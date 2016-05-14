Trending

Giro d'Italia: Brambilla wins stage 8 in Arezzo

Italian claims maglia rosa with solo attack

Image 1 of 45

Former pro Jérôme Pineau is working at the Giro doe BeIn Sports

Former pro Jérôme Pineau is working at the Giro doe BeIn Sports
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Mountains leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Mountains leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Points leader Andre Greipel signs autographs for the fans

Points leader Andre Greipel signs autographs for the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) was agressive today

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) was agressive today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Bob Jungels leading Davide Formolo on the road and in the young rider classification

Bob Jungels leading Davide Formolo on the road and in the young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

The pink jersey is ready for presentation

The pink jersey is ready for presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast)

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla with Moreno Nicoletti after his stage 1

Gianluca Brambilla with Moreno Nicoletti after his stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Tom Dumoulin takes a moment after losing the pink jersey

Tom Dumoulin takes a moment after losing the pink jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Moreno Moser on the attack

Moreno Moser on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

A crash at the rear of the peloton during the wetter early stages

A crash at the rear of the peloton during the wetter early stages
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) took his first Grand Tour stage win in the Giro d'Italia

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) took his first Grand Tour stage win in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes the pace

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes the pace
Image 15 of 45

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali is mobbed outside the Astana team bus

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali is mobbed outside the Astana team bus
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 45

Jakub Fuglsang was dropped

Jakub Fuglsang was dropped
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 45

Tom Dumoulin had a tough day on the bike

Tom Dumoulin had a tough day on the bike
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 45

Alejandro Valverde attacks on the Alpe di Poti

Alejandro Valverde attacks on the Alpe di Poti
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 45

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 20 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 21 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) lost the maglia rosa on stage 8

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) lost the maglia rosa on stage 8
Image 22 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack
Image 23 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 24 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 25 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 26 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the mountains jersey

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) kept the red jersey

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) kept the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) on the gravel

Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) on the gravel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) attacks

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) gets a good luck kiss

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) gets a good luck kiss
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 45

The breakaway on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

The breakaway on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) has a mid-race wardrobe change

Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) has a mid-race wardrobe change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in the breakaway

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his first ever Grand Tour stage win with a solo attack to Arezzo. Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) followed him home over a minute back with Moreno Moser (Cannondale) rounding out the podium and ensured Italy locked out the top spots.

Giro d'Italia stage 8: Quotes from the finish line

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led home a group of favourites that included Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alepcin) had a tough day and was dropped on the main climb of the Alpe di Poti.

Dumoulin finished more than three minutes back on Brambilla, handing the young Italian the maglia rosa. Brambilla now leads Ilnur Zakrin by 23 seconds.

"I can't believe what I've done," Brambilla said. "Thanks to Matteo Trentin, we did an amazing job all day. It was a hard stage in the final. He pulled until the last climb then it was my turn. I'm really happy - this victory is for my girlfriend Christina, and my little girl who was born 20 days ago.

“My idea at the beginning of the Giro was this stage, and I did it. I can't believe I have the pink jersey.”

Despite being less than two minutes down on the general classification, Brambilla made it away as part of a 13-man group right at the start of the day. Importantly for the 28-year-old, Matteo Trentin was also part of the breakaway and put in a lot of work on the front to keep the peloton at bay. Brambilla made his move in the main climb of the Alpe di Poti, following an earlier move from Montaguti. The baby-faced climber, who finished third at Strade Bianche earlier this season, quickly caught and passed the AG2R La Mondiale on the dirt roads that covered much of the ascent.

Brambilla’s gap was never too big over Montaguti, hovering at around 30 seconds for most of the run into the finish. At one point on the descent, it looked like Montaguti might be able to close the gap to Brambilla when he had brought it down to just 19 seconds but his hopes faded away once they had reached the flat. Brambilla was able to push out his lead to just over a minute by the time he hit the line in Arezzo.

How it happened

There was a bit of anticipation in the air at the start of stage 8, as the chances of a break making it stick looked pretty high with a lumpy ride to Arezzo. The riders rolled out of Foligno just after lunch and they wasted no time to really get going. It was a fast and furious start and it wasn’t until the bunch had passed through Assisi that a group managed to make a significant margin.

The 13-man move that included the eventual podium finishers, with Trentin, Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing), Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Jose Joaquin Rojas and Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) and Alexey Tsatevitch (Katusha).

It took some time for the riders to establish a good gap and with the presence of Brambilla their appeared to be a bit of panic from the peloton behind. The main bunch split into three – not including the breakaway – and perhaps showed the first signs that Dumoulin was having a jour sans after he missed the first group. The Giant-Alpecin rider could breathe a sigh of relief when the break was finally allowed to go and it all came together behind. At the halfway point, the gap had gone to four minutes but it would grow a further minute as they approached the second climb of the day.

It was then that the other general classification teams, including Movistar, LottoNL-Jumbo and Astana lent a hand to Giant-Alpecin in the chase. The impact was immediate and the gap began to tumble, sparking a reaction from the breakaway. AG2R La Mondiale made the initial move and split up the 13-man group but it had come together by the time they reached the foot of the Alpe di Poti.

The status quo wouldn’t stay for long and Kadri and Trentin were among the first of the break to lose touch. Up front and Montaguti went aggressive, taking a flyer off the front and distancing his companions. De Marchi was the first to react but both would be quickly superseded by a strong looking Brambilla. Once he’d gone, there was nothing that his chasers could do to catch him.

As Brambilla left his companions behind, the fight in the overall classification was taking hold. Valverde said afterwards that the team’s plan was to drop Dumoulin and that is just what they did. The Spanish champion launched an attack almost as soon as they hit the dirt road section of the climb, putting the maglia rosa into trouble immediately. In fact, it was only Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) that could follow him initially.

Riders, including Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale), had dug in but managed to regain contact with Valverde, despite many more attacks from the Movistar rider. There were some worrying moments for Sky when it appeared that Mikel Landa had been dropped out of contention. However, he was one of the final riders to make it back to the Valverde group, which would finish 1:41 down on Brambilla.

The same couldn’t be said for Dumoulin, who continued to drop further and further back on the climb. When he did eventually cross the finish line, Dumoulin would drop right out of the top 10 in the overall classification. All is not over for the Dutchman with the time trial on Sunday a chance to climb back up the GC.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4:14:05
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:27
4Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:28
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:41
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:44
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
15Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:17
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:32
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:35
22Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
24Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
25Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:43
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
33Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:45
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
38Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:51
39Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:53
41David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:15
42Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:24
43Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:45
44Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:05:05
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
46Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
47Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
48Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
49Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
52Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:38
54Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:07:46
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:08:02
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
57Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
61Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
62Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:08:47
64Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:05
65Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
66Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
68Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
71Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:10:09
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:12:10
75Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
76Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
77Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
79Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
80Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
81Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
82Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
86Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
88David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
92Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:13:54
94Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
95Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
96Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
97Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
99Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:18:05
101Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
102Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
103Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
105Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
106Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
108Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
109Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
110Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
116Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
117Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
118Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
119Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
121Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
122Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
123Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
124Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
129Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
130Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
131Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
132Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
133Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
134Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
135Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
136Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
137Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
138Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
139Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
140Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
141Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
142Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
143Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
144Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
145Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
146Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
147Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
148Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
150Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
151Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
153Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
154Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
156Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
157Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
158Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
159Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
160Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
161Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
162Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
163Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
164Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
165Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
166Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
167Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
168Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
169Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
170Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
171Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
172Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
173Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
174Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
175Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
176Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
177Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
178Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
179Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
180Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:30
181Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:34
182Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
183Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:21:17
184Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
185Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
186Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
187Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:08
OTLElia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:55:26
OTLIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
OTLBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step26pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha12
6Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky3
12Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge2
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Scheggia, km.120
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 2 (Cat.2) Alpe di Poti, km.167
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
5Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge1

Sprint - Umbertide, km.63
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha6
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
4Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Indicatore, km.144
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha6
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10
3Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha8
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
8Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
9Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step12:47:30
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
3Movistar Team0:00:27
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:31
5Dimension Data0:01:31
6Team Katusha0:01:36
7Astana Pro Team
8Team Sky0:04:06
9Tinkoff Team0:04:19
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:05
11Lampre - Merida0:10:24
12Orica-GreenEdge0:11:36
13BMC Racing Team0:13:33
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:33
15Lotto Soudal0:17:42
16Trek-Segafredo0:18:17
17Bardiani CSF0:21:40
18IAM Cycling0:23:33
19Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:24:10
20Gazprom-Rusvelo0:24:17
21Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:35
22FDJ0:41:00

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step67pts
2AG2R La Mondiale39
3Cannondale Pro Cycling28
4Dimension Data20
5BMC Racing Team16
6Team Katusha16
7Movistar Team14
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
9Team Sky8
10Orica-GreenEdge7
11Tinkoff Team5
12Astana Pro Team4
13Nippo - Vini Fantini3
14Gazprom-Rusvelo1
15Lampre - Merida
16Bardiani CSF
17Trek-Segafredo
18Lotto Soudal
19Team Giant-Alpecin
20IAM Cycling
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast
22FDJ

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step33:39:14
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:23
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:33
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:48
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:49
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:54
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:01:03
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:05
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
13Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:18
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:21
15Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:27
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:01:38
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:01:55
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:11
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:19
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:49
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:05
25Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:24
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:43
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:50
28Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:30
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:04:34
30David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:50
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:05:03
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:38
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:07:00
34Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:07:21
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:47
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:29
38Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:09:53
39Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:09:58
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:11:03
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:25
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:13
43Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:14:37
44Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:14:41
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:10
46Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:27
47Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:12
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:47
49Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:51
50Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:51
51Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:17:57
52Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:19
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:25
54Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:22
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:35
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:21
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:21:56
58Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:22:42
59Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:51
60Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:23:52
61Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:58
62Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:51
63Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:07
64Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:26:34
65Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:07
66David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:27:10
67Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:20
68Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:27:39
69Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
70Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:14
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:52
72Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:30:05
73Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:30:06
74Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:30:52
75Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:57
76Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:03
77Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:32:02
78Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:08
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:32:10
80Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:20
81Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:32:25
82Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:51
84Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:33:56
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:57
87Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:34:25
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:34:34
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:34:36
90Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:34:38
91Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:52
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:12
93Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:29
94Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:35:45
95Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:35:48
96André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:36:50
97Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:54
98Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:37:55
99Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:38:53
100Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:38:58
101Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:39:12
102Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:30
103Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:39:32
104Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:42
105Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:39:44
106Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:04
107Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:40:58
108Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:41:16
109Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:41:28
110Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:32
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:42:33
112Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:42:37
113Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
114Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:42:49
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:43:31
116Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
117Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:43
118Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:53
119Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:43:58
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:10
121Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:12
122Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:44:21
123Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:44:26
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:45:59
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:46:00
126Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:46:08
127Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:46:19
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:46:30
129Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:32
130Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:47:00
131Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:28
132José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:55
133Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:48:18
134Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:50
135Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:06
136Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:49:18
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:22
138Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:49:38
139Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:49:45
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
141Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:49:49
142Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:49:56
143Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:50:39
144Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:50:43
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:50:44
146Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:50:54
147Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:51:14
148Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:51:50
149Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:52:19
150Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:52:36
151Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:52:42
152Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:52:53
153Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:52:57
154Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:59
155Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:53:18
156Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:53:49
157Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:53:56
158Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:54:58
159Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:55:29
160Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:55:38
161Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:41
162Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:56:50
163Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:57:23
164Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:26
165Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:57:54
166Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:58:12
167Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:59:47
168Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ1:00:19
169Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:00:20
170Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:00:40
171Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:00:43
172Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:00:56
173Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:01:19
174Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ1:01:33
175Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:48
176Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:02:47
177Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:03:36
178Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:04:03
179Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:04:13
180Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:51
181Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:07:16
182Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:10:27
183Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:10:32
184Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:11:55
185Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1:14:52
186Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:18:17
187Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1:24:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal119pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step106
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ91
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo80
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo78
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky66
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida56
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida50
10Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step40
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
15Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data40
16Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge39
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha36
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo29
21Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team28
22Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha28
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha27
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team27
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
26Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step22
28Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast21
29Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team18
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
34Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling18
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
37Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
38Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team16
39Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
41Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
42Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida14
44Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
45Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge13
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
47Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
48Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
49Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
50Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
51Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin11
53Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
55Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
56Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
57Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
58Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
59Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
60Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
61Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data7
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
63Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
64Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
65Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
66Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
67Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
68Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
69Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
70Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
71Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky3
72Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
74Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3
75Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
76Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3
77David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
78Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
79Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
80Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
81Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
82Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
84Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
85Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
86Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
87Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
88Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal21pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
4Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
5Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
9Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
15Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
16Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
17Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
19Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
21Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
22Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
23Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
24Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2
26Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
27Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge1
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
34Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
35Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
6Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
7Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha12
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
9Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
11Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
13Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
16Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
17Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
19Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
20Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
26Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
27Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
30Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
31Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
32Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
35Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
36Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
38Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
11Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
12Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
15Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
16Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha8
17Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
18Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
20Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
21Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
28Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
29Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
31Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
34Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
36Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
37Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
38Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
39Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
41Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
42Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
46Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
47Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
48Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step3
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
50Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
51Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
52Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
53Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
56Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
57Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
58Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
59Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
60Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
61Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
62Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
63Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
64Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
65Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
66Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step33:40:35
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:28
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:03
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:08
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:08:37
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:42
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:26
8Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:30
9Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:37
10Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:46
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:25:13
12Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:59
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:31
14Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:28:45
15Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:04
16Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:30
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:04
19Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:08
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:34:27
21Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:37:51
22Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:38:11
23Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:23
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:43
25Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:39:55
26Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:41:11
27Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:41:16
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:41:28
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:42:32
30Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:42:37
31Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:43:05
32Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:46:07
33Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:46:57
34Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:48:24
35Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:22
36Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:50:29
37Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:51:21
38Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:51:36
39Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:35
40Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:20
41Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:56:51
42Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:58:26
43Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:58:59
44Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ1:00:12
45Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:04:30
46Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:09:06
47Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:10:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step101:01:10
2Astana Pro Team0:00:13
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:44
4Movistar Team0:01:47
5Team Katusha0:02:49
6Team Sky0:04:06
7AG2R La Mondiale0:04:45
8Dimension Data0:04:51
9Tinkoff Team0:07:53
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:58
11Lampre - Merida0:17:46
12Orica-GreenEdge0:19:25
13Bardiani CSF0:25:08
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:08
15Trek-Segafredo0:29:09
16Lotto Soudal0:37:27
17BMC Racing Team0:44:26
18Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:54:40
19Gazprom-Rusvelo0:56:35
20IAM Cycling1:06:02
21Nippo - Vini Fantini1:21:10
22FDJ1:43:14

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step246pts
2Lotto Soudal181
3Team LottoNl-Jumbo165
4Team Giant-Alpecin145
5Lampre - Merida114
6Team Katusha105
7FDJ85
8Trek-Segafredo80
9Dimension Data79
10Bardiani CSF78
11Movistar Team73
12BMC Racing Team73
13Orica-GreenEdge70
14Team Sky65
15AG2R La Mondiale60
16Astana Pro Team51
17Cannondale Pro Cycling48
18Wilier Triestina-Southeast45
19Gazprom-Rusvelo30
20Nippo - Vini Fantini28
21IAM Cycling24
22Tinkoff Team21

 

