Giro d'Italia 2020: Stage 1 time trial start times

Ineos Grenadiers have several favourites to win the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia, where the first leader's jersey awaits the winner at the finish line in Palermo.

New world champion Filippo Ganna, Geraint Thomas, and Rohan Dennis will be in contention for the win, as will NTT Pro Cycling's specialist Victor Campenaerts.

Great Britain's Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) will be the first rider down the starting ramp for the 15.1km time trial that starts in Monreale at 13:15 CET.

The primarily downhill route will favour the heavier time trial specialists while the overall contenders will try to limit their losses on the first day of the three-week Grand Tour.

There are 176 starters and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the last rider down the starting ramp at 16:10 CET.