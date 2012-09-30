Image 1 of 50 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) takes day one in Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 50 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) at the starting line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 50 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 50 Adam Myerson (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis) battling Erik Tonkin at the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 50 Justin Lindine (Bikereg) racing along the ocean (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 50 Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale) dangling just behind the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 50 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) being marked by Powers in the sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 50 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) attempting to reach the leaders after suffering a mechanical (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 50 John Burns (Burns Racing) passing by The much anticipated opening round of the Shimano New England Pro CX Series’ Gran Prix of Gloucester on Saturday did not disappoint with Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) coming out with the win ahead of Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld).

While the rain did finally stop in time for the starts of both men's and women's events, the damage to the course was already done from two days of heavy rain and some 800 racers on course during the morning events.

Powers (Rapha-Focus) turned a few heads early on when he crossed the line to start the first lap outside the top ten. A sizable lead group comprised of Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement), Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat – Auber 93), Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles/Specialized), Dylan McNicholas (CyclocrossWorld.com), Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Brian Matter (Kenda – Geargrinder), and Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) recognized Powers’ absence and pushed the pace early, but by the end of the first lap Powers was able to make contact.

“I was looking at the official on the start, waiting for the whistle,” said Powers after the race, “and they ended up blowing it from the back, New England-Style. I was caught a little off-guard.”

While Johnson, Berden and Field pushed the pace at the front of the group, Powers methodically moved his way up through the group and by halfway through the 60 minute race, it was eventually Powers and the two Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld riders, Trebon and Johnson, who were able to lash out at the lead group, finally breaking free.

While the lead trio of Americans took turns attacking each other at the front, a European trio of Bazin, Berden, and Field assembled and gave chase. Chasing on their own, a mere 15 to 20 seconds behind the second threesome were Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) and current U23 US National Champion Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus).

Berden, who was taking chances in the technical, off-camber sections of the course, was able to bridge with four laps remaining in the race, but it wasn’t long until an attack from Trebon was countered by an attack from Powers and Berden was again sent backwards. Johnson, meanwhile, fell victim to a flat front tire and after making a bike change, he returned to the course in 6th place, behind a lonely Ian Field.

Johnson said of his flat tire, “It was just a really crappy time to get a flat tire, because that was when the race was just getting going. I feel like, if I didn’t get a flat, I would have been in there, at least with a chance to win.”

With two laps to go, after multiple attacks from both Trebon and Powers, the Rapha-Focus rider was finally able to open up a small gap. Shortly after losing contact with Powers’ wheel, however, Trebon also fell victim to a front flat tire and was forced to limp around the course for close to a half lap. It was this mechanical that would eventually end Trebon’s chances of victory.

“I noticed coming past the finish line with two laps to go that my front tire was going soft and I nearly rolled it off the rim. I just couldn’t turn and I had to take it really easy just to save my bike,” said a disappointed Trebon about his bad luck. “The pits are just in a bad place out there, it’s just really fast and, you know, you take a bike change, you lose 20 seconds and it’s hard to make it up.”

Jeremy Powers rode the last two laps of the race flawlessly and crossed the line alone, 15 seconds ahead of Ryan Trebon. Johnson was able to limit his losses after the flat tire and worked his way back around Berden and Field to finish 3rd, just seven seconds behind his lanky teammate. Berden crossed the line 4th and Field finished the day in 5th.

When asked if Jeremy Powers was beatable, Johnson said, “Jeremy’s got good form, but he’s definitely not unbeatable. You know, we’re just trying to get there, that’s all.”