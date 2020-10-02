Filippo Ganna's World Champion Pinarello Bolide TT bike

The Ineos Grenadiers have revealed that new world time trial champion Filippo Ganna will use a gold-coloured Pinarello Bolide bike for the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia on Saturday.

After a disappointing Tour de France, the Ineos Grenadiers are hoping for for a better performance at the Giro, with Geraint Thomas targeting overall victory.

In an attempt to assert themselves at the event’s first movement, Ganna has been given a boldly styled time trial bike, which the Ineos Grenadiers will hope to trigger an inspired performance from the Italian world champion.

Image 1 of 4 Gold seat post for a fitting throne, for the current TT world champ (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers) Image 2 of 4 Ganna's Pinarello Bolide TT bike looks every bit a world champion's ride (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers) Image 3 of 4 A timely reminder of his recent victory (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers) Image 4 of 4 Rainbow stripes on the fork blades and 'Top Gun' inspired graphics on the head tube (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

The Pinarello Bolide TT frame is finished in a yellow-gold, which contrasts strongly with Ganna’s black aero bars, a predictably huge chainring and rear disc wheel.

Beyond the dominant gold colourway, there are UCI rainbow stripes running diagonally across the fork blades, evidence to Ganna’s time trailing world championship win in Imola.

The Italian’s ‘Top Ganna’ nickname takes pride of place on the head tube’s side surfaces, framed by the iconic Top Gun movie-inspired winged graphics.

There are rainbow stripes and his 2020 time trial world championship time and date details on the top tube of Ganna’s Bolide TT.

Completing this stunning look is ‘Ineos’ branding on the seat post and ‘Grenadier’ on the seat tube, both vertically orientated.