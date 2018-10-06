Trending

De Marchi wins Giro dell'Emilia

Uran second, Teuns third in San Luca

Image 1 of 32

Alessandro De Marchi celebrates his victory

Alessandro De Marchi celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 32

Alessandro De Marchi on his way to victory at the Giro dell'Emilia

Alessandro De Marchi on his way to victory at the Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

Diego Rosa on the move

Diego Rosa on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 32

Diego Rosa with Martinez and Riabushenko

Diego Rosa with Martinez and Riabushenko
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 32

Alexandre Geniez on the move

Alexandre Geniez on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 32

Egan Bernal sets the pace on the final climb

Egan Bernal sets the pace on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 32

Alessandro De Marchi celebrates his victory

Alessandro De Marchi celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 32

Rigoberto Uran finishes second

Rigoberto Uran finishes second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 32

Romain Bardet rolls home

Romain Bardet rolls home
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 32

Thibaut Pinot rolls home

Thibaut Pinot rolls home
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 32

Teuns crosses the line for third place

Teuns crosses the line for third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 32

It was a wet day in Bologna

It was a wet day in Bologna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 32

A BMC one-three

A BMC one-three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 32

Alessandro De Marchi on the podium

Alessandro De Marchi on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 32

The podium ceremony

The podium ceremony
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 32

Geniez digs in

Geniez digs in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 32

Diego Rosa on the move

Diego Rosa on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 32

The race heads along the waterfront

The race heads along the waterfront
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 32

The hills around Bologna

The hills around Bologna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 32

Scott Davies in the break

Scott Davies in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 32

Rob Power leads the break

Rob Power leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 32

Thibaut Pinot waits for a bike change

Thibaut Pinot waits for a bike change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 32

Bahrain-Merida had options but couldn't make them count

Bahrain-Merida had options but couldn't make them count
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 32

Team Sky in the peloton

Team Sky in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 32

The race started out under grey skies

The race started out under grey skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 32

A classic shot of the Giro dell'Emilia in Bologna

A classic shot of the Giro dell'Emilia in Bologna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 32

The riders enter Bologna

The riders enter Bologna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 32

The riders approach the climb

The riders approach the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 32

Rob Power in the break

Rob Power in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 32

Mohoric weaves across the road

Mohoric weaves across the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 32

Mohoric with De Marchi

Mohoric with De Marchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 32

The podium ceremony

The podium ceremony
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) won the 2018 Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday, attacking on the second of five ascents of the short but steep climb to Santuario della Madonna di San Luca before crossing the line alone almost 30 kilometres later.

"Today was a great day for me and I think this is maybe the best win of my career so far because stage races are totally different from a single-day race and I have never raced to win a single-day race," De Marchi said in a team press release.

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) attacked from the main field on the final haul to the line and took second place, 10 seconds behind De Marchi, while Dylan Teuns made it two BMC riders on the podium.

The Giro dell'Emilia in Bologna kicked off the autumn races in Italy. The men raced under seasonably wet and colder conditions with arms and legs covered, signifying the nearing end of the 2018 season.

It was a 200km race in and around Bologna that finished back on the city's 9.3km circuit that included a climb over the Santuario della Madonna di San Luca, with gradients of 18 per cent and double hairpin turns called the Curva delle Orfanelle. The riders tackled the decisive climb five times, with the finish line at the top.

The peloton wrestled over the top of the opening climbs of the parcours; Mongardino, Passo Brasimone and Valico Ganzole in the first 80km of the race. The day's main breakaway included Alberto Bettiol (BMC), Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates), Robert Power (Michelton-Scott), Scott Davies (Dimension Data), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita).

The men held onto an ever-slimming two minutes, and even though they reached the base of the first San Luca circuit climb together, it wasn't long before they split apart as the shadows of the main field loomed close behind.

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to attack over the top of the punishing ascent. He chose his moment to go when his rivals' legs were burning, just after crossing the finish line for the first time. His efforts were short-lived, however, and he was caught along the circuit before the second time up the climb.

De Marchi made what would be the winning move on the second run up the ascent, though he surely didn't know it at the time. He made his way across to the three remaining breakaway riders; Power, Davies, and Bagioli. Mohoric attacked again, and he too worked his way across to the move.

A chase group formed after the efforts of Diego Rosa (Team Sky), followed by Danny Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac), Alexandre Geniez (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Alexandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates).

Mohoric tried a third attack against De Marchi, and although he gained a small lead at first, he wasn't strong enough to completely get rid of the Italian. De Marchi fought back and punched passed the weaving Mohoric, and crested the top with a 27-second lead.

Mohoric faded, and Geniez wound up being the sole chaser.

Not willing to give up, Mohoric made a fourth advance, this time on the descent, regaining contact with Geniez, only to be dropped by the Frenchman within 10km to go. Both riders were ultimately reeled in by the reduced main field as they set up for the finale.

De Marchi pushed his lead out to 44 seconds over the last circuit and said he forced himself to stay focused. "It's a crazy feeling because only in that moment, when you are alone in front, does everything count. Once you have made the gap, and found the right move, it's just you out there so it's all about staying focused, maintaining a good pace and focusing every inch of the road. Everything counts and it's special because you can wait a long time, maybe all day, and then quickly you're laying it all out on the road."

A flurry of attacks came from the reduced main field at the bottom of the climb. Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) was the first go but De Marchi's BMC teammate Dylan Teuns was right on his wheel, causing a stalemate among the five or six-rider group.

Rigoberto Uran took advantage of the lull in the select bunch and launched his attack. Too late to close the gap to De Marchi, who crossed the line with the victory, the Colombian sprinted across the line for second place, letting the others duke it out for the last spot on the podium. It was a good day for BMC, which landed two riders on the podium as Teuns raced in for third.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team5:09:35
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:08
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:13
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Primož Roglič (Slo) LottoNl-Jumbo
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:18
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:21
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
12Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
13Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
14Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:38
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:47
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:58
19Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
20Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:04
21Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:07
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:14
23Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:16
24Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:23
25Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
26Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
27Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:32
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:01
30Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:05
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:10
33Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:02:54
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:03:20
35Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
37Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
38Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
39Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:37
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:15
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:21
42Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:24
43David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:37
44Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:45
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
46Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
47Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:00
48Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:25
49Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
50Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:56
51Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:05
52Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
53Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:06:11
54Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Italy0:07:52
55Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega0:09:03
56Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:13
57Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
58Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
59Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
61Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
62Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
63Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:37
64Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:51
65Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Israel-Cycling Academy
66Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
67Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
68Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
69Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:10:24
70Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:11:18
71Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:35
72Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:12:24
73Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy0:12:48
74Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:15:33
75Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:17:51
76Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega0:18:15
77Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:18:23
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFFranco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
DNFTanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFJoseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFBen Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFRob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFLucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFCarlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFSimon Philip Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFBen O'connor (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFNicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFEnrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFDaan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
DNFMichal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAldo Caiati (Ita) Italy
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Italy
DNFMassimo Orlandi (Ita) Italy
DNFDavide Orrico (Ita) Italy
DNFAntonio Santoro (Ita) Italy
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFAndrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFDaniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFUmberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMiguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFNicholas Rinaldi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFSho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFFilippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFPierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFColin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFMirko Trosino (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFKristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFDmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFVladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFAwet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAlvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFLuis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFCristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFNicholas Jack William Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJustin Alexander Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMatteo Draperi (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega
DNFLuca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega
DNFNiccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega
DNFAntonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega
DNFAlberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFEnrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFMichel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFEnrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFAndrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFVlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Mstina Focus
DNFEmil Dima (Rom) Mstina Focus
DNFMattia Marcelli (Ita) Mstina Focus
DNFAndrea Ruscetta (Ita) Mstina Focus
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Mstina Focus
DNFDenis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Mstina Focus

Latest on Cyclingnews