Live coverage
Gent-Wevelgem live - Wind, rain and cobbles in Flanders
260km of racing across the Kemmelberg and the plugstreets on the menu
215km to go
Almost an hour of racing done and we don't yet have a solid breakaway out front. Five men out there but the gap is still small.
Askey, Fretin, Van Boven, Jacobs, and Joyce remain out in front 20-25 seconds up on the peloton.
A look back at the start at the Menin Gate in Ypres today.
The Men Elite are on the way! Good luck to all 🍀 #GW23 #GWmen pic.twitter.com/gYqHasl1lrMarch 26, 2023
A bike change for Arnaud De Lie, while Wout van Aert visits the team car.
225km to go
More attacks from behind as the leaders hold on to their slender advantage.
The six out front have 20 seconds on the peloton currently.
A counter-attack from Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Damien Touzé (AG2R Citroën) comes to nothing.
235km to go
A very quick start here – the average speed so far is 47kph.
Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) has an early puncture, while Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also stopped for some mechanical assistance not long ago.
Askey, Jacobs, Fretin, Van Boven, and Joyce aren't being given any leeway by the peloton.
Still only a small gap for those out front at the moment.
243km to go
Van Hoecke drops from the attack.
Milan Fretin (Flanders-Baloise), Luca Van Boven (Bingoal WB) and Human Powered Health pairing Colin Joyce and Gijs Van Hoecke are also in the move.
The group only has around 10-15 seconds at the moment on these flat early roads.
Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) is in the move. Johan Jacobs (Movistar) also there with several riders from ProTeams Human Powered Health, Flanders-Baloise, and Bingoal WB.
248km to go
Six riders have a gap of a few seconds.
The riders have started the race proper now. Attacks flying as they leave Ypres but no break yet.
Otto Vergaerde (Trek-Segafredo) is also a DNS today.
In addition to Cavendish, Houle and Zabel, Benjamin Perry (Human Powered Health) and Andrii Ponomar (Arkéa-Samsic) won't be starting today.
A look at the map of today's race. The route swings around south towards Wevelgem early on before heading north for the coast and the winds of De Moeren. Then it's back south for the cobbles, the climbs, the Kemmelberg, before going on through Ypres again on to the finish.
A few non-starters on the list so far today – Astana's Mark Cavendish and Israel-Premier Tech duo Rick Zabel and Hugo Houle.
We're just a few minutes from the start, where the peloton will roll out into the neutral zone in Ypres.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Gent-Wevelgem 2023!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gent-Wevelgem live - Wind, rain and cobbles in Flanders260km of racing across the Kemmelberg and the plugstreets on the menu
-
Ewan joins De Lie at Gent-Wevelgem with the 'mindset of winning'Lotto-Dstny, Soudal-QuickStep and Jumbo-Visma field twin sprint options
-
Cordon-Ragot alarmed as Zaaf could be forced to use bank guarantee to pay salaries'If the team doesn't quickly find a solution, I don't see how it will be possible to continue' says French Champion
-
How to watch Gent-Wevelgem – live streamingAll the information on how to stream Sunday's cobbled Classic
-
'Let's hope it's the same tomorrow' – Evenepoel continues Catalunya battle with 'idol' Roglic'In the end, I had the wrong guy with me' Belgian says after race leader marks his late stage 6 attack
-
Volta a Catalunya stage 6: Groves sprints to victory on teammate's bikeRoglic maintains 10-second overall classification lead after battling for bonus seconds against Evenepoel
-
Egan Bernal abandons Volta a Catalunya after stage 6 crashColombian suffers setback in first WorldTour race since 2021
-
Molano hit head-on by driver, ruled out of Gent-WevelgemColombian suffers concussion and broken toe but lucky it wasn't worse after being wiped out in training
-
What is the Kemmelberg? Inside the key climb of Gent-WevelgemThe war-torn history and brutality of the steep cobbled climb in West Flanders