Tim Merlier sprints to Gooikse Pijl victory

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) scored his 16th win of the 2024 season at Gooikse Pijl, prevailing in the bunch sprint finish at the end of the 195.8km race.

The Belgian, who also has three Giro d'Italia stages and the European road title on his season palmarès, pipped Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in a photo finish on the line. Further back, Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike) rounded out the podium just ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla).

Results

