Gutierrez and Ruchti win Gouveia International
Downhill race draws stars to Portugal
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|0:03:32.40
|2
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|0:00:01.90
|3
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:02.90
|4
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:03.90
|5
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:00:04.00
|6
|Andrew Neethling (RSA)
|0:00:05.00
|7
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)
|0:00:06.20
|8
|Claudio Loureiro (Por)
|0:00:07.10
|9
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:08.00
|10
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:08.10
|11
|Pedro Silva (Por)
|0:00:10.90
|12
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|0:00:11.70
|13
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|0:00:12.30
|14
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr)
|0:00:12.50
|15
|Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:13.10
|16
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|0:00:13.30
|17
|George Belk (GBr)
|0:00:13.50
|18
|Francisco Pardal (Por)
|0:00:14.30
|19
|Lars Peyer (Swi)
|0:00:15.90
|20
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|0:00:17.20
|21
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|0:00:17.40
|22
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:22.20
|23
|Angel Suarez (Spa)
|0:00:22.40
|24
|Guillaume Larbeyou (Fra)
|0:00:23.20
|25
|James Swinden (GBr)
|0:00:24.90
|26
|Ivan Henaff (Fra)
|0:00:27.30
|27
|Frederico Pereira (Por)
|0:00:28.10
|28
|Benjamin Torre Saro (Spa)
|0:00:28.60
|29
|Vasco Gois Bica (Por)
|0:00:28.70
|30
|Robert Williams (GBr)
|31
|Rui Teixeira (Por)
|0:00:28.90
|32
|Paulo Domingues (Por)
|0:00:29.20
|33
|Iraitz Etxebarria (Spa)
|0:00:29.60
|34
|Guilherme Jesus (Por)
|0:00:30.00
|35
|Eric Portillo Lopez (Spa)
|0:00:30.30
|36
|Marcio Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:30.60
|37
|Tom Housman (GBr)
|0:00:32.10
|38
|Vasco Manuel Bento Santos (Por)
|0:00:39.70
|39
|Jose Oliveira (Por)
|0:00:42.00
|40
|Luis Ribeiro (Por)
|0:00:43.80
|41
|Leo Houman (GBr)
|42
|André Soares (Por)
|0:00:45.50
|43
|Alejandro Perez Dasilva (Spa)
|0:00:45.90
|44
|Sergio Castro (Spa)
|0:00:46.60
|45
|Alvaro Matos (Por)
|0:00:48.00
|46
|Joel Andrey (Swi)
|0:00:48.40
|47
|Martxel Oronoz (Spa)
|0:00:49.50
|48
|Nicolas Larran Pomar (Spa)
|0:00:52.00
|49
|Marco Fernandez Garcia (Spa)
|0:00:52.40
|50
|Romain Contreres (Fra)
|0:00:52.60
|51
|Tiago Luís (Por)
|0:00:53.40
|52
|Samuel Rojo Villasante (Spa)
|0:00:56.50
|53
|Patrick James Talas (Por)
|0:00:56.60
|54
|Duarte Medeiros (Por)
|55
|Daniel Olarra Lopez (Spa)
|0:01:00.10
|56
|Manuel Lustre (Spa)
|0:01:01.10
|57
|Alexandre Orban (Bel)
|0:01:03.00
|58
|Bernardo Losada López (Spa)
|0:01:08.70
|59
|Xabier Avarez (Spa)
|0:01:10.50
|60
|Alejandro Lopez Nieto (Spa)
|0:01:13.70
|61
|João Figueiras (Por)
|0:01:17.60
|62
|Irénée Menjou (Fra)
|0:01:19.90
|63
|Keny Ortiz Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:01:20.20
|64
|Aitor Lopez Caso (Spa)
|0:01:21.30
|65
|Sergio Ruiz Tolón (Spa)
|0:01:21.80
|66
|André Silveira Rodrigues (Por)
|0:01:23.90
|67
|Daniel Filipe Pais Ferrao (Por)
|0:01:26.00
|68
|Eneko Prado Garcia (Spa)
|0:01:27.30
|69
|Jon De La Peña (Spa)
|0:01:27.60
|70
|Aitor Ranchal Fernandez (Spa)
|0:01:30.40
|71
|João Rodrigues (Por)
|0:01:31.50
|72
|Simao Pedro Dias Sousa (Por)
|0:01:32.30
|73
|Abraán Cajaraville Resía (Spa)
|0:01:32.40
|74
|Santiago Orgaz Izquierdo (Spa)
|0:01:36.50
|75
|Rui Domingues (Por)
|0:01:38.00
|76
|Esteban Paz Corrales (Spa)
|0:01:39.10
|77
|Juan Costa Santos (Spa)
|0:01:39.70
|78
|Ruben Villanueva Perez (Spa)
|0:01:41.30
|79
|Javier Vicho Del Viejo (Spa)
|0:01:43.50
|80
|Fernando Torreiro Golpe (Spa)
|0:01:45.60
|81
|Mario Steiner (Ger)
|0:01:46.70
|82
|Adrián Gago Tobal (Spa)
|0:01:48.90
|83
|Nelson San Juan (Spa)
|0:01:57.30
|84
|Jordi Bago (Spa)
|0:02:04.90
|85
|Sergio Villaverde Delgado (Spa)
|0:02:23.90
|86
|Filipe Jesus (Bel)
|0:02:29.70
|87
|Yago Ferradás Soage (Spa)
|0:02:34.50
|88
|Micael Soares (Por)
|0:02:48.57
|89
|Alvaro Miguel Fernandez De (Spa)
|0:03:49.37
|90
|Francisco Silva (Por)
|0:06:15.15
|91
|Àlvaro García De Léon (Spa)
|0:06:45.58
|92
|Will Jones (GBr)
|0:14:58.99
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|0:04:37.19
|2
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:00:17.58
|3
|Filipa Gomes Peres (Por)
|0:00:51.25
|4
|Leonor Bandeira (Por)
|0:02:41.39
|5
|Ana Guedes (Por)
|0:03:02.25
|6
|Constanca Bandeira (Por)
|0:03:35.56
|7
|Margarida Bandeira (Por)
|0:04:46.09
