Rabottini wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Rodriguez takes pink jersey back from Hesjedal

Image 1 of 57

The moment of triumph for Rabottini

The moment of triumph for Rabottini
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) heads for the team bus

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) heads for the team bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 57

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) rides solo on the final climb

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) rides solo on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 57

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 57

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Rodriguez, Henao and Basso

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Rodriguez, Henao and Basso
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) leaves Basso and the other contenders

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) leaves Basso and the other contenders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 57

Michele Scarponi ups the pace

Michele Scarponi ups the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 57

Even in Italy the devil doesn't wear Prada. He wears pink

Even in Italy the devil doesn't wear Prada. He wears pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 57

Sylvester Szmyd riders for Ivan Basso

Sylvester Szmyd riders for Ivan Basso
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 57

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) takes the biggest win of his career on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) takes the biggest win of his career on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 57

A determind looking Scarponi on the final climb

A determind looking Scarponi on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 57

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 57

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) took the maglia rosa back with a swift attack

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) took the maglia rosa back with a swift attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 57

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is swamped by the press after his stage 15 win at the Giro d'Italia

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is swamped by the press after his stage 15 win at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) tried to shake off his competition on the final climb

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) tried to shake off his competition on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 57

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) moves back into the lead at the Giro

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) moves back into the lead at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) heads towards the line

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) heads towards the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 57

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) lost the maglia rosa

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) lost the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 57

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) lost the maglia rosa

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) lost the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) on the attack

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 57

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) being chased by the devil

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) being chased by the devil
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 57

Pink jersey holder Ryder Hesjedal was looking to consolidate his lead

Pink jersey holder Ryder Hesjedal was looking to consolidate his lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 57

Paolo Tiralongo Astana) lies in 4th overall after 15 stages at the Giro

Paolo Tiralongo Astana) lies in 4th overall after 15 stages at the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 57

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 57

Amets Txurruka was an escapee yet again

Amets Txurruka was an escapee yet again
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 57

Pink jersey incumbent Ryder Hesjedal reaches the finish, flanked by Dario Cataldo of Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Pink jersey incumbent Ryder Hesjedal reaches the finish, flanked by Dario Cataldo of Omega Pharma-QuickStep
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 57

Lampre-ISD's Diego Ulissi

Lampre-ISD's Diego Ulissi
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 57

The GC contenders play cat and mouse

The GC contenders play cat and mouse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 57

AG2R's John Gadret crosses the line on stage 15

AG2R's John Gadret crosses the line on stage 15
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 57

Jose Guillen Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)

Jose Guillen Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 57

Rabottini in the middle of his solo burst on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Rabottini in the middle of his solo burst on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 57

Rabottini's win will be talked about for years to come

Rabottini's win will be talked about for years to come
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 57

Colnago's Stefano Pirazzi

Colnago's Stefano Pirazzi
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 57

Rodriguez crossed the line in second place and reclaimed the pink jersey

Rodriguez crossed the line in second place and reclaimed the pink jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 57

Ryder Hesjedal started the day in pink but it was taken from him

Ryder Hesjedal started the day in pink but it was taken from him
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) back in the pink jersey after stage 15

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) back in the pink jersey after stage 15
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 57

Rabottini gets his well-earned reward from the promotion girls

Rabottini gets his well-earned reward from the promotion girls
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 57

Eventual winner Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Eventual winner Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) corners ahead of Rodriguez

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) corners ahead of Rodriguez
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) plots his attack

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) plots his attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 57

Ivan Basso ( Liquigas-Cannondale) kept himself in touch with the overall leaders

Ivan Basso ( Liquigas-Cannondale) kept himself in touch with the overall leaders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 57

Team's Sky's Sergio Henao has had an impressive Giro thus far

Team's Sky's Sergio Henao has had an impressive Giro thus far
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 57

The GC contenders jostle for position

The GC contenders jostle for position
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 57

Ivan Basso keeps his countryman Damiano Cunego in his sights

Ivan Basso keeps his countryman Damiano Cunego in his sights
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 57

Pre-race favourites Ivan Basso (Liquigas) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre) have work to do in the last week

Pre-race favourites Ivan Basso (Liquigas) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre) have work to do in the last week
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 57

Astana's Paolo Tiralongo at the start of stage 15

Astana's Paolo Tiralongo at the start of stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 57

Androni-Giocattoli's Emanuele Sella

Androni-Giocattoli's Emanuele Sella
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 57

Esnesto Colnago and Michele Acquarone

Esnesto Colnago and Michele Acquarone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 57

Astana's Roman Kreuziger

Astana's Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 57

Liquigas-Cannondale are presented at the start of stage 15

Liquigas-Cannondale are presented at the start of stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 57

Movistar's team car drive off to get positioned for the start

Movistar's team car drive off to get positioned for the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 57

The overcast weather at the start of stage 15 couldn't dampen the spirits

The overcast weather at the start of stage 15 couldn't dampen the spirits
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 57

Fans, media and riders gather at the start of stage 15

Fans, media and riders gather at the start of stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) thrilled the home crowd in Lecco by defeating Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in a pulsating finish to stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia. It was a performance of daring and bravery from Rabottini, who led the stage from almost start to finish, and had enough left in his legs at the death to repel the challenge of the rampaging Rodríguez.

The Spaniard looked to have timed his finishing burst to perfection by catching Rabottini with just 400 metres left, but the Italian jumped onto the wheel of the Katusha leader as he tried to accelerate past him, then unleashed a final winning effort that he totally deserved after a gruelling 172km stage through rain and mist that featured four categorised climbs.

Rodríguez’s performance in finishing second was enough to snatch the leader’s jersey back from Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with a week of racing left to go. Having lost the maglia rosa to the Canadian in yesterday’s 14th stage, the Katusha man’s determination to take it back proved decisive as the main group of contenders clawed back a deficit of several minutes on the final climb.

“After more than 150km in a break, winning in the sprint was an amazing feeling,” said Rabottini. “Like everyone I had come to the Giro hoping to win a stage... and I’ve done it! This is truly the best day of my life. I had [Farnese DS] Luca Scinto and [Farnese CEO] Valentino Sciotti in the team car cheering me on. When Rodríguez came up to me, I almost lost all hope, but I held firm and it went well. To whom do I dedicate this victory? To the child who is set to make me a father in two weeks and to my girlfriend.

Garmin’s Hesjedal was obviously disappointed to lose the lead, admitting he is looking forward to tomorrow’s rest day. “It’s gone,” he said of the pink jersey just after crossing the line. “Today was tough for everyone, it was a horrible day. I was not as good as yesterday. I’m glad it’s over and I hope to take advantage of the rest day and fight with the best again.

Rabottini broke clear with Ag2r’s Guillaume Bonnafond in the opening kilometres of tough mountain stage to Pian dei Resinelli, above Lecco. The pair quickly built up a substantial lead, which reached more than nine minutes after 50km had been covered. As they pressed on at the front, back in the bunch Fränk Schleck created the first headlines of the stage when he abandoned after 33km. He has been complaining of shoulder problems since his run-in with Alex Rasmussen a few days ago.

A second breakaway formed with 92km covered when Androni’s Emanuele Sella went away and was joined by Euskaltel’s Amets Txurruka. Over the course of the next few kilometres they were joined a string of other riders including Lampre’s Damiano Cunego, Rodríguez’s team-mate Alberto Losada, Movistar duo Marzio Bruseghin and stage 14 winner Andrey Amador and BMC’s Marco Pinotti.

These riders quickly gained several minutes of the maglia rosa group, making Damiano Cunego the leader on the road. Meanwhile, up at the front, Rabottini decided after the first of the four climbs that he would be better off without Bonnafond and moved clear of the Frenchman. There will still 75km to the finish.

The stage then became a tale of two pursuits. Rabottini was the hare being chased by the Cunego group, while the Liquigas-led peloton began to increase its pace heading over the second and third climbs.

At the top of that third climb, with the climb to Pian dei Resinelli still ahead of him, Rabottini’s advantage had been cut to less than three minutes as Txurruka, Amador, Cunego, Losada and Colnago action man Stefano Pirazzi led the chase. The peloton was almost another three minutes back.

The rain had made things difficult for the riders all day, and the tiring Rabottini fell victim to it when his rear wheel slipped away on some road markings and he slid down. Assisted by a spectator the Farnese man was quickly back on his way again, but the incident cost him vital seconds. Heading onto the final climb, with 7km left, his lead on the Cunego group was little more than two minutes, with what remained of the peloton closing fast.

The first move from this group came from defending champion Michele Scarponi, but the Lampre man could not stay clear. Rodríguez was the next to attack and this time no one was able to close down the gap. The little Spaniard flew through the remains of the group that had been chasing Rabottini and very soon had the plucky Italian in his sights too.

The odds looked good for Rodríguez to take a second stage win, but Rabottini found some final reserves from somewhere. With the crowd roaring him on, Rabottini surged through for a hard-fought and very worthy success. To Rodríguez went the maglia rosa and a huge confidence boost going into the rest day.
.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5:15:30
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:23
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:25
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:29
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
9John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:36
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:39
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
16Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:17
21Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:46
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:58
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:05
25Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:57
26Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:04
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:34
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:36
29Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:47
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:00
32José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:15
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:28
34Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:52
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
36Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:09
37Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:18
38Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:26
40Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
41Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:41
42Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:28
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:11
44Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:07:51
45Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:59
46Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
47Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:11
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:27
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:24
50Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:26
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:57
52José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:50
53Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:09
55Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:12
59Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:13:55
60Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:14:37
61Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
62Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:58
63Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:17:10
64Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
66Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:02
67Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:18:16
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:18:44
69Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
70Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
71Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:21:04
72Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:14
73Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
74Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:49
75Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:24:59
77Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
78Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:02
79Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
80Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
81Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:03
82Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:12
83Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
84Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:49
85Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
86Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
88Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
89Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
91Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
92Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
94Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
96Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
97Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
98Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
99Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
100Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
101Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
102Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
105Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
106Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
109Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
110Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
111Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
112Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
113Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
114Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:30:01
115Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:34:48
116Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
117Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
122Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
123Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
125Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
126Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
127Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
128Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
129Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
130Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
131Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
132Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
134Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
135Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
138Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
139Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
140Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
141Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
142Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
143Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
144Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
145Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
146Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
147Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
148Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
149Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
150Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
152Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
153Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
154Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
155Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
156Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
157Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
158Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
159Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
160Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
161Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
162Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
163Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
164Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
165Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
166Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
167Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
168Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
169Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
170Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
171Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
172Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
173Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
174Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:19
175Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFFrank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team

Maglia Rossa - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia31pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team16
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling14
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team8
9Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda4
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
16Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
17Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - Valico Di Valcava, 85.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia15pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
5Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
6Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2 - Forcella Di Bura, 124.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5pts
2Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 3 - Culmine Di San Pietro, 144km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
5Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 4 - Piani Dei Resinelli, 171km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team3
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
5Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia153pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia22pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
4Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
10Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
11Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team15:48:04
2Lampre - ISD0:02:00
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:17
4Astana Pro Team0:02:53
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:40
6Movistar Team0:08:02
7BMC Racing Team0:08:23
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:08:55
9Sky Procycling0:11:03
10Liquigas - Cannondale0:11:15
11Lotto Belisol Team0:16:59
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:08
13Garmin - Barracuda0:21:07
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:30:49
15Radioshack - Nissan0:43:16
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:44:38
17FDJ - Bigmat0:47:36
18Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:48:24
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:24
20Team Saxo Bank1:17:52
21Orica Greenedge1:18:53
22Team Netapp1:26:52

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team40pts
2Euskaltel - Euskadi21
3Farnese Vini - Selle Italia20
4Lampre - ISD18
5Astana Pro Team18
6Sky Procycling17
7Liquigas - Cannondale15
8Colnago - CSF Inox15
9Ag2R La Mondiale12
10Garmin - Barracuda9
11Omega Pharma - Quickstep8
12Movistar Team7
13BMC Racing Team6
14Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team4
15FDJ - Bigmat
16Lotto Belisol Team
17Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
18Radioshack - Nissan
19Rabobank Cycling Team
20Team Saxo Bank
21Orica Greenedge
22Team Netapp

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team65:11:07
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:30
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:22
4Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:36
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:55
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:12
10Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:13
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:56
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:17
14Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:24
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:33
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:45
18Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:20
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:45
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:31
21Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:35
22José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:50
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:15
24Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:04
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:09
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:16
27Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:10:25
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:26
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:35
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:48
31Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:11:46
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:14
33Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:12:25
34Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:14:03
35Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:37
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:15:42
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:18:38
38Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:19:29
39Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:20:07
40Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:48
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:25:15
42Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:22
43Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:28:08
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:31
45Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:40
46José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:26
47Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:34:14
48Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:38:21
49Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:14
50Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:44:04
51Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:45:03
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:45:19
53Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:47:02
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:47:39
55Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:48:07
56Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:48:36
57Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:49:36
58Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:50:46
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:55:27
60Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:55:59
61Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:57:46
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:57:59
63Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:58:45
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:59:23
65Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:15
66Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:03:30
67Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:11:56
68Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:01
69Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:12:12
70Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:13:43
71Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:14:28
72Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:15:15
73Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:16:30
74Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:17:02
75Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:21
76Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:18:47
77Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:19:10
78Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:19:52
79Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:20:05
80Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:20:50
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:37
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:23:34
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:03
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:26:45
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:27:40
86Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:28:15
87Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:28:26
88Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:28:54
89Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:29:33
90Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:34:01
91Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:34:21
92Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:35:00
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1:35:35
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:37:00
95Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:38:33
96Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp1:39:21
97Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:35
98Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:39:59
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:40:49
100Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:24
101Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:46:05
102Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:46:21
103Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:47:11
104Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:47:36
105Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:49:16
106Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:50:13
107Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:51:31
108Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp1:52:01
109Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:52:16
110Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:52:46
111Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:53:27
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:53:36
113Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1:53:37
114Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:54:00
115Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:55:53
116Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:56:07
117Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1:56:32
118Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:57:47
119Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:58:20
120Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:58:30
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:58:53
122Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1:59:46
123Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:00:17
124Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:02:21
125Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:02:24
126Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat2:05:41
127Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:09:38
128Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2:12:14
129Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:12:19
130Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:12:34
131Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2:15:22
132Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:15:40
133Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:24
134Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2:20:01
135Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:20:27
136Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:20:33
137Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:20:52
138Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:21:28
139Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:22:01
140Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2:22:11
141Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:22:38
142Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:23:12
143Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:23:34
144Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2:25:14
145Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:27:13
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:28:55
147Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan2:30:36
148Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda2:31:25
149Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:31:54
150Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:32:33
151Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:33:06
152Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank2:36:08
153Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:36:41
154Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:36:54
155Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:37:26
156Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:38:44
157Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2:39:56
158Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2:41:54
159Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2:42:46
160Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:44:11
161Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2:44:45
162Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:48:28
163Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat2:48:38
164Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2:49:11
165Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:52:37
166Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda2:58:27
167Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp2:58:33
168Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:01:21
169Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp3:02:19
170Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:09:35
171Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:09:57
172Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:16:04
173Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:16:05
174Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:19:46
175Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:26:34

Maglia Rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling110pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team84
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda54
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox53
5Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team52
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team49
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD40
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia34
12Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
13John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team31
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale29
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling29
18Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan28
21Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team27
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep26
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
24Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
25Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox25
27Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp25
28Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling24
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli24
30Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
31Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep24
32Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat23
33Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp23
34Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
35Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
36Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli21
37Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team21
38Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia21
39Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda21
40Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
41Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling19
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan17
45Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
46Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team16
48Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank16
50Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
51Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team15
53Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp14
54Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
55Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
56Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
57Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
58Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
59Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
60Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
61Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
62Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
63Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
64Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
65Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
67Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
68Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling9
69Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
70Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
71Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank8
72José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan7
74Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
75Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
76Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
77Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling6
78Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
79Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
80Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
81Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
82Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
83Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
84Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
85Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
86Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
87Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
88Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
89Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
90Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
91Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
92Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
93Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
94Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
96Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
97Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3
98Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
99Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
100Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2
101Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
103Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
104Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
106Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia41pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team28
4Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp24
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team10
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
16Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
17Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
18Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
19Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
20Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda4
24Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
25Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
26Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
27Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
28Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
29Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
30Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
31Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
34Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2
37Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
40Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
41Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
42Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
43Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
44Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1
45Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1
46Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
47Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
49Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
50Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling12pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
4Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
6Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
7Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team4
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
11Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
13Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
14Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
16Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
20Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
22Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
23Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
26Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
28Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team639pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team612
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team407
5Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia350
6Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
7Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
8Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli282
9Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia266
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
11Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia256
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank234
13Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale227
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
15Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat218
16Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
17Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
18Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
20Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep153
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp153
22Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
23Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team118
25Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp111
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat85
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan85
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team85
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan82
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale82
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep82
33Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli67
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
35Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
36Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
37Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
39Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
41Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
42José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
43Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling34pts
2Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia25
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
7Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
8Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
9Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp14
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
13Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
14Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
15Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
19Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda7
23Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team7
25Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team6
26Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
27Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
30Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
31Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
33Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
37Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan5
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
40Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
41Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
42Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
43Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
45Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
47Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
48Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
49Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
50Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank4
51Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
53Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
54Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
56Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
57Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
58Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
59Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
60Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
61John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
62Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
63Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
64Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
65Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
66Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
67Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
68Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
69Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1
70Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
72Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
73Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team
2Liquigas - Cannondale
3Astana Pro Team
4Lampre - Isd
5FDJ - Bigmat
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Omega Pharma - Quickstep20pts
8Garmin - Barracuda30
9Team Saxo Bank40
10Movistar Team45
11BMC Racing Team45
12Euskaltel - Euskadi50
13Rabobank Cycling Team60
14Sky Procycling65
15Orica Greenedge65
16Radioshack - Nissan80
17Team Netapp80
18Colnago - CSF Inox83
19Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team85
20Lotto Belisol Team85
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia115
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling65:13:02
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:01
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:50
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:14
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:53
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:19
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:12
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:23:20
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:45
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:47:41
11Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:55:51
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:56:04
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:56:50
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:10:01
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:10:17
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:11:48
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:12:33
18Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:18:10
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:18:55
20Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:42
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:32:06
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:35:05
23Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:40
24Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:38:04
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:29
26Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:44:10
27Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp1:50:06
28Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:54:12
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1:54:37
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:56:35
31Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2:10:19
32Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2:13:27
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:13:45
34Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:18:32
35Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:18:38
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:19:33
37Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:20:06
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:21:39
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2:23:19
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:27:00
41Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan2:28:41
42Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:31:11
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank2:34:13
44Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:34:59
45Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2:39:59
46Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:50:42
47Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp2:56:38
48Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:59:26
49Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:07:40
50Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:14:10
51Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:17:51
52Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:24:39

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team194:28:07
2Astana Pro Team0:00:10
3Lampre - ISD0:00:52
4Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:08:34
5Liquigas - Cannondale0:09:08
6BMC Racing Team0:09:26
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:57
8Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:11
9Katusha Team0:20:02
10Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:38
11Garmin - Barracuda0:21:04
12Sky Procycling0:22:01
13Lotto Belisol Team0:45:07
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:46:50
15Radioshack - Nissan0:53:10
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep1:02:07
17Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:40
18FDJ - Bigmat2:02:16
19Team Netapp2:48:22
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:05:05
21Team Saxo Bank3:47:53
22Orica Greenedge4:55:11

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda243pts
2Sky Procycling220
3Katusha Team211
4Movistar Team187
5Radioshack - Nissan187
6Orica Greenedge183
7Omega Pharma - Quickstep177
8Colnago - CSF Inox172
9FDJ - Bigmat170
10Team Netapp157
11Liquigas - Cannondale153
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela146
13Astana Pro Team144
14Ag2R La Mondiale118
15BMC Racing Team114
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team100
17Lampre - ISD94
18Rabobank Cycling Team94
19Team Saxo Bank90
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia85
21Euskaltel - Euskadi57
22Lotto Belisol Team48

 

