Giro d'Italia stage 4 – Live coverage

All the action from the final stage in Sicily

The profile of stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia

The profile of stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Click this link for the full story on Thomas' decision to abandon the Giro d'Italia.

Geraint Thomas out of Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas finished the stage despite his injuries

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As you may have seen, Ineos have confirmed to Cyclingnews that Geraint Thomas won't start today after his nasty crash during stage 3.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are signing on in Catania. 

Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.

