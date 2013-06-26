Giro Donne past winners
1988 - 2012
|1988
|Maria Canins
|1989
|Roberta Bonanomi
|1990
|Catherine Marsal
|1991-92
|Not held
|1993
|Lenka Ilavská
|1994
|Michela Fanini
|1995
|Fabiana Luperini
|1996
|Fabiana Luperini
|1997
|Fabiana Luperini
|1998
|Fabiana Luperini
|1999
|Joane Somarriba
|2000
|Joane Somarriba
|2001
|Nicole Brändli
|2002
|Svetlana Bubnenkova
|2003
|Nicole Brändli
|2004
|Nicole Cooke
|2005
|Nicole Brändli
|2006
|Edita Pucinskaite
|2007
|Edita Pucinskaite
|2008
|Fabiana Luperini
|2009
|Claudia Häusler
|2010
|Mara Abbott
|2011
|Marianne Vos
|2012
|Marianne Vos
