Giro d'Italia stage 1 - Live coverage

The start of this descent is so fast that the riders so far aren't even pedalling, but dropped down onto their top tubes to get as aerodynamic as possible.

Careful! That S-bend almost claims its first victim, as Dowsett's front wheel has a wobble. Every little mistake will be costly on a course like this.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and Matteo Spreafico (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) have begun their rides, and now Campenaerts sets off. The Hour Record holder recognised Ganna is the fastest rider, but hoped he could take some time on the climb.

The climb starts almost immediately and while Dowsett steadily powers up the lower slopse, he's forced out of the saddle on the steeper stuff near the top. He winds through the streets of the old town and sets off downhill.

The Giro is underway! Dowsett, in a white skinsuit as British time trial champion, rolls down the ramp and we are off!

Just three minutes after Dowsett, we have a contender for the stage win in Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling). The Ineos trio of Geraint Thomas, Filippo Ganna, and Rohan Dennis are all off after 2pm. They could feasibly sweep the podium, with new world time trial champion Ganna, in the rainbow skinsuit and aboard a flashy new bike, the big favourite.

For reference, here's the map, with the wind blowing more or less from the south. The map also reveals more about the challenges of this course, with the downhill section long straight and fast for the most part, but interrupted by a double switch-back S-bend early on. Once into town, it's largely untechnical again, apart from that nasty 180-degree turn with 2km to go, which will once again see the riders have to scrub off almost all their speed. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Along with Alasdair in Palermo for us today is Barry Ryan, who reports that the Sirocco wind is blowing strongly. It'll be a crosswind on that long straight descent into Palermo. They'll then have more of a tailwind as the road flattens out, before turning back into a headwind towards the finish.

Before we get going, here's Alasdair Fotheringham with an in-depth stage preview, looking closely at this eye-catching course and delving back into the history books to try and read the runes. Giro d'Italia: Downhill opening time trial likely to create big gaps

The first rider to roll down the start ramp and kick off the 2020 Giro d'Italia will do so at 13:15 local time, so in around 20 minutes. It's none other than Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation), a time trial specialist who won a Giro stage several years ago. The 176 riders will set off at one-minute intervals, all the way through to the last rider, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 16:10.

