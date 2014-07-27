Trending

Pieter Weening wins Giro della Toscana

Dutchman wins solo ahead of Baugnies and Maikin

Image 1 of 2

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2014 Giro della Toscana

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2014 Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 2

The 2014 Giro della Toscana podium

The 2014 Giro della Toscana podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (NED) Orica GreenEdge4:41:18
2Jérôme Baugnies (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:06
3Roman Maikin (RUS) Rusvelo
4Marco Canola (ITA) Bardiani CSF
5Adam Yates (GBR) Orica GreenEdge
6Sergey Firsanov (RUS) Rusvelo0:00:56
7Rasmus Guldhammer (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:01:08
8Sergey Lagutin (RUS) Rusvelo
9Luca Chirico (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
10Gianfranco Zilioli (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
11Rasmus Mygind (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:01:14
12Matteo Rabottini (ITA) Neri Sottoli
13Kristian Sbaragli (ITA) MTN - Qhubeka
14Luca Benedetti (ITA) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
15Laurens De Vreese (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (COL) Colombia
17Alessio Taliani (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
18Frederik Backaert (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Pier Paolo De Negri (ITA) Vini Fantini Nippo
20Matteo Busato (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
21Andrea Fedi (ITA) Neri Sottoli
22Nicola Gaffurini (ITA) Vega - Hotsand
23Tim De Troyer (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Alessandro Bisolti (ITA) Vini Fantini Nippo
25Davide Mucelli (ITA) Meridiana Kamen Team
26Antonio Parrinello (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
27Antonio Santoro (ITA) Meridiana Kamen Team
28Marco Minnaard (NED) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Tilegen Maidos (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
30Felix Grossschartner (AUT) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
31Paolo Ciavatta (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
32Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea
33Francesco Failli (ITA) Neri Sottoli
34Davide Villella (ITA) Cannondale
35Maxat Ayazbayev (KAZ) Continental Team Astana0:02:27
36Juan Pablo Valencia (COL) Colombia0:02:21
37Youcef Reguigui (ALG) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:59
38Fabio Chinello (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
39Ivan Balykin (RUS) Rusvelo
40Paolo Colonna (ITA) Bardiani CSF
41Lukas Zeller (AUT) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
42Nikita Panassenko (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
43Patrick Konrad (AUT) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
44Nicola Dal Santo (ITA) Nankang - Fondriest
45Thomas Nybo Riis (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water
46Daniele Aldegheri (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
47Roman Semyonov (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
48Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) Rusvelo
49Matteo Spreafico (ITA) Team Idea
50Andrea Piechele (ITA) Bardiani CSF
51Emanuel Kiserlovski (CRO) Meridiana Kamen Team
52Donato De Ieso (ITA) Bardiani CSF
53Jonathan Paredes (COL) Colombia
54Gianluca Mengardo (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
55Stefano Locatelli (ITA) Bardiani CSF
56Andrei Solomennikov (RUS) Rusvelo
57Alessandro Malaguti (ITA) Vini Fantini Nippo
58Mirko Selvaggi (ITA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Gian Marco Di Francesco (ITA) Vega - Hotsand
60Frederik Veuchelen (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Diego Rosa (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
62Ricardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea
63Galym Akhmetov (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
64Andrei Nechita (ROU) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
65Lorenzo Rota (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
66Simone Stortoni (ITA) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
67Mauro Finetto (ITA) Neri Sottoli
68Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (KAZ) Continental Team Astana
69Riccardo Stacchiotti (ITA) Vini Fantini Nippo0:03:05
70Artem Topchanyuk (UKR) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:03:07
71Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:03
72Patrick Clausen (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:05:40
73Manuel Belletti (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
74Timofey Kritskiy (RUS) Rusvelo
75Matteo Gozzi (ITA) Nankang - Fondriest
76Blaz Furdi (SLO) Meridiana Kamen Team
77Alfonso Fiorenza (ITA) Nankang - Fondriest
78Aydar Zakarin (RUS) Itera - Katusha
79Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
80Daniel Foder (DEN) Team Trefor - Blue Water

Latest on Cyclingnews