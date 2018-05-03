Giro d'Italia: Tom Dumoulin wins stage 1, Chris Froome out of the top 20
Dutchman takes first leader's jersey in Jerusalem, Dennis second
Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) made the perfect start to his Giro d’Italia defence, winning the stage 1 time trial in Jerusalem on Friday to put himself in the pink jersey and gain significant time on his general classification rivals.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia 2018 stage 1 highlights - Video
Chris Froome ready to battle on in Giro d'Italia despite crash and TT setback
Tom Dumoulin: The victory was more important than the time gained
Pinot underwhelmed by solid opening Giro d'Italia TT performance
Dennis: I did everything I could but Dumoulin was better
Giro d'Italia GC analysis: Dumoulin lays down marker, Froome concedes ground
Viviani: My first goal is to win a stage
The Dutchman clocked 12:02 on the rolling 9.7-kilometre course, beating Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) by two seconds. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) finished third on the stage, losing out to Dennis by a few hundredths of a second.
After his breakthrough Giro victory last year, the 2018 edition of the Corsa Rosa was billed as the first showdown between Dumoulin and four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky), and in the first exchange went the way of Dumoulin in emphatic style.
Froome crashed heavily while performing a recon of the course in the morning, and went on to set a disappointing time of 12:39, putting Dumoulin 37 seconds ahead after just one stage.
"I knew I felt good in the last days, but we still had to see in the race how it is. This is all I wished for - the win and a lot of time on the other GC riders, so it's the perfect start for me," Dumoulin said.
"The course was perfect for me - very technical, and I'm good on corners on the TT bike. It was full gas, recover, full gas, recover, so it was perfect for me."
Froome was the only pink jersey contender considered capable of living with Dumoulin in the time trials - with a 34km test to come in the third week - but in the end he found himself down even on the lightweight climbing specialists.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) showed his Paris-Nice time trial last month wasn't a one-off, clocking 12:22 to finish seventh on the stage. More surprising, still, was Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) whose time of 12:29 equalled that of four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin).
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) put in a solid enough ride - though some way short of what he's capable of - to be the next best of the GC riders, 33 seconds behind Dumoulin and six seconds ahead of Froome. Behind Froome there was Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) on 12:42, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on 12:48, George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) on 12:51, and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) on 12:52, the Italian with a predictably weak showing that will force him to come good on his promise to go all-out attack in the final week.
Another podium contender to lose a chunk of time to Dumoulin was Miguel Angel Lopez. Like Froome, the Astana rider crashed in the recon and lost nearly a minute to Dumoulin - 12:58 was his time - though the Colombian climber was never expected to rival the time trial world champion here.
The hopes of Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) and Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) took early blows as they finished on 13:10 and 13:04, respectively.
Dumoulin now leads the general classification by two seconds over Dennis and Campenaerts. The absence of sprinters in the upper echelons of the stage standings - bonus seconds are available on the following two flat stages - means Dumoulin should hold the maglia rosa all the way to Italy on Tuesday.
"We’re not planning on defending it every day - the Giro is still very long," said Dumoulin, cautiously. "It's nice to have it today but it's hard to keep it for the whole three weeks, so we'll see what we do about that."
How it unfolded
The drama had begun before the first rider had even begun warming up, as several riders hit the deck while performing a recon of the 9.7km Jerusalem course, which had been kept open to the heavy city centre traffic during the week. Froome and Lopez both suffered cuts and abrasions but took to the start, though the situation was more serious for Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain-Merida), who fractured a vertebra and had to withdraw from the race.
Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) was the first rider off the ramp at 13:50 local time, and while the Italian was first into the 'hotseat' of provisional leader, he was never going to stay there long. His teammate Remi Cavagna was the first real time trial specialist down the ramp and duly set the fastest time, but Dennis was also off in the first hour and would raise - or lower - the bar by 33 seconds.
Pello Bilbao (Astana) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) posted strong times, but the first worry for Dennis was Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin). The Portuguese rider was a shade faster at the intermediate checkpoint but faded in the latter part of the course, slipping to 10 seconds down.
Later in the afternoon some of the general classification contenders began to hit the start ramp. Pinot clocked 12:35, which was seventh fastest at the time, while Simon Yates and Pozzovivo, two traditionally weaker time triallists, produced impressive rides to enter the top 10.
As Fabio Aru and Froome set out on the course, pure time trial specialist Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All), the European champion no less, produced a powerful ride and got everything out of his legs as he fought with the bike all the way to the line. He stopped the clock on 12:04, the same time as Dennis, but cruelly the hundredths of a second went against him. Meanwhile another specialist Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) could only manage another disappointing ride by his high standards.
The writing was on the wall for Froome at the intermediate checkpoint kilometre-5.1, the Tour de France and Vuelta a España champion finding himself 19 seconds down on Max Schachmann’s (Quick-Step) leading time, and 15 seconds down on Dennis. It wasn’t long before Dumoulin himself was there and the contrast couldn't have been more evident as the Dutchman - expressionless and flew through in 6:17, the fastest of the lot and four seconds up on Dennis.
Dennis had produced a steady opening half of his ride before finishing strong, so there was still hope, but Dumoulin would not fade. He did slip by a couple of seconds but held on to take back that pink jersey that he wore on the final day of last year’s race.
With doubts surrounding the 27-year-old’s shape - both physically and psychologically - ahead of his first Grand Tour as a former Grand Tour champion, he could hardly have hoped for a better start. For Froome, meanwhile, it could hardly have been much worse.
The 2018 Giro is only 9.7km old, but significant fault lines have already opened.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:02
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:21
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|14
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:00:32
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:33
|17
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:34
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:35
|21
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|22
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|24
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:42
|29
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|36
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|37
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|38
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:46
|39
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|40
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|42
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:49
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|46
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:50
|47
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:51
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|51
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|54
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|55
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|58
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:55
|59
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|60
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:59
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|66
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:00
|67
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|69
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:01
|70
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|72
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:02
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:03
|78
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|79
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:04
|81
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|84
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:06
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:07
|90
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:08
|91
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|92
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|94
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|97
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|98
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|99
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|100
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|101
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:10
|106
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:11
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:12
|109
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:13
|113
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|115
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|116
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|117
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:15
|119
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|120
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:16
|122
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:17
|123
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|125
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|126
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|128
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:21
|131
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:22
|133
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|134
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:24
|136
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|137
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:25
|139
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|141
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|142
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|144
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:27
|145
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|146
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|147
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:30
|148
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:31
|150
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:33
|152
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:36
|154
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|155
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:38
|156
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:39
|157
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:41
|158
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:43
|159
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|160
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|161
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:44
|162
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:45
|163
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|164
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|165
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:46
|166
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:49
|167
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|168
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:50
|169
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:51
|170
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|171
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|172
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:59
|173
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:10
|174
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:35
|175
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:44
|DNS
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|9
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|4
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:01
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|3
|Lotto Fix All
|0:00:39
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:50
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:52
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:06
|11
|Team Sky
|0:01:07
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:11
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:37
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|15
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:41
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:49
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:06
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:19
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:52
|22
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:03:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:02
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:21
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|14
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:00:32
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:33
|17
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:34
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:35
|21
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|22
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|24
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:42
|29
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|36
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|37
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|38
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:46
|39
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|40
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|42
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:49
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|46
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:50
|47
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:51
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|51
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|54
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|55
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|58
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:55
|59
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|60
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:59
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|66
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:00
|67
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|69
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:01
|70
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|72
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:02
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:03
|78
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|79
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:04
|81
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|84
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:06
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:07
|90
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:08
|91
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|92
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|94
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|97
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|98
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|99
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|100
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|101
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:10
|106
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:11
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:12
|109
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:13
|113
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|115
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|116
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|117
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:15
|119
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|120
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:16
|122
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:17
|123
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|125
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|126
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|128
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:21
|131
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:22
|133
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|134
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:24
|136
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|137
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:25
|139
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|141
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|142
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|144
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:27
|145
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|146
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|147
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:30
|148
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:31
|150
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:33
|152
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:36
|154
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|155
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:38
|156
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:39
|157
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:41
|158
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:43
|159
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|160
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|161
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:44
|162
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:45
|163
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|164
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|165
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:46
|166
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:49
|167
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|168
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:50
|169
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:51
|170
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|171
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|172
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:59
|173
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:10
|174
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:35
|175
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|9
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|4
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:23
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|3
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:09
|4
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:10
|5
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:14
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:27
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:29
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:30
|11
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|13
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:36
|14
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:39
|15
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:40
|16
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|18
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:41
|20
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|21
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|22
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|23
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:52
|24
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:58
|25
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|26
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|29
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:06
|30
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:10
|31
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:15
|32
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:17
|33
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:24
|34
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:28
|36
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:30
|37
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:33
|38
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:49
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:01
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|3
|Lotto Fix All
|0:00:39
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:50
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:52
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:06
|11
|Team Sky
|0:01:07
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:11
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:37
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|15
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:41
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:49
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:06
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:19
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:52
|22
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:03:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Team Sunweb
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Lotto Fix All
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Bardiani CSF
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy