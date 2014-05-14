Trending

Giro d'Italia: Ulissi sprints to victory on stage 5

Lampre-Merida rider wins in Viggiano

Image 1 of 110

Orica-GreenEdge leading the peloton

Orica-GreenEdge leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 110

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) will spend another day in the blue jersey

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) will spend another day in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 110

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) on the podium

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 110

More podium kisses for Michael Matthews

More podium kisses for Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 110

Checking the jersey fits

Checking the jersey fits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 110

Michael Matthews spraying the crowd with champagne

Michael Matthews spraying the crowd with champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 110

The podium hostess with the prizes for the maglia rosa

The podium hostess with the prizes for the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 110

A Podium hostess

A Podium hostess
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 110

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 110

It's not just the cyclists who crash

It's not just the cyclists who crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 110

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 110

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) in the red jersey

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 110

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 110

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 110

Giant-Shimano checking their phones before the start of the race

Giant-Shimano checking their phones before the start of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 110

One of many bridges the peloton had to cross today

One of many bridges the peloton had to cross today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 110

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 110

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 110

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp)

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 110

Bananas for Movistar

Bananas for Movistar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 110

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the red jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 110

Movistar stocking up on food supplies

Movistar stocking up on food supplies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 110

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 110

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ)

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 110

The green of Southern Italy

The green of Southern Italy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 110

The peloton all stretched out

The peloton all stretched out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 110

Yukiya Arashiro with his Europcar team car

Yukiya Arashiro with his Europcar team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 110

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 110

Movistar riders in a line

Movistar riders in a line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 110

Nacer Bouhanni enjoying the shade of the umbrella

Nacer Bouhanni enjoying the shade of the umbrella
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 110

Orica-GreenEdge protecting the maglia rosa

Orica-GreenEdge protecting the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 110

Cadel Evans (BMC) sitting in the bunch

Cadel Evans (BMC) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 110

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 110

Maarten Tjallingii having a joke

Maarten Tjallingii having a joke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 110

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) before the start of the race

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) before the start of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 110

The Giro d'Italia jacket

The Giro d'Italia jacket
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 110

Europcar riders checking their bikes on the startline

Europcar riders checking their bikes on the startline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 110

Jeffrey Romero hit the deck hard

Jeffrey Romero hit the deck hard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 110

Tinkoff-Saxo's saddle

Tinkoff-Saxo's saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 110

Cannondale's snake seasts

Cannondale's snake seasts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 110

The peloton under blue skies

The peloton under blue skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 110

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 110

Diego Ullisi opens the champagne

Diego Ullisi opens the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 110

Stage winner Diego Ullisi

Stage winner Diego Ullisi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 110

Team Europcar before the start

Team Europcar before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 110

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 110

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 110

Diego Ullisi wins stage 5

Diego Ullisi wins stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 110

Diego Ullisi wins stage 5

Diego Ullisi wins stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 110

Stage winner Diego Ullisi

Stage winner Diego Ullisi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 110

Diego Ullisi celebrates his win

Diego Ullisi celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 110

Michael Matthews on the podium

Michael Matthews on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 110

Michael Matthews on the podium

Michael Matthews on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 110

Rigoberto Uran finishes up

Rigoberto Uran finishes up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 110

Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 at the Giro

Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 at the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 110

Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 at the Giro

Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 at the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 110

Diego Ullisi looks back to check his status

Diego Ullisi looks back to check his status
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 110

Team Katusha sets the pace

Team Katusha sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 110

Team Katusha in formation

Team Katusha in formation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 110

Joaquim Rodriguez pedals toward the finish

Joaquim Rodriguez pedals toward the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 110

A tired Joaquim Rodriguez

A tired Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 110

Michael Matthews on the podium

Michael Matthews on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 110

Joaquim Rodriguez finishes up

Joaquim Rodriguez finishes up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 110

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) kept his pink jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) kept his pink jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 110

Fiego Ulissi stays safe in the bunch

Fiego Ulissi stays safe in the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 110

Diego Ulissi on the podium

Diego Ulissi on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 110

Diego Ulissi punches the air

Diego Ulissi punches the air
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 110

Michael Matthews chases the climbers

Michael Matthews chases the climbers
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 110

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 110

Michael Matthews sprays the champagne

Michael Matthews sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 110

The multi-coloured splendor of the peloton

The multi-coloured splendor of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 110

Bjorn Thurau leads the elcapees

Bjorn Thurau leads the elcapees
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 110

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 110

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia)

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 110

Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) wins the stage

Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 110

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 110

Stage winner Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida)

Stage winner Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 110

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 110

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) push the pace

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) push the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 110

Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) on the podium

Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 110

Wet roads made things a little more challenging

Wet roads made things a little more challenging
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 110

Thumbs up for Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida)

Thumbs up for Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 110

The favorites battle in the closing part of the race

The favorites battle in the closing part of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 110

Diego Ulissi celebrates his victory

Diego Ulissi celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 110

Former sprinter and RCS sport manager Stefano Allocchio

Former sprinter and RCS sport manager Stefano Allocchio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 110

Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli) rides to the start

Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli) rides to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 110

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waves to the crowd

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 110

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 110

The stage began in Taranto

The stage began in Taranto
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 110

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2R-La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 110

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 110

Local boy Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) was looking to do something today

Local boy Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) was looking to do something today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 110

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is popular at the start

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is popular at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 110

The fans get a chance to take a picture with the riders

The fans get a chance to take a picture with the riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 110

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 110

Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing)

Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 110

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 110

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 110

Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)

Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 110

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) rolls to the start

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) rolls to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 110

Bardiani sign on

Bardiani sign on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 110

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 110

Ivan Basso

Ivan Basso
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 110

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida)

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 110

Mario Cipollini makes an appearance at the stage start

Mario Cipollini makes an appearance at the stage start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 110

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 110

Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 110

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 110

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 110

Michele Scarponi (Astana) is looking to gain more time on his rival

Michele Scarponi (Astana) is looking to gain more time on his rival
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) produced a perfectly timed late attack to win the first hilltop stage of the Giro d'Italia in Viggiano after a thrilling final kilometre that saw the overall contenders fight with the stage hunters for victory.

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished second with Julian Arredondo Moreno (Trek Factory Racing) third, one second behind Ulissi. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) fought to stay near the front in the final kilometre and finished an impressive sixth, retaining the race leader's pink jersey for another day.

Teammate Pieter Weening is second overall at 14 seconds. Evans is now third overall at 15 seconds.

It was Ulissi's second stage victory at the Giro d'Italia and made up for a disappointing Spring Classics campaign.

"Starting as the big favourite is always difficult. I showed I was ready," Ulissi said. "So I'm enjoying this moment. I wanted this win to against the big names who were up there in the finale of the stage."

"I actually suffered on the descent but felt better on the climb to the line. Rodriguez made a strong attack but my teammate [Przemyslaw] Niemiec helped me position myself well and then I pulled out what I think is a good sprint."

"Sometimes so so-called experts think I can't do well in races over 200km. That's not true. I've won long races. I'm just trying to improve year after year and I think my results have proven it. I'm happy to admit my mistakes and that training at altitude before the Classics left me with heavy legs. But I feel good for the Giro. Now I've got to carry on doing what I'm doing and believe in myself. I think I've shown what I can do and that a new generation of Italian riders is slowly coming through."

A day out in the wind

At the start in Taranto, the riders were happy to see the roads were dry but could feel the strong wind blowing from the west, which meant a headwind for the 70km section along the Ionian coast in the heel of the Italian peninsula.

However the wind did not deter the early attacks, and after several moves were pulled back, the break of the day got away after 22km. There were 11 riders in the move: Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Ben Swift (Team Sky), Tyler Farrar and Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp), Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia), Tony Hurel and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli), Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli), Kenny Dehaes and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol).

The peloton let them quickly open a four-minute lead along the flat road near the coast but then kept them under control, with Orica-GreenEdge taking responsibility for the chase. Movistar, Team Sky and Astana also helped with the work.

Swift beat Viviani and Farrar to take maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Domenico Pozzovivo's home town of Montalbano Jonico after 70km, as the sprinters fought for points for the red jersey competition.

The gap rose and fell during the middle of the stage as the break and peloton played a relaxed game of cat and mouse. Rubiano flew the flag for Colombia by being the first to top of the Valico di Serra di San Chirico. The eight-kilometre climb split the breakaway and the descent sparked several attacks, as some in the move tried to boost their chances of stage victory. However the peloton hunted them down with insistence.

Van der Sande and Dehaes tried several attacks and four riders eventually edged away with the other riders, including Swift, Farrar and Viviani eventually dropping back. The peloton swept them up with 23km to go, just before the first climb to Viggiano and the loop in the hills.

The overall contenders and their teammates gathered on the front at this point and the speed increased as the fear of rain, and of the climb and descent, began to worry several big names. BMC rode to protect Evans and Katusha ensured that Joaquim Rodrigeuz was well protected. A crash on the climb only raised the tension as the final breakaways were swept up.

The peloton stayed together on the first climb to Viggiano, but the descent caused some problems as rain made the road slippery. Several riders went down, including Mikal Landa (Astana) and Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing).

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was not scared of crashing and went on the attack on the descent. He dived through the corners on the wet descent and opened a 30-second gap. However the Katusha team chased him down on the climb towards the finish.

Rodriguez hit out in the final 500 metres but he went too early. Evans also showed his form but Ulissi took the inside line and with his hands on the drops, he pushed hard on a big gear to open a gap and win the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5:12:39
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:23
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
33Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:27
34Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
35Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:38
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
39Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:40
41Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:48
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:49
43Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:00:51
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:58
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:09
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:11
50Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
51Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:15
52Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
55Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
56Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:19
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:20
59Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
60Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:24
61Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
62Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
64Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:36
65Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
66Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:01:42
67Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
68Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:57
70Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:10
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:02:23
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
73Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:02:41
74Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:57
75Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:03:25
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
80Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:29
81Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:33
82André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
83Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
84Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
85Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:39
86Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
88Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
90Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:05:27
91Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:02
92Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
93Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
94Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
95Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:12
97Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
100Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
103Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
104Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
106Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
110Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
111Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
112Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:30
113Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:07:47
114Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:05
115Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
116Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:09:18
117Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
118Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
119Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
120Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
121Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
122Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
124Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
125Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
130Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
131Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
132Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
133Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
134David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
135Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
136Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
137Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
138Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
139Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:54
140Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:11:57
141Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
143Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
144Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
145Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
146Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
147Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
148Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
149Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
150Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
151Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
152Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
153Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
154Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
156Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
157Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
158Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
159Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
160Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
161Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:12:49
162Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
163Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
164Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:48
165Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
166Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
167Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
168Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
169Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
170Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
171Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
172Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
173Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
174Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
175Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
177Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
178Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
179Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
180Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
181Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
182Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
183Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
184Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
185Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
186Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:14:55
187Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
188Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:16:32
189Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
190Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
191Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
192Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:17:31

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida25pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
3Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team18
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge14
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha12
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale6
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky3
16Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
18Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1
20Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Mountain 1 - Valico d.Serra di San Chirico - km. 138,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia7pts
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp2
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale6
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
3Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
4Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
9Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2
11Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge1
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida15:37:59
2Astana Pro Team0:00:34
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
4Team Giant-Shimano0:00:49
5Team Sky0:00:51
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
7Team Europcar0:01:09
8Orica GreenEdge0:01:11
9Movistar Team0:01:38
10BMC Racing Team0:01:46
11Trek Factory Racing
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:59
13Team Katusha0:02:47
14Cannondale0:03:08
15Bardiani-CSF0:03:29
16Colombia0:05:34
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:12
18Lotto Belisol
19FDJ.fr0:07:09
20Androni Giocattoli0:07:20
21Neri Sottoli0:07:26
22Garmin Sharp0:11:19

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida32pts
2Tinkoff-Saxo22
3BMC Racing Team20
4Trek Factory Racing18
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17
6Team Sky16
7Orica GreenEdge15
8AG2R La Mondiale15
9Team Katusha14
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
11Movistar Team11
12Astana Pro Team11
13Team Europcar10
14Team Giant-Shimano5
15Neri Sottoli5
16Cannondale5
17Garmin Sharp3
18Lotto Belisol2
19Androni Giocattoli1
20FDJ.fr
21Bardiani-CSF
22Colombia

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge17:41:23
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:14
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:35
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:00:49
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
11Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:07
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:09
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:10
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:23
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:01:24
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:01:25
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
26Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:28
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:29
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:32
29Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
32Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
34Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:36
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:37
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:38
38Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:39
39Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:46
40Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:47
41Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:48
42Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:51
44José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:02
46Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:03
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
48Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:11
49Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:18
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:02:24
52Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:28
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:29
54Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:02:33
56Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
57Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:02:35
58Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:37
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:39
60Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:46
61Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:02:51
62Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:02:56
63Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:02:59
64Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:10
65Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:11
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:17
68Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:28
69Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:40
70Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:03:46
71Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:04:01
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:09
73Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:19
75Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
76Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:47
77Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:04:53
78Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:05:06
79Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
80Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:11
81Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:19
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:05:20
83Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:26
84Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:06:29
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:47
86Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:51
87Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:03
88Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
89Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:07:05
90Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:07:14
91Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:22
92Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:07:26
93Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:27
94Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:29
95Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:07:31
96Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:38
97Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:07:39
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:43
99Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:07:52
101Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:04
102Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:38
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:46
104Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:36
105André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:09:43
106Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:51
107Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:10:03
108Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:10:06
109Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:10:24
110Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:10:26
111Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:40
112Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:41
114Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:43
115Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:51
116Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:00
117Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:11:26
118Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:43
119Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:44
120Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:11:46
121Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:11:57
122Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:12:04
123Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:12:12
124Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:17
125Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:12:20
126Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:12:21
127Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:12:22
128Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:12:24
129Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:33
130Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:34
131Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
132Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:02
133Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:13:05
134Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:18
135Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:29
136Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:33
137Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:43
138Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:13:44
139Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
140Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:52
141Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:13:55
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:13:58
143Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:14:06
144Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:14:08
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:19
146Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:14:25
147Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:32
148Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:38
149Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:55
150Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:15
151David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:19
152Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:24
153Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:15:28
154Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:15:31
155Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:15:34
156Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:15:36
157Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:15:48
158Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:52
159Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:15:54
160Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:59
161Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:07
162Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:16:08
163Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:16:10
164Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
165Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
166Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:11
167Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:16:16
168Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:35
169Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:36
170Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:16:38
171Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:16:45
172Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:48
173Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:49
174Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:50
175Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
176Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:05
177Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:15
178Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:17
179Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:17:18
180Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:18:12
181Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:18:27
182Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:17
183Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:24
184Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:19:53
185Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:22
186Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:20:36
187Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:22:22
188Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:23:41
189Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:26
190Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:16
191Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:30:13
192Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:36:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale119pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr115
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing106
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida96
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky86
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale44
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge37
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo36
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
10Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp31
13Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky27
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
18Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia22
19Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20
20Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team18
22Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia18
23Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano18
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
25Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
26Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
27Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
28Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF13
29Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar13
30Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha12
31Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo12
32Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
33Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
34Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale11
36Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky11
37Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia10
38Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
40Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
41Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
42Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
43Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
44Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
45Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
46Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
47Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
51Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky3
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
55Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
58Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
59Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
60Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1
61Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
62Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1
63Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
5Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha3
6Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
9Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
10Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
11Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp2
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
14Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
15Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1
16Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale16pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
4Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
5Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
11Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
14Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
15Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
16Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr6pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
6Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale18pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr13
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing13
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
8Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
11Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
12Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
13Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
17Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
19Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
20Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
21Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
22Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
23Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge1
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1
26Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha1
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
28Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
29Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge17:41:23
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:09
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:10
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:23
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:32
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:39
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:46
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:48
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:02:33
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:46
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:10
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:11
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:17
18Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:03:46
19Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:04:01
20Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:04:53
22Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:05:20
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:06:29
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:03
25Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:22
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:07:26
27Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:27
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:43
29Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:38
30Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:36
31Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:10:24
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:51
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:00
34Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:11:57
35Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:17
36Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:33
37Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:13:44
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:13:55
39Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:24
40Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:15:34
41Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:15:36
42Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:52
43Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:15:54
44Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:59
45Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:16:08
46Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:16:10
47Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:16:16
48Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:16:38
49Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
50Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:20:36
51Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:23:41
52Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:26
53Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:36:05

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team52:16:05
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:07
3Team Sky0:00:19
4Lampre-Merida0:00:27
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
6Team Giant-Shimano0:00:41
7AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
8BMC Racing Team0:01:03
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:14
10Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
11Team Europcar0:01:53
12Movistar Team0:01:54
13Cannondale0:03:08
14Bardiani-CSF0:03:29
15Team Katusha0:03:41
16Colombia0:05:50
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:28
18Lotto Belisol0:06:42
19Neri Sottoli0:07:23
20FDJ.fr0:07:34
21Androni Giocattoli0:07:41
22Garmin Sharp0:13:52

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano110pts
2Trek Factory Racing90
3Lampre-Merida87
4Team Sky84
5Cannondale83
6FDJ.fr72
7AG2R La Mondiale70
8Neri Sottoli66
9Orica GreenEdge58
10Androni Giocattoli49
11Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team43
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team43
13Colombia43
14Lotto Belisol40
15Tinkoff-Saxo39
16BMC Racing Team38
17Garmin Sharp29
18Astana Pro Team26
19Movistar Team24
20Bardiani-CSF23
21Team Europcar23
22Team Katusha16

Latest on Cyclingnews