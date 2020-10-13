The road ahead for Mark Cavendish, Gent-Wevelgem, and Giro d'Italia highlights - Podcast

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast, we look back at the Giro d’Italia, Gent-Wevelgem and talk about where Mark Cavendish goes from here after he told the world that Gent-Wevelgem might be his final race. We also hear from Mads Pedersen, Jack Haig, and Alex Dowsett.



We start with Cavendish, who told reporters that Gent-Wevelgem could be his final race as pro rider. In emotional scenes, the British rider gave little else away but, with his contract up and no confirmation of an extension at Bahrain McLaren, could this be it for the sprinter who has won 30 stages of the Tour de France, Milan-San Remo, and many more races?

Daniel Benson and Ed Pickering discuss the huge impact Cavendish has had on the sport, his major achievements, what he was like to interview, and how his personality and his fast finish went hand in hand.

We also look back at the Giro d’Italia – before the latest COVID-19 results were announced – and analyse the finish in the men’s edition Gent-Wevelgem.

Coming up in the next edition of the podcast we have an exclusive interview with Elisa Longo Borghini from Trek Segafredo and preview the Vuelta a España.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello.

