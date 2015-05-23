Giro d'Italia stage 14: Alberto Contador storms back into race lead
Kiryienka wins time trial as Porte, Aru and Uran lose time to Contador
Team Sky claimed their second stage victory of the Giro d’Italia in the Valdobbiadene time trial, although it came from a slightly unexpected source as Vasil Kiryienka upset the favourites to top the leaderboard. The rider from Belarus was quickest at both of the intermediate checkpoints and recorded a time of 1:17:52 for the 59.2km course, 12 seconds ahead of Astana’s Luis León Sánchez, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) third at 14 seconds.
All the GC contenders were affected by a late shift in the wind, which didn’t favour them anywhere near as much as it had done the earlier starters. Contador was the only one of the big hitters to finish in the top 10, which enabled him to regain the maglia rosa just a day after losing it to Astana’s Fabio Aru. The Spaniard was 2:47 minutes faster than the Italian, which gives Contador an overall lead of 2:28 on Aru. Movistar’s Andrey Amador has tiptoed his way into third at 3:36.
“This is a special victory. I’m good in time trials but I’ve not had a big victory in one for a while,” Kiryienka said. “That was a long and difficult wait for Alberto Contador and the maglia rosa to finish. It’s turned out to be a very nice day for me today, I’ve been a bit lucky perhaps.”
Asked about Sky team leader Richie Porte, who had another disappointing day, finishing more than four minute’s down on his teammate, Kiryienka said: “Richie’s not been very lucky in this race. It looked like the profile would suit him today, but we will keep fighting with all we have and keep looking for stage wins.
“The team said we were going to win the TT today... but they didn’t say who with. Dave Brailsford said to me at breakfast today that I would have a chance.”
Contador said he was very happy to be back in the maglia rosa, but admitted, “My legs are killing me. The result is a big surprise for me. I gave it all I had, and paced myself carefully all the way. The change in the wind made things much more difficult.”
Although pleased and perhaps a little surprised with the lead he now has, Contador insisted the race is far from over. “I have to keep my head. There is still a lot of this Giro ahead of us. Today has been a good day for us, but you still have to take it day by day.”
Typically, Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov was much more bullish. “I’m sure Alberto would have won the time trial if it hadn’t been for the wind changing direction, so for me seeing him back in the maglia rosa is no surprise. He is the strongest rider here.”
Tinkov said he’d “almost had a heart attack” when he saw Contador crash and lose the race lead in yesterday’s stage. “Now he’s regained it, it’s very emotional. But we know the Astana riders are now going to have to attack us. Alberto could just defend his jersey, but we all know he will attack as well,” said the Russian.
Kiryienka was on course to set the fastest time throughout his ride. The Sky man knocked Patrick Gretsch out of the top spot when he finished 23 seconds faster than the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider, who eventually claimed fourth place. As Kiryienka finished, Porte was in the early stages of his TT.
He came through the first checkpoint 1:57 down on his teammate, which suggested that the knock he received to his knee in yesterday’s mass crash was hampering him. Soon, though, it became clear that all of the late starters were running well off Kiryienka’s pace as the wind turned and rain continued to soak the course.
Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) was 2:10 down at that first check, with Amador running only slightly quicker. Contador went through that mark 1:06 down on Kiryienka’s fastest time at that mark. Crucially, though, as far as the GC was concerned, the Spaniard was already 48 seconds up on Aru.
Before the second check, Contador passed his three-minute man, Astana’s Mikel Landa, and beyond it the Spaniard began to make significant inroads into Kiryienka’s lead. Contador looked particularly strong on the undulations towards the finish. Dancing on the pedals in his usual fashion, he was visibly faster than the labouring Aru.
The Sardinian and his team will aim to strike back, probably as soon as Sunday’s stage to Madonna di Campiglio. But the pendulum has swung back significantly towards Contador, who is now the clear favourite for victory in Milan next weekend.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:17:52
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:14
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:01:26
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:27
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:36
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:41
|12
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:44
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:01:45
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|17
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|18
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:16
|19
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:37
|21
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:40
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:43
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:45
|24
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:47
|25
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:49
|26
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:52
|27
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:53
|28
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:59
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:08
|31
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|32
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:13
|33
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:17
|34
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|35
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:22
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:27
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:32
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:34
|39
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:42
|40
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:52
|44
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:54
|45
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:56
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:57
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:00
|48
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:09
|49
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:12
|50
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:13
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:14
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:17
|54
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:19
|55
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:04:20
|56
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:23
|57
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:25
|58
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:28
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:30
|61
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:34
|63
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|64
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:37
|65
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:54
|66
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:56
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|68
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:03
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:04
|71
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:11
|72
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:15
|73
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:24
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:35
|76
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|77
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:40
|78
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:41
|79
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:53
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:57
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:01
|83
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:04
|84
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:06
|85
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|86
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|87
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:13
|88
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:17
|89
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:23
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|91
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:32
|92
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:33
|93
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:35
|94
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|95
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:38
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:39
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|98
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:06:46
|99
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:50
|100
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:55
|101
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:00
|102
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|103
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:01
|104
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:07:02
|105
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:05
|106
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:07:06
|107
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|108
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:13
|109
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:14
|110
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:17
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:19
|112
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:22
|113
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:07:27
|114
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:29
|115
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|0:07:30
|116
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:40
|117
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|118
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:41
|119
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:45
|120
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:46
|121
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:49
|122
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:07:56
|123
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:08:08
|125
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:13
|126
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|0:08:14
|127
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:19
|128
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:20
|129
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:24
|130
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|131
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:27
|132
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:32
|134
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:35
|135
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:37
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:43
|137
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:08:44
|138
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:45
|139
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:47
|140
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:56
|141
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:08
|142
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:12
|143
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|144
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|145
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:16
|146
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:19
|147
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:24
|148
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:25
|149
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:32
|150
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:37
|151
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:38
|152
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:09:39
|153
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|154
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:43
|155
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:48
|156
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|157
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:49
|158
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:53
|159
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:54
|160
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|161
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:08
|162
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:09
|163
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:10
|164
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:14
|165
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:16
|166
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:10:18
|167
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:23
|168
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:29
|169
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:10:34
|170
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:39
|171
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:41
|172
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:57
|173
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:21
|174
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:41
|175
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:11:56
|176
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:21
|177
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:34
|178
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:12:48
|179
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55:39:00
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:36
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:14
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:17
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:50
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:55
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:56
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:57
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:05:35
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|13
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:01
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:47
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:13
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:08:52
|18
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:55
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:52
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:03
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:21
|23
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:45
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:51
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:05
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:31
|27
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:01
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:28
|29
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:00
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:01
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:38:47
|32
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:07
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:42:19
|34
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:27
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:27
|36
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:50:03
|37
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:50:31
|38
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:51:56
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:14
|40
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:01
|41
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:22
|42
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:21
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:01:26
|44
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:02:33
|45
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|46
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:05:27
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:06
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:06:09
|49
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:07:17
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:07:34
|51
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:09:40
|52
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:10:25
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:11:26
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:33
|55
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:53
|56
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:12:47
|57
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:13:44
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:14:16
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:15:10
|60
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:16:13
|61
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:32
|62
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:19:25
|63
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:23:00
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:23:01
|65
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:23:10
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:23:38
|67
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:25:32
|68
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:25:59
|69
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:27:07
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:27:55
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:24
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:32:24
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:32:27
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:32:33
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:34:18
|76
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:35:29
|77
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:16
|78
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:37:25
|79
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:39:16
|80
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:39:30
|81
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:31
|82
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:40:45
|83
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:41:17
|84
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:42:20
|85
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:06
|86
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:30
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:43:56
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:44:40
|89
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|1:45:07
|90
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:45:40
|91
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:45:58
|92
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:47:26
|93
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:12
|94
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:35
|95
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:53:49
|96
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:54:18
|97
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:54:29
|98
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:54:38
|99
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:54:49
|100
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:52
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:57:56
|102
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:58:30
|103
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:58:33
|104
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:01:27
|105
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2:02:50
|106
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:04:12
|107
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:04:48
|108
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:05:09
|109
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:05:53
|110
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:01
|111
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:07:13
|112
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:07:37
|113
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:07:39
|114
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:08:32
|115
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:08:37
|116
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:10:41
|117
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:11:46
|118
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:11:49
|119
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:12:38
|120
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:13:15
|121
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:13:28
|122
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:14:33
|123
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:18:15
|124
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:18:48
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2:19:14
|126
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:19:24
|127
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:37
|128
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:19:39
|129
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:20:07
|130
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:22:00
|131
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:24:00
|132
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|2:47:00
|133
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:13:00
|134
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2:22:34
|135
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:24:39
|136
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:25:30
|137
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|2:27:19
|138
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:29:28
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:30:29
|140
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:30:51
|141
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:32:15
|142
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|2:32:22
|143
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:32:31
|144
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:33:02
|145
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:33:12
|146
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|2:34:17
|147
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:34:25
|148
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:38:51
|149
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|2:39:52
|150
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:40:11
|151
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:40:18
|152
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:41:01
|153
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|2:41:20
|154
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:41:58
|155
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:44:00
|156
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|2:44:54
|157
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:47:06
|158
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|2:47:07
|159
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:47:08
|160
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|2:49:26
|161
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:53:02
|162
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:54:05
|163
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:55:05
|164
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|2:55:31
|165
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:55:45
|166
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:57:06
|167
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2:59:09
|168
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:01:25
|169
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:01:58
|170
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:02:04
|171
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:02:58
|172
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3:04:09
|173
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:04:16
|174
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:07:56
|175
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:07:59
|176
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:10:12
|177
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:10:26
|178
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|3:22:09
|179
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|3:22:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|119
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|119
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|7
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|13
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|47
|14
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|17
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|21
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|23
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|25
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|26
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|31
|27
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|29
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|30
|30
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|31
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|33
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|25
|38
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|39
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|40
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|41
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|21
|44
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|46
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|16
|49
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|50
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|52
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|54
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|55
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|56
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|58
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|59
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|60
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|13
|61
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|62
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|63
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|64
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|66
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|67
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|68
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|69
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|70
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|71
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|72
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|74
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|76
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|77
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|6
|78
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|79
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|80
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|81
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|82
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|5
|83
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|84
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|85
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|86
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|88
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|89
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3
|90
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|91
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|92
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|93
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|94
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|95
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|96
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|97
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|98
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|99
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|100
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|101
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|102
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|103
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|1
|104
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|105
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|3
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|7
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|14
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|7
|23
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|25
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|28
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|30
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|32
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|33
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|34
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|43
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|44
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|45
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|47
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|1
|48
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|49
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|50
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|51
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55:41:28
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:49:46
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:53
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:00:05
|6
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:07:57
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:25
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:20:32
|9
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:20:33
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:24:39
|11
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:48
|12
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:34:57
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:48
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:02
|15
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:38:49
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:41:28
|17
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:43:30
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:44:58
|19
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:51:50
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:55:28
|21
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:01:44
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:04:45
|23
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:06:09
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:09:18
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:05
|26
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:15:47
|27
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:17:11
|28
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2:20:06
|29
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:22:11
|30
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|2:31:49
|31
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:31:57
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:38:33
|33
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|2:42:26
|34
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:44:40
|35
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:50:34
|36
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:51:37
|37
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:52:37
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|2:53:03
|39
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:53:17
|40
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:54:38
|41
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3:01:41
|42
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:05:31
