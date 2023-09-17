Jasper Philipsen powers past Olav Kooij and Dylan Groenewegen to win Gooikse Pijl
Belgian claims 13th win of the season
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his 13th victory of the season, edging out Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) in a bunch sprint at the Gooikse Pijl on Sunday.
After 199 kilometres of racing, Groenewegen was the first rider to open up his sprint on the final drag to the finish line only to be passed by Kooij and then Philipsen. Runner-up last year, Philipsen surged ahead to win by half a wheel.
The 25-year-old Belgian added the one-day race to his palmares after winning the Championship of Flanders two days earlier and four Tour de France stage wins and other sprint victories this year.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Jasper Philipsen powers past Olav Kooij and Dylan Groenewegen to win Gooikse PijlBelgian claims 13th win of the season
-
Vuelta a España stage 21 live: Kuss prepares to celebrate as sprinters battle in MadridHipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 101.5km
-
Remi Cavagna wins Tour of Slovakia overall as Soudal-QuickStep dominateKasper Asgreen makes it five-for-five for the Belgian team on final stage
-
Vuelta a España confirms 2024 race start in LisbonRace to repeat 1997 Grand Départ in Portuguese capital