Trending

Stevens solos to victory in Termon

Specialized-lululemon American new leader of Giro del Trentino

Image 1 of 3

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) soloed to victory in stage 1b at the Giro del Trentino and takes over the race lead

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) soloed to victory in stage 1b at the Giro del Trentino and takes over the race lead
(Image credit: Fotomedia)
Image 2 of 3

The peloton in action during stage 1b at the women's Giro del Trentino

The peloton in action during stage 1b at the women's Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Fotomedia)
Image 3 of 3

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) is the new leader at the Giro del Trentino

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) is the new leader at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Fotomedia)

Results
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon2:19:23
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:39
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:00:40
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
5Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Poland0:01:09
6Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
7Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
8Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
10Svetlana Stolbova (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women
11Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:01:43
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland0:01:46
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
15Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
16Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Squadra Scappatella0:01:49
17Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
18Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
19Dalia Muccioli (Ita) BePink
20Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:54
21Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
22Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
23Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
24Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
25Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women
26Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
27Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
28Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
29Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:02:01
30Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:03
31Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women
32Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
33Špela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
34Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:06
35Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
36Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:02:28
37Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:02:38
38Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:56
39Elise Delzenne (Fra) France0:03:15
40Rossella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
41Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:18
42Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia0:03:20
43Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
44Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
45Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
46Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
47Oriane Chaumet (Fra) France0:03:24
48Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia0:03:28
49Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team Pratomagno Women
50Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:31
51Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella
52Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
53Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla0:03:39
54Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox0:03:42
55Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland
56Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
57Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Switzerland0:03:51
58Caroline Baur (Swi) Bigla
59Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla
60Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:04:11
61Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:04:14
62Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:04:39
63Antonela Ferencic (Cro) Croatia0:04:55
64Larissa Brühwiler (Swi) Bigla0:05:09
65Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
66Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
67Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla
68Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
69Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
70Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
71Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
72Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:05:19
73Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
74Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
75Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
76Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
77Fanny Martinet (Swi) Switzerland0:05:43
78Stella Riverditi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:05:45
79Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox0:06:02
80Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
81Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland0:06:09
82Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France0:07:08
83Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
84Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
85Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
86Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
87Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
88Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
89Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano
90Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
91Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
92Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
93Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Orica-AIS
94Monika Kiraly (Hun) Squadra Scappatella
95Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
96Isabella Ferrari (Ita) Servetto Footon
97Marion Rousse (Fra) France
98Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
99Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
100Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
101Corinna Defile (Ita) Servetto Footon0:08:08
102Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia0:08:16
103Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland
104Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:08:24
105Lisa Gamba (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
106Gloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox0:08:26
107Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland0:08:32
108Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women0:10:39
109Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon0:11:01
110Alice Algisi (Ita) BePink0:11:04
111Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:11:12
112Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Adriana
113Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Bigla0:11:52
114Monika Krawczyk (Pol) Poland0:12:57
DNFLarissa Ratkic (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
DNFJutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
DNFBeatrice Tonini (Ita) Adriana
DNFElisa Giacometti (Ita) Adriana
DNFGiulia Pironato (Ita) Adriana
DNFChiara Stefanazzi (Ita) Adriana
DNFWanda Svrakic (Cro) Croatia
DNSIvana Ruszkowski (Cro) Croatia

General classification after stage 1b
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon2:45:50
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:46
3Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana0:01:15
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:01:30
5Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink0:01:41
6Dalia Muccioli (Ita) BePink
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:01:53
8Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana0:01:55
9Svetlana Stolbova (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women0:02:07
10Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:18
11Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
12Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:02:20
13Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:22
14Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:02:35
15Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Poland0:02:49
16Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women0:02:52
17Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team Pratomagno Women0:03:01
18Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:03
19Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS0:03:04
20Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:16
21Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:19
22Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland0:03:26
23Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana0:03:35
24Amélie Rivat (Fra) France0:03:36
25Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
26Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:03:45
27Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:03:48
28Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:03:51
29Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:03:52
30Špela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:03:54
31Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:04:07
32Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:04:23
33Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Squadra Scappatella0:04:37
34Elise Delzenne (Fra) France0:04:57
35Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:08
36Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia0:05:11
37Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:05:17
38Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:05:20
39Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:05:25
40Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
41Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
42Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland0:05:36
43Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
44Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Switzerland0:05:45
45Oriane Chaumet (Fra) France0:05:46
46Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:02
47Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
48Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:06:08
49Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:13
50Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla
51Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella0:06:19
52Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla0:06:25
53Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox0:06:40
54Rossella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:06:49
55Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon0:06:50
56Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:07:02
57Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
58Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:07:06
59Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:07:13
60Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:07:18
61Caroline Baur (Swi) Bigla0:07:21
62Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink0:07:31
63Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest0:07:33
64Fanny Martinet (Swi) Switzerland0:07:37
65Larissa Brühwiler (Swi) Bigla0:07:43
66Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:07:49
67Stella Riverditi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:07:51
68Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla0:07:56
69Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:08:21
70Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:08:26
71Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon0:08:39
72Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:08:44
73Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:08:56
74Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:09:11
75Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team Pratomagno Women0:09:13
76Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia0:09:22
77Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
78Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland0:09:23
79Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:09:34
80Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Squadra Scappatella0:09:56
81Monika Kiraly (Hun) Squadra Scappatella
82Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France0:10:05
83Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland0:10:12
84Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland0:10:18
85Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:10:27
86Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon0:10:38
87Antonela Ferencic (Cro) Croatia0:10:49
88Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:11:05
89Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:11:11
90Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:11:13
91Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:27
92Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:11:57
93Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia0:12:01
94Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS0:12:09
95Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:12:16
96Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia0:12:27
97Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:12:46
98Gloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox0:13:09
99Corinna Defile (Ita) Servetto Footon0:13:35
100Marion Rousse (Fra) France0:14:12
101Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland0:14:42
102Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:14:48
103Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:10
104Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
105Alice Algisi (Ita) BePink0:15:46
106Isabella Ferrari (Ita) Servetto Footon0:16:19
107Lisa Gamba (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox0:16:26
108Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Orica-AIS0:16:57
109Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Adriana0:18:12
110Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women0:18:32
111Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:19:29
112Monika Krawczyk (Pol) Poland0:20:07
113Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Bigla0:20:09
114Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon0:20:12

Latest on Cyclingnews