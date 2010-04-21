Trending

Ricco' rules San Martino di Castrozza

Vinokourov remains in race lead

Image 1 of 22

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) won the second stage of the Giro del Trentino in San Martino di Castrozza.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

The peloton in action during stage two of the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

The 13-man break of the day during stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) and race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) up the finishing ascent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) awaits the start of stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) after the finish of stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) after finishing third on stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Gilberto Simoni (Lampre - Farnese Vini) re-hydrates after stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) after finishing second on stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) leads the four man break on the ascent to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) negotiates a turn while descending in stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas-Doimo) bridged solo to the four leaders with 2km to go, but all were soon absorbed by the select chase group.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) won the Giro del Trentino's second stage at the mountain finish in San Martino di Castrozza.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 14 of 22

Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) in action during stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Andrea Noe, left, congratulates teammate Riccardo Ricco' for his stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) remains in the race lead after stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) unleashes the bubbly after his stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Thumbs up from stage two winner Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) on the podium after winning the Giro del Trentino's second stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) outsprinted race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and defending race champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) to win stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) celebrates his victory in stage two, the Italian's third win of the season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) during stage two of the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) sprinted to victory from an elite selection at the mountain finish in San Martino di Castrozza to win the Giro del Trentino's second stage.

The 26-year-old Italian bested race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and defending race champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) at the summit of the 14.5km category 1 ascent comprising the 172.5km stage's finale.

Four survivors of the day's early 13-man break, Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Luca Celli (Ceramica Flaminia), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), were swept up inside two kilometres to the finish line as a 25-man chase group containing the GC favourites erased the escapees' 4:18 lead held at the beginning of the climb.

Overnight race leader Vinokourov defended his leader's jersey earned from winning the opening day's 12.5km time trial.

The break of the day attacked early in the stage and by km 35 the 13-man escape led the field by 4:35. The breakaway included Mirko Selvaggi (Astana), Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), Donato Cannone and Luca Celli (Ceramica Flaminia), Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Matic Strgar (Vorarlberg - Corratec), Jacek Morajko (Mroz Active Jet), Andreas Schillinger (Team Netapp) and Kristjan Fajt (Adria Mobil).

The escapees achieved their maximum advantage of 6:25 after 58km of racing before the peloton began its steady reduction of their lead.

The break split on the first of two category 1 climbs, the Passo Broccon, with its summit arriving 46.7km from the finish. Bonnafond crested the summit first ahead of Fajt and Schillinger as part of a nine-rider selection. Lorenzetto, Morajko, Borchi and Strgar couldn't hold the pace and were dropped.

A further selection of the leading group occurred on the approach of the 14.5km finishing climb as only five riders began the category 1 ascent to the finish in San Martino di Castrozza in the race lead: Bonnafond, Celli, Brutt, Rodriguez and Fajt. The quintet held a 4:18 advantage over the peloton as they began to climb.

As the leaders hit the steepest gradient of the climb, a 10 percent section with 5km remaining, Fajt was dropped as a 30-man chase group containing race leader Vinokourov and the other GC contenders reduced their deficit to 1:30.

One kilometre later, Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas-Doimo) attacked the chasing group and sped off alone in pursuit of the break. With three kilometres remaining the Croatian was 27 seconds behind the leaders while the Vinokourov group was a further 19 seconds back.

Kiserlovski made contact with the four leaders at 2km to go, but all were soon swept up by a chase group of favourites approximately 25 strong prior to the flamme rouge. From this group Ricco' powered to victory ahead of Vinokourov and Basso with only four additional riders able to finish with the same time on the mountain finish.

Full Results
1Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia4:47:59
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
9Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:00:18
12Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:21
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
15Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
16Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
19Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
20Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
22Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:26
23Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
25Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:43
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:49
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
29Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
30Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:58
31Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:02
32Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:08
33Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:28
34Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
35Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:01:36
36Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:39
37Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:08
38Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:22
39Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:03:11
40Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
41Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:03:17
42José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri0:04:04
43Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:19
44Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:04:39
45Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
47Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
49Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:04:47
50Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:05:18
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:03
53Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
54Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:06:16
55Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:07:30
56Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:08:03
57Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:53
58Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:44
59Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
60Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
64Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
65Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
67Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
68Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
69Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
70Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
71Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
72Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
73Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:13:35
74Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
75José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
76Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
77Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
78Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
80Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
81Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
82David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
83Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
84Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
85Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
86Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
87Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
88Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
89Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
90Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
91Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:44
92Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
93Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:59
94Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:38
95Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
96Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:17:53
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:19:19
98Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:20:14
99Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
100Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
101Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
102Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
103Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:21:18
104Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
105Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
106Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
107Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
108Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
109Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
110Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
111Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
112Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
113Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
114Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
115Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
116Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
117Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
118Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
119Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
120Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:22:07
121Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:23:46
122Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:24:34
123Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:13
124Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
125Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:30:07
126Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:58
127Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
128Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
129Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
130Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:32:00
131Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
132Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
133Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
134Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
135Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
136Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
137Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
138Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
139Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
140Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
141Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:32:05
142Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:32:07
143Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
HDMateusz Komar (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
HDLukasz Osiecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFLaurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
DNFEric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
DNFWojcieck Halejak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
DNFTassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
DNSBlaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNSCarlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri

Best young rider
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano4:48:20
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:05
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:37
5Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:47
6Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:04:18
7Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:23
8Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
10Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:13:14
11David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
12Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:19:53
13Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
14Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:20:57
15Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
16Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
17Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
19Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
20Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:24:13
21Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:24:52
22Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team0:31:37
23Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:31:39
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
25Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
26Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:46

Teams
1Liquigas-Doimo14:24:29
2Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:12
3Miche0:00:28
4Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
5Team Katusha0:01:40
6Ceramica Flaminia0:01:45
7De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:03:31
8AG2R La Mondiale0:04:34
9Adria Mobil0:06:36
10BBox Bouygues Telecom0:08:09
11Astana0:08:46
12Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:06
13ISD - Neri0:14:37
14BMC Racing Team0:15:10
15Acqua & Sapone0:16:41
16Carmiooro NGC0:20:56
17Team Netapp0:23:33
18Skil - Shimano0:26:59
19Vorarlberg - Corratec0:43:23
20Tyrol Team0:44:01
21Mroz Active Jet0:47:40

General classification after stage 2
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana5:03:00
2Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:26
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:29
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:37
5Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:38
6Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
7Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:55
8Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:07
10Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:01:10
11Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:12
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:15
13Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:19
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
15Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:28
16Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:33
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
18Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:34
19Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:01:35
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
22Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:01:37
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:43
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:01:55
26Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:00
27Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:02:03
28Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:05
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:02:14
30Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:24
31Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:31
32Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:35
33Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:41
34Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
35Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:03:04
36Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:21
37Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:31
38Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:07
39Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:04:41
40Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:04:45
41Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:04:54
42José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri0:05:13
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:05:24
44Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:05:27
45Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:05:34
46Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:37
47Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:40
48Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:06:14
49Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:24
50Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:29
51Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:07:05
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:29
53Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:08:04
54Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:08:46
55Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:09:14
56Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:09:25
57Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:41
58Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:11:52
59Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:11:57
60Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:58
61Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:11:59
62Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:12:17
63Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:20
64Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:21
65Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:12:23
66Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:12:28
67Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:29
68Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:12:35
69Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:12:36
70Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:12:46
71Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:12:48
72Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:00
73Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:57
74Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:13
75Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:25
76Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:14:27
77Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:14:30
78Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:14:31
79Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:45
80Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
81Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:14:49
82Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
83Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:14:54
84Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:14:57
85Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:00
86David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:15:06
87Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:19
88Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:21
89José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:27
90Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:15:37
91Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:55
92Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil0:17:47
93Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:15
94Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil0:18:59
95Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:39
96Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:19:43
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:20:38
98Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche0:21:06
99Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:21:41
100Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:21:46
101Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:21:51
102Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:22:00
103Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:22:07
104Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:13
105Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:22:31
106Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:34
107Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:22:37
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:22:40
109Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:42
110Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:22:43
111Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:22:53
112Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team0:22:57
113Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:22:58
114Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:23:08
115Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:11
116Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:23:12
117Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:23:13
118Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:23:24
119Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:23:51
120Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:23:54
121Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:24:10
122Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:25:56
123Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:56
124Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:27:09
125Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:31:47
126Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:32:31
127Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:42
128Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:32:51
129Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
130Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:32:57
131Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:33:24
132Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:33:26
133Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:33:30
134Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:33:31
135Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:33:36
136Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
137Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:33:57
138Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:33:58
139Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team0:34:10
140Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:12
141Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:34:21
142Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:34:54
143Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:35:17

Best young rider classification
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5:04:33
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:02
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:10
4Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
5Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:58
6Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:03:54
7Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:47
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:10:50
9Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:56
10Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:12:58
11David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:13:33
12Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:20:08
13Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:20:18
14Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:21:10
15Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team0:21:24
16Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:21:25
17Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:38
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:21:39
19Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:22:21
20Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:24:23
21Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:25:36
22Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:31:51
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:58
24Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team0:32:37
25Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:32:48
26Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:33:21

Teams classification
1Androni Giocattoli15:11:47
2Liquigas-Doimo0:00:35
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:04
4Team Katusha0:01:33
5Miche0:01:43
6Ceramica Flaminia0:01:55
7De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:03:22
8AG2R La Mondiale0:05:47
9Adria Mobil0:07:26
10Astana0:08:10
11BBox Bouygues Telecom0:09:27
12Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:15
13ISD - Neri0:15:20
14BMC Racing Team0:15:55
15Acqua & Sapone0:16:50
16Carmiooro NGC0:21:46
17Team Netapp0:23:58
18Skil - Shimano0:27:21
19Vorarlberg - Corratec0:45:43
20Tyrol Team0:45:57
21Mroz Active Jet0:49:35

