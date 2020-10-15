17 police motorbike officers at the Giro E-bike event that accompanies the Giro d'Italia test positive for COVID-19

17 police motorbike escort officers at the Giro d’Italia E-bike event that accompanies the men's Giro d'Italia race have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a report by Italian news agency ANSA, the cases emerged on Monday while the Giro d’Italia and the Giro E-bike event was in the Abruzzo region. All the police officers have been placed in quarantine in a hotel in Francavilla a Mare.

RCS Sport confirmed the 17 cases to Cyclingnews, specifying that all the cases were amongst officers escorting the accompanying Giro E-bike event that finishes an hour before the men’s race. RCS Sport said the 17 officers are not part of the protective Giro d'Italia race bubble. The officers have been replaced to ensure the safety of the event.

RCS Sport said the police from the Giro E-bike event have not mixed with officers escorting the Giro d'Italia and stayed in different hotels in the first week of the race.

A total of 26 police motorbike officers escort the Giro d'Italia and Giro E-bike plus 12 support staff.