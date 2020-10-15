Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 12 – Live coverage
All the action on a hilly day around Cesenatico
Attacks are flying from the off, with Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) among those active at the front of the race.
The peloton are about to begin the roll-out in the neutralised zone.
17 police motorbike officers at the Giro E-bike event that accompanies the Giro d'Italia test positive for COVID-19
Cases emerged on Monday during rest day in Abruzzo
Other competitiion leaders remain the same, with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in charge of pink and white, while compatriot Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) is in the KOM lead.
Ineos Grenadiers lead the Super Team classification, while Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM) heads up the intermediate sprint prize. Sagan is top of the combativity ranking, and Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) has logged the most kilometres in the break (451km) to lead the Fuga Bianchi classification.
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) sprinted to his fourth win of the race yesterday, extending his maglia ciclamino lead over Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). The Slovak is more suited to today's stage, though, and we could see him taking more points back here.
There are five classified climbs today – three third-category and two fourth-category – so a maximum of 33 KOM points up for grabs.
Cesenatico is Marco Pantani's hometown, of course. The race will pay tribute to the 1998 winner today as it starts and ends in the coastal town.
Buongiorno da Cesenatico!#Giro pic.twitter.com/h2RP99e227October 15, 2020
Today's stage sees the riders tackle 204km around Cesenatico in Emilia-Romagna. It's a tough one with 3,800 metres of vertical gain, and should be suited to a breakaway.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.
All the action on a hilly day around Cesenatico
