Stunning mountains and a broken stalemate – Giro d'Italia stage 16 gallery

Monte Bondone adds fuel to GC fire as Thomas reclaims maglia rosa and rank of challengers is thinned
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
After two weeks of relative stalemate, the Giro d'Italia contenders finally started to show some cracks on stage 16 to Monte Bondone.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was quick to jump across to João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) when he attacked in the final kilometres of the wickedly difficult ascent. While the Portuguese rider had a stronger sprint and won the stage, Thomas moved back into the race lead after giving up the maglia rosa to the breakaway on stage 14.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was the only rider left with a teammate in the select group but showed an uncharacteristic inability to follow the move and lost 25 seconds plus the time bonus difference on the stage.
The cagey Slovenian is still one of only three riders realistically still in contention for the Trofeo Senza Fine when the race reaches Rome on Sunday, with Thomas, Almeida and Roglič just 29 seconds apart.
With stage 19's massive finale on the punishing grades to Tre Cime di Lavaredo and the mountain time trial on Monte Lussari still to come, none of the riders in the top 10 can feel comfortable with their positions.
Pro cycling photographer Chris Auld was there to witness all the action on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia. Enjoy his shots in full-width glory below.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.