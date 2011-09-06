GP de Fourmies past winners
Champions from 1928-2010
|2010
|Romain Feillu (Fra)
|2009
|Romain Feillu (Fra)
|2008
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|2007
|Peter Velits (Slo)
|2006
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|2005
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus)
|2004
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz)
|2003
|Baden Cooke (Aus)
|2002
|Gianluca Bortolami (Ita)
|2001
|Scott Sunderland (Aus)
|2000
|Andrej Hauptman (Slo)
|1999
|Dimitri Konyshev (Rus)
|1998
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
|1997
|Andrea Tafi (Ita)
|1996
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1995
|Maximilian Sciandri (GBr)
|1994
|Andrea Tafi (Ita)
|1993
|Maximilian Sciandri (GBr)
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
|1991
|Vincent Lacressonière (Fra)
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Martial Gayant (Fra)
|1988
|Edwin Bafcop (Bel)
|1987
|Adri Van Der Poel
|1986
|Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
|1985
|Jean Habets (Ned)
|1984
|Ferdi Van Den Haute
|1983
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
|1982
|Rudy Matthijs (Bel)
|1981
|Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
|1980
|Jacques Bossis (Fra)
|1979
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1978
|Yves Hézard (Fra)
|1977
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1976
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1975
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1974
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1972
|René Pijnen (Ned)
|1971
|Barry Hoban (GBr)
|1970
|Noel Vantyghem (Bel)
|1969
|Ronald De Witte (Bel)
|1968
|Gerben Karstens (Ned)
|1967
|Willy Vanneste (Bel)
|1965
|Georges Van Coningsloo
|1964
|Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel)
|1963
|Benoni Beheyt (Bel)
|1962
|Guy Ignolin (Fra)
|1961
|Joseph Wasko (Fra)
|1960
|Michel Vermeulin (Fra)
|1959
|André Noyelle (Bel)
|1958
|Pierre Machiels (Bel)
|1957
|Jean Stablinski (Fra)
|1956
|Elio Gerussi (Ita)
|1955
|Pierre Pardoen (Fra)
|1954
|Serge Mménéghétti (Fra)
|1953
|Gilbert Pertry (Fra)
|1952
|Michel Vuylsteke (Bel)
|1951
|Francis Delepière (Fra)
|1950
|Édouard Klabinski (Pol)
|1949
|Eugène Dupuis (Fra)
|1948
|Georges Hubatz (Fra)
|1947
|Fernand Patté (Fra)
|1946
|René Lafosse (Fra)
|1943
|Camille Blanckaert (Fra)
|1941
|Maurice De Muer (Fra)
|1939
|Emile Laplanche (Bel)
|1938
|Gabriel Dubois (Fra)
|1937
|Gabriel Dubois (Fra)
|1936
|Léon Lebon (Bel)
|1935
|Éloi Meulenberg (Bel)
|1934
|Maurice Leleux (Fra)
|1933
|François Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1932
|Georges Christiaens (Bel)
|1931
|André Vanderdonckt (Fra)
|1930
|Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
|1929
|Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
|1928
|Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
