Wengelin and Engen win Friendship MTB Race

Swedish racers triumph in Cyprus

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Wengelin (Swe)1:31:05
2Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:00:18
3Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:02:35
4Axel Lindh (Swe)0:02:51
5Ken Onodera (Jpn)0:03:21
6Artem Shevtsov (Ukr)0:03:26
7Ryo Saito (Jpn)0:03:29
8Mark Kuyan (Rus)0:07:05
9Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)0:08:47
10Alexander Polyakov (Rus)0:09:51
11Christos Loizou (Cyp)0:10:58
12Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus)0:11:14
13Andrey Myshakov (Rus)
14Alexey Lomilov (Rus)
15Pavel Priadein (Rus)
16Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp)
17Kyogo Imoto (Jpn)
18Andreas Nikolaou (Cyp)
19Christos Koutsiou (Cyp)
20Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)1:19:57
2Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:02:18
3Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:06:05
4Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)0:06:43
5Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)0:08:38
6Antri Christoforou (Cyp)0:11:18
7Lia Rizaeva (Rus)
8Jelena Petrova (Lat)

