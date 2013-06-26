Trending

Giro Donne past winners

1988 - 2012

1988Maria Canins
1989Roberta Bonanomi
1990Catherine Marsal
1991-92Not held
1993Lenka Ilavská
1994Michela Fanini
1995Fabiana Luperini
1996Fabiana Luperini
1997Fabiana Luperini
1998Fabiana Luperini
1999Joane Somarriba
2000Joane Somarriba
2001Nicole Brändli
2002Svetlana Bubnenkova
2003Nicole Brändli
2004Nicole Cooke
2005Nicole Brändli
2006Edita Pucinskaite
2007Edita Pucinskaite
2008Fabiana Luperini
2009Claudia Häusler
2010Mara Abbott
2011Marianne Vos
2012Marianne Vos

