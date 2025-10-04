Kim Le Court-Pienaar triumphs atop San Luca to win Giro dell'Emilia Donne

Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) soloed to the top of the San Luca climb in Bologna to win the Giro dell'Emilia Donne, her sixth victory of the 2025 season.

The Mauritian champion led home Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) at the end of the 126.7km semi-Classic, going clear on the final ascent to the finish line.

She was among a select group of around a dozen riders who started the final climb at the front of the race, with world champion Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Oatly) also in the mix.

In the end, Le Court proved the strongest of the group, powering away late on to clinch the win.

Earlier in the race, a four-woman breakaway had been out front, with Irene Cagnazzo (BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni) joined in the move by fellow Italians Camilla Lazzari (Born To Win BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf), Sara Luccon (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), and Martina Testa (Horizons Cycling Club-Team 1971).

Their time out front came to an end just after the Monte Calvo climb at 26km to go, though Cagnazzo battled on in the lead. Quinty Ton (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) joined her on the attack, though the two-rider move would only last until the 18km to go mark.

Two ascents of the San Luca (2.1km at 9.4%) remained, with the peloton slimming down as they approached the final with Movistar among the teams setting the pace.

A select group of favourites remained at the front after the first of the two ascents, leaving the cream of the crop to contest the finish, with Le Court-Pienaar coming out on top.

The leaders battle up the final ascent of the San Luca climb in Bologna (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling