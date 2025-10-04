Kim Le Court-Pienaar triumphs atop San Luca to win Giro dell'Emilia Donne

By published

Niamh Fisher-Black and Yara Kastelijn round out podium in Bologna

MIRANDOLA, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 12th Giro dell&amp;apos;Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2025 a 126.7km one day race from Mirandola to San Luca on October 04, 2025 in Mirandola, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Kim Le Court-Pienaar celebrates victory at the Giro dell'Emilia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) soloed to the top of the San Luca climb in Bologna to win the Giro dell'Emilia Donne, her sixth victory of the 2025 season.

The Mauritian champion led home Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) at the end of the 126.7km semi-Classic, going clear on the final ascent to the finish line.

MIRANDOLA, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Isabella Holmgren of Canada and Team Lidl - Trek compete during the 12th Giro dell&amp;amp;apos;Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2025 a 126.7km one day race from Mirandola to San Luca on October 04, 2025 in Mirandola, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The leaders battle up the final ascent of the San Luca climb in Bologna (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews