Gutierrez and Ruchti win Gouveia International

Downhill race draws stars to Portugal

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)0:03:32.40
2Danny Hart (GBr)0:00:01.90
3Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:02.90
4Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:03.90
5Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:04.00
6Andrew Neethling (RSA)0:00:05.00
7Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)0:00:06.20
8Claudio Loureiro (Por)0:00:07.10
9Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:08.00
10Emanuel Pombo (Por)0:00:08.10
11Pedro Silva (Por)0:00:10.90
12Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:11.70
13Jono Jones (GBr)0:00:12.30
14Lewis Buchanan (GBr)0:00:12.50
15Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)0:00:13.10
16Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)0:00:13.30
17George Belk (GBr)0:00:13.50
18Francisco Pardal (Por)0:00:14.30
19Lars Peyer (Swi)0:00:15.90
20Fergus Lamb (GBr)0:00:17.20
21Joe Connell (GBr)0:00:17.40
22James Stock (GBr)0:00:22.20
23Angel Suarez (Spa)0:00:22.40
24Guillaume Larbeyou (Fra)0:00:23.20
25James Swinden (GBr)0:00:24.90
26Ivan Henaff (Fra)0:00:27.30
27Frederico Pereira (Por)0:00:28.10
28Benjamin Torre Saro (Spa)0:00:28.60
29Vasco Gois Bica (Por)0:00:28.70
30Robert Williams (GBr)
31Rui Teixeira (Por)0:00:28.90
32Paulo Domingues (Por)0:00:29.20
33Iraitz Etxebarria (Spa)0:00:29.60
34Guilherme Jesus (Por)0:00:30.00
35Eric Portillo Lopez (Spa)0:00:30.30
36Marcio Ferreira (Por)0:00:30.60
37Tom Housman (GBr)0:00:32.10
38Vasco Manuel Bento Santos (Por)0:00:39.70
39Jose Oliveira (Por)0:00:42.00
40Luis Ribeiro (Por)0:00:43.80
41Leo Houman (GBr)
42André Soares (Por)0:00:45.50
43Alejandro Perez Dasilva (Spa)0:00:45.90
44Sergio Castro (Spa)0:00:46.60
45Alvaro Matos (Por)0:00:48.00
46Joel Andrey (Swi)0:00:48.40
47Martxel Oronoz (Spa)0:00:49.50
48Nicolas Larran Pomar (Spa)0:00:52.00
49Marco Fernandez Garcia (Spa)0:00:52.40
50Romain Contreres (Fra)0:00:52.60
51Tiago Luís (Por)0:00:53.40
52Samuel Rojo Villasante (Spa)0:00:56.50
53Patrick James Talas (Por)0:00:56.60
54Duarte Medeiros (Por)
55Daniel Olarra Lopez (Spa)0:01:00.10
56Manuel Lustre (Spa)0:01:01.10
57Alexandre Orban (Bel)0:01:03.00
58Bernardo Losada López (Spa)0:01:08.70
59Xabier Avarez (Spa)0:01:10.50
60Alejandro Lopez Nieto (Spa)0:01:13.70
61João Figueiras (Por)0:01:17.60
62Irénée Menjou (Fra)0:01:19.90
63Keny Ortiz Rodriguez (Spa)0:01:20.20
64Aitor Lopez Caso (Spa)0:01:21.30
65Sergio Ruiz Tolón (Spa)0:01:21.80
66André Silveira Rodrigues (Por)0:01:23.90
67Daniel Filipe Pais Ferrao (Por)0:01:26.00
68Eneko Prado Garcia (Spa)0:01:27.30
69Jon De La Peña (Spa)0:01:27.60
70Aitor Ranchal Fernandez (Spa)0:01:30.40
71João Rodrigues (Por)0:01:31.50
72Simao Pedro Dias Sousa (Por)0:01:32.30
73Abraán Cajaraville Resía (Spa)0:01:32.40
74Santiago Orgaz Izquierdo (Spa)0:01:36.50
75Rui Domingues (Por)0:01:38.00
76Esteban Paz Corrales (Spa)0:01:39.10
77Juan Costa Santos (Spa)0:01:39.70
78Ruben Villanueva Perez (Spa)0:01:41.30
79Javier Vicho Del Viejo (Spa)0:01:43.50
80Fernando Torreiro Golpe (Spa)0:01:45.60
81Mario Steiner (Ger)0:01:46.70
82Adrián Gago Tobal (Spa)0:01:48.90
83Nelson San Juan (Spa)0:01:57.30
84Jordi Bago (Spa)0:02:04.90
85Sergio Villaverde Delgado (Spa)0:02:23.90
86Filipe Jesus (Bel)0:02:29.70
87Yago Ferradás Soage (Spa)0:02:34.50
88Micael Soares (Por)0:02:48.57
89Alvaro Miguel Fernandez De (Spa)0:03:49.37
90Francisco Silva (Por)0:06:15.15
91Àlvaro García De Léon (Spa)0:06:45.58
92Will Jones (GBr)0:14:58.99

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:04:37.19
2Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:17.58
3Filipa Gomes Peres (Por)0:00:51.25
4Leonor Bandeira (Por)0:02:41.39
5Ana Guedes (Por)0:03:02.25
6Constanca Bandeira (Por)0:03:35.56
7Margarida Bandeira (Por)0:04:46.09

