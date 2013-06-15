Stevens solos to victory in Termon
Specialized-lululemon American new leader of Giro del Trentino
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|2:19:23
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:39
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:40
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|5
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|0:01:09
|6
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|7
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|8
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|10
|Svetlana Stolbova (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women
|11
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:43
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland
|0:01:46
|14
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|15
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|16
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|0:01:49
|17
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|18
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|19
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) BePink
|20
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:54
|21
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|22
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|23
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|24
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women
|26
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
|27
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
|28
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|29
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:02:01
|30
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|31
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women
|32
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|33
|Špela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|34
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|35
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|36
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:02:28
|37
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:02:38
|38
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:56
|39
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|0:03:15
|40
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|41
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:18
|42
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:03:20
|43
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|44
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|45
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|46
|Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|47
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra) France
|0:03:24
|48
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
|0:03:28
|49
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team Pratomagno Women
|50
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:31
|51
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella
|52
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|53
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla
|0:03:39
|54
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:03:42
|55
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland
|56
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
|57
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:51
|58
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Bigla
|59
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla
|60
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:11
|61
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:04:14
|62
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:39
|63
|Antonela Ferencic (Cro) Croatia
|0:04:55
|64
|Larissa Brühwiler (Swi) Bigla
|0:05:09
|65
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|66
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|67
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla
|68
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|69
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|70
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|71
|Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|72
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:05:19
|73
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|74
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|75
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|76
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|77
|Fanny Martinet (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:43
|78
|Stella Riverditi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:05:45
|79
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:06:02
|80
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|81
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|0:06:09
|82
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|0:07:08
|83
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|84
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|85
|Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
|86
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|87
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|88
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|89
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano
|90
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|91
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|93
|Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Orica-AIS
|94
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) Squadra Scappatella
|95
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|96
|Isabella Ferrari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|97
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|98
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|99
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|100
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|101
|Corinna Defile (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:08:08
|102
|Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia
|0:08:16
|103
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland
|104
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|0:08:24
|105
|Lisa Gamba (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|106
|Gloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:08:26
|107
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland
|0:08:32
|108
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women
|0:10:39
|109
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:11:01
|110
|Alice Algisi (Ita) BePink
|0:11:04
|111
|Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:11:12
|112
|Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Adriana
|113
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Bigla
|0:11:52
|114
|Monika Krawczyk (Pol) Poland
|0:12:57
|DNF
|Larissa Ratkic (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|DNF
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|DNF
|Beatrice Tonini (Ita) Adriana
|DNF
|Elisa Giacometti (Ita) Adriana
|DNF
|Giulia Pironato (Ita) Adriana
|DNF
|Chiara Stefanazzi (Ita) Adriana
|DNF
|Wanda Svrakic (Cro) Croatia
|DNS
|Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro) Croatia
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|2:45:50
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:46
|3
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:15
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:30
|5
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|0:01:41
|6
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) BePink
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:01:53
|8
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:55
|9
|Svetlana Stolbova (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women
|0:02:07
|10
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:18
|11
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|12
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:02:20
|13
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|14
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:35
|15
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|0:02:49
|16
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women
|0:02:52
|17
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women
|0:03:01
|18
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:03
|19
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:03:04
|20
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|21
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|22
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland
|0:03:26
|23
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:35
|24
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
|0:03:36
|25
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
|26
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:03:45
|27
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:03:48
|28
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:03:51
|29
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:03:52
|30
|Špela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|0:03:54
|31
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:04:07
|32
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:23
|33
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|0:04:37
|34
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|0:04:57
|35
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|36
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:11
|37
|Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:05:17
|38
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:05:20
|39
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:05:25
|40
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|41
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|42
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:36
|43
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
|44
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:45
|45
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra) France
|0:05:46
|46
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:02
|47
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|48
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:06:08
|49
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:13
|50
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla
|51
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella
|0:06:19
|52
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla
|0:06:25
|53
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:06:40
|54
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:06:49
|55
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:06:50
|56
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:02
|57
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|58
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:07:06
|59
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:07:13
|60
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:07:18
|61
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Bigla
|0:07:21
|62
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|0:07:31
|63
|Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:07:33
|64
|Fanny Martinet (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:37
|65
|Larissa Brühwiler (Swi) Bigla
|0:07:43
|66
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:07:49
|67
|Stella Riverditi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:07:51
|68
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla
|0:07:56
|69
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:08:21
|70
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:08:26
|71
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:08:39
|72
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:08:44
|73
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:08:56
|74
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:09:11
|75
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team Pratomagno Women
|0:09:13
|76
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
|0:09:22
|77
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|78
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|0:09:23
|79
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:09:34
|80
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|0:09:56
|81
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) Squadra Scappatella
|82
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|0:10:05
|83
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland
|0:10:12
|84
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:18
|85
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|86
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:10:38
|87
|Antonela Ferencic (Cro) Croatia
|0:10:49
|88
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:11:05
|89
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:11:11
|90
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:11:13
|91
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:27
|92
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|0:11:57
|93
|Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
|0:12:01
|94
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:12:09
|95
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:12:16
|96
|Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia
|0:12:27
|97
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:12:46
|98
|Gloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:13:09
|99
|Corinna Defile (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:13:35
|100
|Marion Rousse (Fra) France
|0:14:12
|101
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland
|0:14:42
|102
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:14:48
|103
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:10
|104
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|105
|Alice Algisi (Ita) BePink
|0:15:46
|106
|Isabella Ferrari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:16:19
|107
|Lisa Gamba (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:16:26
|108
|Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Orica-AIS
|0:16:57
|109
|Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Adriana
|0:18:12
|110
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women
|0:18:32
|111
|Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:19:29
|112
|Monika Krawczyk (Pol) Poland
|0:20:07
|113
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Bigla
|0:20:09
|114
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:20:12
