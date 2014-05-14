Image 1 of 110 Orica-GreenEdge leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 110 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) will spend another day in the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 110 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 110 More podium kisses for Michael Matthews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 110 Checking the jersey fits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 110 Michael Matthews spraying the crowd with champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 110 The podium hostess with the prizes for the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 110 A Podium hostess (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 110 Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 110 It's not Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) produced a perfectly timed late attack to win the first hilltop stage of the Giro d'Italia in Viggiano after a thrilling final kilometre that saw the overall contenders fight with the stage hunters for victory.

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished second with Julian Arredondo Moreno (Trek Factory Racing) third, one second behind Ulissi. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) fought to stay near the front in the final kilometre and finished an impressive sixth, retaining the race leader's pink jersey for another day.

Teammate Pieter Weening is second overall at 14 seconds. Evans is now third overall at 15 seconds.

It was Ulissi's second stage victory at the Giro d'Italia and made up for a disappointing Spring Classics campaign.

"Starting as the big favourite is always difficult. I showed I was ready," Ulissi said. "So I'm enjoying this moment. I wanted this win to against the big names who were up there in the finale of the stage."

"I actually suffered on the descent but felt better on the climb to the line. Rodriguez made a strong attack but my teammate [Przemyslaw] Niemiec helped me position myself well and then I pulled out what I think is a good sprint."

"Sometimes so so-called experts think I can't do well in races over 200km. That's not true. I've won long races. I'm just trying to improve year after year and I think my results have proven it. I'm happy to admit my mistakes and that training at altitude before the Classics left me with heavy legs. But I feel good for the Giro. Now I've got to carry on doing what I'm doing and believe in myself. I think I've shown what I can do and that a new generation of Italian riders is slowly coming through."

A day out in the wind

At the start in Taranto, the riders were happy to see the roads were dry but could feel the strong wind blowing from the west, which meant a headwind for the 70km section along the Ionian coast in the heel of the Italian peninsula.

However the wind did not deter the early attacks, and after several moves were pulled back, the break of the day got away after 22km. There were 11 riders in the move: Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Ben Swift (Team Sky), Tyler Farrar and Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp), Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia), Tony Hurel and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli), Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli), Kenny Dehaes and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol).

The peloton let them quickly open a four-minute lead along the flat road near the coast but then kept them under control, with Orica-GreenEdge taking responsibility for the chase. Movistar, Team Sky and Astana also helped with the work.

Swift beat Viviani and Farrar to take maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Domenico Pozzovivo's home town of Montalbano Jonico after 70km, as the sprinters fought for points for the red jersey competition.

The gap rose and fell during the middle of the stage as the break and peloton played a relaxed game of cat and mouse. Rubiano flew the flag for Colombia by being the first to top of the Valico di Serra di San Chirico. The eight-kilometre climb split the breakaway and the descent sparked several attacks, as some in the move tried to boost their chances of stage victory. However the peloton hunted them down with insistence.

Van der Sande and Dehaes tried several attacks and four riders eventually edged away with the other riders, including Swift, Farrar and Viviani eventually dropping back. The peloton swept them up with 23km to go, just before the first climb to Viggiano and the loop in the hills.

The overall contenders and their teammates gathered on the front at this point and the speed increased as the fear of rain, and of the climb and descent, began to worry several big names. BMC rode to protect Evans and Katusha ensured that Joaquim Rodrigeuz was well protected. A crash on the climb only raised the tension as the final breakaways were swept up.

The peloton stayed together on the first climb to Viggiano, but the descent caused some problems as rain made the road slippery. Several riders went down, including Mikal Landa (Astana) and Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing).

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was not scared of crashing and went on the attack on the descent. He dived through the corners on the wet descent and opened a 30-second gap. However the Katusha team chased him down on the climb towards the finish.

Rodriguez hit out in the final 500 metres but he went too early. Evans also showed his form but Ulissi took the inside line and with his hands on the drops, he pushed hard on a big gear to open a gap and win the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5:12:39 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 14 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 26 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:23 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 33 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:27 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 35 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:38 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:40 41 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:48 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:49 43 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:00:51 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:56 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:58 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:09 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:11 50 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 51 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:15 52 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 54 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 55 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 56 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:19 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:20 59 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:24 61 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 62 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 64 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:36 65 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 66 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:01:42 67 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 68 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:57 70 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:10 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:23 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 73 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:02:41 74 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:57 75 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:25 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:29 81 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:33 82 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 83 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 84 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 85 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:39 86 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:59 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 90 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:27 91 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:02 92 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 93 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 94 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:12 97 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 100 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 103 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 104 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 106 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 110 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 111 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 112 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:30 113 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:07:47 114 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:05 115 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:09:18 117 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 118 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 119 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 120 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 121 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 123 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 124 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 125 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 129 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 130 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 131 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 132 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 133 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 134 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 135 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 136 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 137 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 139 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:54 140 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:11:57 141 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 142 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 143 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 144 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 146 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 147 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 148 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 149 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 150 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 151 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 152 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 153 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 154 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 156 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 157 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 158 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 159 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 160 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 161 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:49 162 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 163 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 164 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:48 165 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 166 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 167 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 168 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 169 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 170 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 171 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 172 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 173 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 174 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 175 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 177 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 178 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 179 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 180 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 181 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 182 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 183 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 184 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 185 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 186 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:14:55 187 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 188 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:16:32 189 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 190 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 191 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 192 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:17:31

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 3 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 14 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 12 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 6 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 3 16 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 18 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 20 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Mountain 1 - Valico d.Serra di San Chirico - km. 138,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 7 pts 2 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 2 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 6 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 4 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 4 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 9 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2 11 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1 13 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 15:37:59 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 4 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:49 5 Team Sky 0:00:51 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:56 7 Team Europcar 0:01:09 8 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:11 9 Movistar Team 0:01:38 10 BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 11 Trek Factory Racing 12 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:59 13 Team Katusha 0:02:47 14 Cannondale 0:03:08 15 Bardiani-CSF 0:03:29 16 Colombia 0:05:34 17 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:12 18 Lotto Belisol 19 FDJ.fr 0:07:09 20 Androni Giocattoli 0:07:20 21 Neri Sottoli 0:07:26 22 Garmin Sharp 0:11:19

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 32 pts 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 22 3 BMC Racing Team 20 4 Trek Factory Racing 18 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 6 Team Sky 16 7 Orica GreenEdge 15 8 AG2R La Mondiale 15 9 Team Katusha 14 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 11 Movistar Team 11 12 Astana Pro Team 11 13 Team Europcar 10 14 Team Giant-Shimano 5 15 Neri Sottoli 5 16 Cannondale 5 17 Garmin Sharp 3 18 Lotto Belisol 2 19 Androni Giocattoli 1 20 FDJ.fr 21 Bardiani-CSF 22 Colombia

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17:41:23 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:14 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:35 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:49 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 11 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:07 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:09 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:10 16 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 21 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:23 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:01:24 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:25 25 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 26 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:28 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:29 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:32 29 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 32 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 34 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:36 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:37 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:38 38 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:01:39 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:46 40 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:47 41 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:48 42 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:51 44 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:02 46 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:03 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 48 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:11 49 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:18 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:02:24 52 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:29 54 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:33 56 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 57 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:02:35 58 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:37 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:39 60 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:46 61 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:02:51 62 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:02:56 63 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:02:59 64 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:10 65 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 66 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:11 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:17 68 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:28 69 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:40 70 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:03:46 71 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:04:01 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:09 73 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:14 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:19 75 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:36 76 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:47 77 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:04:53 78 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:05:06 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 80 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:11 81 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:19 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:20 83 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:26 84 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:29 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:47 86 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:51 87 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:03 88 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 89 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:07:05 90 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:14 91 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:07:22 92 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:07:26 93 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:27 94 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:29 95 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:31 96 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:38 97 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:39 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:43 99 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:07:52 101 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:04 102 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:38 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:46 104 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:36 105 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:09:43 106 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:51 107 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:10:03 108 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:10:06 109 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:10:24 110 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:10:26 111 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:40 112 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:41 114 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:43 115 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:51 116 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:00 117 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:11:26 118 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:43 119 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:44 120 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:46 121 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:11:57 122 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:12:04 123 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:12 124 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:17 125 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:12:20 126 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:12:21 127 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:22 128 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:12:24 129 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:33 130 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:34 131 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 132 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:02 133 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:13:05 134 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:18 135 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:29 136 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:33 137 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:43 138 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:44 139 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 140 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:52 141 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:13:55 142 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:13:58 143 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:14:06 144 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:14:08 145 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:19 146 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:25 147 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:32 148 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:38 149 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:55 150 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:15 151 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:19 152 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:24 153 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:15:28 154 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:15:31 155 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:34 156 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:15:36 157 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:15:48 158 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:52 159 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:15:54 160 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:59 161 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:07 162 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:16:08 163 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:16:10 164 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 165 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 166 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:11 167 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:16 168 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:35 169 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:36 170 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:16:38 171 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:16:45 172 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:48 173 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:49 174 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:50 175 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:53 176 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:05 177 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:15 178 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:17 179 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:17:18 180 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:18:12 181 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:18:27 182 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:17 183 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:24 184 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:19:53 185 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:22 186 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:20:36 187 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:22:22 188 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:23:41 189 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:26 190 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:16 191 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:30:13 192 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:36:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 119 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 106 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 86 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 37 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 9 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 10 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 31 13 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 27 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 17 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 18 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 22 19 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 20 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 22 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 18 23 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 18 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 25 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 27 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 28 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 13 29 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 30 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 12 31 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 12 32 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 33 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 34 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 35 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 11 36 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 11 37 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 38 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 40 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 41 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 42 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 43 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 44 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 45 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 46 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 47 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 49 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 51 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 3 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 54 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 55 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 58 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 59 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 60 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 61 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 62 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1 63 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 5 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 3 6 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 9 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 10 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 11 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 2 12 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 14 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 15 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1 16 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 16 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 4 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 5 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 11 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 14 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 15 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 16 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 6 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 13 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 8 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 11 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 12 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 13 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 14 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 17 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 19 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 20 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 21 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 22 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 23 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1 26 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 1 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 28 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 29 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17:41:23 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:09 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:10 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:23 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:32 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:01:39 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:46 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:48 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:33 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:46 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:10 16 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:11 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:17 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:03:46 19 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:04:01 20 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:14 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:04:53 22 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:20 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:29 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:03 25 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:07:22 26 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:07:26 27 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:27 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:43 29 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:38 30 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:36 31 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:10:24 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:51 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:00 34 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:11:57 35 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:17 36 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:33 37 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:44 38 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:13:55 39 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:24 40 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:34 41 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:15:36 42 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:52 43 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:15:54 44 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:59 45 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:16:08 46 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:16:10 47 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:16 48 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:16:38 49 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:53 50 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:20:36 51 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:23:41 52 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:26 53 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:36:05

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 52:16:05 2 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:07 3 Team Sky 0:00:19 4 Lampre-Merida 0:00:27 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 6 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:41 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 8 BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 9 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:14 10 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:31 11 Team Europcar 0:01:53 12 Movistar Team 0:01:54 13 Cannondale 0:03:08 14 Bardiani-CSF 0:03:29 15 Team Katusha 0:03:41 16 Colombia 0:05:50 17 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:28 18 Lotto Belisol 0:06:42 19 Neri Sottoli 0:07:23 20 FDJ.fr 0:07:34 21 Androni Giocattoli 0:07:41 22 Garmin Sharp 0:13:52