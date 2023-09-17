Jasper Philipsen powers past Olav Kooij and Dylan Groenewegen to win Gooikse Pijl

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his 13th victory of the season, edging out Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) in a bunch sprint at the Gooikse Pijl on Sunday.

After 199 kilometres of racing, Groenewegen was the first rider to open up his sprint on the final drag to the finish line only to be passed by Kooij and then Philipsen. Runner-up last year, Philipsen surged ahead to win by half a wheel.

The 25-year-old Belgian added the one-day race to his palmares after winning the Championship of Flanders two days earlier and four Tour de France stage wins and other sprint victories this year.

Results

