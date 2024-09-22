Tim Merlier sprints to Gooikse Pijl victory
Belgian beats Jordi Meeus and Olav Kooij in bunch sprint finish
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) scored his 16th win of the 2024 season at Gooikse Pijl, prevailing in the bunch sprint finish at the end of the 195.8km race.
The Belgian, who also has three Giro d'Italia stages and the European road title on his season palmarès, pipped Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in a photo finish on the line. Further back, Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike) rounded out the podium just ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla).
Results
Results
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
