Pieter Weening wins Giro della Toscana
Dutchman wins solo ahead of Baugnies and Maikin
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (NED) Orica GreenEdge
|4:41:18
|2
|Jérôme Baugnies (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|3
|Roman Maikin (RUS) Rusvelo
|4
|Marco Canola (ITA) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Adam Yates (GBR) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (RUS) Rusvelo
|0:00:56
|7
|Rasmus Guldhammer (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:01:08
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (RUS) Rusvelo
|9
|Luca Chirico (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|10
|Gianfranco Zilioli (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Rasmus Mygind (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:01:14
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (ITA) Neri Sottoli
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (ITA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Luca Benedetti (ITA) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (COL) Colombia
|17
|Alessio Taliani (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Frederik Backaert (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Pier Paolo De Negri (ITA) Vini Fantini Nippo
|20
|Matteo Busato (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|21
|Andrea Fedi (ITA) Neri Sottoli
|22
|Nicola Gaffurini (ITA) Vega - Hotsand
|23
|Tim De Troyer (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Alessandro Bisolti (ITA) Vini Fantini Nippo
|25
|Davide Mucelli (ITA) Meridiana Kamen Team
|26
|Antonio Parrinello (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Antonio Santoro (ITA) Meridiana Kamen Team
|28
|Marco Minnaard (NED) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Tilegen Maidos (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
|30
|Felix Grossschartner (AUT) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|31
|Paolo Ciavatta (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
|32
|Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea
|33
|Francesco Failli (ITA) Neri Sottoli
|34
|Davide Villella (ITA) Cannondale
|35
|Maxat Ayazbayev (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
|0:02:27
|36
|Juan Pablo Valencia (COL) Colombia
|0:02:21
|37
|Youcef Reguigui (ALG) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:59
|38
|Fabio Chinello (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
|39
|Ivan Balykin (RUS) Rusvelo
|40
|Paolo Colonna (ITA) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Lukas Zeller (AUT) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|42
|Nikita Panassenko (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
|43
|Patrick Konrad (AUT) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|44
|Nicola Dal Santo (ITA) Nankang - Fondriest
|45
|Thomas Nybo Riis (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|46
|Daniele Aldegheri (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|47
|Roman Semyonov (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) Rusvelo
|49
|Matteo Spreafico (ITA) Team Idea
|50
|Andrea Piechele (ITA) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (CRO) Meridiana Kamen Team
|52
|Donato De Ieso (ITA) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Jonathan Paredes (COL) Colombia
|54
|Gianluca Mengardo (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
|55
|Stefano Locatelli (ITA) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Andrei Solomennikov (RUS) Rusvelo
|57
|Alessandro Malaguti (ITA) Vini Fantini Nippo
|58
|Mirko Selvaggi (ITA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (ITA) Vega - Hotsand
|60
|Frederik Veuchelen (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Diego Rosa (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|62
|Ricardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea
|63
|Galym Akhmetov (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
|64
|Andrei Nechita (ROU) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|65
|Lorenzo Rota (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|66
|Simone Stortoni (ITA) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|67
|Mauro Finetto (ITA) Neri Sottoli
|68
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
|69
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (ITA) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:03:05
|70
|Artem Topchanyuk (UKR) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:03:07
|71
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:03
|72
|Patrick Clausen (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:05:40
|73
|Manuel Belletti (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Timofey Kritskiy (RUS) Rusvelo
|75
|Matteo Gozzi (ITA) Nankang - Fondriest
|76
|Blaz Furdi (SLO) Meridiana Kamen Team
|77
|Alfonso Fiorenza (ITA) Nankang - Fondriest
|78
|Aydar Zakarin (RUS) Itera - Katusha
|79
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Daniel Foder (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water
