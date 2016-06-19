Trending

Rabo Liv win Giro del Trentino Alto Adige - Südtirol TTT

Niewiadoma remains overall race leader

The 2016 Rabo-Liv team

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:18:36
2Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:04
3Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:24
4Servetto Footon0:00:25
5S.C. Michela Fanini0:00:28
6Inpa - Bianchi0:00:47
7Netherlands
8Bepink0:00:49
9Lensworld-Zannata0:00:55
10BTC City Ljubljana

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:13:08
2Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:36
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:56
4Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:01:00
5Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink0:01:21
6Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
7Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:25
8Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:39
9Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:43
10Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:03

