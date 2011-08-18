Trending

Hutarovich quickest at Coppa Bernocchi

Belletti and Visconti beaten in sprint finish

Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) sprints to win the Coppa Bernocchi.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) took his second win of the year.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) had too much for Manuel Belletti and Giovanni Visconti in the sprint.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) smiles on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) wins the Coppa Bernocchi.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thumbs up for Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) after the Coppa Bernocchi.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) salutes the crowds in Legnano.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) beat Manuel Belletti (Colnago CSF-Inox) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) on the podium with Manuel Belletti (Colnago CSF-Inox) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli

