Gent-Wevelgem Men - LIVE

The front peloton only has about 30 riders in it. Lidl-Trek are happy with it's make-up, and are pushing on at the front.

There are splits in the peloton, with significant gaps growing between them.

The wind is blowing, and we have echelons!

150KM TO GO The pace is up a little bit, to bring the gap to the leaders down to 3-30.

Things might start to wake up now as the race enters the posed De Moeren road. If the wind blows enough, there could be action.

Philipsen's teammate Gianni Vermeersch has also had a flat. Thankfully for him it's much too early and too calm for it to matter.

160KM TO GO The gap remains steady, at just beneath 4 minutes.

Jasper Philipsen has had a mechanical. Here he is getting it sorted.

There are a couple of abandonments to report - Sven Erik Bystrøm (Groupama-FDJ) and Thomas Gachignard (Total Energies).

One such rider is Tim Wellens. The Belgian has been one of the strongest riders this spring campaign, finishing third at Strade Bianche, and making the select group behind Van der Poel, Pedersen and Ganna at E3 Saxo Classic. He’ll also enjoy leadership status at UAE Team Emirates today, in the absence of Tadej Pogačar.

Although most of the favourites for the win today are sprinters, Gent-Wevelgem hasn’t actually been decided by a sprint from a group larger than seven riders since 2019. So should we perhaps be looking at attackers to win the race, rather than sprinters?

(Image credit: Getty Images) Another glimpse of the peloton, where things remain calm for now.

170KM TO GO The gap's grown to just shy of 4 minutes, the highest it's been all day.

Elsewhere in Europe it’s the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya, which is turning out to be a thrillingly close battle for the overall victory. You can follow along here.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton, being led by Lidl-Trek.

180KM TO GO The gap's still at 3-30. We're still in the slow, gradual wearing down process of the race, before we reach the cobblestones and climbs that will liven things up later.

One sprinter who might fancy his chances of winning even if up against Philipsen, Milan and Merlier is Olav Kooij. While he hasn’t gotten the better of them to take a win in a sprint against them this year, he has been climbing very well, as evidenced by Milan-San Remo, where he survived the Poggio and Cipressa while Philipsen and Milan were dropped. Such climbing superiority could give him the edge today, in the event that a more select group makes it to the finish to contest for the win.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

190KM TO GO It's as you were, the gap still at about 3-20.

As well as Milan and Philipsen, the world’s other fastest sprinter is also here - Tim Merlier. The Belgian has already won 6 times this year, and has proved himself capable of dealing with this race’s climbs with a couple of top ten finishes here in the past. But is he fully fit after hitting the deck at the end of Wednesday’s Classic Brugge-De Panne? And will the effort of getting over the climbs take too much out of his finishing sprint?

(Image credit: Getty Images) Things are calm in the peloton for now. There's no adverse weather to complicate matters.

200KM TO GO We're a fifth of the way into the race, and the gap remains about the same as it has for a while at 3-20.

While Pedersen is the bookies’ favourite, that status might have gone to Jasper Philipsen were it not for his involvement in a couple of crashes recently. The Belgian started the classics season on fire, winning Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne having the day before been one of the best on the Muur to finish third at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but was underpar at Milan-SanRemo after hurting himself in a crash a few days before at Nokere Koerse. We still don’t know how well he has recovered from that crash, as he was prevented from sprinting at the end of Classic Brugge-De Panne after getting held up in one of the several late crashes that marred the finish of that race. But if he is in form, this is a race that’s perfect for him.

(Image credit: Getty Images) A first look at the nine riders up the road.

210KM TO GO The gap between the peloton and the nine riders has grown some more, to 3-30.

Whereas UAE Team Emirates, Visma-Lease a Bike and Alpecin-Deceuninck have left behind their respective star men Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, Lidl-Trek have brought all of their leaders. Not only is defending champion Mads Pedersen here, they also have Jonathan Milan for a sprint, and Jasper Stuyven either as a wildcard or super-domestique. Even the rest of their domestique line-up features the very strong Matthias Vacek and Toms Skujiņš. While other teams are resting up for the Tour of Flanders, they’re going all in for this one.

Lidl-Trek is the team pulling at the front of the peloton. They’re embracing their status as race favourites - a rarity for them in the classics.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A correction - it’s not William Blume Levy (Uno-X Mobility) who is in the break, but Emīls Liepiņš (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team).

It’s interesting to see UAE Team Emirates represented in the break with UAE Team Emirates. They’re one of the few top teams whose strength today lies in their attackers rather than sprinters, so may want a hard race - as evidenced by getting Oliveira into the break. That said, Juan Sebastián Molano did win Classic Brugge-De Panne on Wednesday, so could fancy his chances in a sprint.

220KM TO GO 3 minutes now for the breakaway. The race has settled down.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over 2 minutes for those 9 riders now. This is indeed the break of the day.

Here's a full list of the nine-man break: Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis) Jasha Sütterlin (Jayco-AlUla) Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling) William Blume Levy (Uno-X Mobility) Max Walker (EF Education-EasyPost) Victor Vercouillie (Flanders-Baloise) Samuel Leroux (Total Energies) Alexys Brunel (Total Energies) Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

The five chasers have indeed joined the four riders. Ludovic Robert is not among them, however, having been brought back into the peloton.

230KM TO GO Meanwhile the peloton is a minute behind. It appears these riders should be able to stay out.

The five chasers are only about 10 seconds away from the four leaders. They should join them to form a big lead group soon.

Not everyone’s happy yet, though - Ludovic Robert of Cofidis has jumped out of the peloton to try and join them.

Both groups have some daylight between themselves and the peloton, of at least 30 seconds.

That chasing four have been joined by a fifth rider - Rui Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Four more riders are in pursuit of them: Max Walker, Victor Vercouillie, Samuel Leroux and Alexys Brunel.

Those four riders are: Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis), Jasha Sütterlin (Jayco-AlUla) Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling) and William Blume Levy (Uno-X Mobility).

240KM TO GO 4 riders are currently up the road, but there lead is only about 10 seconds.

More attacks have been made but nothing's stuck yet.

More attackers follow suit, but they've all been brought back.

The attacks start straight away with Jules Hesters of Team Flanders-Baloise having a go.

250KM TO GO And they're off!

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here they are in the neutralised zone.

The riders have rolled through the unofficial start and will be racing properly soon.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Talking of the weather - here’s what things looked like at the start in Ypres earlier this morning. Blue skies with no sign of rain, though there is a bit of wind in the air.

While races like E3 Saxo Classic have felt a little formulaic recently, the strongest rider simply riding away from everyone early on to take the win, Gent-Wevelgem remains thrillingly unpredictable. Its balance of tough climbs early on and a long flat finishing straight, plus the destabilising effect the weather can have here, keeps multiple riders in contention for the win, and it’s one of the hardest races of the spring to call - and therefore often one of the most exciting.

Last spring, this was the one spring cobbled Van der Poel competed in that he did not win, as Mads Pedersen pipped him to the line in Wevelgem. The Dane returns to defend his title this year and is the favourite for the win, leading a strong Lidl-Trek line-up that also features Jonathan Milan and Jasper Stuyven.

Mathieu van der Poel won two days ago with yet another unstoppable long-range attack, the kind of which has become so familiar in recent years, but in his absence there will be a different winner today.

Just two days after Friday's battle at E3 Saxo Classic, it’s time for another major cobbled classic - Gent Wevelgem.