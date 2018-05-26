Image 1 of 47 Chris Froome in his first maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 47 Robert Gesink rides to second on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Mikel Nieve rides to victory during stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Anthony Roux turns to wait for Thibaut Pinot during stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Mikel Nieve celebrates his stage 20 win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Thibaut Pinot at the end of the Giro's stage 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Miguel Angel Lopez rode onto the Giro's overall podium during stage 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 The Team Sky's Chris Froome clinched his first Giro d'Italia victory on Saturday, holding off attacks from his rival Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) on the final summit finish of the race at Cervinia on stage 20. Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) took the stage victory from the breakaway on his 34th birthday, his third career win at the Giro d'Italia, salvaging something from a miserable closing weekend for his team.

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) recovered from a mechanical to finish second, 2:16 behind, while Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded off the podium in third, 2:42 down.

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) moved up to third overall, benefitting from an Alpine implosion from Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), who cracked in a similar manner to Nieve's teammate Simon Yates on the Colle delle Finestre 24 hours previously.

Pinot aside, there was a wait for the day's GC action - in contrast to Friday. Dumoulin, the 2017 champion, made his move midway up the final climb to Cervinia, but despite his best efforts, he couldn't manufacture any gaps to the maglia rosa wearer Froome, and was even dropped himself at one point.

A combination of exhaustion from the efforts of the previous stage to Bardonecchia, as well as the comparatively shallow slopes on the road to Cervinia, meant that Dumoulin's slim chances of over-hauling the 40-second gap evaporated to nothing.

The result means that Froome will - barring any disaster tomorrow - join Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault as the only riders to hold the trophy in all three Grand Tours at the same time. It will come with an asterisk though, as Froome's pending salbutamol case could mean that both his Giro and 2017 Vuelta a España victories are taken away.

"Obviously there were attacks that I had to follow in the finale but I felt very much in control and very capable of following today," said Froome. "I think everyone had such a hard day yesterday that I think nobody really had the extra legs to go anywhere."

"This Giro has been brutal, absolutely brutal," he added. "When someone tends to have a bad here it's not just a matter of 30 seconds or one minute, it's 10, 15 minutes. It's a brutal race."

Meanwhile, Nieve told of how his thoughts turned to today's stage after the cataclysmic events of Friday's stage.

"After yesterday's stage I definitely started to look forward to today," he said. "I think we did a really great Giro d'Italia. We've had a really good team right the way through. We've won plenty of stages now, and had a good cohesion throughout the team. Romain [Kreuziger] helped me a lot in the breakaway and I'm really happy to get the stage win."

Froome's GC victory comes 46 seconds ahead of Dumoulin, while López's third place plus white young rider's jersey at 4:57 rounds off a consistent Spring for the Colombian. Froome also takes the blue king of the mountains jersey, becoming the first man to win that and the overall since Marco Pantani in 1998.

How it happened

The final meaningful GC-related stage of the Giro, stage 20 was another monster, running 214km from the Alpine town of Susa into the mountains and the finish at the resort of Cervinia. With Chris Froome holding a 40 -econd lead over Tom Dumolin going into the day, as well as Thibaut Pinot holding the same advantage over fourth-placed man Miguel Ángel López, it would be the last chance for a GC shakeup before Rome.

129 flat kilometres opened the stage, with two intermediate sprints coming before any climbing on the day. Then it was back into the mountains and the Aosta Valley region with the Col Tsecore. A 16km climb with an average of 7.7 per cent, the Giro first-timer featured stretches in the double digits to soften the legs further after Friday's carnage.

After a 10km descent into the valley it was straight back up again, this time to the Col du Saint Pan-taléon, a steady climb that regularly features on the famous U23 race the Giro della Valle d'Aoste. Measuring 16.5km at 7.1 per cent, it would be tough enough to act as a launchpad for any last-ditch attacks.

The final climb of the stage and the Giro was the diesel slog up to Cervinia. Flat stretches over the 18.2km - including 2km to the line - level out the average gradient to a manageable 5.3 per cent. It's the climb where Ryder Hesjedal took pink from Joaquim Rodriguez in 2012.

The break

A fast start saw a large early break of 27 riders get away. Maglia ciclamino Elia Viviani (Quick Step Floors) was there, as were Matej Mohorič, Giovanni Visconti (both Bahrain-Merida), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Michael Woods (EF-Drapac), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti (UAE-Team Emirates), Grosschartner, Gesink and the Mitchelton-Scott duo of Mikel Nieve and Romain Kreuziger.

Predictably, Viviani took the points at the intermediate sprints, bolstering his lead over Sam Ben-nett (Bora-Hansgrohe) further. As the break hit the first climb, Kreuziger and Nieve put on the pres-sure, shelling riders from the break left and right.

Back in the peloton Astana set a fast pace for López while former maglia rosa Yates was dropped, compounding a miserable end to his Giro d'Italia campaign. Almost six minutes up the road Conti pushed the pace in the break, leading to a selection of around 10 riders remaining at the top of the Tsecore.

After Ciccone picked up the points and the extra cash prize, Mohoric motored away on the de-scent. The Slovenian, already a stage winner this year, showcased his downhill skills once again, quickly opening a 30 second gap.

Pinot runs out of gas

Hitting the Saint Pantaléon, Mohoric was still out in front, but back in the peloton there would be more drama. With Astana still massed on the front, their aim was to shed Pinot and claim third overall for López. 41km from the end of the stage, only a handful of kilometres into the second climb of the day, it was done.

With no forewarning of any trouble for the Frenchman, the helicopters showed him off the back and surrounded by teammates. Clearly suffering from Friday's efforts in the chase, the Tour of the Alps winner was spent.

Despite his loyal lieutenant Sébastien Reichenbach's encouragement, the immediate instinct was that it was over for Pinot - a podium place lost as he fell over a minute behind within a kilometre of dropping.

Up front Mohoric was caught, and quickly dropped as Nieve led a chase group. Nearing the top of the climb, the Basque went it alone, cresting the summit eight minutes ahead of the peloton. With Grosschartner somewhere in the middle, a trio of Ciccone, Gesink and Brambilla chased almost two minutes back.

The big finale

With Pinot gone for good, Astana took their pacesetting down a notch, leading to a lull in the ac-tion until Movistar took it up on the lower slopes of Cervinia. Then, as Nieve continued to gain on his chasers, it was a waiting game. Dumoulin had to try something, but when?

The first attack came 9km out, right after a short 12 per cent stretch - the toughest section of the climb. Dumoulin had Froome on his rear wheel immediately, with only Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and López able to follow, along with Dumoulin's teammate Sam Oomen.

Punch and counter-punch followed, with neither man able to shed the other. 6km from the line Dumoulin tried again, heightening the tension going on the offensive in a tunnel, unsighted. On the other side Froome countered, with Dumoulin unable to match.

The Dutchman shook his head as Froome rode away with the rest of the group in tow. With 5km left to race, the fight for pink was all but over. Over the closing kilometres Carapaz tried in vain to overhaul López's 47-second advantage for white and third overall, but he couldn't shed his fellow South American.

Dumoulin took advantage of a slowing in the group to make his way back, but there would be no more attacks. He came in with the select group, led by a sprinting Froome - his Giro victory assured - alongside superdomestique Wout Poels.

Up the mountain, Mitchelton-Scott got their consolation prize - and it was a big one - with Nieve crossing the line solo for the Australian team's fifth stage victory of the race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 5:43:48 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:17 3 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:42 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:45 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:23 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:03 7 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 11 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:09 14 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:45 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:04 18 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:54 20 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:09:42 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:09 22 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:53 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:54 25 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 26 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:56 27 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:16 28 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 29 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:56 30 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:03 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:08 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:52 34 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 36 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:39 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:40 38 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:38 39 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:58 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:24:04 41 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:24:57 42 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 43 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:11 45 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 47 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:44 49 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:15 50 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:27:15 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:34:59 52 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 53 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 55 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 56 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 57 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 58 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 59 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 60 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 62 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 63 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 64 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:36:24 65 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:18 66 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 67 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:32 69 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 72 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 73 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 77 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 78 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 79 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 82 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 83 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 84 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 85 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 90 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 92 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 95 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 98 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 100 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas 102 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 103 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 105 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 106 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 108 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 109 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 110 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 111 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 112 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 114 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 117 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 118 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 119 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 120 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 121 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 122 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 123 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 124 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 125 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 126 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 127 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 128 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 130 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 131 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 132 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 133 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 135 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 138 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 141 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 142 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 143 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 145 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 146 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 147 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:45:53 148 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:46:41 149 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:44 150 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:53 151 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:20

Stage Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 16 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 15 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 4 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 12 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1

Stage Mountain Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 79 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 3 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 36 5 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:46:30 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:03 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:21 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:11 7 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:12 8 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:14 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:21 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 11 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:16 12 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:02 13 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:32:17 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 18 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:50 19 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 22 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 24 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 26 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 27 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 31 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 32 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 34 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:02

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 17:26:54 2 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:26 3 Team Sky 0:06:18 4 Movistar Team 0:12:33 5 Astana Pro Team 0:14:10 6 Team Sunweb 0:14:21 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:20 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:24:16 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:34:53 10 Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:40 11 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:47:33 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:59:51 13 Team Katusha Alpecin 1:00:42 14 Israel Cycling Academy 1:05:16 15 Bardiani CSF 1:08:46 16 Ef Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:16:35 17 Lotto Soudal 1:16:55 18 BMC Racing Team 1:26:27 19 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:30:12 20 Team Dimension Data 1:40:00 21 Groupama-FDJ 2:01:06 22 Quick-Step Floors

General Classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 86:11:50 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:46 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:57 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:05:44 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:03 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:50 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:01 8 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:17 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:18 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:16 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:30 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:17:40 13 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:29:41 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:29 15 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez 0:41:48 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:46 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:56:07 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:58:16 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:30 20 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:01:24 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:54 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:15:11 23 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:15:18 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:19:49 25 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:23:04 26 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:23:11 27 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:26:13 28 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:28:47 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:31:28 30 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1:33:24 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:40:18 32 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1:41:36 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:58:09 34 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:00:17 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:02:15 36 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:02:53 37 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:03:06 38 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:25 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:07:32 40 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 2:08:19 41 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:08:55 42 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 2:10:27 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:17:10 44 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:20:10 45 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 2:24:26 46 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 2:25:01 47 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 2:26:47 48 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 2:27:57 49 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:16 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:42:24 51 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:42:38 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 2:42:39 53 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 54 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:45:41 55 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2:48:11 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2:51:50 57 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 2:52:42 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2:53:44 59 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:56:01 60 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:58:56 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 3:00:57 62 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:04:46 63 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:03 64 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:09:17 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:10:40 66 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:11:06 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:12:32 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:13:51 69 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:14:02 70 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:19:46 71 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:19:53 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:20:46 73 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 3:21:31 74 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3:28:13 75 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3:28:31 76 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:30:05 77 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:39:48 78 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:43:25 79 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:43:35 80 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:45:10 81 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:48:51 82 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3:50:40 83 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:53:07 84 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas 3:54:32 85 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3:54:37 86 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3:58:31 87 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3:59:36 88 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4:02:56 89 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:04:11 90 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:05:44 91 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4:06:01 92 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:06:38 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4:07:02 94 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 4:07:15 95 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:08:20 96 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:08:34 97 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:10:02 98 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 4:10:17 99 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4:11:05 100 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4:11:21 101 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:14:22 102 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4:14:30 103 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:15:24 104 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4:17:23 105 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4:19:34 106 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:20:56 107 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:21:56 108 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4:22:00 109 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4:22:56 110 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:23:41 111 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:24:39 112 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4:27:59 113 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 4:28:29 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:32:23 115 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4:34:24 116 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:36:23 117 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:36:25 118 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4:39:44 119 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4:40:13 120 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:40:19 121 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:41:35 122 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 4:41:53 123 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:43:41 124 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:44:25 125 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:45:51 126 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:45:53 127 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:46:51 128 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 4:49:40 129 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:51:09 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 4:55:00 131 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:55:09 132 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 4:55:48 133 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:56:30 134 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:57:04 135 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:57:56 136 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4:59:12 137 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:59:31 138 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 5:03:59 139 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5:05:39 140 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 5:08:12 141 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:08:33 142 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5:09:34 143 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 5:15:42 144 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 5:15:59 145 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5:18:15 146 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 5:18:53 147 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5:25:31 148 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5:32:07 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 5:32:52 150 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5:34:14 151 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5:48:37

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 306 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 232 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 127 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 113 5 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 111 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 110 7 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 107 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 93 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 73 10 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 64 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 59 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 57 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 54 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 16 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 49 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 18 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 49 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 47 20 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 42 22 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 40 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 40 24 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 25 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 26 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 38 27 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 37 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 33 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 32 31 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 31 32 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 33 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 34 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 29 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 36 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 28 37 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 38 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 24 40 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 24 41 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 42 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 44 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 45 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 18 46 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 18 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 17 49 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 50 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 51 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 15 52 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 15 53 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 54 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 55 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 15 56 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 57 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 58 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 59 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 12 60 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 61 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 62 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 63 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 64 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 11 65 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 66 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 11 67 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 11 68 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 11 69 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 70 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 71 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 72 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 9 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 9 74 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 75 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 76 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 77 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 8 78 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 79 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 80 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 82 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 83 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 5 84 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 86 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 87 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4 88 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 4 89 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4 90 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 91 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 92 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 93 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 94 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 95 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 2 96 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 97 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 98 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 99 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 100 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 101 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 102 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 125 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 91 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 79 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 70 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 65 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 49 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 47 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 42 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 37 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 37 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 36 14 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 15 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 35 16 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 17 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 18 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 21 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 18 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15 25 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15 26 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 14 27 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 11 30 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 32 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 33 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 34 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 8 36 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 37 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 38 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 39 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas 7 40 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 41 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 42 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 44 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 46 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 47 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 48 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 49 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 50 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4 51 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 52 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 54 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 55 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 56 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez 2 57 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 58 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 2 59 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 60 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 61 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 62 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 63 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 64 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1 65 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 66 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 67 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1 68 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 86:16:47 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:47 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:21 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:18:07 5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:21:16 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:23:50 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:35:21 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1:36:39 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:58:09 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:03:58 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:15:13 12 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:19 13 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:37:41 14 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:01:06 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:09:05 16 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3:23:16 17 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:38:28 18 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:48:10 19 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3:53:34 20 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:01:41 21 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:03:23 22 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4:06:24 23 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:10:27 24 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4:14:37 25 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:15:59 26 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4:29:27 27 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:31:28 28 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:38:44 29 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:41:54 30 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:54:34 31 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 5:03:15 32 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5:04:37 33 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 5:10:45 34 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 5:13:56