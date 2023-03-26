Gent-Wevelgem live - Wind, rain and cobbles in Flanders

Refresh

215km to go Almost an hour of racing done and we don't yet have a solid breakaway out front. Five men out there but the gap is still small.

Askey, Fretin, Van Boven, Jacobs, and Joyce remain out in front 20-25 seconds up on the peloton.

A look back at the start at the Menin Gate in Ypres today. The Men Elite are on the way! Good luck to all 🍀 #GW23 #GWmen pic.twitter.com/gYqHasl1lrMarch 26, 2023 See more

A bike change for Arnaud De Lie, while Wout van Aert visits the team car.

225km to go More attacks from behind as the leaders hold on to their slender advantage.

The six out front have 20 seconds on the peloton currently.

A counter-attack from Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Damien Touzé (AG2R Citroën) comes to nothing.

235km to go A very quick start here – the average speed so far is 47kph.

Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) has an early puncture, while Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also stopped for some mechanical assistance not long ago.

Askey, Jacobs, Fretin, Van Boven, and Joyce aren't being given any leeway by the peloton.

Still only a small gap for those out front at the moment.

243km to go Van Hoecke drops from the attack.

Milan Fretin (Flanders-Baloise), Luca Van Boven (Bingoal WB) and Human Powered Health pairing Colin Joyce and Gijs Van Hoecke are also in the move.

The group only has around 10-15 seconds at the moment on these flat early roads.

Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) is in the move. Johan Jacobs (Movistar) also there with several riders from ProTeams Human Powered Health, Flanders-Baloise, and Bingoal WB.

248km to go Six riders have a gap of a few seconds.

The riders have started the race proper now. Attacks flying as they leave Ypres but no break yet.

Otto Vergaerde (Trek-Segafredo) is also a DNS today.

In addition to Cavendish, Houle and Zabel, Benjamin Perry (Human Powered Health) and Andrii Ponomar (Arkéa-Samsic) won't be starting today.

A look at the map of today's race. The route swings around south towards Wevelgem early on before heading north for the coast and the winds of De Moeren. Then it's back south for the cobbles, the climbs, the Kemmelberg, before going on through Ypres again on to the finish. (Image credit: Gent-Wevelgem)

A few non-starters on the list so far today – Astana's Mark Cavendish and Israel-Premier Tech duo Rick Zabel and Hugo Houle.

We're just a few minutes from the start, where the peloton will roll out into the neutral zone in Ypres.