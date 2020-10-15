2020 Giro d'Italia stage 12 highlights - Video

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) prevailed from the breakaway on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia, soloing in to Cesenatico in a two-man individual pursuit against Bahrain McLaren's Mark Padun.

The duo ditched the rest of the 14-man breakaway that had a yawning gap to the race leader's group with over 50km still to race and looked set to contest a two-up sprint for the stage honours.

But Padun had the misfortune of puncturing on a cold, wet, rainy descent with 24km to go and, despite a quick bike change and a concerted chase, the Ukrainian eventually conceded the stage to the rider from Ecuador.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) once again held onto his 34-second general classification lead over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and 43 seconds over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren).

