Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) thrilled the home crowd in Lecco by defeating Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in a pulsating finish to stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia. It was a performance of daring and bravery from Rabottini, who led the stage from almost start to finish, and had enough left in his legs at the death to repel the challenge of the rampaging Rodríguez.

The Spaniard looked to have timed his finishing burst to perfection by catching Rabottini with just 400 metres left, but the Italian jumped onto the wheel of the Katusha leader as he tried to accelerate past him, then unleashed a final winning effort that he totally deserved after a gruelling 172km stage through rain and mist that featured four categorised climbs.

Rodríguez’s performance in finishing second was enough to snatch the leader’s jersey back from Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with a week of racing left to go. Having lost the maglia rosa to the Canadian in yesterday’s 14th stage, the Katusha man’s determination to take it back proved decisive as the main group of contenders clawed back a deficit of several minutes on the final climb.

“After more than 150km in a break, winning in the sprint was an amazing feeling,” said Rabottini. “Like everyone I had come to the Giro hoping to win a stage... and I’ve done it! This is truly the best day of my life. I had [Farnese DS] Luca Scinto and [Farnese CEO] Valentino Sciotti in the team car cheering me on. When Rodríguez came up to me, I almost lost all hope, but I held firm and it went well. To whom do I dedicate this victory? To the child who is set to make me a father in two weeks and to my girlfriend.

Garmin’s Hesjedal was obviously disappointed to lose the lead, admitting he is looking forward to tomorrow’s rest day. “It’s gone,” he said of the pink jersey just after crossing the line. “Today was tough for everyone, it was a horrible day. I was not as good as yesterday. I’m glad it’s over and I hope to take advantage of the rest day and fight with the best again.

Rabottini broke clear with Ag2r’s Guillaume Bonnafond in the opening kilometres of tough mountain stage to Pian dei Resinelli, above Lecco. The pair quickly built up a substantial lead, which reached more than nine minutes after 50km had been covered. As they pressed on at the front, back in the bunch Fränk Schleck created the first headlines of the stage when he abandoned after 33km. He has been complaining of shoulder problems since his run-in with Alex Rasmussen a few days ago.

A second breakaway formed with 92km covered when Androni’s Emanuele Sella went away and was joined by Euskaltel’s Amets Txurruka. Over the course of the next few kilometres they were joined a string of other riders including Lampre’s Damiano Cunego, Rodríguez’s team-mate Alberto Losada, Movistar duo Marzio Bruseghin and stage 14 winner Andrey Amador and BMC’s Marco Pinotti.

These riders quickly gained several minutes of the maglia rosa group, making Damiano Cunego the leader on the road. Meanwhile, up at the front, Rabottini decided after the first of the four climbs that he would be better off without Bonnafond and moved clear of the Frenchman. There will still 75km to the finish.

The stage then became a tale of two pursuits. Rabottini was the hare being chased by the Cunego group, while the Liquigas-led peloton began to increase its pace heading over the second and third climbs.

At the top of that third climb, with the climb to Pian dei Resinelli still ahead of him, Rabottini’s advantage had been cut to less than three minutes as Txurruka, Amador, Cunego, Losada and Colnago action man Stefano Pirazzi led the chase. The peloton was almost another three minutes back.

The rain had made things difficult for the riders all day, and the tiring Rabottini fell victim to it when his rear wheel slipped away on some road markings and he slid down. Assisted by a spectator the Farnese man was quickly back on his way again, but the incident cost him vital seconds. Heading onto the final climb, with 7km left, his lead on the Cunego group was little more than two minutes, with what remained of the peloton closing fast.

The first move from this group came from defending champion Michele Scarponi, but the Lampre man could not stay clear. Rodríguez was the next to attack and this time no one was able to close down the gap. The little Spaniard flew through the remains of the group that had been chasing Rabottini and very soon had the plucky Italian in his sights too.

The odds looked good for Rodríguez to take a second stage win, but Rabottini found some final reserves from somewhere. With the crowd roaring him on, Rabottini surged through for a hard-fought and very worthy success. To Rodríguez went the maglia rosa and a huge confidence boost going into the rest day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5:15:30 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:23 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:29 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 9 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:36 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:39 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 16 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:17 21 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:46 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:58 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:05 25 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:57 26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:04 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:34 28 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:36 29 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:00 32 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:15 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:28 34 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:52 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:05 36 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:09 37 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:18 38 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:26 40 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 41 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:41 42 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:28 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:11 44 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:07:51 45 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:59 46 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 47 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:11 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:27 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:24 50 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:26 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:57 52 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:50 53 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:09 55 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:12 59 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:13:55 60 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:37 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:58 63 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:17:10 64 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 66 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:02 67 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:18:16 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:18:44 69 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 70 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:21:04 72 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:14 73 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 74 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:49 75 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:24:59 77 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 78 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:02 79 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 80 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 81 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:03 82 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:12 83 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 84 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:49 85 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 88 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 89 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 91 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 94 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 95 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 97 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 98 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 99 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 101 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 102 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 103 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 106 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 109 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 110 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 111 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 113 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 114 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:01 115 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:34:48 116 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 117 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 120 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 122 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 123 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 125 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 126 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 127 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 129 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 130 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 131 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 132 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 133 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 134 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 135 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 138 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 139 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 140 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 141 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 142 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 143 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 144 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 145 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 146 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 147 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 148 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 149 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 150 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 152 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 154 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 155 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 156 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 157 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 158 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 159 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 160 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 161 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 162 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 163 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 164 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 166 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 167 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 168 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 169 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 170 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 171 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 172 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 173 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 174 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:36:19 175 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team

Maglia Rossa - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 31 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 14 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 4 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 16 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 17 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - Valico Di Valcava, 85.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 5 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2 - Forcella Di Bura, 124.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 3 - Culmine Di San Pietro, 144km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 5 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 4 - Piani Dei Resinelli, 171km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 3 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 5 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 153 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 22 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 4 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 11 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 15:48:04 2 Lampre - ISD 0:02:00 3 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:17 4 Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:40 6 Movistar Team 0:08:02 7 BMC Racing Team 0:08:23 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:08:55 9 Sky Procycling 0:11:03 10 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:11:15 11 Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:59 12 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:08 13 Garmin - Barracuda 0:21:07 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:30:49 15 Radioshack - Nissan 0:43:16 16 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:44:38 17 FDJ - Bigmat 0:47:36 18 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:48:24 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:24 20 Team Saxo Bank 1:17:52 21 Orica Greenedge 1:18:53 22 Team Netapp 1:26:52

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 40 pts 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 3 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 20 4 Lampre - ISD 18 5 Astana Pro Team 18 6 Sky Procycling 17 7 Liquigas - Cannondale 15 8 Colnago - CSF Inox 15 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 12 10 Garmin - Barracuda 9 11 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 8 12 Movistar Team 7 13 BMC Racing Team 6 14 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 4 15 FDJ - Bigmat 16 Lotto Belisol Team 17 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 Radioshack - Nissan 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Team Saxo Bank 21 Orica Greenedge 22 Team Netapp

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 65:11:07 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:30 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:22 4 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:36 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:12 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:13 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:56 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:17 14 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:24 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:33 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:45 18 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:20 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:45 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:31 21 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:35 22 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:50 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:15 24 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:04 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:09 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:16 27 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:10:25 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:26 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:35 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:48 31 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:11:46 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:14 33 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:25 34 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:03 35 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:37 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:15:42 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:18:38 38 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:29 39 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:20:07 40 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:48 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:25:15 42 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:22 43 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:28:08 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:31 45 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:40 46 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:26 47 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:34:14 48 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:38:21 49 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:14 50 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:44:04 51 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:45:03 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:45:19 53 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:47:02 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:47:39 55 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:48:07 56 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:48:36 57 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:49:36 58 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:50:46 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:55:27 60 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:55:59 61 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:57:46 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:57:59 63 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:45 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:59:23 65 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:15 66 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:03:30 67 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:11:56 68 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:01 69 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:12:12 70 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:13:43 71 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:14:28 72 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:15:15 73 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:16:30 74 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:17:02 75 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:21 76 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:18:47 77 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:19:10 78 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:19:52 79 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:20:05 80 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:20:50 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:37 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:23:34 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:03 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:26:45 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:27:40 86 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:28:15 87 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:28:26 88 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:28:54 89 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:29:33 90 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:34:01 91 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:34:21 92 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:35:00 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1:35:35 94 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1:37:00 95 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:38:33 96 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 1:39:21 97 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:35 98 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:39:59 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:40:49 100 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:24 101 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:46:05 102 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:46:21 103 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:47:11 104 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:47:36 105 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:49:16 106 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:50:13 107 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:51:31 108 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 1:52:01 109 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:52:16 110 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:52:46 111 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:53:27 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:53:36 113 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1:53:37 114 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:54:00 115 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:55:53 116 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:56:07 117 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1:56:32 118 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:57:47 119 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:58:20 120 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:58:30 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:58:53 122 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1:59:46 123 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:00:17 124 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:02:21 125 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:02:24 126 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 2:05:41 127 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:09:38 128 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2:12:14 129 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:12:19 130 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:12:34 131 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2:15:22 132 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:15:40 133 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:24 134 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2:20:01 135 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:20:27 136 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:20:33 137 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:20:52 138 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:21:28 139 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:22:01 140 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2:22:11 141 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:22:38 142 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:23:12 143 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:23:34 144 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2:25:14 145 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:27:13 146 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:28:55 147 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 2:30:36 148 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 2:31:25 149 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:31:54 150 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:32:33 151 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:33:06 152 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 2:36:08 153 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:36:41 154 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:36:54 155 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:37:26 156 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:38:44 157 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:39:56 158 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2:41:54 159 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2:42:46 160 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:44:11 161 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2:44:45 162 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:48:28 163 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 2:48:38 164 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2:49:11 165 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:52:37 166 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 2:58:27 167 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 2:58:33 168 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:01:21 169 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 3:02:19 170 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:09:35 171 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:09:57 172 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:16:04 173 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:16:05 174 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:19:46 175 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:26:34

Maglia Rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 110 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 84 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 54 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 53 5 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 52 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 49 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 34 12 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 13 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 15 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 31 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 28 21 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 27 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 24 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 25 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 25 28 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 24 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 30 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 31 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 32 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 23 33 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 23 34 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 35 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 36 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 37 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 38 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 39 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 40 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 41 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 19 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 17 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 46 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 16 48 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 16 50 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 51 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 15 53 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 14 54 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 55 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 56 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 57 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 58 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 59 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 60 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 61 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 62 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 63 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 64 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 65 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 67 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 68 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 9 69 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 70 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 71 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 8 72 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 7 74 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 75 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 76 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 77 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 78 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 79 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 80 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 81 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 82 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 83 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 84 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 85 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 86 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 87 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 88 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 89 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 90 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 91 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 92 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 93 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 94 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 96 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 97 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3 98 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 99 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 100 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2 101 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 103 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 104 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 105 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 106 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 41 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 28 4 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 24 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 10 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 14 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 16 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 19 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 20 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 4 24 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 25 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 26 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 27 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 28 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 29 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 30 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 31 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 34 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 35 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2 37 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 40 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 41 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 42 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 43 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 44 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1 45 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1 46 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 47 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 49 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 50 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 4 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 6 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 7 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 4 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 11 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 13 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 14 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 16 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 20 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 22 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 23 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 26 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 28 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 639 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 612 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 407 5 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 350 6 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 7 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 282 9 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 266 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 11 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 256 12 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 234 13 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 227 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 15 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 218 16 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 17 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 18 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 20 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 153 22 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 23 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 118 25 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 111 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 85 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 85 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 82 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 82 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 33 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 35 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 36 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 37 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 38 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 39 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 40 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 41 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 42 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 43 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 pts 2 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 25 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 25 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 8 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 9 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 13 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 14 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 15 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 19 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 7 23 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 25 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 6 26 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 27 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 30 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 31 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 33 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 37 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 5 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 40 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 41 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 42 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 43 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 45 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 47 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 48 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 49 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 50 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 4 51 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 52 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 53 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 54 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 55 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 56 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 57 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 58 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 59 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 60 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 61 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 62 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 63 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 64 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 65 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 66 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 67 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 68 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 69 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1 70 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 72 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 73 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 2 Liquigas - Cannondale 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Lampre - Isd 5 FDJ - Bigmat 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 pts 8 Garmin - Barracuda 30 9 Team Saxo Bank 40 10 Movistar Team 45 11 BMC Racing Team 45 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 60 14 Sky Procycling 65 15 Orica Greenedge 65 16 Radioshack - Nissan 80 17 Team Netapp 80 18 Colnago - CSF Inox 83 19 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 85 20 Lotto Belisol Team 85 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 115 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 180

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 65:13:02 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:01 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:50 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:14 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:53 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:19 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:12 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:23:20 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:45 10 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:47:41 11 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:55:51 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:56:04 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:50 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:10:01 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:10:17 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:11:48 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:12:33 18 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:10 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:18:55 20 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:42 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:32:06 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1:35:05 23 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:40 24 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:38:04 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:29 26 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:44:10 27 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 1:50:06 28 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:54:12 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1:54:37 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:56:35 31 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2:10:19 32 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2:13:27 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:13:45 34 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:18:32 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:18:38 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:19:33 37 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:20:06 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:21:39 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2:23:19 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:27:00 41 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 2:28:41 42 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:31:11 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 2:34:13 44 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:34:59 45 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2:39:59 46 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:50:42 47 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 2:56:38 48 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:59:26 49 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:07:40 50 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:14:10 51 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:17:51 52 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:24:39

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 194:28:07 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 3 Lampre - ISD 0:00:52 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:08:34 5 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:09:08 6 BMC Racing Team 0:09:26 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:57 8 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:11 9 Katusha Team 0:20:02 10 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:38 11 Garmin - Barracuda 0:21:04 12 Sky Procycling 0:22:01 13 Lotto Belisol Team 0:45:07 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:46:50 15 Radioshack - Nissan 0:53:10 16 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 1:02:07 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:40 18 FDJ - Bigmat 2:02:16 19 Team Netapp 2:48:22 20 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:05:05 21 Team Saxo Bank 3:47:53 22 Orica Greenedge 4:55:11