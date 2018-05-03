Image 1 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) wins the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 45 Miguel angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 45 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 45 Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the 2018 Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 45 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 45 Tom Dumoulin in the pink jersey after winning the opening time trial at the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 45 Ben Hermans in action during stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 45 Tom Dumoulin pulls on the pink jersey after winning the opening time trial at the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 45 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 45 Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 45 Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 45 Pello Bilboa (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 45 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 45 Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 Tom Dumoulin celebrates after winning the opening time trial at the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Louis Mentjes (Dimensjon Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Victor Campenaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Quentin Jauregui of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Chris Hamilton (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Tom Van Asbroeck (EF Education) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Svein Tuft of Canada and Team Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 David de la Cruz (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) after the finish of stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Roman Kreuziger of Czech Republic and Team Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Joe Dombrowski of The United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Chris Froome fell in training ahead of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) finished third in the opening stage of the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Christian Knees (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Jack Haig (Mitchelton Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Jan Hirt (Astana) in action at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the podium after stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Tony Martin (Katusha Alpecin) at the Giro d'Italia opening time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed before the start of the Giro d'Italia opening time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) at the Giro d'Italia opening time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) in the Giro d'Italia opening time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) made the perfect start to his Giro d’Italia defence, winning the stage 1 time trial in Jerusalem on Friday to put himself in the pink jersey and gain significant time on his general classification rivals.

The Dutchman clocked 12:02 on the rolling 9.7-kilometre course, beating Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) by two seconds. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) finished third on the stage, losing out to Dennis by a few hundredths of a second.

After his breakthrough Giro victory last year, the 2018 edition of the Corsa Rosa was billed as the first showdown between Dumoulin and four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky), and in the first exchange went the way of Dumoulin in emphatic style.

Froome crashed heavily while performing a recon of the course in the morning, and went on to set a disappointing time of 12:39, putting Dumoulin 37 seconds ahead after just one stage.

"I knew I felt good in the last days, but we still had to see in the race how it is. This is all I wished for - the win and a lot of time on the other GC riders, so it's the perfect start for me," Dumoulin said.

"The course was perfect for me - very technical, and I'm good on corners on the TT bike. It was full gas, recover, full gas, recover, so it was perfect for me."

Froome was the only pink jersey contender considered capable of living with Dumoulin in the time trials - with a 34km test to come in the third week - but in the end he found himself down even on the lightweight climbing specialists.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) showed his Paris-Nice time trial last month wasn't a one-off, clocking 12:22 to finish seventh on the stage. More surprising, still, was Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) whose time of 12:29 equalled that of four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin).

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) put in a solid enough ride - though some way short of what he's capable of - to be the next best of the GC riders, 33 seconds behind Dumoulin and six seconds ahead of Froome. Behind Froome there was Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) on 12:42, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on 12:48, George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) on 12:51, and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) on 12:52, the Italian with a predictably weak showing that will force him to come good on his promise to go all-out attack in the final week.

Another podium contender to lose a chunk of time to Dumoulin was Miguel Angel Lopez. Like Froome, the Astana rider crashed in the recon and lost nearly a minute to Dumoulin - 12:58 was his time - though the Colombian climber was never expected to rival the time trial world champion here.

The hopes of Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) and Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) took early blows as they finished on 13:10 and 13:04, respectively.

Dumoulin now leads the general classification by two seconds over Dennis and Campenaerts. The absence of sprinters in the upper echelons of the stage standings - bonus seconds are available on the following two flat stages - means Dumoulin should hold the maglia rosa all the way to Italy on Tuesday.

"We’re not planning on defending it every day - the Giro is still very long," said Dumoulin, cautiously. "It's nice to have it today but it's hard to keep it for the whole three weeks, so we'll see what we do about that."

How it unfolded

The drama had begun before the first rider had even begun warming up, as several riders hit the deck while performing a recon of the 9.7km Jerusalem course, which had been kept open to the heavy city centre traffic during the week. Froome and Lopez both suffered cuts and abrasions but took to the start, though the situation was more serious for Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain-Merida), who fractured a vertebra and had to withdraw from the race.

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) was the first rider off the ramp at 13:50 local time, and while the Italian was first into the 'hotseat' of provisional leader, he was never going to stay there long. His teammate Remi Cavagna was the first real time trial specialist down the ramp and duly set the fastest time, but Dennis was also off in the first hour and would raise - or lower - the bar by 33 seconds.

Pello Bilbao (Astana) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) posted strong times, but the first worry for Dennis was Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin). The Portuguese rider was a shade faster at the intermediate checkpoint but faded in the latter part of the course, slipping to 10 seconds down.

Later in the afternoon some of the general classification contenders began to hit the start ramp. Pinot clocked 12:35, which was seventh fastest at the time, while Simon Yates and Pozzovivo, two traditionally weaker time triallists, produced impressive rides to enter the top 10.

As Fabio Aru and Froome set out on the course, pure time trial specialist Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All), the European champion no less, produced a powerful ride and got everything out of his legs as he fought with the bike all the way to the line. He stopped the clock on 12:04, the same time as Dennis, but cruelly the hundredths of a second went against him. Meanwhile another specialist Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) could only manage another disappointing ride by his high standards.

The writing was on the wall for Froome at the intermediate checkpoint kilometre-5.1, the Tour de France and Vuelta a España champion finding himself 19 seconds down on Max Schachmann’s (Quick-Step) leading time, and 15 seconds down on Dennis. It wasn’t long before Dumoulin himself was there and the contrast couldn't have been more evident as the Dutchman - expressionless and flew through in 6:17, the fastest of the lot and four seconds up on Dennis.

Dennis had produced a steady opening half of his ride before finishing strong, so there was still hope, but Dumoulin would not fade. He did slip by a couple of seconds but held on to take back that pink jersey that he wore on the final day of last year’s race.

With doubts surrounding the 27-year-old’s shape - both physically and psychologically - ahead of his first Grand Tour as a former Grand Tour champion, he could hardly have hoped for a better start. For Froome, meanwhile, it could hardly have been much worse.

The 2018 Giro is only 9.7km old, but significant fault lines have already opened.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:02 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:12 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:16 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:21 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:27 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:28 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:30 14 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:00:32 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:33 17 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:34 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 20 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:35 21 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:37 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 24 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:00:41 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42 29 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 31 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:00:44 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 36 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 37 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 38 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:46 39 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 40 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 41 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 42 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 43 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:49 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 46 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:50 47 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 48 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:51 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 50 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 51 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 54 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 55 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 58 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:55 59 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 60 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 62 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:59 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 65 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 66 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:00 67 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 69 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:01 70 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 72 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 73 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 74 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:02 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 77 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:03 78 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 79 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 80 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:04 81 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:05 84 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 85 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 86 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06 87 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 88 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:07 90 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:08 91 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 92 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 93 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 94 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 95 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 96 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 97 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 98 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09 99 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 100 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 101 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 103 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 105 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10 106 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:11 107 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:12 109 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 112 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:13 113 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 114 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 115 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 116 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 117 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:15 119 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 120 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 121 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:16 122 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:17 123 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:18 125 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 126 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 128 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:21 131 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 132 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:22 133 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:23 134 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:24 136 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 137 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 138 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:25 139 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 140 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 141 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 142 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 144 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:27 145 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 146 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 147 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:30 148 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:31 150 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 151 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:33 152 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:36 154 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 155 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:38 156 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 0:01:39 157 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:41 158 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:43 159 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 160 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 161 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:01:44 162 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:45 163 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 164 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 165 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:46 166 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:01:49 167 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 168 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:50 169 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:51 170 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 171 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56 172 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:59 173 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:10 174 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:35 175 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:44 DNS Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:01 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:33 3 Lotto Fix All 0:00:39 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Movistar Team 0:00:51 8 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:52 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 10 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:06 11 Team Sky 0:01:07 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:11 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:37 14 Dimension Data 0:01:39 15 LottoNl-Jumbo 16 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:41 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 18 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:49 19 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 20 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:19 21 Bardiani CSF 0:02:52 22 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:03:22

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 9 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 4 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:23 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:08 3 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:09 4 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10 5 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:14 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:27 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:28 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:29 10 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:30 11 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 13 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:39 15 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:40 16 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 18 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:41 20 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 21 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 22 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 23 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:52 24 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:58 25 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 26 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 29 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:06 30 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:10 31 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:15 32 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:17 33 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:24 34 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:28 36 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:30 37 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:33 38 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:49 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:14

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:01 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:33 3 Lotto Fix All 0:00:39 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Movistar Team 0:00:51 8 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:52 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 10 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:06 11 Team Sky 0:01:07 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:11 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:37 14 Dimension Data 0:01:39 15 LottoNl-Jumbo 16 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:41 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 18 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:49 19 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 20 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:19 21 Bardiani CSF 0:02:52 22 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:03:22