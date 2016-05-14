Giro d'Italia: Brambilla wins stage 8 in Arezzo
Italian claims maglia rosa with solo attack
Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his first ever Grand Tour stage win with a solo attack to Arezzo. Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) followed him home over a minute back with Moreno Moser (Cannondale) rounding out the podium and ensured Italy locked out the top spots.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led home a group of favourites that included Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alepcin) had a tough day and was dropped on the main climb of the Alpe di Poti.
Dumoulin finished more than three minutes back on Brambilla, handing the young Italian the maglia rosa. Brambilla now leads Ilnur Zakrin by 23 seconds.
"I can't believe what I've done," Brambilla said. "Thanks to Matteo Trentin, we did an amazing job all day. It was a hard stage in the final. He pulled until the last climb then it was my turn. I'm really happy - this victory is for my girlfriend Christina, and my little girl who was born 20 days ago.
“My idea at the beginning of the Giro was this stage, and I did it. I can't believe I have the pink jersey.”
Despite being less than two minutes down on the general classification, Brambilla made it away as part of a 13-man group right at the start of the day. Importantly for the 28-year-old, Matteo Trentin was also part of the breakaway and put in a lot of work on the front to keep the peloton at bay. Brambilla made his move in the main climb of the Alpe di Poti, following an earlier move from Montaguti. The baby-faced climber, who finished third at Strade Bianche earlier this season, quickly caught and passed the AG2R La Mondiale on the dirt roads that covered much of the ascent.
Brambilla’s gap was never too big over Montaguti, hovering at around 30 seconds for most of the run into the finish. At one point on the descent, it looked like Montaguti might be able to close the gap to Brambilla when he had brought it down to just 19 seconds but his hopes faded away once they had reached the flat. Brambilla was able to push out his lead to just over a minute by the time he hit the line in Arezzo.
How it happened
There was a bit of anticipation in the air at the start of stage 8, as the chances of a break making it stick looked pretty high with a lumpy ride to Arezzo. The riders rolled out of Foligno just after lunch and they wasted no time to really get going. It was a fast and furious start and it wasn’t until the bunch had passed through Assisi that a group managed to make a significant margin.
The 13-man move that included the eventual podium finishers, with Trentin, Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing), Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Jose Joaquin Rojas and Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) and Alexey Tsatevitch (Katusha).
It took some time for the riders to establish a good gap and with the presence of Brambilla their appeared to be a bit of panic from the peloton behind. The main bunch split into three – not including the breakaway – and perhaps showed the first signs that Dumoulin was having a jour sans after he missed the first group. The Giant-Alpecin rider could breathe a sigh of relief when the break was finally allowed to go and it all came together behind. At the halfway point, the gap had gone to four minutes but it would grow a further minute as they approached the second climb of the day.
It was then that the other general classification teams, including Movistar, LottoNL-Jumbo and Astana lent a hand to Giant-Alpecin in the chase. The impact was immediate and the gap began to tumble, sparking a reaction from the breakaway. AG2R La Mondiale made the initial move and split up the 13-man group but it had come together by the time they reached the foot of the Alpe di Poti.
The status quo wouldn’t stay for long and Kadri and Trentin were among the first of the break to lose touch. Up front and Montaguti went aggressive, taking a flyer off the front and distancing his companions. De Marchi was the first to react but both would be quickly superseded by a strong looking Brambilla. Once he’d gone, there was nothing that his chasers could do to catch him.
As Brambilla left his companions behind, the fight in the overall classification was taking hold. Valverde said afterwards that the team’s plan was to drop Dumoulin and that is just what they did. The Spanish champion launched an attack almost as soon as they hit the dirt road section of the climb, putting the maglia rosa into trouble immediately. In fact, it was only Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) that could follow him initially.
Riders, including Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale), had dug in but managed to regain contact with Valverde, despite many more attacks from the Movistar rider. There were some worrying moments for Sky when it appeared that Mikel Landa had been dropped out of contention. However, he was one of the final riders to make it back to the Valverde group, which would finish 1:41 down on Brambilla.
The same couldn’t be said for Dumoulin, who continued to drop further and further back on the climb. When he did eventually cross the finish line, Dumoulin would drop right out of the top 10 in the overall classification. All is not over for the Dutchman with the time trial on Sunday a chance to climb back up the GC.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:14:05
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|4
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:28
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:44
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|15
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:32
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:35
|22
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|24
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|25
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:43
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|38
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|39
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:53
|41
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:15
|42
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:24
|43
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:45
|44
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:05:05
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|49
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:38
|54
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:46
|55
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:02
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|57
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|61
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:47
|64
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:05
|65
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|68
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|71
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:10:09
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:12:10
|75
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|76
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|80
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|81
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|82
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|86
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|88
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:13:54
|94
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|95
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|96
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|99
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:05
|101
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|108
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|110
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|117
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|118
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|121
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|123
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|130
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|131
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|132
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|133
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|134
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|136
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|137
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|139
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|142
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|143
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|144
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|146
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|147
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|148
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|150
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|154
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|156
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|157
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|159
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|160
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|161
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|163
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|164
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|166
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|167
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|168
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|169
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|170
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|172
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|173
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|174
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|175
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|176
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|177
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|178
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|179
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|180
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:30
|181
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:34
|182
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|183
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:21:17
|184
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|185
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|186
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|187
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:08
|OTL
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:55:26
|OTL
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|OTL
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|6
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|12
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|3
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|4
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|3
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|9
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:47:30
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:01:31
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:01:36
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Team Sky
|0:04:06
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:04:19
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:05
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:24
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:36
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:33
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:33
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:42
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:17
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:21:40
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:23:33
|19
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:24:10
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:24:17
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:35
|22
|FDJ
|0:41:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|pts
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|4
|Dimension Data
|20
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Team Katusha
|16
|7
|Movistar Team
|14
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|9
|Team Sky
|8
|10
|Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|11
|Tinkoff Team
|5
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|IAM Cycling
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|22
|FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33:39:14
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|13
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:21
|15
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:27
|17
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:19
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|25
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:24
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:43
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|28
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:30
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:34
|30
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:50
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:05:03
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:38
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:00
|34
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:21
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:47
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:29
|38
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:53
|39
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:09:58
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:11:03
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:25
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:13
|43
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:14:37
|44
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:41
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:10
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:27
|47
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:12
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:47
|49
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:51
|50
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:51
|51
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:57
|52
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:19
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:25
|54
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:22
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:35
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:21
|57
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:56
|58
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:42
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:51
|60
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:52
|61
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:58
|62
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:51
|63
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:07
|64
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:34
|65
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:07
|66
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:27:10
|67
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:20
|68
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:27:39
|69
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|70
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:14
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:52
|72
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:05
|73
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:30:06
|74
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:30:52
|75
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:57
|76
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:03
|77
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:32:02
|78
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:08
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:10
|80
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:20
|81
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:32:25
|82
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:51
|84
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:56
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:57
|87
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:34:25
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:34:34
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:36
|90
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:38
|91
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:52
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:12
|93
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:29
|94
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:35:45
|95
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:48
|96
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:50
|97
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:54
|98
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:37:55
|99
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:38:53
|100
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:38:58
|101
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:39:12
|102
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:30
|103
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:39:32
|104
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:42
|105
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:39:44
|106
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:04
|107
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:40:58
|108
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:16
|109
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:41:28
|110
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:32
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:42:33
|112
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:42:37
|113
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|114
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:42:49
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:31
|116
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|117
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:43
|118
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:53
|119
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:58
|120
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:10
|121
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:12
|122
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:44:21
|123
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:44:26
|124
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:59
|125
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:00
|126
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:46:08
|127
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:19
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:46:30
|129
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:32
|130
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:47:00
|131
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:28
|132
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:55
|133
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:48:18
|134
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:50
|135
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:06
|136
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:49:18
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:49:22
|138
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:49:38
|139
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:49:45
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:49:49
|142
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:56
|143
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:39
|144
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:50:43
|145
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:50:44
|146
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:54
|147
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:51:14
|148
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:51:50
|149
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:19
|150
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:52:36
|151
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:52:42
|152
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:53
|153
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:52:57
|154
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:59
|155
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:53:18
|156
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:49
|157
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:53:56
|158
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:54:58
|159
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:29
|160
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:55:38
|161
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:41
|162
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:56:50
|163
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:57:23
|164
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:57:26
|165
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:57:54
|166
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:58:12
|167
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:59:47
|168
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|1:00:19
|169
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:00:20
|170
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:00:40
|171
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:00:43
|172
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:00:56
|173
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:01:19
|174
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:33
|175
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:48
|176
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:02:47
|177
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:03:36
|178
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:04:03
|179
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:04:13
|180
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:51
|181
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:07:16
|182
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:10:27
|183
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:10:32
|184
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:11:55
|185
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:52
|186
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:18:17
|187
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:24:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|119
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|91
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|66
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|56
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|10
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|15
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|16
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|19
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|21
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|22
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|26
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|28
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|21
|29
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|34
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|37
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|38
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|39
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|41
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|42
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|44
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|45
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|46
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|47
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|48
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|49
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|50
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|51
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|53
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|55
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|56
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|57
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|58
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|59
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|60
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|61
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|7
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|63
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|64
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|65
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|66
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|67
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|68
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|69
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|70
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|71
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|72
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|73
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|74
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3
|75
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|76
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|77
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|78
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|79
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|80
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|81
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|82
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|84
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|85
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|86
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|87
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|88
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|4
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|5
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|9
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|16
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|17
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|19
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|22
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|24
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|26
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|27
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|35
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|6
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|7
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|9
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|11
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|13
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|16
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|17
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|19
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|20
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|22
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|26
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|29
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|30
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|31
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|32
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|35
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|36
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|38
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|11
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|15
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|16
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|17
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|18
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|20
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|21
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|28
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|29
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|31
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|34
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|35
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|36
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|37
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|38
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|39
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|41
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|42
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|46
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|47
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|48
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|51
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|52
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|53
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|55
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|56
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|57
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|58
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|59
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|60
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|61
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|62
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|64
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|65
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|66
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33:40:35
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:03
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:08
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:37
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:42
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:26
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:30
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:37
|10
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:46
|11
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:13
|12
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:59
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:31
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:28:45
|15
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:04
|16
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:30
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:04
|19
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:08
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:27
|21
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:51
|22
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:38:11
|23
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:23
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:43
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:55
|26
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:41:11
|27
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:41:16
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:41:28
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:42:32
|30
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:37
|31
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:43:05
|32
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:46:07
|33
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:46:57
|34
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:48:24
|35
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:22
|36
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:50:29
|37
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:51:21
|38
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:51:36
|39
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:35
|40
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:20
|41
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:56:51
|42
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:58:26
|43
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:58:59
|44
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|1:00:12
|45
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:04:30
|46
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:09:06
|47
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:10:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|101:01:10
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:02:49
|6
|Team Sky
|0:04:06
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:45
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:04:51
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:07:53
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:58
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:17:46
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:25
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|0:25:08
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:08
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:09
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:37:27
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:44:26
|18
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:54:40
|19
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:56:35
|20
|IAM Cycling
|1:06:02
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:21:10
|22
|FDJ
|1:43:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|246
|pts
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|181
|3
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|165
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|114
|6
|Team Katusha
|105
|7
|FDJ
|85
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|80
|9
|Dimension Data
|79
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|78
|11
|Movistar Team
|73
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|73
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|14
|Team Sky
|65
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|51
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|18
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|45
|19
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|28
|21
|IAM Cycling
|24
|22
|Tinkoff Team
|21
