Stunning mountains and a broken stalemate – Giro d'Italia stage 16 gallery

After two weeks of relative stalemate, the Giro d'Italia contenders finally started to show some cracks on stage 16 to Monte Bondone.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was quick to jump across to João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) when he attacked in the final kilometres of the wickedly difficult ascent. While the Portuguese rider had a stronger sprint and won the stage, Thomas moved back into the race lead after giving up the maglia rosa to the breakaway on stage 14.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was the only rider left with a teammate in the select group but showed an uncharacteristic inability to follow the move and lost 25 seconds plus the time bonus difference on the stage.

The cagey Slovenian is still one of only three riders realistically still in contention for the Trofeo Senza Fine when the race reaches Rome on Sunday, with Thomas, Almeida and Roglič just 29 seconds apart.

With stage 19's massive finale on the punishing grades to Tre Cime di Lavaredo and the mountain time trial on Monte Lussari still to come, none of the riders in the top 10 can feel comfortable with their positions.

Pro cycling photographer Chris Auld was there to witness all the action on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia. Enjoy his shots in full-width glory below.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Soudal-Quickstep, having lost GC contender Remco Evenepoel to COVID-19 before the first rest day, have been decimated and started stage 16 with only two riders - Ilan Van Wilder and Pieter Serry.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

British champion Mark Cavendish, who announced he would retire after this season, was a popular figure at the start

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The tifosi out in force at the start of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Sabbio Chiese provides a serene backdrop for the beginning of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The fans donned pink shirts and hats to welcome the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Eye on the prize: The Trofeo Senza Fine is always present at the sign-on

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mark Cavendish queues up to sign on with his Astana teammates

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mark Cavendish signs his name on the start grid before stage 16

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ilan Van Wilder and Pieter Serry head to sign on

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A blank slate ready for all the riders to sign in

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The sign on ceremony is a long-held tradition in pro cycling

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ben Healy lines up with his EF Education-EasyPost teammates

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The television helicopter hovers over the peloton as they snake their way along Lake Garda

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The peloton enter a tunnel during stage 16

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Race leader Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) descends in the bunch

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious) descends in the autobus

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mark Cavendish shows how hard the riders in the gruppetto have to work to make the time cut with some aggressive cornering

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

At the front it comes down to a duel between Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) on the summit finish of Mount Bondone

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Almeida takes the stage while second for Thomas meant he reclaimed the overall race lead ahead of the UAE Team Emirates rider

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) comes over the line next with Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla), shifting the pair into third and fifth on the GC standings

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was fifth atop Monte Bondone ahead of a group of five led by Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep), which included Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) who is fourth overall

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) 11th on the stage and sixth on GC

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) remains just out of the top ten after coming 12th on stage 16

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) tried his luck in the break but finished 17th after it was reeled in on Mount Bondone

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Stage 16 delivered an end to the maglia rosa stint of Bruno Armirail, with the Groupama-FDJ rider shedding 4:24 after being dropped on the lower slopes of the final climb

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Podium celebrations for the stage winner, Almeida

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) stepped into the climbers jersey after chasing points while in the break

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lead recaptured for Thomas, who heads into stage 17 with the maglia rosa, 18 seconds on Almeida and 29 on Roglič

