Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia) sprinted to victory from an elite selection at the mountain finish in San Martino di Castrozza to win the Giro del Trentino's second stage.

The 26-year-old Italian bested race leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and defending race champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) at the summit of the 14.5km category 1 ascent comprising the 172.5km stage's finale.

Four survivors of the day's early 13-man break, Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Luca Celli (Ceramica Flaminia), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), were swept up inside two kilometres to the finish line as a 25-man chase group containing the GC favourites erased the escapees' 4:18 lead held at the beginning of the climb.

Overnight race leader Vinokourov defended his leader's jersey earned from winning the opening day's 12.5km time trial.

The break of the day attacked early in the stage and by km 35 the 13-man escape led the field by 4:35. The breakaway included Mirko Selvaggi (Astana), Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), Donato Cannone and Luca Celli (Ceramica Flaminia), Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Matic Strgar (Vorarlberg - Corratec), Jacek Morajko (Mroz Active Jet), Andreas Schillinger (Team Netapp) and Kristjan Fajt (Adria Mobil).

The escapees achieved their maximum advantage of 6:25 after 58km of racing before the peloton began its steady reduction of their lead.

The break split on the first of two category 1 climbs, the Passo Broccon, with its summit arriving 46.7km from the finish. Bonnafond crested the summit first ahead of Fajt and Schillinger as part of a nine-rider selection. Lorenzetto, Morajko, Borchi and Strgar couldn't hold the pace and were dropped.

A further selection of the leading group occurred on the approach of the 14.5km finishing climb as only five riders began the category 1 ascent to the finish in San Martino di Castrozza in the race lead: Bonnafond, Celli, Brutt, Rodriguez and Fajt. The quintet held a 4:18 advantage over the peloton as they began to climb.

As the leaders hit the steepest gradient of the climb, a 10 percent section with 5km remaining, Fajt was dropped as a 30-man chase group containing race leader Vinokourov and the other GC contenders reduced their deficit to 1:30.

One kilometre later, Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas-Doimo) attacked the chasing group and sped off alone in pursuit of the break. With three kilometres remaining the Croatian was 27 seconds behind the leaders while the Vinokourov group was a further 19 seconds back.

Kiserlovski made contact with the four leaders at 2km to go, but all were soon swept up by a chase group of favourites approximately 25 strong prior to the flamme rouge. From this group Ricco' powered to victory ahead of Vinokourov and Basso with only four additional riders able to finish with the same time on the mountain finish.

Full Results 1 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 4:47:59 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 9 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:00:18 12 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:21 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 15 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 16 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 19 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 22 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:26 23 Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 25 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:43 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:49 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 29 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 30 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:58 31 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:02 32 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:08 33 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:28 34 Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 35 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:36 36 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:39 37 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:02:08 38 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:22 39 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:03:11 40 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 41 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:17 42 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 0:04:04 43 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:19 44 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:39 45 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 47 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 49 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:04:47 50 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:05:18 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:03 53 Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 54 Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:16 55 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 0:07:30 56 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:08:03 57 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:53 58 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:44 59 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 60 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 64 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 65 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 67 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 68 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 69 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 70 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 71 Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 72 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 73 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:13:35 74 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 75 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 77 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 80 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 82 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 83 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 84 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 85 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 86 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 87 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 88 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 89 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:44 92 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 93 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:59 94 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:38 95 Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil 96 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:17:53 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:19:19 98 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:20:14 99 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 100 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 101 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 102 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche 103 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:21:18 104 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 105 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 106 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 107 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 108 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 109 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 110 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 111 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 112 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 113 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 114 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 115 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 116 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 117 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 118 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 119 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 120 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:22:07 121 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:23:46 122 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:24:34 123 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:13 124 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 125 Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:30:07 126 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:58 127 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 129 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 130 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:32:00 131 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 132 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 133 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 134 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 135 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 136 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 137 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 138 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 139 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 140 Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 141 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:32:05 142 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:32:07 143 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo HD Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mroz Active Jet HD Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet DNF Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC DNF Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC DNF Wojcieck Halejak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet DNF Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp DNF Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp DNS Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil DNS Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri

Best young rider 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4:48:20 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:05 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:37 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:47 6 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:04:18 7 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:23 8 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 10 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:13:14 11 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 12 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:19:53 13 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 14 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:20:57 15 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 17 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 19 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 20 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:24:13 21 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:24:52 22 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 0:31:37 23 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:31:39 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 25 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 26 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:46

Teams 1 Liquigas-Doimo 14:24:29 2 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:12 3 Miche 0:00:28 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 5 Team Katusha 0:01:40 6 Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:45 7 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:03:31 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:34 9 Adria Mobil 0:06:36 10 BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:09 11 Astana 0:08:46 12 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:06 13 ISD - Neri 0:14:37 14 BMC Racing Team 0:15:10 15 Acqua & Sapone 0:16:41 16 Carmiooro NGC 0:20:56 17 Team Netapp 0:23:33 18 Skil - Shimano 0:26:59 19 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:43:23 20 Tyrol Team 0:44:01 21 Mroz Active Jet 0:47:40

General classification after stage 2 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 5:03:00 2 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:26 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:29 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:37 5 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:38 6 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 7 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:55 8 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:07 10 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:10 11 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:12 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:15 13 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:19 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 15 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:28 16 Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:33 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 18 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:34 19 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:35 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 22 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:01:37 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:43 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:01:55 26 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:00 27 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:02:03 28 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:05 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:02:14 30 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:24 31 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:31 32 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35 33 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:41 34 Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 35 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:04 36 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:21 37 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:03:31 38 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:07 39 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:04:41 40 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:04:45 41 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:54 42 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 0:05:13 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:05:24 44 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:05:27 45 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:34 46 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:37 47 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:40 48 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:06:14 49 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:24 50 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:29 51 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:07:05 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:29 53 Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:08:04 54 Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:46 55 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:09:14 56 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 0:09:25 57 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:41 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:11:52 59 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:11:57 60 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:58 61 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:11:59 62 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:12:17 63 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:20 64 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:21 65 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:12:23 66 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:12:28 67 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:29 68 Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:12:35 69 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:12:36 70 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:12:46 71 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:48 72 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:00 73 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:57 74 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:13 75 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:25 76 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:14:27 77 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:14:30 78 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:14:31 79 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:45 80 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 81 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:14:49 82 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:14:54 84 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 0:14:57 85 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:00 86 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:15:06 87 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:19 88 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:21 89 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:27 90 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:15:37 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:55 92 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:17:47 93 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:15 94 Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil 0:18:59 95 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:39 96 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:19:43 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:20:38 98 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche 0:21:06 99 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:21:41 100 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:21:46 101 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:21:51 102 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:22:00 103 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:22:07 104 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:13 105 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:22:31 106 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:34 107 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:22:37 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:22:40 109 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:42 110 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:22:43 111 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:22:53 112 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:22:57 113 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:22:58 114 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:23:08 115 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:11 116 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:23:12 117 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:23:13 118 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:23:24 119 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:23:51 120 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:23:54 121 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:24:10 122 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:25:56 123 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:56 124 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:27:09 125 Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:31:47 126 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:32:31 127 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:42 128 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:32:51 129 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 130 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:32:57 131 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:33:24 132 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:33:26 133 Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:33:30 134 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:33:31 135 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:33:36 136 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 137 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:33:57 138 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:33:58 139 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 0:34:10 140 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:12 141 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:34:21 142 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:34:54 143 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:35:17

Best young rider classification 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5:04:33 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:02 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:10 4 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:58 6 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:03:54 7 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:47 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:10:50 9 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:56 10 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:12:58 11 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:13:33 12 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:20:08 13 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:20:18 14 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:21:10 15 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:21:24 16 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:21:25 17 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:38 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:21:39 19 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:22:21 20 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:24:23 21 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:25:36 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:31:51 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:58 24 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 0:32:37 25 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:32:48 26 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:33:21