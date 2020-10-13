Giro d'Italia stage 10 – Live coverage

Refresh

EF's Lawson Craddock is another non-starter so that's 145 riders left in the race.

It could be a day for what few GC contenders remain to try a move, with a series of short, sharp climbs coming in the final 40 kilometres. In the meantime, the 146 riders left in the peloton have rolled out of Lanciano.

The GC field looked weak at the start of the race, and since then we've lost Geraint Thomas, Simon Yates and Steven Kruijswijk.

Vincenzo Nibali, Rafał Majka and Ilnur Zakarin are the only remaining riders to have stepped on a Grand Tour podium...