2020 Giro d'Italia stage 12 highlights - Video

Narvaez and unlucky Padun star in soggy stage to Cesenatico

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) prevailed from the breakaway on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia, soloing in to Cesenatico in a two-man individual pursuit against Bahrain McLaren's Mark Padun.

The duo ditched the rest of the 14-man breakaway that had a yawning gap to the race leader's group with over 50km still to race and looked set to contest a two-up sprint for the stage honours.

But Padun had the misfortune of puncturing on a cold, wet, rainy descent with 24km to go and, despite a quick bike change and a concerted chase, the Ukrainian eventually conceded the stage to the rider from Ecuador.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) once again held onto his 34-second general classification lead over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and 43 seconds over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren).

Watch the stage 12 highlights from the Giro d'Italia above.