konyshev (Rus)
1998Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
1997Andrea Tafi (Ita)
1996Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1995Maximilian Sciandri (GBr)
1994Andrea Tafi (Ita)
1993Maximilian Sciandri (GBr)
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
1991Vincent Lacressonière (Fra)
1990Frans Maassen (Ned)
1989Martial Gayant (Fra)
1988Edwin Bafcop (Bel)
1987Adri Van Der Poel
1986Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
1985Jean Habets (Ned)
1984Ferdi Van Den Haute
1983Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1982Rudy Matthijs (Bel)
1981Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
1980Jacques Bossis (Fra)
1979Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1978Yves Hézard (Fra)
1977Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1976Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1975Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
1974Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1972René Pijnen (Ned)
1971Barry Hoban (GBr)
1970Noel Vantyghem (Bel)
1969Ronald De Witte (Bel)
1968Gerben Karstens (Ned)
1967Willy Vanneste (Bel)
1965Georges Van Coningsloo
1964Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel)
1963Benoni Beheyt (Bel)
1962Guy Ignolin (Fra)
1961Joseph Wasko (Fra)
1960Michel Vermeulin (Fra)
1959André Noyelle (Bel)
1958Pierre Machiels (Bel)
1957Jean Stablinski (Fra)
1956Elio Gerussi (Ita)
1955Pierre Pardoen (Fra)
1954Serge Mménéghétti (Fra)
1953Gilbert Pertry (Fra)
1952Michel Vuylsteke (Bel)
1951Francis Delepière (Fra)
1950Édouard Klabinski (Pol)
1949Eugène Dupuis (Fra)
1948Georges Hubatz (Fra)
1947Fernand Patté (Fra)
1946René Lafosse (Fra)
1943Camille Blanckaert (Fra)
1941Maurice De Muer (Fra)
1939Emile Laplanche (Bel)
1938Gabriel Dubois (Fra)
1937Gabriel Dubois (Fra)
1936Léon Lebon (Bel)
1935Éloi Meulenberg (Bel)
1934Maurice Leleux (Fra)
1933François Mintkiewicz (Fra)
1932Georges Christiaens (Bel)
1931André Vanderdonckt (Fra)
1930Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
1929Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
1928Albert Barthélémy (Fra)

