Giro d'Italia stage 14: Alberto Contador storms back into race lead

Kiryienka wins time trial as Porte, Aru and Uran lose time to Contador

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana) lost the maglia rosa but remains the best young rider in the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium to collect his white jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) adjusts his cap before collecting the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) rolls out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) overtakes Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Coledan was the first rider to leave the start house today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) changes gear

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Amador (Movistar Team) moved up to third overall after the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved back into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia in the stage 14 time trial

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) had a time trial to forget

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) had an off day in the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A rare smile from Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Kanstantsin Siutsou was Team Sky's other Belarusian in the time trial but the national champion could only manage 25th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran is back in contention for a podium place after the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) enjoying being back in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Another maglia rosa for Alberto Contador after the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru had to be content with collecting just the white jersey today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru digging deep during the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Felline rode an impressive time trial to finish 8th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Kristof Vandewalle (Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Not the kind of stage suited to the climbing legs of Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Clément Chevrier (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ethiopian champion Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar was following Ryder Hesjedal in a Maserati today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The time trial didn't go to plan for Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) in the Australian national champions jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) tucks in

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
A happy winner today, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Beñat Intxausti will spend another day in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru gets ready to start the time trial in the pink jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru in the maglia rosa skinsuit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Colombian champion Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yury Trofimov (Team Katusha) in the start house

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TD
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) about to start his time trial in which he finished seventh

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) relaxes before heading out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amaël Moinard (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A quick wave from Grega Bole before starting the time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Grega Bole in the start house

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) gets his race face on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Hansen blows a bubble before starting his time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) in the start house

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) had a big crash on a wet descent

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana) in the start house as the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador clearly enjoying being back in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Leopold König (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) wore the maglia rosa in the time trial today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
IAM Cycling had a custom Cuore Ferrari for the time trial today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Caruso (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru in the pink jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) enjoys spraying the prosecco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergei Chernetski (Team Katusha) tucks in

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Francesco Gavazzi (Southeast)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) third in the stage 14 time trial

Matteo Montaguti sprints for the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) losing his maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) suffers in the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yury Trofimov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dario Cataldo (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andre Cardoso (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Steven Kruijswijk put in a strong time

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Benat Intxausti takes a gel

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe GIlbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Gianfranco Zillioli (Androni Giocattoli

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Julien Berard (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alberto Contador sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vasil Kiryienka on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A happy Vasil Kiryienka

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) lost his race lead to Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andrey Amador (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moves back into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia after the stage 14 time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the overall classification at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moves head of Fabio Aru (Astana) after the stage 14 time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
LottoNL-Jumbo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) wins the Giro d'Italia stage 14 time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the podium after winning stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) wins Giro d'Italia stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium after stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes third in the time trial and moves back into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (Astana) loses time in the stage 14 time trial and slips to second overall

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Monfort rides in the time trial at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrey Amador (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx - Quick-Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Team Sky claimed their second stage victory of the Giro d’Italia in the Valdobbiadene time trial, although it came from a slightly unexpected source as Vasil Kiryienka upset the favourites to top the leaderboard. The rider from Belarus was quickest at both of the intermediate checkpoints and recorded a time of 1:17:52 for the 59.2km course, 12 seconds ahead of Astana’s Luis León Sánchez, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) third at 14 seconds.

All the GC contenders were affected by a late shift in the wind, which didn’t favour them anywhere near as much as it had done the earlier starters. Contador was the only one of the big hitters to finish in the top 10, which enabled him to regain the maglia rosa just a day after losing it to Astana’s Fabio Aru. The Spaniard was 2:47 minutes faster than the Italian, which gives Contador an overall lead of 2:28 on Aru. Movistar’s Andrey Amador has tiptoed his way into third at 3:36.

“This is a special victory. I’m good in time trials but I’ve not had a big victory in one for a while,” Kiryienka said. “That was a long and difficult wait for Alberto Contador and the maglia rosa to finish. It’s turned out to be a very nice day for me today, I’ve been a bit lucky perhaps.”

Asked about Sky team leader Richie Porte, who had another disappointing day, finishing more than four minute’s down on his teammate, Kiryienka said: “Richie’s not been very lucky in this race. It looked like the profile would suit him today, but we will keep fighting with all we have and keep looking for stage wins.

“The team said we were going to win the TT today... but they didn’t say who with. Dave Brailsford said to me at breakfast today that I would have a chance.”

Contador said he was very happy to be back in the maglia rosa, but admitted, “My legs are killing me. The result is a big surprise for me. I gave it all I had, and paced myself carefully all the way. The change in the wind made things much more difficult.”

Although pleased and perhaps a little surprised with the lead he now has, Contador insisted the race is far from over. “I have to keep my head. There is still a lot of this Giro ahead of us. Today has been a good day for us, but you still have to take it day by day.”

Typically, Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov was much more bullish. “I’m sure Alberto would have won the time trial if it hadn’t been for the wind changing direction, so for me seeing him back in the maglia rosa is no surprise. He is the strongest rider here.”

Tinkov said he’d “almost had a heart attack” when he saw Contador crash and lose the race lead in yesterday’s stage. “Now he’s regained it, it’s very emotional. But we know the Astana riders are now going to have to attack us. Alberto could just defend his jersey, but we all know he will attack as well,” said the Russian.

Kiryienka was on course to set the fastest time throughout his ride. The Sky man knocked Patrick Gretsch out of the top spot when he finished 23 seconds faster than the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider, who eventually claimed fourth place. As Kiryienka finished, Porte was in the early stages of his TT.

He came through the first checkpoint 1:57 down on his teammate, which suggested that the knock he received to his knee in yesterday’s mass crash was hampering him. Soon, though, it became clear that all of the late starters were running well off Kiryienka’s pace as the wind turned and rain continued to soak the course.

Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) was 2:10 down at that first check, with Amador running only slightly quicker. Contador went through that mark 1:06 down on Kiryienka’s fastest time at that mark. Crucially, though, as far as the GC was concerned, the Spaniard was already 48 seconds up on Aru.

Before the second check, Contador passed his three-minute man, Astana’s Mikel Landa, and beyond it the Spaniard began to make significant inroads into Kiryienka’s lead. Contador looked particularly strong on the undulations towards the finish. Dancing on the pedals in his usual fashion, he was visibly faster than the labouring Aru.

The Sardinian and his team will aim to strike back, probably as soon as Sunday’s stage to Madonna di Campiglio. But the pendulum has swung back significantly towards Contador, who is now the clear favourite for victory in Milan next weekend.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:17:52
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:14
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
8Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:01:26
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:27
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:36
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:41
12Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:44
14Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:01:45
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:48
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
17Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:08
18Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:16
19Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:28
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:37
21Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:40
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:43
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:45
24Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:47
25Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:49
26Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:52
27Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:53
28Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:59
29Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:08
31Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
32Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:13
33Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:17
34Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:18
35Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:22
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:27
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:03:32
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
39Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:03:42
40Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:45
41Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:52
44Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:54
45Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:56
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:57
47Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:00
48Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:09
49Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:04:12
50Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:13
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:14
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
53Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:04:17
54Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:19
55Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:04:20
56Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:23
57Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:25
58Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:28
59Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:30
61Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:34
63Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:35
64Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:37
65Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:54
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:56
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:05:03
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:04
71Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:11
72Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:05:15
73Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:24
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:35
76Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
77Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:40
78Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:41
79Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:53
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:57
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:01
83Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:04
84Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:06:06
85Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
86Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:12
87Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:13
88Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:17
89Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:06:23
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
91Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:32
92Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:33
93Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:35
94Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:36
95Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:38
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:39
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:06:46
99Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:50
100Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:55
101Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:00
102Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
103Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:01
104Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:07:02
105Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:05
106Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:07:06
107Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
108Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:13
109Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:14
110Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:17
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:19
112Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:22
113Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing0:07:27
114Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:29
115Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing0:07:30
116Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:40
117Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
118Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:41
119Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:45
120David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:46
121Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:49
122Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing0:07:56
123Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing0:08:08
125Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:08:13
126Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing0:08:14
127Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:19
128Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:20
129Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:24
130Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:25
131Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:27
132Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:32
134Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:35
135Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:37
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:43
137Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:08:44
138Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:45
139Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:08:47
140Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:56
141Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:08
142Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:09:12
143Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:15
144Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
145Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:16
146Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:19
147Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:24
148Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:25
149Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:32
150Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:09:37
151Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:38
152Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:39
153Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
154Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:43
155Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:48
156Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
157Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:49
158Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:53
159Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:54
160Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:58
161Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:08
162Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:10:09
163Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:10
164Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:14
165Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:16
166Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:10:18
167Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:23
168Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:29
169Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:10:34
170Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:39
171Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:41
172Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:10:57
173Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:11:21
174Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:11:41
175Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:11:56
176Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:21
177Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:34
178Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:12:48
179Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:29

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo55:39:00
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:36
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:14
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:17
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:50
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:55
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:56
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:57
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:05:35
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:01
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:04
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:01
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:47
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:05
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:13
17Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:08:52
18Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:55
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:05
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:52
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:03
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:11:21
23Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:12:45
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:15:51
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:05
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:31
27Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:01
28Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:33:28
29Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:00
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:01
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:38:47
32Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:07
33Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:42:19
34Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:27
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:27
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:50:03
37Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:50:31
38Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:51:56
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:52:14
40Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:01
41Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:54:22
42Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:55:21
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:01:26
44Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:02:33
45Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
46Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:05:27
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:06:06
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha1:06:09
49Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:07:17
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:07:34
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:09:40
52Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:10:25
53Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:11:26
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:33
55Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:53
56Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:12:47
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:13:44
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:14:16
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:15:10
60Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1:16:13
61Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:32
62David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:19:25
63Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:23:00
64Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:23:01
65Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:23:10
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:23:38
67Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:25:32
68Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:25:59
69Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:27:07
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:27:55
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:24
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:32:24
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:32:27
74Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:32:33
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:34:18
76Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:35:29
77Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:16
78Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:37:25
79Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:39:16
80Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:39:30
81Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:40:31
82Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:40:45
83Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:41:17
84Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:42:20
85Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:43:06
86Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:30
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:43:56
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:44:40
89Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing1:45:07
90Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:45:40
91Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:45:58
92Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:47:26
93Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:49:12
94Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:35
95Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:53:49
96Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:54:18
97Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:54:29
98Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:54:38
99Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:54:49
100Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:56:52
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:57:56
102Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:58:30
103Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:58:33
104Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:01:27
105Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2:02:50
106Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:04:12
107Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:04:48
108Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:05:09
109Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:05:53
110Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:01
111Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:07:13
112Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:07:37
113Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:07:39
114Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:08:32
115Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:08:37
116Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:10:41
117Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:11:46
118Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:11:49
119Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:12:38
120Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2:13:15
121Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr2:13:28
122Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:14:33
123Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:18:15
124Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:18:48
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2:19:14
126Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2:19:24
127Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:37
128Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:19:39
129Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:20:07
130Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:22:00
131Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:24:00
132Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing2:47:00
133Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3:13:00
134Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2:22:34
135Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:24:39
136Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:25:30
137Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge2:27:19
138Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:29:28
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:30:29
140Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2:30:51
141Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:32:15
142Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing2:32:22
143Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin2:32:31
144Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:33:02
145Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:33:12
146Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing2:34:17
147Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:34:25
148Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:38:51
149Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida2:39:52
150Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:40:11
151Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:40:18
152Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:41:01
153Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli2:41:20
154Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling2:41:58
155Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:44:00
156Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing2:44:54
157Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:47:06
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky2:47:07
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:47:08
160Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing2:49:26
161Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:53:02
162Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:54:05
163Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:55:05
164Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing2:55:31
165Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:55:45
166Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:57:06
167Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2:59:09
168Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:01:25
169Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin3:01:58
170Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:02:04
171Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:02:58
172Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling3:04:09
173Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:04:16
174Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:07:56
175Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:07:59
176Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin3:10:12
177Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:10:26
178Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing3:22:09
179Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling3:22:20

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky119pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing119
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF109
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida91
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team83
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida75
7Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli72
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo64
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli60
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini55
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo50
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team49
13Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling47
14Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli46
16Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team41
17Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin41
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo39
20Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
21Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin33
23Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
24Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team32
25Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale32
26Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team31
27Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF31
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team30
29Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling30
30Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
31Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice27
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha27
33Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo26
34Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha25
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
37Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing25
38Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale25
39Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
40Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team24
41Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling21
44Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
46Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
48Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky16
49Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
50Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling16
52Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team15
54Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
55Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
56Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha13
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr13
59Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr13
60Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida13
61Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
62Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
63Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
64Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
66Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team10
67Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
68Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
69Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step9
70Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling9
71Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
72Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
74Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
77Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing6
78Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling6
79Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
80Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5
81Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
82Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5
83Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
84Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
85Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
86Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
88Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
89Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
90Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
91Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
92Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2
93Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
94Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
95Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
96Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
97Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2
98Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
99Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
100Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
101Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
103Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing1
104Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
105Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team61pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53
3Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale46
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo43
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
7Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo13
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling12
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team7
23Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
25Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
30Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
32Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
33Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
34Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
44Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1
45Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
47Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing1
48Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
49Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
50Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
51Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team55:41:28
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:37
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:49:46
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:52:53
5Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1:00:05
6Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:07:57
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:25
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:20:32
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:20:33
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:24:39
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:48
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:34:57
13Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:36:48
14Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:37:02
15Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:38:49
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:41:28
17Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:43:30
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:44:58
19Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:51:50
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:55:28
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:01:44
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:04:45
23Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:06:09
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:09:18
25Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:05
26Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:15:47
27Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:17:11
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2:20:06
29Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:22:11
30Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing2:31:49
31Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:31:57
32Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:38:33
33Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing2:42:26
34Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:44:40
35Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:50:34
36Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:51:37
37Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:52:37
38Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing2:53:03
39Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:53:17
40Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:54:38
41Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling3:01:41
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:05:31

 

