Powers too strong for Johnson and Trebon
Rapha-Focus rider wins first event in Shimano New England Pro CX Series
The much anticipated opening round of the Shimano New England Pro CX Series’ Gran Prix of Gloucester on Saturday did not disappoint with Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) coming out with the win ahead of Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld).
While the rain did finally stop in time for the starts of both men's and women's events, the damage to the course was already done from two days of heavy rain and some 800 racers on course during the morning events.
Powers (Rapha-Focus) turned a few heads early on when he crossed the line to start the first lap outside the top ten. A sizable lead group comprised of Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement), Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat – Auber 93), Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles/Specialized), Dylan McNicholas (CyclocrossWorld.com), Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Brian Matter (Kenda – Geargrinder), and Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) recognized Powers’ absence and pushed the pace early, but by the end of the first lap Powers was able to make contact.
“I was looking at the official on the start, waiting for the whistle,” said Powers after the race, “and they ended up blowing it from the back, New England-Style. I was caught a little off-guard.”
While Johnson, Berden and Field pushed the pace at the front of the group, Powers methodically moved his way up through the group and by halfway through the 60 minute race, it was eventually Powers and the two Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld riders, Trebon and Johnson, who were able to lash out at the lead group, finally breaking free.
While the lead trio of Americans took turns attacking each other at the front, a European trio of Bazin, Berden, and Field assembled and gave chase. Chasing on their own, a mere 15 to 20 seconds behind the second threesome were Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) and current U23 US National Champion Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus).
Berden, who was taking chances in the technical, off-camber sections of the course, was able to bridge with four laps remaining in the race, but it wasn’t long until an attack from Trebon was countered by an attack from Powers and Berden was again sent backwards. Johnson, meanwhile, fell victim to a flat front tire and after making a bike change, he returned to the course in 6th place, behind a lonely Ian Field.
Johnson said of his flat tire, “It was just a really crappy time to get a flat tire, because that was when the race was just getting going. I feel like, if I didn’t get a flat, I would have been in there, at least with a chance to win.”
With two laps to go, after multiple attacks from both Trebon and Powers, the Rapha-Focus rider was finally able to open up a small gap. Shortly after losing contact with Powers’ wheel, however, Trebon also fell victim to a front flat tire and was forced to limp around the course for close to a half lap. It was this mechanical that would eventually end Trebon’s chances of victory.
“I noticed coming past the finish line with two laps to go that my front tire was going soft and I nearly rolled it off the rim. I just couldn’t turn and I had to take it really easy just to save my bike,” said a disappointed Trebon about his bad luck. “The pits are just in a bad place out there, it’s just really fast and, you know, you take a bike change, you lose 20 seconds and it’s hard to make it up.”
Jeremy Powers rode the last two laps of the race flawlessly and crossed the line alone, 15 seconds ahead of Ryan Trebon. Johnson was able to limit his losses after the flat tire and worked his way back around Berden and Field to finish 3rd, just seven seconds behind his lanky teammate. Berden crossed the line 4th and Field finished the day in 5th.
When asked if Jeremy Powers was beatable, Johnson said, “Jeremy’s got good form, but he’s definitely not unbeatable. You know, we’re just trying to get there, that’s all.”
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|1:00:13
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:15
|3
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:22
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:39
|5
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|0:00:46
|6
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:10
|7
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:37
|8
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 93
|0:01:54
|9
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:59
|10
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:00
|11
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:06
|12
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:27
|13
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:02:53
|14
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:02:58
|15
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:03:02
|16
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|0:03:12
|17
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:14
|18
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|0:03:37
|19
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:03:43
|20
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|0:03:46
|21
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:54
|22
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:03:58
|23
|Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com
|0:04:00
|24
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:04:03
|25
|Manny Goguen (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth
|0:04:21
|26
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:04:54
|27
|Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:05:07
|28
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|0:05:33
|29
|Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M
|0:05:38
|30
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:06:07
|31
|Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:06:13
|32
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|33
|Joël Desgreniers (Can) Ride with Rendall
|34
|Mike Garrigan (Can) stagerace
|0:06:15
|35
|Sheldon Miller (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:06:17
|36
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans
|0:06:24
|37
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:06:25
|38
|Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|0:06:45
|39
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:10:17
|40
|Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|41
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|42
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block
|43
|Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness
|44
|Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale
|45
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com
|46
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Hammel CK
|47
|Luke Demoe (USA)
|48
|Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo
|49
|Patrick Chartrand (Can) Les Yables/Rocky Mountain
|50
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
|51
|Benjamin Padilla (USA)
|52
|Felix Wilberg (Can)
|53
|Sylvain Jean (Can)
|54
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|55
|Geoffrey Bouchard (USA) NBX Bikes/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex
|56
|John Herrick (USA)
|57
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
|58
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|59
|Charles Schubert (USA) Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles
|60
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|61
|Jeffrey Elie (USA) Riverside Racing
|62
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Ride with Rendall
|63
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cannondale
|64
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo-Borsao
|65
|Alex Cox (USA) CCB Racing
|66
|Pierre-Olivier Boily (Can) Siboire
|67
|Colin Reuter (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|68
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|69
|Ian Schon (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|70
|Donny Green (USA)
|71
|Timothy Durrin (USA) NYCross
|72
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative
|73
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|74
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express/Kona Bikes
|75
|Eric Lundgren (USA) JBV Coaching
|76
|Michael Green (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|77
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
|78
|Donald Snoop (USA) Essex County Velo
|79
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|80
|Michael Garrett (USA) MIT-FXDD
|81
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|82
|Gordon Daniell (USA) CRCA/W+D Racing
|83
|Alex Grabau (USA)
