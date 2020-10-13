Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 10 – Live coverage
All the action as the peloton race from Lanciano to Tortoreto
EF's Lawson Craddock is another non-starter so that's 145 riders left in the race.
It could be a day for what few GC contenders remain to try a move, with a series of short, sharp climbs coming in the final 40 kilometres. In the meantime, the 146 riders left in the peloton have rolled out of Lanciano.
📸 Live from Lanciano#Giro pic.twitter.com/3CWO4r4LYMOctober 13, 2020
The GC field looked weak at the start of the race, and since then we've lost Geraint Thomas, Simon Yates and Steven Kruijswijk.
Vincenzo Nibali, Rafał Majka and Ilnur Zakarin are the only remaining riders to have stepped on a Grand Tour podium...
Jumbo-Visma have also confirmed their withdrawal from the race.
Just got the news that I’ve returned a positive test for COVID-19. Disappointed that this is the way the Giro ends for me after a fantastic first week with the team. For now, I’ll begin my isolation & monitor things closely. Hoping to make a full recovery & get back racing soon. pic.twitter.com/IzLoAcEe9WOctober 13, 2020
The big news before today's start are the withdrawals of Mitchelton-Scott, Michael Matthews and Steven Kruijswijk. Both riders and four members of the Australian squad returned positive COVID-19 tests and won't continue the race.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia, which runs 177km from Lanciano to Tortoreto.
Giro d'Italia stage 10 – Live coverageAll the action as the peloton race from Lanciano to Tortoreto
