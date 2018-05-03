Trending

Giro d'Italia: Tom Dumoulin wins stage 1, Chris Froome out of the top 20

Dutchman takes first leader's jersey in Jerusalem, Dennis second

Image 1 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) wins the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) wins the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 45

Miguel angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 45

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 45

Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the 2018 Giro

Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the 2018 Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 45

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 45

Tom Dumoulin in the pink jersey after winning the opening time trial at the 2018 Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin in the pink jersey after winning the opening time trial at the 2018 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Ben Hermans in action during stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

Ben Hermans in action during stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Tom Dumoulin pulls on the pink jersey after winning the opening time trial at the 2018 Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin pulls on the pink jersey after winning the opening time trial at the 2018 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac)

Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Pello Bilboa (Movistar)

Pello Bilboa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Tom Dumoulin celebrates after winning the opening time trial at the 2018 Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin celebrates after winning the opening time trial at the 2018 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy)

Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Louis Mentjes (Dimensjon Data)

Louis Mentjes (Dimensjon Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Victor Campenaerts

Victor Campenaerts
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Quentin Jauregui of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Quentin Jauregui of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-hansgrohe)

Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Chris Hamilton (Sunweb)

Chris Hamilton (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Tom Van Asbroeck (EF Education)

Tom Van Asbroeck (EF Education)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Trek-Segafredo

Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Svein Tuft of Canada and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Svein Tuft of Canada and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama-FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) after the finish of stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) after the finish of stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal)

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Roman Kreuziger of Czech Republic and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Roman Kreuziger of Czech Republic and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Joe Dombrowski of The United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Joe Dombrowski of The United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Chris Froome fell in training ahead of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome fell in training ahead of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) finished third in the opening stage of the Giro

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) finished third in the opening stage of the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Christian Knees (Team Sky)

Christian Knees (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Jack Haig (Mitchelton Scott)

Jack Haig (Mitchelton Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale)

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Jan Hirt (Astana) in action at the Giro d'Italia

Jan Hirt (Astana) in action at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the podium after stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the podium after stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Tony Martin (Katusha Alpecin) at the Giro d'Italia opening time trial

Tony Martin (Katusha Alpecin) at the Giro d'Italia opening time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed before the start of the Giro d'Italia opening time trial

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed before the start of the Giro d'Italia opening time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) at the Giro d'Italia opening time trial

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) at the Giro d'Italia opening time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) in the Giro d'Italia opening time trial

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) in the Giro d'Italia opening time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) made the perfect start to his Giro d’Italia defence, winning the stage 1 time trial in Jerusalem on Friday to put himself in the pink jersey and gain significant time on his general classification rivals.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia 2018 stage 1 highlights - Video

Chris Froome ready to battle on in Giro d'Italia despite crash and TT setback

Tom Dumoulin: The victory was more important than the time gained

Pinot underwhelmed by solid opening Giro d'Italia TT performance

Dennis: I did everything I could but Dumoulin was better

Giro d'Italia GC analysis: Dumoulin lays down marker, Froome concedes ground

Viviani: My first goal is to win a stage

Chris Froome: The Giro d'Italia isn't won in the prologue

The Dutchman clocked 12:02 on the rolling 9.7-kilometre course, beating Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) by two seconds. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) finished third on the stage, losing out to Dennis by a few hundredths of a second.

After his breakthrough Giro victory last year, the 2018 edition of the Corsa Rosa was billed as the first showdown between Dumoulin and four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky), and in the first exchange went the way of Dumoulin in emphatic style.

Froome crashed heavily while performing a recon of the course in the morning, and went on to set a disappointing time of 12:39, putting Dumoulin 37 seconds ahead after just one stage.

"I knew I felt good in the last days, but we still had to see in the race how it is. This is all I wished for - the win and a lot of time on the other GC riders, so it's the perfect start for me," Dumoulin said.

"The course was perfect for me - very technical, and I'm good on corners on the TT bike. It was full gas, recover, full gas, recover, so it was perfect for me."

Froome was the only pink jersey contender considered capable of living with Dumoulin in the time trials - with a 34km test to come in the third week - but in the end he found himself down even on the lightweight climbing specialists.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) showed his Paris-Nice time trial last month wasn't a one-off, clocking 12:22 to finish seventh on the stage. More surprising, still, was Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) whose time of 12:29 equalled that of four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin).

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) put in a solid enough ride - though some way short of what he's capable of - to be the next best of the GC riders, 33 seconds behind Dumoulin and six seconds ahead of Froome. Behind Froome there was Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) on 12:42, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on 12:48, George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) on 12:51, and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) on 12:52, the Italian with a predictably weak showing that will force him to come good on his promise to go all-out attack in the final week.

Another podium contender to lose a chunk of time to Dumoulin was Miguel Angel Lopez. Like Froome, the Astana rider crashed in the recon and lost nearly a minute to Dumoulin - 12:58 was his time - though the Colombian climber was never expected to rival the time trial world champion here.

The hopes of Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) and Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) took early blows as they finished on 13:10 and 13:04, respectively.

Dumoulin now leads the general classification by two seconds over Dennis and Campenaerts. The absence of sprinters in the upper echelons of the stage standings - bonus seconds are available on the following two flat stages - means Dumoulin should hold the maglia rosa all the way to Italy on Tuesday.

"We’re not planning on defending it every day - the Giro is still very long," said Dumoulin, cautiously. "It's nice to have it today but it's hard to keep it for the whole three weeks, so we'll see what we do about that."

How it unfolded

The drama had begun before the first rider had even begun warming up, as several riders hit the deck while performing a recon of the 9.7km Jerusalem course, which had been kept open to the heavy city centre traffic during the week. Froome and Lopez both suffered cuts and abrasions but took to the start, though the situation was more serious for Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain-Merida), who fractured a vertebra and had to withdraw from the race.

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) was the first rider off the ramp at 13:50 local time, and while the Italian was first into the 'hotseat' of provisional leader, he was never going to stay there long. His teammate Remi Cavagna was the first real time trial specialist down the ramp and duly set the fastest time, but Dennis was also off in the first hour and would raise - or lower - the bar by 33 seconds.

Pello Bilbao (Astana) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) posted strong times, but the first worry for Dennis was Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin). The Portuguese rider was a shade faster at the intermediate checkpoint but faded in the latter part of the course, slipping to 10 seconds down.

Later in the afternoon some of the general classification contenders began to hit the start ramp. Pinot clocked 12:35, which was seventh fastest at the time, while Simon Yates and Pozzovivo, two traditionally weaker time triallists, produced impressive rides to enter the top 10.

As Fabio Aru and Froome set out on the course, pure time trial specialist Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All), the European champion no less, produced a powerful ride and got everything out of his legs as he fought with the bike all the way to the line. He stopped the clock on 12:04, the same time as Dennis, but cruelly the hundredths of a second went against him. Meanwhile another specialist Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) could only manage another disappointing ride by his high standards.

The writing was on the wall for Froome at the intermediate checkpoint kilometre-5.1, the Tour de France and Vuelta a España champion finding himself 19 seconds down on Max Schachmann’s (Quick-Step) leading time, and 15 seconds down on Dennis. It wasn’t long before Dumoulin himself was there and the contrast couldn't have been more evident as the Dutchman - expressionless and flew through in 6:17, the fastest of the lot and four seconds up on Dennis.

Dennis had produced a steady opening half of his ride before finishing strong, so there was still hope, but Dumoulin would not fade. He did slip by a couple of seconds but held on to take back that pink jersey that he wore on the final day of last year’s race.

With doubts surrounding the 27-year-old’s shape - both physically and psychologically - ahead of his first Grand Tour as a former Grand Tour champion, he could hardly have hoped for a better start. For Froome, meanwhile, it could hardly have been much worse.

The 2018 Giro is only 9.7km old, but significant fault lines have already opened.

 

 

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:02
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:16
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:21
9Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:27
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:28
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:30
14Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:00:32
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:33
17Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:34
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
20Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:35
21Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:37
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
24Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
25Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:41
28Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:42
29Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
31Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:00:44
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
34Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
36Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
37Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
38Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:46
39Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
40Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
41Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
42Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
43George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:49
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
46Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:50
47Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
48Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:51
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
50Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
51David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
53Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
54Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
55Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:55
59Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
60Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
62Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:59
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
66Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:00
67Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
69Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:01
70Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
71Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
72Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
73Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
74Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:02
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
77Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:03
78Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
79Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
80Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:04
81Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
82Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
83Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
84Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
85Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
86Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:06
87Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
88Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
89Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:07
90Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:08
91Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
92Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
93Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
94Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
95Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
97Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
98Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
99Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
100Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
101Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
103Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
106Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:11
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
108Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:12
109Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
112Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:13
113Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
114Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
115Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
116Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
117Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
118Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:15
119Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
120Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
121Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:16
122Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:17
123Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
125Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
126Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
128Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:21
131Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
132Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:22
133Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:23
134Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:24
136Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
137Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
138Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:25
139Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
140Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
141Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
142Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
143Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
144Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:27
145Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
146Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
147Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:30
148François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:31
150Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
151Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:33
152Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:36
154Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
155Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:38
156Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All0:01:39
157Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:41
158Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:43
159Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
160Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
161Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:01:44
162Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:45
163Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
164Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
165Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:46
166Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:01:49
167Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
168Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:50
169Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:51
170Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
171Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:56
172Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:59
173Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:10
174Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:35
175Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:44
DNSKanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb15pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All9
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
9Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All4
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin0:37:01
2Team Sunweb0:00:33
3Lotto Fix All0:00:39
4BMC Racing Team0:00:41
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:50
6Astana Pro Team
7Movistar Team0:00:51
8Quick-Step Floors0:00:52
9UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
10Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
11Team Sky0:01:07
12Groupama-FDJ0:01:11
13Bahrain-Merida0:01:37
14Dimension Data0:01:39
15LottoNl-Jumbo
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
17AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:49
19Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
20Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:19
21Bardiani CSF0:02:52
22Israel-Cycling Academy0:03:22

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:02
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:16
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:21
9Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:27
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:28
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:30
14Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:00:32
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:33
17Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:34
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
20Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:35
21Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:37
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
24Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
25Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:41
28Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:42
29Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
31Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:00:44
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
34Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
36Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
37Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
38Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:46
39Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
40Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
41Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
42Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
43George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:49
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
46Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:50
47Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
48Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:51
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
50Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
51David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
53Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
54Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
55Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:55
59Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
60Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
62Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:59
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
66Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:00
67Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
69Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:01
70Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
71Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
72Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
73Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
74Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:02
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
77Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:03
78Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
79Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
80Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:04
81Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
82Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
83Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
84Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
85Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
86Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:06
87Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
88Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
89Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:07
90Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:08
91Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
92Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
93Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
94Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
95Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
97Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
98Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
99Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
100Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
101Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
103Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
106Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:11
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
108Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:12
109Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
112Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:13
113Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
114Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
115Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
116Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
117Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
118Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:15
119Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
120Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
121Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:16
122Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:17
123Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
125Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
126Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
128Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:21
131Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
132Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:22
133Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:23
134Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:24
136Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
137Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
138Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:25
139Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
140Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
141Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
142Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
143Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
144Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:27
145Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
146Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
147Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:30
148François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:31
150Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
151Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:33
152Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:36
154Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
155Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:38
156Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All0:01:39
157Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:41
158Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:43
159Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
160Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
161Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:01:44
162Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:45
163Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
164Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
165Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:46
166Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:01:49
167Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
168Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:50
169Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:51
170Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
171Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:56
172Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:59
173Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:10
174Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:35
175Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:44

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb15pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All9
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
9Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All4
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:12:23
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:08
3Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:09
4Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:10
5Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:14
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:21
7Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:27
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:28
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:29
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:30
11Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
13Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:36
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:39
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:40
16Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
17Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:41
20Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
21Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
22Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
23Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:52
24Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:58
25Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
26Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
29Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:06
30Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:10
31Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:15
32Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:17
33Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:24
34Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
35Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:28
36Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:30
37Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:33
38Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:49
39Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:14

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin0:37:01
2Team Sunweb0:00:33
3Lotto Fix All0:00:39
4BMC Racing Team0:00:41
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:50
6Astana Pro Team
7Movistar Team0:00:51
8Quick-Step Floors0:00:52
9UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
10Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
11Team Sky0:01:07
12Groupama-FDJ0:01:11
13Bahrain-Merida0:01:37
14Dimension Data0:01:39
15LottoNl-Jumbo
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
17AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:49
19Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
20Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:19
21Bardiani CSF0:02:52
22Israel-Cycling Academy0:03:22

Fairplay classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Team Sunweb
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Movistar Team
4Mitchelton-Scott
5Lotto Fix All
6Quick-Step Floors
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Dimension Data
9Astana Pro Team
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Bora-Hansgrohe
12Groupama-FDJ
13Israel-Cycling Academy
14BMC Racing Team
15Bahrain-Merida
16Bardiani CSF

Latest on Cyclingnews