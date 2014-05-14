Giro d'Italia: Ulissi sprints to victory on stage 5
Lampre-Merida rider wins in Viggiano
Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) produced a perfectly timed late attack to win the first hilltop stage of the Giro d'Italia in Viggiano after a thrilling final kilometre that saw the overall contenders fight with the stage hunters for victory.
Cadel Evans (BMC) finished second with Julian Arredondo Moreno (Trek Factory Racing) third, one second behind Ulissi. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) fought to stay near the front in the final kilometre and finished an impressive sixth, retaining the race leader's pink jersey for another day.
Teammate Pieter Weening is second overall at 14 seconds. Evans is now third overall at 15 seconds.
It was Ulissi's second stage victory at the Giro d'Italia and made up for a disappointing Spring Classics campaign.
"Starting as the big favourite is always difficult. I showed I was ready," Ulissi said. "So I'm enjoying this moment. I wanted this win to against the big names who were up there in the finale of the stage."
"I actually suffered on the descent but felt better on the climb to the line. Rodriguez made a strong attack but my teammate [Przemyslaw] Niemiec helped me position myself well and then I pulled out what I think is a good sprint."
"Sometimes so so-called experts think I can't do well in races over 200km. That's not true. I've won long races. I'm just trying to improve year after year and I think my results have proven it. I'm happy to admit my mistakes and that training at altitude before the Classics left me with heavy legs. But I feel good for the Giro. Now I've got to carry on doing what I'm doing and believe in myself. I think I've shown what I can do and that a new generation of Italian riders is slowly coming through."
A day out in the wind
At the start in Taranto, the riders were happy to see the roads were dry but could feel the strong wind blowing from the west, which meant a headwind for the 70km section along the Ionian coast in the heel of the Italian peninsula.
However the wind did not deter the early attacks, and after several moves were pulled back, the break of the day got away after 22km. There were 11 riders in the move: Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Ben Swift (Team Sky), Tyler Farrar and Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp), Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia), Tony Hurel and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli), Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli), Kenny Dehaes and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol).
The peloton let them quickly open a four-minute lead along the flat road near the coast but then kept them under control, with Orica-GreenEdge taking responsibility for the chase. Movistar, Team Sky and Astana also helped with the work.
Swift beat Viviani and Farrar to take maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Domenico Pozzovivo's home town of Montalbano Jonico after 70km, as the sprinters fought for points for the red jersey competition.
The gap rose and fell during the middle of the stage as the break and peloton played a relaxed game of cat and mouse. Rubiano flew the flag for Colombia by being the first to top of the Valico di Serra di San Chirico. The eight-kilometre climb split the breakaway and the descent sparked several attacks, as some in the move tried to boost their chances of stage victory. However the peloton hunted them down with insistence.
Van der Sande and Dehaes tried several attacks and four riders eventually edged away with the other riders, including Swift, Farrar and Viviani eventually dropping back. The peloton swept them up with 23km to go, just before the first climb to Viggiano and the loop in the hills.
The overall contenders and their teammates gathered on the front at this point and the speed increased as the fear of rain, and of the climb and descent, began to worry several big names. BMC rode to protect Evans and Katusha ensured that Joaquim Rodrigeuz was well protected. A crash on the climb only raised the tension as the final breakaways were swept up.
The peloton stayed together on the first climb to Viggiano, but the descent caused some problems as rain made the road slippery. Several riders went down, including Mikal Landa (Astana) and Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing).
Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was not scared of crashing and went on the attack on the descent. He dived through the corners on the wet descent and opened a 30-second gap. However the Katusha team chased him down on the climb towards the finish.
Rodriguez hit out in the final 500 metres but he went too early. Evans also showed his form but Ulissi took the inside line and with his hands on the drops, he pushed hard on a big gear to open a gap and win the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5:12:39
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:23
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:27
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|35
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:40
|41
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:48
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|43
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:58
|46
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:09
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|50
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|51
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:15
|52
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|55
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:19
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|59
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:24
|61
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|62
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|64
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:36
|65
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|66
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:42
|67
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|68
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:57
|70
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:10
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|73
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:02:41
|74
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:57
|75
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:25
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:29
|81
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:33
|82
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|83
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|85
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|86
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|87
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:59
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|90
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:27
|91
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:02
|92
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|93
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|97
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|103
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|104
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|110
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:30
|113
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:47
|114
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:05
|115
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:09:18
|117
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|118
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|119
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|120
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|121
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|124
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|129
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|131
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|133
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|136
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|137
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|139
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:54
|140
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:57
|141
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|143
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|144
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|146
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|147
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|148
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|151
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|153
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|158
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|159
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|160
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|161
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:49
|162
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|163
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|164
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:48
|165
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|166
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|167
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|168
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|169
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|170
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|171
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|172
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|173
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|174
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|175
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|177
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|178
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|179
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|180
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|181
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|182
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|183
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|184
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|185
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|186
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:14:55
|187
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|188
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:16:32
|189
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|190
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|191
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|192
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|3
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|14
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|16
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|17
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|18
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|20
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|7
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|2
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|4
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|9
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|10
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|2
|11
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|13
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|15:37:59
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:49
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:51
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:01:09
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:02:47
|14
|Cannondale
|0:03:08
|15
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:29
|16
|Colombia
|0:05:34
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:09
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:20
|21
|Neri Sottoli
|0:07:26
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:11:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|32
|pts
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|18
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Team Sky
|16
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|15
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|9
|Team Katusha
|14
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Movistar Team
|11
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|13
|Team Europcar
|10
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|15
|Neri Sottoli
|5
|16
|Cannondale
|5
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|3
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|2
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|1
|20
|FDJ.fr
|21
|Bardiani-CSF
|22
|Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17:41:23
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:14
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|11
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:07
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:10
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|21
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:23
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:24
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:25
|25
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:28
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:32
|29
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|32
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:36
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|38
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|39
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:46
|40
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|41
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:48
|42
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|43
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:51
|44
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:02
|46
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|48
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|49
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:18
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:02:24
|52
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:29
|54
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:33
|56
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|57
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:02:35
|58
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:37
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:39
|60
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:46
|61
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:51
|62
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:02:56
|63
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:02:59
|64
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:10
|65
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:11
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:17
|68
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:28
|69
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:40
|70
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:46
|71
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:04:01
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:09
|73
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:19
|75
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:36
|76
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:47
|77
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:04:53
|78
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:06
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|80
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:11
|81
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:19
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:20
|83
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:26
|84
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:29
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|86
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:51
|87
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:03
|88
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:07:05
|90
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:14
|91
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:22
|92
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:07:26
|93
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:27
|94
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:29
|95
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:31
|96
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:38
|97
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:39
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:43
|99
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:07:52
|101
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:04
|102
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:38
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:46
|104
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:36
|105
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:43
|106
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:09:51
|107
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:10:03
|108
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:10:06
|109
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:10:24
|110
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:10:26
|111
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|112
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:41
|114
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:43
|115
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:51
|116
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:00
|117
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:26
|118
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|119
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:44
|120
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:46
|121
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:11:57
|122
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:12:04
|123
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:12:12
|124
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:17
|125
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:20
|126
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:12:21
|127
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:22
|128
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:12:24
|129
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:33
|130
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|131
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|132
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:02
|133
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:13:05
|134
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|135
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:29
|136
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:33
|137
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:43
|138
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:44
|139
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:52
|141
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:13:55
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:13:58
|143
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:14:06
|144
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:14:08
|145
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:19
|146
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:25
|147
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:32
|148
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|149
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:55
|150
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:15
|151
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:19
|152
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:24
|153
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:28
|154
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:31
|155
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:34
|156
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:36
|157
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:15:48
|158
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:52
|159
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:15:54
|160
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:59
|161
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:07
|162
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:16:08
|163
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:16:10
|164
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|165
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|166
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:11
|167
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:16
|168
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:35
|169
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:36
|170
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:16:38
|171
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:16:45
|172
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|173
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:49
|174
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:50
|175
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|176
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:05
|177
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:15
|178
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:17
|179
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:17:18
|180
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:12
|181
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:27
|182
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:17
|183
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:24
|184
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:19:53
|185
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:22
|186
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:20:36
|187
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:22:22
|188
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:41
|189
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:26
|190
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:16
|191
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:30:13
|192
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:36:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|119
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|86
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|37
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|9
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|10
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|31
|13
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|27
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|18
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|22
|19
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|20
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|22
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|18
|23
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|25
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|27
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|28
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|13
|29
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|30
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|31
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|12
|32
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|33
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|34
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|36
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|11
|37
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|10
|38
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|40
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|41
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|42
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|43
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|44
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|45
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|46
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|47
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|49
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|51
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|54
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|55
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|58
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|59
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|60
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|61
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|62
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|63
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|5
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|6
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|9
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|10
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|11
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|2
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|14
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|15
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|16
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|4
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|5
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|11
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|14
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|15
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|16
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|8
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|10
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|11
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|12
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|13
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|17
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|19
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|20
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|21
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|22
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|23
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|26
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|28
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|29
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17:41:23
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:10
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:23
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:32
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:46
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:48
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:33
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:46
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:10
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:11
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:17
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:46
|19
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:04:01
|20
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:04:53
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:20
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:29
|24
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:03
|25
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:22
|26
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:07:26
|27
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:27
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:43
|29
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:38
|30
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:36
|31
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:10:24
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:51
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:00
|34
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:11:57
|35
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:17
|36
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:33
|37
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:44
|38
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:13:55
|39
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:24
|40
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:34
|41
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:36
|42
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:52
|43
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:15:54
|44
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:59
|45
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:16:08
|46
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:16:10
|47
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:16
|48
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:16:38
|49
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|50
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:20:36
|51
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:41
|52
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:26
|53
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:36:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|52:16:05
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:19
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:27
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:41
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:01:53
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|13
|Cannondale
|0:03:08
|14
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:29
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:03:41
|16
|Colombia
|0:05:50
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:06:42
|19
|Neri Sottoli
|0:07:23
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:34
|21
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:41
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:13:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|110
|pts
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|90
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|87
|4
|Team Sky
|84
|5
|Cannondale
|83
|6
|FDJ.fr
|72
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|8
|Neri Sottoli
|66
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|58
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|49
|11
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|13
|Colombia
|43
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|40
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|38
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|29
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|26
|19
|Movistar Team
|24
|20
|Bardiani-CSF
|23
|21
|Team Europcar
|23
|22
|Team Katusha
|16
