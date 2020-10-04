Giro d'Italia stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

Van Empel is back with the break now, and Dennis' pacemaking has stabilised their lead at 3:30.

Almeida, on his 2020 form, which he has clearly carried into this Giro, could be a shout for the win today, if the climb is ridden hard enough. That would hand him 10 bonus seconds. It's a tough one to call, as it's surely too hard for the pure sprinters, but there are a few more versatile riders like Michael Matthews and Peter Sagan who can cope with this sort of stuff. Then you have the pure puncheurs like Ulissi and even the GC riders with a decent kick like Thomas.

This is how the GC stands. 22 seconds is a big gap on a short climb where the differences back in 2008 were minimal, but Almeida will surely be thinking about trying to work his way into pink. 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:24 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23 5 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31 6 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:36 7 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:41 9 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

Crash in the break They're over the first climb and heading downhill, and they go too fast into a right-hand bend. Vam Empel is the rider who misjudges it, and he ends up on the deck, holding a couple of the others up in the process. The Dutchman is back on his bike.

And now, with the gap rising to 3:45, Ineos come to the front to start controlling this gap. It's Rohan Dennis on the front, followed by Salvatore Puccio and Ben Swift.

Mr PinkRace leader @GannaFilippo looking the part on the start line in Alcamo. Stage two is under way at the #Giro

We're still on the first of four rolling climbs that open today's stage. Ineos have a couple of riders near the front, as do Bora-Hansgrohe, who have a contender for the stage win in Peter Sagan.

After nearly 10km, the five leaders have opened up a lead of 2:30 over the peloton.

The five riders up the road are: Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabù-KTM)

De Gendt has four in his slipstream as the peloton bunches up. This could be the break.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) is interested. Things come back together but the Belgian is on the move again now.

Zabel attacks, thinking about the cat-4 climb after 37.5km. He has a few riders with him.

The flag drops and we are racing. Here come the first attacks.

Ganna was on a ridiculous gold bike yesterday. Today, it's a special pink one.

We're still in the neutral zone, so why not have a read of Alasdair Fotheringham's stage preview, which includes plenty of detail on the final climb, which last featured in 2008. Ulissi eyes 7th Giro d'Italia stage win at Agrigento - Preview

Ganna is in the pink jersey after his remarkable victory yesterday, while Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wears the ciclamino points jersey, on loan from Ganna. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) is in the white for best young rider, on loan from Ganna and passed down via Almeida. Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) is in blue as leader of the mountains classification after bring quickest up the early 1.1km climb on yesterday's TT. EF are still wearing ducks.

We're off! The riders roll out of Alcamo. We have around 10 minutes of neutralised riding before the race is waved underway.

Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action... New time trial world champion Filippo Ganna stormed to victory on the 15km course in Palermo, as significant gaps were created among the overall contenders. Report, results, and photos from the opening time trial are here, plus you can also read our analysis of the GC picture here.

The riders have all signed on and they're making their way to the start line. We'll be getting under in just five minutes' time.

🖋️ Signature check in Alcamo! 🏆 🙎‍♂️ 🙎‍♂️ 🙋‍♂️ 🙎‍♂️ 🙎‍♂️ 🙎‍♂️ 🙎‍♂️ 🙎‍♂️#Giro pic.twitter.com/tjQVeT3dEYOctober 4, 2020