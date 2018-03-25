Image 1 of 57 Cobbles and traffic furniture: Welcome to Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 57 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) started his sprint early (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 57 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 57 Wout Van Aert (Veranda's Willems Crelan) again confirmed his talent for the Classics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 57 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) goes deep on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 57 Sagan bumps shoulders on the cobbles as he fights for position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 57 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) went deep but lost contact (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 57 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 57 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 57 The selection came after this surge from Vanmarcke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 57 Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) on the Ploegsteert of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 57 Gent-Wevelgem raced across the Flanders Fields (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 57 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 57 Wout Van Aert (Veranda's Willems Crelan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 57 Attacks came on the concrete roads of Flanders but the race ended in a sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 57 The new Gent-Wevelgem route includes a string of Flemish climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 57 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) missed the key move over the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 57 The long straight roads of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 57 There was little wind and so few echelons during this year's Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 57 Sep Vanmarcke (EF-Education First-Drapac) tries a move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 57 Peter Sagan tops the podium at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 57 Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani sprint for the line at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 57 Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani sprint for the line at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 57 Peter Sagan victory at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 57 Arnaud Demare third at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 57 Elia Viviani second at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 57 Elia Viviani second at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 57 Elia Viviani gives Peter Sagan a congratulations hug at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 57 Peter Sagan celebrates his win on the podium at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 57 Peter Sagan celebrates his win at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 57 Peter Sagan walks out onto the podium after winning Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 57 Peter Sagan wins Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 57 Peter Sagan wins Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 57 Wout Van Aert in the top 10 at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 57 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) fighting over the cobbles at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 57 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 57 Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani sprint for the line at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 57 Peter Sagan, Elia Viviani and Arnaud Demare sprint for the line at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 57 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 57 Peter Sagan tops the podium at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 57 Arnaud Demare on the cobbles at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 57 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 57 The peloton during Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 57 Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 57 The breakaway at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 57 World champion Peter Sagan racing at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 57 Arnaude Demare (Groupama-FDJ) at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 57 Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 57 Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 57 Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 57 Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 57 Greg Van Avermaet and BMC at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 57 An attack at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 57 Elia Viviani has a mechanical at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 57 BMC and Greg Van Avermaet at Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 57 Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 57 Gent-Wevelgem 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his third Gent-Wevelgem title in impressive fashion with a comprehensive sprint win over Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).

The World Champion rode a composed race and waited patiently for the final sprint as Quick-Step Floors set about controlling the race after the final ascent of the Kemmelberg. With strength in numbers Viviani came into the sprint as the favourite but the Italian was left boxed in after choosing to follow Matteo Trentin’s (Mitchelton-Scott) wheel. Sagan, meanwhile use his experience to drift onto Jasper Stuyven’s (Trek-Segaredo) left shoulder.

When the sprint opened up with just under 200m to go, Sagan had a clear road ahead of him, and the Bora rider drew his line to the left as Viviani was forced to come through the crowd and then around Démare. The Frenchman had a better line than Viviani but was left exposed when Sagan turned on the afterburners. Viviani found the strength to take second but the ground he conceded at the start of the sprint was too much to make up.

Two days ago, Sagan's form was questioned after he failed to impress in E3 Harelbeke. He may not even be at his very best but he was more than good enough to take the win in Wevelgem. With a week to go until Tour of Flanders, his rivals have been warned.

As for Viviani, the Italian slumped to the floor after crossing the line, a soigneur draping a jacket over his shoulders as the rider failed to fight back the tears of defeat. Until the final 500m, the De Panne winner had put in the perfect performance, making every key split, including the decisive one over the Kemmelberg.

Teammates Philippe Gilbert, Zdenek Stybar and Yves Lampaert all sacrificed their chances for him in the finale, with Gilbert the most impressive of the lot, with a huge turn on the front inside the final 5km. Their work was undone when was Viviani caught in the wheels. A split second of hesitation, saw him go around to the right and back onto Démare’s wheel but by the damage was done.

The role of Stuyven was pivotal. The Trek rider seemed to not only – through no fault of his own – lead out Sagan but also box in Viviani. This left the Quick-Step rider with no choice but to take the more difficult route through the sprint.

How it unfolded

The 174 starters rolled out of Deinze with the sun on their backs and relatively warm conditions for this time of the year. It took a while before a breakaway received space from the peloton but after half an hour of racing Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin) took off. They were joined by Frederik Frison (Lotto-Soudal), and later also Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates), Jimmy Duquennoy (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) and Jan-Willem van Schip (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).

At first, the peloton didn't relent, with the first hour of racing completed at 48 km/h. From there the lead for the six breakaway riders increased and topped nine minutes after 70 kilometres.

Without crosswind the passage through the flatlands of De Moeren didn’t result in a echelon fest but the gap between the leaders and the peloton slowly dropped to five minutes as they approached the first set of climbs. The fight for position started as the peloton swapped roads and main roads, which caused crashes and splits.

The decisive Kemmelberg

The six leaders still had an advantage of five minutes when they tackled the Kemmelberg for the first time. Quick-Step Floors led the peloton over the steep cobbled climb, and Philippe Gilbert accelerated to give a clear indication of both his form, and his team's desire to make the race.

Sixty kilometres from the finish, the first of three Plugstreets featured and BMC Racing charged to the front. The gap between the leaders and the peloton dropped down to three minutes on the first set of dirt roads. On the second plugstreet, the peloton started to stretch out under the pressure from Van Avermaet's men, and a lined-out peloton reached the final plugstreet 'The Catacombs' with almost half the field fighting to remain in contention.

Jelle Wallays launched the attack he had talked up in Lotto-Soudal pre-race press release, and with 200km raced the Belgian was joined by a small number of riders with Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) in the breakaway.

A few moments later that group was caught and suddenly Stybar, Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac) and Stefan Küng (BMC) found themselves on the deck after a fall. Wallays didn't give up and featured in a new attempt to sneak away, combining forces with Julien Vermote (Dimension Data), Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Alex Kirsch (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic). These four riders bridged up to the six leaders shortly after tackling the Baneberg climb, and just before the final ascent of the Kemmelberg.

With the race wide open Philippe Gilbert anticipated the Kemmelberg and gapped the peloton on the lower slopes. Sep Vanmarcke led the peloton over the cobbles with Trentin, Stybar marking his wheel. Gilbert seemed to have gear problems and his lead was vastly reduced by the time he crested the top with Vanmarcke the rest just a few bike lengths back.

Once over the tough climb, Roompot riders Brian van Goethem and Jan-Willem van Schip survived the Kemmelberg and joined up with Julien Vermote, Alex Kirsch, Jelle Wallays and Kuznetsov. Behind them, the big names combined forces, trying to make the race as hard as possible for John Degenkolb and Alexander Kristoff, who had both been left on the Kemmel.

On the main road towards Ypres, the Sagan and Gilbert group of 23 riders steamed through and brought back the group containing Vermote and Wallays. With almost 30 riders at the front of the race, and most of the sprint teams represented, there was little hope Kristoff and the rest making a return.

Roompot and Quick-Step Floors controlled the lead group an ensured that the pace was just high enough to keep the lead group from attacking, with Mitchelton-Scott also willing to work. Gilbert and Stybar were immense and closed down any thought of an attack with a final roll of the dice from Roompot neutralized in the closing stages.

Vanmarcke put in a late dash for the line but the Belgian was closed down as the sprinters readied themselves for the final push.

