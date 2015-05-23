Image 1 of 136 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) lost the maglia rosa but remains the best young rider in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium to collect his white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) adjusts his cap before collecting the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 136 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 136 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 136 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) rolls out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 136 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) overtakes Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 136 Marco Coledan was the first rider to leave the start house today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) changes gear (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 136 Andrey Amador (Movistar Team) moved up to third overall after the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved back into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia in the stage 14 time trial Image 14 of 136 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) had a time trial to forget (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 136 Richie Porte (Team Sky) had an off day in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 136 A rare smile from Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 136 Kanstantsin Siutsou was Team Sky's other Belarusian in the time trial but the national champion could only manage 25th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 136 Rigoberto Uran is back in contention for a podium place after the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) enjoying being back in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 136 Another maglia rosa for Alberto Contador after the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 136 Fabio Aru had to be content with collecting just the white jersey today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 136 Fabio Aru digging deep during the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 136 Fabio Felline rode an impressive time trial to finish 8th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 136 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 136 Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 136 Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 136 Not the kind of stage suited to the climbing legs of Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 136 Clément Chevrier (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 136 Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 136 Ethiopian champion Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 136 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 136 David Millar was following Ryder Hesjedal in a Maserati today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 136 The time trial didn't go to plan for Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 136 Richie Porte (Team Sky) in the Australian national champions jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 136 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) tucks in (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 136 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 136 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 136 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 136 A happy winner today, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 136 Beñat Intxausti will spend another day in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 136 Fabio Aru gets ready to start the time trial in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 136 Fabio Aru in the maglia rosa skinsuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 136 Colombian champion Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 136 Yury Trofimov (Team Katusha) in the start house (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 136 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) about to start his time trial in which he finished seventh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 136 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 136 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 136 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) relaxes before heading out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 136 Amaël Moinard (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 136 A quick wave from Grega Bole before starting the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 136 Grega Bole in the start house (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 136 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 136 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) gets his race face on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 136 Adam Hansen blows a bubble before starting his time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) in the start house (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 136 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 136 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) had a big crash on a wet descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 136 Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) in the start house as the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 136 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 136 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 136 Alberto Contador clearly enjoying being back in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 136 Leopold König (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 136 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) wore the maglia rosa in the time trial today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 136 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 136 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 136 IAM Cycling had a custom Cuore Ferrari for the time trial today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 136 Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 136 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 136 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 136 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 136 Fabio Aru in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) enjoys spraying the prosecco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 136 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 136 Sergei Chernetski (Team Katusha) tucks in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 136 Francesco Gavazzi (Southeast) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) third in the stage 14 time trial Image 78 of 136 Matteo Montaguti sprints for the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 79 of 136 Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) losing his maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) suffers in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 136 Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 136 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 136 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 136 Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 136 Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 136 Yury Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 136 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 136 Dario Cataldo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 136 Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 136 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 95 of 136 Andre Cardoso (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 96 of 136 Steven Kruijswijk put in a strong time (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 97 of 136 Benat Intxausti takes a gel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 98 of 136 Philippe GIlbert (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 99 of 136 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 100 of 136 Gianfranco Zillioli (Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 101 of 136 Julien Berard (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 102 of 136 Alberto Contador sprays the champagne (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 103 of 136 Vasil Kiryienka on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 104 of 136 A happy Vasil Kiryienka (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 105 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 106 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 108 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) lost his race lead to Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 109 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 110 of 136 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 111 of 136 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 112 of 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 136 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moves back into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia after the stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the overall classification at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moves head of Fabio Aru (Astana) after the stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 136 LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 118 of 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) wins the Giro d'Italia stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 119 of 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the podium after winning stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 120 of 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) wins Giro d'Italia stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 121 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium after stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 122 of 136 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 123 of 136 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 124 of 136 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes third in the time trial and moves back into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia Image 125 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) loses time in the stage 14 time trial and slips to second overall Image 126 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) Image 127 of 136 Fabio Aru (Astana) Image 128 of 136 Monfort rides in the time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 129 of 136 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 130 of 136 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 131 of 136 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 132 of 136 Andrey Amador (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 133 of 136 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 134 of 136 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 135 of 136 Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 136 of 136 Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Team Sky claimed their second stage victory of the Giro d’Italia in the Valdobbiadene time trial, although it came from a slightly unexpected source as Vasil Kiryienka upset the favourites to top the leaderboard. The rider from Belarus was quickest at both of the intermediate checkpoints and recorded a time of 1:17:52 for the 59.2km course, 12 seconds ahead of Astana’s Luis León Sánchez, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) third at 14 seconds.

All the GC contenders were affected by a late shift in the wind, which didn’t favour them anywhere near as much as it had done the earlier starters. Contador was the only one of the big hitters to finish in the top 10, which enabled him to regain the maglia rosa just a day after losing it to Astana’s Fabio Aru. The Spaniard was 2:47 minutes faster than the Italian, which gives Contador an overall lead of 2:28 on Aru. Movistar’s Andrey Amador has tiptoed his way into third at 3:36.

“This is a special victory. I’m good in time trials but I’ve not had a big victory in one for a while,” Kiryienka said. “That was a long and difficult wait for Alberto Contador and the maglia rosa to finish. It’s turned out to be a very nice day for me today, I’ve been a bit lucky perhaps.”

Asked about Sky team leader Richie Porte, who had another disappointing day, finishing more than four minute’s down on his teammate, Kiryienka said: “Richie’s not been very lucky in this race. It looked like the profile would suit him today, but we will keep fighting with all we have and keep looking for stage wins.

“The team said we were going to win the TT today... but they didn’t say who with. Dave Brailsford said to me at breakfast today that I would have a chance.”

Contador said he was very happy to be back in the maglia rosa, but admitted, “My legs are killing me. The result is a big surprise for me. I gave it all I had, and paced myself carefully all the way. The change in the wind made things much more difficult.”

Although pleased and perhaps a little surprised with the lead he now has, Contador insisted the race is far from over. “I have to keep my head. There is still a lot of this Giro ahead of us. Today has been a good day for us, but you still have to take it day by day.”

Typically, Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov was much more bullish. “I’m sure Alberto would have won the time trial if it hadn’t been for the wind changing direction, so for me seeing him back in the maglia rosa is no surprise. He is the strongest rider here.”

Tinkov said he’d “almost had a heart attack” when he saw Contador crash and lose the race lead in yesterday’s stage. “Now he’s regained it, it’s very emotional. But we know the Astana riders are now going to have to attack us. Alberto could just defend his jersey, but we all know he will attack as well,” said the Russian.

Kiryienka was on course to set the fastest time throughout his ride. The Sky man knocked Patrick Gretsch out of the top spot when he finished 23 seconds faster than the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider, who eventually claimed fourth place. As Kiryienka finished, Porte was in the early stages of his TT.

He came through the first checkpoint 1:57 down on his teammate, which suggested that the knock he received to his knee in yesterday’s mass crash was hampering him. Soon, though, it became clear that all of the late starters were running well off Kiryienka’s pace as the wind turned and rain continued to soak the course.

Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) was 2:10 down at that first check, with Amador running only slightly quicker. Contador went through that mark 1:06 down on Kiryienka’s fastest time at that mark. Crucially, though, as far as the GC was concerned, the Spaniard was already 48 seconds up on Aru.

Before the second check, Contador passed his three-minute man, Astana’s Mikel Landa, and beyond it the Spaniard began to make significant inroads into Kiryienka’s lead. Contador looked particularly strong on the undulations towards the finish. Dancing on the pedals in his usual fashion, he was visibly faster than the labouring Aru.

The Sardinian and his team will aim to strike back, probably as soon as Sunday’s stage to Madonna di Campiglio. But the pendulum has swung back significantly towards Contador, who is now the clear favourite for victory in Milan next weekend.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:17:52 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:14 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:01:26 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:27 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:36 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:41 12 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:44 14 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:01:45 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:48 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 17 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:08 18 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:16 19 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:28 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:37 21 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:40 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:43 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:45 24 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:47 25 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:49 26 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:52 27 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:53 28 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:59 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:08 31 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 32 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:13 33 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:17 34 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:18 35 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:22 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:27 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:32 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 39 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:03:42 40 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:45 41 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:52 44 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:54 45 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:56 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:57 47 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:00 48 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:09 49 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:12 50 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:13 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:14 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:17 54 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:19 55 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:04:20 56 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:23 57 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:25 58 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:28 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:30 61 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:34 63 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:35 64 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:37 65 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:54 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:05:03 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:04 71 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:11 72 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:05:15 73 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:24 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:35 76 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 77 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:40 78 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:41 79 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 80 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:53 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:57 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:01 83 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:04 84 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:06:06 85 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 86 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:12 87 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:13 88 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:17 89 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:06:23 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 91 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:32 92 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:33 93 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:35 94 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:36 95 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:38 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:39 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:06:46 99 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:50 100 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:55 101 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:00 102 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 103 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:01 104 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:07:02 105 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:05 106 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:07:06 107 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 108 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:13 109 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:14 110 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:17 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:19 112 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:22 113 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 0:07:27 114 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:29 115 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 0:07:30 116 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:40 117 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 118 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:41 119 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:45 120 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:46 121 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:49 122 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 0:07:56 123 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 0:08:08 125 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:13 126 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 0:08:14 127 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:19 128 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:20 129 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:24 130 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:25 131 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:27 132 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:32 134 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:35 135 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:37 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:43 137 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:08:44 138 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:45 139 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:08:47 140 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:56 141 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:08 142 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:12 143 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:15 144 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 145 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:16 146 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:19 147 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:24 148 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:25 149 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:32 150 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:09:37 151 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:38 152 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:39 153 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 154 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:43 155 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:48 156 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 157 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:49 158 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:53 159 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:54 160 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:58 161 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:08 162 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:10:09 163 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:10 164 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:14 165 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:16 166 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:10:18 167 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:23 168 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:29 169 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:10:34 170 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:39 171 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:41 172 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:10:57 173 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:21 174 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:41 175 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:11:56 176 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:21 177 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:34 178 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:12:48 179 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:29

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 55:39:00 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:36 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:14 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:17 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:50 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:55 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:57 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:05:35 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:01 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:04 13 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:01 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:07:47 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:05 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:13 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:08:52 18 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:55 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:05 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:52 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:03 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:21 23 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:12:45 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:15:51 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:05 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:31 27 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:01 28 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:33:28 29 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:00 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:01 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:38:47 32 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:07 33 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:42:19 34 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:27 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:27 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:50:03 37 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:50:31 38 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:51:56 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:14 40 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:01 41 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:54:22 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:55:21 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:01:26 44 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:02:33 45 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 46 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:05:27 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:06:06 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:06:09 49 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:07:17 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:07:34 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:09:40 52 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:10:25 53 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:11:26 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:33 55 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:53 56 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:12:47 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:13:44 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:14:16 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:15:10 60 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:16:13 61 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:32 62 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:19:25 63 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:23:00 64 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:23:01 65 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:23:10 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:23:38 67 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:25:32 68 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:25:59 69 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:27:07 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:27:55 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:24 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:32:24 73 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:32:27 74 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:32:33 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:34:18 76 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:35:29 77 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:16 78 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:37:25 79 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:39:16 80 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:39:30 81 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:40:31 82 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:40:45 83 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:41:17 84 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:42:20 85 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:43:06 86 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:30 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:43:56 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:44:40 89 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 1:45:07 90 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:45:40 91 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:45:58 92 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:47:26 93 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:49:12 94 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:35 95 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:53:49 96 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:54:18 97 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:54:29 98 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:54:38 99 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:54:49 100 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:56:52 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:57:56 102 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:58:30 103 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:58:33 104 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:01:27 105 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2:02:50 106 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:04:12 107 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:04:48 108 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:05:09 109 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:05:53 110 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:01 111 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:07:13 112 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:07:37 113 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:07:39 114 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:08:32 115 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:08:37 116 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:10:41 117 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:11:46 118 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:11:49 119 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:12:38 120 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:13:15 121 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:13:28 122 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:14:33 123 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:18:15 124 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:18:48 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2:19:14 126 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:19:24 127 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:37 128 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2:19:39 129 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:20:07 130 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:22:00 131 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:24:00 132 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 2:47:00 133 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:13:00 134 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2:22:34 135 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:24:39 136 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:25:30 137 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 2:27:19 138 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:29:28 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:30:29 140 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:30:51 141 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:32:15 142 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 2:32:22 143 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:32:31 144 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:33:02 145 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:33:12 146 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 2:34:17 147 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:34:25 148 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:38:51 149 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 2:39:52 150 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:40:11 151 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:40:18 152 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:41:01 153 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 2:41:20 154 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:41:58 155 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:44:00 156 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 2:44:54 157 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:47:06 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 2:47:07 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:47:08 160 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 2:49:26 161 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:02 162 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:54:05 163 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:55:05 164 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 2:55:31 165 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:55:45 166 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:57:06 167 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2:59:09 168 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:01:25 169 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:01:58 170 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:02:04 171 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:02:58 172 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 3:04:09 173 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:04:16 174 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:07:56 175 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:07:59 176 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:10:12 177 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:10:26 178 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 3:22:09 179 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 3:22:20

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 119 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 119 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 7 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 72 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 10 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 13 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 47 14 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 46 16 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 41 17 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 21 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 23 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 25 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 32 26 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 31 27 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 29 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 30 30 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 31 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 33 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 37 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 25 38 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 25 39 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 40 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 24 41 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 21 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 45 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 46 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 48 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 16 49 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 50 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 52 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 15 54 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 55 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 56 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 58 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 59 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 60 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 13 61 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 62 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 63 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 64 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 66 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 67 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 68 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 69 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 70 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 71 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 72 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 73 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 74 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 77 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 6 78 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 79 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 80 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 81 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 82 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5 83 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 84 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 85 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 86 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 88 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 89 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 90 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 91 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 92 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 93 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 94 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 95 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 96 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 97 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2 98 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 99 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 100 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 101 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 102 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 103 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 1 104 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 105 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 61 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 3 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 46 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 7 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 14 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 7 23 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 25 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 30 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 32 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 33 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 34 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 45 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 47 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 1 48 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 49 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 50 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1