2020 Giro d'Italia stage 10 highlights - Video

On a cold, wet day at the start of second week of the 2020 Giro d'Italia, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) broke his year-long drought to claim victory on stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia. He was among a breakaway group along the 177 kilometres from Lanciano to Tortoreto and he used the rolling climbs at the end of the stage to his advantage to accelerate away from his challengers and ride solo across the line.

The three-time world champion had not not won a race since the 2019 Tour de France. Behind him, a 13-rider pink jersey group bore down in the final 10 kilometres, but could not overtake Sagan, riding his first Giro. A late surge from Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) earned him second place on the stage, 19 seconds down on Sagan, with pink jersey João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) closing four seconds later for third.

Almeida extended his overall lead thanks to the four bonus seconds at the finish, with second-placed Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) now 34 seconds back, and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) in third place, 43 seconds back.

At the first intermediate sprint, Sagan claimed the maximum 12 points from the break, adding 20 more for the stage win to reduce his arrears in the ciclamino standings to Arnaud Démare (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to 20 points.

Only 145 riders started the stage after the rest day. COVID-19 tests revealed seven new positive cases of the coronavirus in the race bubble, which saw Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Michael Matthews (Sunweb) plus the whole Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott teams leave the race.

Watch the highlights of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia in the video above.

