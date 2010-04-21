Ricco' rules San Martino di Castrozza
Vinokourov remains in race lead
Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) sprinted to victory from an elite selection at the mountain finish in San Martino di Castrozza to win the Giro del Trentino's second stage.
The 26-year-old Italian bested race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and defending race champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) at the summit of the 14.5km category 1 ascent comprising the 172.5km stage's finale.
Four survivors of the day's early 13-man break, Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Luca Celli (Ceramica Flaminia), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), were swept up inside two kilometres to the finish line as a 25-man chase group containing the GC favourites erased the escapees' 4:18 lead held at the beginning of the climb.
Overnight race leader Vinokourov defended his leader's jersey earned from winning the opening day's 12.5km time trial.
The break of the day attacked early in the stage and by km 35 the 13-man escape led the field by 4:35. The breakaway included Mirko Selvaggi (Astana), Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), Donato Cannone and Luca Celli (Ceramica Flaminia), Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Matic Strgar (Vorarlberg - Corratec), Jacek Morajko (Mroz Active Jet), Andreas Schillinger (Team Netapp) and Kristjan Fajt (Adria Mobil).
The escapees achieved their maximum advantage of 6:25 after 58km of racing before the peloton began its steady reduction of their lead.
The break split on the first of two category 1 climbs, the Passo Broccon, with its summit arriving 46.7km from the finish. Bonnafond crested the summit first ahead of Fajt and Schillinger as part of a nine-rider selection. Lorenzetto, Morajko, Borchi and Strgar couldn't hold the pace and were dropped.
A further selection of the leading group occurred on the approach of the 14.5km finishing climb as only five riders began the category 1 ascent to the finish in San Martino di Castrozza in the race lead: Bonnafond, Celli, Brutt, Rodriguez and Fajt. The quintet held a 4:18 advantage over the peloton as they began to climb.
As the leaders hit the steepest gradient of the climb, a 10 percent section with 5km remaining, Fajt was dropped as a 30-man chase group containing race leader Vinokourov and the other GC contenders reduced their deficit to 1:30.
One kilometre later, Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas-Doimo) attacked the chasing group and sped off alone in pursuit of the break. With three kilometres remaining the Croatian was 27 seconds behind the leaders while the Vinokourov group was a further 19 seconds back.
Kiserlovski made contact with the four leaders at 2km to go, but all were soon swept up by a chase group of favourites approximately 25 strong prior to the flamme rouge. From this group Ricco' powered to victory ahead of Vinokourov and Basso with only four additional riders able to finish with the same time on the mountain finish.
|1
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|4:47:59
|2
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|9
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:00:18
|12
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:21
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|16
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|22
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:26
|23
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|25
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:49
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|30
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:58
|31
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:02
|32
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|33
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:28
|34
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:36
|36
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:39
|37
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:08
|38
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:22
|39
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:03:11
|40
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|41
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:17
|42
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|0:04:04
|43
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:19
|44
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:39
|45
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|47
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|49
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:04:47
|50
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:05:18
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:03
|53
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|54
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:16
|55
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:07:30
|56
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:08:03
|57
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:53
|58
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:44
|59
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|60
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|64
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|65
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|67
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|68
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|69
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|70
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|71
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|72
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|73
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:13:35
|74
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|75
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|77
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|80
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|82
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|83
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|84
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|85
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|87
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|91
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:44
|92
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|93
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:59
|94
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:38
|95
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|96
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:17:53
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:19:19
|98
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:20:14
|99
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|100
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|101
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|102
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|103
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:21:18
|104
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|105
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|106
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|107
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|108
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|109
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|110
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|111
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|112
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|113
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|114
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|115
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|116
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|117
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|118
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|120
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:22:07
|121
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:23:46
|122
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:24:34
|123
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:13
|124
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|125
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:30:07
|126
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:31:58
|127
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|129
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|130
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:32:00
|131
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|132
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|133
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|134
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|136
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|137
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|138
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|139
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|140
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|141
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:32:05
|142
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:32:07
|143
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|HD
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|HD
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|DNF
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|DNF
|Wojcieck Halejak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNS
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNS
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4:48:20
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:05
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:37
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|6
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:18
|7
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:23
|8
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|10
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:13:14
|11
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|12
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:19:53
|13
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|14
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:20:57
|15
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|17
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|19
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|20
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:24:13
|21
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:24:52
|22
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|0:31:37
|23
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:31:39
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|26
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:46
|1
|Liquigas-Doimo
|14:24:29
|2
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:12
|3
|Miche
|0:00:28
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:40
|6
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:45
|7
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:03:31
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:34
|9
|Adria Mobil
|0:06:36
|10
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:09
|11
|Astana
|0:08:46
|12
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:06
|13
|ISD - Neri
|0:14:37
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:10
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:41
|16
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:20:56
|17
|Team Netapp
|0:23:33
|18
|Skil - Shimano
|0:26:59
|19
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:43:23
|20
|Tyrol Team
|0:44:01
|21
|Mroz Active Jet
|0:47:40
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|5:03:00
|2
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:26
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:29
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:37
|5
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:38
|6
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|8
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:07
|10
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:10
|11
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:12
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:15
|13
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:19
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|15
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:28
|16
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:33
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|18
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:34
|19
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:35
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:01:37
|23
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:43
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:01:55
|26
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:00
|27
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:02:03
|28
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:05
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:02:14
|30
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:24
|31
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:31
|32
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:35
|33
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:41
|34
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:04
|36
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:21
|37
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:31
|38
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:07
|39
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:04:41
|40
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:04:45
|41
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:54
|42
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|0:05:13
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:05:24
|44
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:27
|45
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:34
|46
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:37
|47
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:40
|48
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:06:14
|49
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:24
|50
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:29
|51
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:07:05
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:29
|53
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:08:04
|54
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:46
|55
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:09:14
|56
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:09:25
|57
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:41
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:11:52
|59
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:11:57
|60
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:58
|61
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:11:59
|62
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:12:17
|63
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:20
|64
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:21
|65
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:12:23
|66
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:12:28
|67
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:29
|68
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:12:35
|69
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:12:36
|70
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:12:46
|71
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:48
|72
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:00
|73
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:57
|74
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:13
|75
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:25
|76
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:14:27
|77
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:30
|78
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:14:31
|79
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:45
|80
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|81
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:49
|82
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:14:54
|84
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:14:57
|85
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:00
|86
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:15:06
|87
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:19
|88
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:21
|89
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:27
|90
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:15:37
|91
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:55
|92
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:17:47
|93
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:15
|94
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|0:18:59
|95
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:39
|96
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:19:43
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:20:38
|98
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|0:21:06
|99
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:21:41
|100
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:21:46
|101
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:21:51
|102
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:22:00
|103
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:22:07
|104
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:13
|105
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:22:31
|106
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:34
|107
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:22:37
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:40
|109
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:42
|110
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:22:43
|111
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:22:53
|112
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:22:57
|113
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:22:58
|114
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:23:08
|115
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:11
|116
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:23:12
|117
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:13
|118
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:23:24
|119
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:23:51
|120
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:23:54
|121
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:24:10
|122
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:25:56
|123
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:56
|124
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:27:09
|125
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:31:47
|126
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:32:31
|127
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:42
|128
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:32:51
|129
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|130
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:32:57
|131
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:24
|132
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:33:26
|133
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:33:30
|134
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:33:31
|135
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:33:36
|136
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|137
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:33:57
|138
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:33:58
|139
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|0:34:10
|140
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:12
|141
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:34:21
|142
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:34:54
|143
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:35:17
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5:04:33
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:10
|4
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:58
|6
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:54
|7
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:47
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:10:50
|9
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:56
|10
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:12:58
|11
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:13:33
|12
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:20:08
|13
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:20:18
|14
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:21:10
|15
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:21:24
|16
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:21:25
|17
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:38
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:21:39
|19
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:22:21
|20
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:24:23
|21
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:25:36
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:51
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:58
|24
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|0:32:37
|25
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:32:48
|26
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:33:21
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|15:11:47
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:35
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:04
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:33
|5
|Miche
|0:01:43
|6
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:55
|7
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:03:22
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:47
|9
|Adria Mobil
|0:07:26
|10
|Astana
|0:08:10
|11
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:27
|12
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:15
|13
|ISD - Neri
|0:15:20
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:55
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:50
|16
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:21:46
|17
|Team Netapp
|0:23:58
|18
|Skil - Shimano
|0:27:21
|19
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:45:43
|20
|Tyrol Team
|0:45:57
|21
|Mroz Active Jet
|0:49:35
