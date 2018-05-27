Giro d'Italia: Stage 20 highlights - Video

Mikel Nieve wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After losing the maglia rosa, Mitchelton-Scott could be excused for being demoralised. But the Australian squad came out swinging on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia, with Mikel Nieve and Roman Kreuziger making it into the day's breakaway.

When Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) made one of his signature attacks on the descent from the Col Tsecore, Nieve led the chase, eventually reeling in the Slovenian on the Col Saint Panteleon and then attacking his companions to solo to victory on the climb to Cervinia.

But Nieve's glory was overshadowed by the fall of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), who blew spectacularly and plummeted out the back of the peloton.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) withstood repeated attacks from Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to seal his grasp on the maglia rosa with just one sprint stage remaining.