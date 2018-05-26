Trending

Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome secures overall victory at Cervinia

Mikel Nieve wins the stage from the break as Froome sees off Dumoulin attacks down the mountain

Image 1 of 47

Chris Froome in his first maglia rosa

Chris Froome in his first maglia rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 47

Robert Gesink rides to second on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Robert Gesink rides to second on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Mikel Nieve rides to victory during stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve rides to victory during stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

Anthony Roux turns to wait for Thibaut Pinot during stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Anthony Roux turns to wait for Thibaut Pinot during stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

Mikel Nieve celebrates his stage 20 win at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve celebrates his stage 20 win at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 47

Thibaut Pinot at the end of the Giro's stage 20

Thibaut Pinot at the end of the Giro's stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez rode onto the Giro's overall podium during stage 20

Miguel Angel Lopez rode onto the Giro's overall podium during stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 47

The peloton climbs during stage 20

The peloton climbs during stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 47

Groupama-FDJ teammates surround Thibaut Pinot as he struggles during stage 20 at the Giro

Groupama-FDJ teammates surround Thibaut Pinot as he struggles during stage 20 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 47

Groupama-FDJ teammates surround Thibaut Pinot as he struggles during stage 20 at the Giro

Groupama-FDJ teammates surround Thibaut Pinot as he struggles during stage 20 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 47

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) descends during stage 20 at the Giro

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) descends during stage 20 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 47

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Chris Froome celebrates on the stage 20 podium at tge Giro

Chris Froome celebrates on the stage 20 podium at tge Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Hubert Dupont of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Hubert Dupont of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

Robert gGesink was second on stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Robert gGesink was second on stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 47

Chris Froome and Wout Poels sprint for the line at the end of stage 20

Chris Froome and Wout Poels sprint for the line at the end of stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 47

carlos Batencur finishes stage 20 at the giro

carlos Batencur finishes stage 20 at the giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 47

Tom Dumoulin finishes stage 20 at the Giro

Tom Dumoulin finishes stage 20 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 47

Chris Froome celebrates sealing the overall win after stage 20 at the Giro

Chris Froome celebrates sealing the overall win after stage 20 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 47

Chris Froome on the podium after stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome on the podium after stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 47

Mikel Nieve on the podium after winning stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve on the podium after winning stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 47

Thibaut Pinot had a rough day out during stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Thibaut Pinot had a rough day out during stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 47

Chris Froome and a teammate celebrate after the Giro's stage 20

Chris Froome and a teammate celebrate after the Giro's stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 47

Chris Froome and teammate Wout Poels celebrate after the Giro's stage 20

Chris Froome and teammate Wout Poels celebrate after the Giro's stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 47

Chris Froome climbs alone during stage 20 at the Giro

Chris Froome climbs alone during stage 20 at the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

The GC leaders on one of the climbs during stage 20

The GC leaders on one of the climbs during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 47

Tom Dumoulin climbs ahead of Chris Froome during stage 20 at the Giro

Tom Dumoulin climbs ahead of Chris Froome during stage 20 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 47

Sunweb's Sam Oomen and Tom Dumoulin keep the pressure on Froome and Sky during stage 20 at the Giro

Sunweb's Sam Oomen and Tom Dumoulin keep the pressure on Froome and Sky during stage 20 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez and Richard Carapaz climb during stage 20 at the Giro d'Itlia

Miguel Angel Lopez and Richard Carapaz climb during stage 20 at the Giro d'Itlia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 47

Scenery along the route of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Scenery along the route of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 47

Chris Froome finishes stage 20 safely in pink

Chris Froome finishes stage 20 safely in pink
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 47

Tom Dumoulin after the stage 20 finish at the Giro

Tom Dumoulin after the stage 20 finish at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 47

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 47

team Sky's Chris Froome and Wout Poels celebrate at the finish line of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

team Sky's Chris Froome and Wout Poels celebrate at the finish line of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 47

Chris Froome and Wout Poels share congratulations after stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome and Wout Poels share congratulations after stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 47

Chris Froome looks behind during stage 20 at the Giro

Chris Froome looks behind during stage 20 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 47

Chris Froome finishes stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome finishes stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 47

Chris Froome sprints for the line at the finish of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome sprints for the line at the finish of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 47

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 47

Chris Froome sprints for the line at the finish of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome sprints for the line at the finish of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 47

Chris Froome and Wout Poels share congratulations after stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome and Wout Poels share congratulations after stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 47

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez and Richard Carapaz ride ahead of Chris Froome during stage 20 at the Giro d'Itlia

Miguel Angel Lopez and Richard Carapaz ride ahead of Chris Froome during stage 20 at the Giro d'Itlia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 47

Chris Froome rides behind Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin and Sam Oomen

Chris Froome rides behind Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin and Sam Oomen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 47

Chris Froome rides with the other top GC contenders during the Giro's stage 20

Chris Froome rides with the other top GC contenders during the Giro's stage 20
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Sky's Chris Froome clinched his first Giro d'Italia victory on Saturday, holding off attacks from his rival Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) on the final summit finish of the race at Cervinia on stage 20. Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) took the stage victory from the breakaway on his 34th birthday, his third career win at the Giro d'Italia, salvaging something from a miserable closing weekend for his team.

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) recovered from a mechanical to finish second, 2:16 behind, while Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded off the podium in third, 2:42 down.

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) moved up to third overall, benefitting from an Alpine implosion from Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), who cracked in a similar manner to Nieve's teammate Simon Yates on the Colle delle Finestre 24 hours previously.

Pinot aside, there was a wait for the day's GC action - in contrast to Friday. Dumoulin, the 2017 champion, made his move midway up the final climb to Cervinia, but despite his best efforts, he couldn't manufacture any gaps to the maglia rosa wearer Froome, and was even dropped himself at one point.

A combination of exhaustion from the efforts of the previous stage to Bardonecchia, as well as the comparatively shallow slopes on the road to Cervinia, meant that Dumoulin's slim chances of over-hauling the 40-second gap evaporated to nothing.

The result means that Froome will - barring any disaster tomorrow - join Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault as the only riders to hold the trophy in all three Grand Tours at the same time. It will come with an asterisk though, as Froome's pending salbutamol case could mean that both his Giro and 2017 Vuelta a España victories are taken away.

"Obviously there were attacks that I had to follow in the finale but I felt very much in control and very capable of following today," said Froome. "I think everyone had such a hard day yesterday that I think nobody really had the extra legs to go anywhere."

"This Giro has been brutal, absolutely brutal," he added. "When someone tends to have a bad here it's not just a matter of 30 seconds or one minute, it's 10, 15 minutes. It's a brutal race."

Meanwhile, Nieve told of how his thoughts turned to today's stage after the cataclysmic events of Friday's stage.

"After yesterday's stage I definitely started to look forward to today," he said. "I think we did a really great Giro d'Italia. We've had a really good team right the way through. We've won plenty of stages now, and had a good cohesion throughout the team. Romain [Kreuziger] helped me a lot in the breakaway and I'm really happy to get the stage win."

Froome's GC victory comes 46 seconds ahead of Dumoulin, while López's third place plus white young rider's jersey at 4:57 rounds off a consistent Spring for the Colombian. Froome also takes the blue king of the mountains jersey, becoming the first man to win that and the overall since Marco Pantani in 1998.

How it happened

The final meaningful GC-related stage of the Giro, stage 20 was another monster, running 214km from the Alpine town of Susa into the mountains and the finish at the resort of Cervinia. With Chris Froome holding a 40 -econd lead over Tom Dumolin going into the day, as well as Thibaut Pinot holding the same advantage over fourth-placed man Miguel Ángel López, it would be the last chance for a GC shakeup before Rome.

129 flat kilometres opened the stage, with two intermediate sprints coming before any climbing on the day. Then it was back into the mountains and the Aosta Valley region with the Col Tsecore. A 16km climb with an average of 7.7 per cent, the Giro first-timer featured stretches in the double digits to soften the legs further after Friday's carnage.

After a 10km descent into the valley it was straight back up again, this time to the Col du Saint Pan-taléon, a steady climb that regularly features on the famous U23 race the Giro della Valle d'Aoste. Measuring 16.5km at 7.1 per cent, it would be tough enough to act as a launchpad for any last-ditch attacks.

The final climb of the stage and the Giro was the diesel slog up to Cervinia. Flat stretches over the 18.2km - including 2km to the line - level out the average gradient to a manageable 5.3 per cent. It's the climb where Ryder Hesjedal took pink from Joaquim Rodriguez in 2012.

The break

A fast start saw a large early break of 27 riders get away. Maglia ciclamino Elia Viviani (Quick Step Floors) was there, as were Matej Mohorič, Giovanni Visconti (both Bahrain-Merida), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Michael Woods (EF-Drapac), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti (UAE-Team Emirates), Grosschartner, Gesink and the Mitchelton-Scott duo of Mikel Nieve and Romain Kreuziger.

Predictably, Viviani took the points at the intermediate sprints, bolstering his lead over Sam Ben-nett (Bora-Hansgrohe) further. As the break hit the first climb, Kreuziger and Nieve put on the pres-sure, shelling riders from the break left and right.

Back in the peloton Astana set a fast pace for López while former maglia rosa Yates was dropped, compounding a miserable end to his Giro d'Italia campaign. Almost six minutes up the road Conti pushed the pace in the break, leading to a selection of around 10 riders remaining at the top of the Tsecore.

After Ciccone picked up the points and the extra cash prize, Mohoric motored away on the de-scent. The Slovenian, already a stage winner this year, showcased his downhill skills once again, quickly opening a 30 second gap.

Pinot runs out of gas

Hitting the Saint Pantaléon, Mohoric was still out in front, but back in the peloton there would be more drama. With Astana still massed on the front, their aim was to shed Pinot and claim third overall for López. 41km from the end of the stage, only a handful of kilometres into the second climb of the day, it was done.

With no forewarning of any trouble for the Frenchman, the helicopters showed him off the back and surrounded by teammates. Clearly suffering from Friday's efforts in the chase, the Tour of the Alps winner was spent.

Despite his loyal lieutenant Sébastien Reichenbach's encouragement, the immediate instinct was that it was over for Pinot - a podium place lost as he fell over a minute behind within a kilometre of dropping.

Up front Mohoric was caught, and quickly dropped as Nieve led a chase group. Nearing the top of the climb, the Basque went it alone, cresting the summit eight minutes ahead of the peloton. With Grosschartner somewhere in the middle, a trio of Ciccone, Gesink and Brambilla chased almost two minutes back.

The big finale

With Pinot gone for good, Astana took their pacesetting down a notch, leading to a lull in the ac-tion until Movistar took it up on the lower slopes of Cervinia. Then, as Nieve continued to gain on his chasers, it was a waiting game. Dumoulin had to try something, but when?

The first attack came 9km out, right after a short 12 per cent stretch - the toughest section of the climb. Dumoulin had Froome on his rear wheel immediately, with only Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and López able to follow, along with Dumoulin's teammate Sam Oomen.

Punch and counter-punch followed, with neither man able to shed the other. 6km from the line Dumoulin tried again, heightening the tension going on the offensive in a tunnel, unsighted. On the other side Froome countered, with Dumoulin unable to match.

The Dutchman shook his head as Froome rode away with the rest of the group in tow. With 5km left to race, the fight for pink was all but over. Over the closing kilometres Carapaz tried in vain to overhaul López's 47-second advantage for white and third overall, but he couldn't shed his fellow South American.

Dumoulin took advantage of a slowing in the group to make his way back, but there would be no more attacks. He came in with the select group, led by a sprinting Froome - his Giro victory assured - alongside superdomestique Wout Poels.

Up the mountain, Mitchelton-Scott got their consolation prize - and it was a big one - with Nieve crossing the line solo for the Australian team's fifth stage victory of the race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott5:43:48
2Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:17
3Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:42
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:45
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:23
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:03
7Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
11Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:09
14George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:45
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:04
18Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:54
20Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:09:42
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:10:09
22Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
23Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:53
24Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:54
25Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
26Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:11:56
27José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:16
28Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
29Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:56
30Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:03
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:16:08
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:52
34François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
36Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:39
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:18:40
38Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:38
39Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:58
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:24:04
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:24:57
42David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
43Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
44Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:11
45Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
46Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
47Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
48Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:44
49Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:15
50Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:27:15
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:34:59
52Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
53Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
55Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
57Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
58Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
59Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
60Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
62Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
63Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
64Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:36:24
65Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:42:18
66Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
67Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
68Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:45:32
69Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
70Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
72Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
73Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
76Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
77Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
79Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
80Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
81Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
82Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
83Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
84Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
85Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
88Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
89Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
90Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
91Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
92Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
93Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
95Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
98Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
99Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
100Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas
102Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
103Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
105Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
106Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
107Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
108Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
109Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
110Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
111Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
112Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
114Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
116Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
117Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
118Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
119Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
120Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
121Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
122Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
123Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
124Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
125Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
126Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
127Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
128Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
129Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
130Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
131Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
132Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
133Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
134Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
135Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
137Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
138Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
139Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
141Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
142Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
143Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
144Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
145Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
146Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
147Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:45:53
148Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:46:41
149Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:46:44
150Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:53
151Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:20

Stage Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors16pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott15
3Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12
4Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
5Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
9Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
12Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1

Stage Mountain Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott79pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF56
3Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe36
3Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo36
5Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo18
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
7Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
9Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5:46:30
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:03
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:21
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
6Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:11
7Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:12
8Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:14
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:21
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
11Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:16
12Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:23:02
13Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:32:17
14Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
16Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
17Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
18Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:42:50
19Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
20Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
21Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
22Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
23Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
24Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
26Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
27Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
29Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
31Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
32Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
34Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:44:02

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe17:26:54
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:26
3Team Sky0:06:18
4Movistar Team0:12:33
5Astana Pro Team0:14:10
6Team Sunweb0:14:21
7AG2R La Mondiale0:17:20
8Bahrain-Merida0:24:16
9UAE Team Emirates0:34:53
10Mitchelton-Scott0:44:40
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:47:33
12Trek-Segafredo0:59:51
13Team Katusha Alpecin1:00:42
14Israel Cycling Academy1:05:16
15Bardiani CSF1:08:46
16Ef Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:16:35
17Lotto Soudal1:16:55
18BMC Racing Team1:26:27
19Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:30:12
20Team Dimension Data1:40:00
21Groupama-FDJ2:01:06
22Quick-Step Floors

General Classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky86:11:50
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:46
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:04:57
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:05:44
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:03
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:50
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:01
8George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:17
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:18
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:16
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:30
12Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:17:40
13Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:29:41
14José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:29
15Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez0:41:48
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:43:46
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:56:07
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:58:16
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:00:30
20Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:01:24
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:54
22Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:15:11
23Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:15:18
24Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:19:49
25Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:23:04
26Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:23:11
27Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:26:13
28Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:28:47
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:31:28
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1:33:24
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:40:18
32Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1:41:36
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:58:09
34Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:00:17
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo2:02:15
36Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:02:53
37Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:03:06
38François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:25
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:07:32
40Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team2:08:19
41Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:08:55
42Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin2:10:27
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:17:10
44Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:20:10
45Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data2:24:26
46Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy2:25:01
47Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team2:26:47
48Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy2:27:57
49Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:16
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:42:24
51Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:42:38
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky2:42:39
53Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
54Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:45:41
55Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2:48:11
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott2:51:50
57David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky2:52:42
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All2:53:44
59Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:56:01
60Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:58:56
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All3:00:57
62Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3:04:46
63Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:03
64Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:09:17
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:10:40
66Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:11:06
67Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:12:32
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:13:51
69Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:14:02
70Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:19:46
71Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:19:53
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:20:46
73Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott3:21:31
74Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3:28:13
75Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3:28:31
76Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:30:05
77Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:39:48
78Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:43:25
79Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:43:35
80Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ3:45:10
81Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:48:51
82Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3:50:40
83Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:53:07
84Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas3:54:32
85Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3:54:37
86Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data3:58:31
87Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3:59:36
88Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4:02:56
89Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:04:11
90Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:05:44
91Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team4:06:01
92Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:06:38
93Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4:07:02
94Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team4:07:15
95Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4:08:20
96Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:08:34
97Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4:10:02
98Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team4:10:17
99Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo4:11:05
100Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4:11:21
101Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:14:22
102Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4:14:30
103Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:15:24
104Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4:17:23
105Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb4:19:34
106Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:20:56
107Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:21:56
108Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4:22:00
109Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors4:22:56
110Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4:23:41
111Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:24:39
112Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4:27:59
113Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy4:28:29
114Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4:32:23
115Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4:34:24
116Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:36:23
117Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:36:25
118Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4:39:44
119Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4:40:13
120Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:40:19
121Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:41:35
122Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin4:41:53
123Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:43:41
124Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo4:44:25
125Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:45:51
126Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:45:53
127Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:46:51
128Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy4:49:40
129Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:51:09
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb4:55:00
131Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:55:09
132Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott4:55:48
133Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:56:30
134Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:57:04
135Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:57:56
136Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4:59:12
137Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:59:31
138Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All5:03:59
139Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5:05:39
140Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo5:08:12
141Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5:08:33
142Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo5:09:34
143Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy5:15:42
144Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All5:15:59
145Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5:18:15
146Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb5:18:53
147Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5:25:31
148Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5:32:07
149Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott5:32:52
150Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5:34:14
151Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5:48:37

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors306pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe232
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec127
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott113
5Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec111
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale110
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo107
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida93
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb73
10Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia64
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ63
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo59
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy57
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team54
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe51
16Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky49
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team49
18Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin49
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida47
20Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec45
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida42
22Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia40
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin40
24Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec39
25Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
26Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All38
27Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data37
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team33
29Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates32
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin32
31Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team31
32Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott30
33Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF30
34Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors29
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team29
36Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors28
37Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo28
38Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
39Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky24
40Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy24
41Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
42Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo21
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
44Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
45Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale18
46Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All18
47Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin18
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors17
49Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
50Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
51Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott15
52Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia15
53Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15
54Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
55Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia15
56Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
57Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
58Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12
59Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy12
60Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
61Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
62Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team11
63George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
64Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin11
65Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
66Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin11
67Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors11
68Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo11
69Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ10
70Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
71Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
72Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy9
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo9
74Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
75Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
76Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
77Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin8
78Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
79Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
80Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
82Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
83Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo5
84Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
85Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
86Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
87Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb4
88Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy4
89Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4
90Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
91Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
92Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
93Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
94Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
95David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky2
96Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
97Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
98Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
99Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
100Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
101Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
102Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky125pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF108
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott91
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott79
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ70
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team65
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb49
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott47
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates42
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida40
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale37
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team37
13Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo36
14Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe36
15Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors35
16Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
17Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo24
18Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team22
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo21
21Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy18
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe16
23Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky16
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15
25Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ15
26Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale14
27George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida11
30Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
31Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
32Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
33Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
34Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
35Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo8
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
37Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
38Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
39Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas7
40Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
41Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
42Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
44Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
46Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
47Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
48Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
49Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
50Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors4
51Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
52Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
54Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
55José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
56Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez2
57Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky2
59Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
60Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
61Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
63Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
64Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1
65Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
66Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
67Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1
68Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team86:16:47
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:47
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:21
4Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:18:07
5Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:21:16
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:23:50
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:35:21
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1:36:39
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:58:09
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:03:58
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:15:13
12Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:19
13Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:37:41
14Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:01:06
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:09:05
16Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3:23:16
17Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:38:28
18Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:48:10
19Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data3:53:34
20Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:01:41
21Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4:03:23
22Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4:06:24
23Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:10:27
24Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb4:14:37
25Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:15:59
26Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4:29:27
27Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:31:28
28Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:38:44
29Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:41:54
30Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:54:34
31Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo5:03:15
32Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo5:04:37
33Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy5:10:45
34Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb5:13:56

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky259:16:20
2Astana Pro Team0:24:58
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:32
4Team Sunweb1:14:35
5AG2R La Mondiale1:30:32
6Movistar Team1:39:45
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:47:01
8Mitchelton-Scott2:31:52
9UAE Team Emirates2:33:27
10Groupama-FDJ2:34:04
11Bahrain-Merida2:52:20
12Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:09:44
13Team Dimension Data4:19:42
14BMC Racing Team4:39:49
15Team Katusha Alpecin4:46:51
16Ef Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:49:22
17Trek-Segafredo5:43:20
18Quick-Step Floors6:20:26
19Israel Cycling Academy6:33:39
20Lotto Soudal7:18:02
21Bardiani CSF8:04:45
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12:07:09

