Image 1 of 45 Former pro Jérôme Pineau is working at the Giro doe BeIn Sports (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Mountains leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Points leader Andre Greipel signs autographs for the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) was agressive today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Bob Jungels leading Davide Formolo on the road and in the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 The pink jersey is ready for presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla with Moreno Nicoletti after his stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Tom Dumoulin takes a moment after losing the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Moreno Moser on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 A crash at the rear of the peloton during the wetter early stages (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) took his first Grand Tour stage win in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes the pace Image 15 of 45 Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali is mobbed outside the Astana team bus (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 45 Jakub Fuglsang was dropped (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 45 Tom Dumoulin had a tough day on the bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 45 Alejandro Valverde attacks on the Alpe di Poti (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 45 Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Image 20 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 21 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) lost the maglia rosa on stage 8 Image 22 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack Image 23 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 24 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 25 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 26 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) kept the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) on the gravel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) gets a good luck kiss (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 The breakaway on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) has a mid-race wardrobe change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his first ever Grand Tour stage win with a solo attack to Arezzo. Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) followed him home over a minute back with Moreno Moser (Cannondale) rounding out the podium and ensured Italy locked out the top spots.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led home a group of favourites that included Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alepcin) had a tough day and was dropped on the main climb of the Alpe di Poti.

Dumoulin finished more than three minutes back on Brambilla, handing the young Italian the maglia rosa. Brambilla now leads Ilnur Zakrin by 23 seconds.

"I can't believe what I've done," Brambilla said. "Thanks to Matteo Trentin, we did an amazing job all day. It was a hard stage in the final. He pulled until the last climb then it was my turn. I'm really happy - this victory is for my girlfriend Christina, and my little girl who was born 20 days ago.

“My idea at the beginning of the Giro was this stage, and I did it. I can't believe I have the pink jersey.”

Despite being less than two minutes down on the general classification, Brambilla made it away as part of a 13-man group right at the start of the day. Importantly for the 28-year-old, Matteo Trentin was also part of the breakaway and put in a lot of work on the front to keep the peloton at bay. Brambilla made his move in the main climb of the Alpe di Poti, following an earlier move from Montaguti. The baby-faced climber, who finished third at Strade Bianche earlier this season, quickly caught and passed the AG2R La Mondiale on the dirt roads that covered much of the ascent.

Brambilla’s gap was never too big over Montaguti, hovering at around 30 seconds for most of the run into the finish. At one point on the descent, it looked like Montaguti might be able to close the gap to Brambilla when he had brought it down to just 19 seconds but his hopes faded away once they had reached the flat. Brambilla was able to push out his lead to just over a minute by the time he hit the line in Arezzo.

More on this story...

Video Highlights

How it happened

There was a bit of anticipation in the air at the start of stage 8, as the chances of a break making it stick looked pretty high with a lumpy ride to Arezzo. The riders rolled out of Foligno just after lunch and they wasted no time to really get going. It was a fast and furious start and it wasn’t until the bunch had passed through Assisi that a group managed to make a significant margin.

The 13-man move that included the eventual podium finishers, with Trentin, Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing), Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Jose Joaquin Rojas and Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) and Alexey Tsatevitch (Katusha).

It took some time for the riders to establish a good gap and with the presence of Brambilla their appeared to be a bit of panic from the peloton behind. The main bunch split into three – not including the breakaway – and perhaps showed the first signs that Dumoulin was having a jour sans after he missed the first group. The Giant-Alpecin rider could breathe a sigh of relief when the break was finally allowed to go and it all came together behind. At the halfway point, the gap had gone to four minutes but it would grow a further minute as they approached the second climb of the day.

It was then that the other general classification teams, including Movistar, LottoNL-Jumbo and Astana lent a hand to Giant-Alpecin in the chase. The impact was immediate and the gap began to tumble, sparking a reaction from the breakaway. AG2R La Mondiale made the initial move and split up the 13-man group but it had come together by the time they reached the foot of the Alpe di Poti.

The status quo wouldn’t stay for long and Kadri and Trentin were among the first of the break to lose touch. Up front and Montaguti went aggressive, taking a flyer off the front and distancing his companions. De Marchi was the first to react but both would be quickly superseded by a strong looking Brambilla. Once he’d gone, there was nothing that his chasers could do to catch him.

As Brambilla left his companions behind, the fight in the overall classification was taking hold. Valverde said afterwards that the team’s plan was to drop Dumoulin and that is just what they did. The Spanish champion launched an attack almost as soon as they hit the dirt road section of the climb, putting the maglia rosa into trouble immediately. In fact, it was only Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) that could follow him initially.

Riders, including Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale), had dug in but managed to regain contact with Valverde, despite many more attacks from the Movistar rider. There were some worrying moments for Sky when it appeared that Mikel Landa had been dropped out of contention. However, he was one of the final riders to make it back to the Valverde group, which would finish 1:41 down on Brambilla.

The same couldn’t be said for Dumoulin, who continued to drop further and further back on the climb. When he did eventually cross the finish line, Dumoulin would drop right out of the top 10 in the overall classification. All is not over for the Dutchman with the time trial on Sunday a chance to climb back up the GC.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:14:05 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:27 4 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:28 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:41 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:44 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 15 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:32 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:35 22 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 24 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 25 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:43 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 33 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:45 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 38 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:51 39 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:53 41 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:15 42 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:24 43 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:45 44 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:05:05 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 46 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 49 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 52 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:38 54 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:07:46 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:08:02 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 57 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 61 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:47 64 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:05 65 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 66 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 68 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 71 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:10:09 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:12:10 75 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 76 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 77 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 80 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 81 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 82 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 86 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 88 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 92 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:13:54 94 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 95 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 96 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 97 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 99 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:05 101 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 102 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 103 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 105 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 106 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 108 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 109 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 110 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 117 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 118 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 119 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 120 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 121 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 122 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 123 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 124 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 130 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 131 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 132 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 133 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 134 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 136 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 137 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 138 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 139 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 142 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 143 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 144 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 145 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 146 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 147 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 148 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 151 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 153 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 154 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 156 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 157 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 160 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 161 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 162 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 163 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 164 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 165 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 166 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 167 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 168 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 170 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 171 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 172 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 173 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 174 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 175 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 176 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 177 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 178 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 179 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 180 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:30 181 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:34 182 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 183 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:21:17 184 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 185 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 186 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 187 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:08 OTL Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:55:26 OTL Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini OTL Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 12 6 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 10 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 3 12 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 2 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Scheggia, km.120 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 3 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 2 (Cat.2) Alpe di Poti, km.167 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Sprint - Umbertide, km.63 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 4 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Indicatore, km.144 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 3 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 8 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 9 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 12:47:30 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 3 Movistar Team 0:00:27 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:31 5 Dimension Data 0:01:31 6 Team Katusha 0:01:36 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Team Sky 0:04:06 9 Tinkoff Team 0:04:19 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:05 11 Lampre - Merida 0:10:24 12 Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:36 13 BMC Racing Team 0:13:33 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:33 15 Lotto Soudal 0:17:42 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:18:17 17 Bardiani CSF 0:21:40 18 IAM Cycling 0:23:33 19 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:24:10 20 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:24:17 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:35 22 FDJ 0:41:00

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 67 pts 2 AG2R La Mondiale 39 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 4 Dimension Data 20 5 BMC Racing Team 16 6 Team Katusha 16 7 Movistar Team 14 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 9 Team Sky 8 10 Orica-GreenEdge 7 11 Tinkoff Team 5 12 Astana Pro Team 4 13 Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 14 Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 15 Lampre - Merida 16 Bardiani CSF 17 Trek-Segafredo 18 Lotto Soudal 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 20 IAM Cycling 21 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 22 FDJ

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 33:39:14 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:23 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:33 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:48 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:49 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:54 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:03 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:05 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 13 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:18 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:21 15 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:27 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:01:38 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:01:55 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:19 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:49 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 25 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:24 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:43 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:50 28 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:30 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:34 30 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:50 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:05:03 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:38 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:00 34 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:07:21 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:47 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:29 38 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:09:53 39 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:09:58 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:11:03 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:25 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:13 43 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:14:37 44 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:14:41 45 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:10 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:27 47 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:12 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:47 49 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:51 50 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:51 51 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:17:57 52 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:19 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:25 54 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:22 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:35 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:21 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:21:56 58 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:22:42 59 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:51 60 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:23:52 61 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:58 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:51 63 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:07 64 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:26:34 65 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:07 66 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:27:10 67 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:20 68 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:27:39 69 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 70 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:14 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:52 72 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:05 73 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:30:06 74 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:30:52 75 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:57 76 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:03 77 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:32:02 78 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:08 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:10 80 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:20 81 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:32:25 82 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:51 84 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:56 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:57 87 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:34:25 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:34:34 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:34:36 90 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:38 91 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:52 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:12 93 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:29 94 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:35:45 95 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:35:48 96 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:36:50 97 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:54 98 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:37:55 99 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:38:53 100 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:38:58 101 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:39:12 102 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:30 103 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:39:32 104 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:42 105 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:39:44 106 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:04 107 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:40:58 108 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:41:16 109 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:41:28 110 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:32 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:42:33 112 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:42:37 113 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 114 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:42:49 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:43:31 116 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 117 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:43 118 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:53 119 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:43:58 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:10 121 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:12 122 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:44:21 123 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:44:26 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:45:59 125 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:46:00 126 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:46:08 127 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:46:19 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:46:30 129 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:32 130 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:47:00 131 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:28 132 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:55 133 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:48:18 134 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:50 135 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:06 136 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:49:18 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:49:22 138 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:49:38 139 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:49:45 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 141 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:49:49 142 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:49:56 143 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:50:39 144 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:50:43 145 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:50:44 146 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:54 147 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:51:14 148 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:51:50 149 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:52:19 150 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:52:36 151 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:52:42 152 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:53 153 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:52:57 154 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:59 155 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:53:18 156 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:53:49 157 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:53:56 158 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:54:58 159 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:29 160 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:55:38 161 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:41 162 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:56:50 163 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:57:23 164 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:26 165 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:57:54 166 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:58:12 167 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:59:47 168 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 1:00:19 169 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:00:20 170 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:00:40 171 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:00:43 172 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:00:56 173 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:01:19 174 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 1:01:33 175 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:48 176 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:02:47 177 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:03:36 178 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:04:03 179 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:04:13 180 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:05:51 181 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:07:16 182 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:10:27 183 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:10:32 184 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:11:55 185 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:52 186 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:18:17 187 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:24:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 119 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 91 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 78 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 66 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 56 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 10 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 15 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 16 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 21 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 22 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 28 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 27 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 26 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 28 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 21 29 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 34 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 37 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 38 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 39 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 41 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 42 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 44 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 45 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 13 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 47 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 48 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 49 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 50 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 51 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 53 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 55 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 56 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 57 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 58 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 59 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 60 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 61 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 7 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 64 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 65 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 66 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 67 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 68 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 69 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 70 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 71 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 3 72 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 74 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 75 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 76 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3 77 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 78 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 79 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 80 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 81 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 82 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 84 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 85 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 86 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 87 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 88 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 4 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 5 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 9 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 15 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 16 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 17 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 19 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 22 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 24 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 26 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 27 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 29 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 1 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 34 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 35 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 6 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 7 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 12 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 9 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 11 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 13 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 16 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 17 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 19 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 20 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 26 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 27 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 30 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 31 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 32 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 35 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 36 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 38 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 11 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 15 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 16 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 8 17 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 18 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 20 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 21 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 28 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 29 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 31 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 34 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 35 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 36 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 37 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 38 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 39 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 41 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 42 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 44 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 46 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 47 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 48 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 50 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 51 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 52 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 53 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 54 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 56 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 57 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 58 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 59 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 60 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 62 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 64 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 65 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 66 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 33:40:35 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:28 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:03 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:08 5 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:08:37 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:42 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:26 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:30 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:37 10 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:46 11 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:25:13 12 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:59 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:31 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:28:45 15 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:04 16 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:30 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:04 19 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:08 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:34:27 21 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:37:51 22 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:38:11 23 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:23 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:43 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:39:55 26 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:41:11 27 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:41:16 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:41:28 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:42:32 30 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:42:37 31 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:43:05 32 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:46:07 33 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:46:57 34 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:48:24 35 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:22 36 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:50:29 37 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:51:21 38 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:51:36 39 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:35 40 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:20 41 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:56:51 42 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:58:26 43 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:58:59 44 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 1:00:12 45 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:04:30 46 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:09:06 47 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:10:34

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 101:01:10 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:44 4 Movistar Team 0:01:47 5 Team Katusha 0:02:49 6 Team Sky 0:04:06 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:45 8 Dimension Data 0:04:51 9 Tinkoff Team 0:07:53 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:58 11 Lampre - Merida 0:17:46 12 Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:25 13 Bardiani CSF 0:25:08 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:08 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:29:09 16 Lotto Soudal 0:37:27 17 BMC Racing Team 0:44:26 18 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:54:40 19 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:56:35 20 IAM Cycling 1:06:02 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:21:10 22 FDJ 1:43:14