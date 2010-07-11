Trending

Team sprint, pursuit wrap up titles

Elite, junior men's final day events

Results

Elite men - Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1France
Benoit Daeninck (Fra)
Damien Gaudin (Fra)
Julien Morice (Fra)
Bryan Naulleau (Fra)
Jeremie Souton (Fra)
2France
Julien Duval (Fra)
Nicolas Giulia (Fra)
Kevin Lalouette (Fra)
Alexandre Lemair (Fra)
3France
Jean Edouard Antz (Fra)
Jonathan Balbuena (Fra)
Jonathan Brunel (Fra)
Jonathan Mouchel (Fra)
Fabien Sanchez (Fra)
4France
Maxime Daniel (Fra)
Emmanuel Keo (Fra)
Fabien Le Coguic (Fra)
Laurent Pichon (Fra)
5France
Remi Badoc (Fra)
Vivien Brisse (Fra)
Kevin Labeque (Fra)
Sylvain Pandele (Fra)
6France
Ghislain Boiron (Fra)
Kevin Fouache (Fra)
Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
Jules Pijourlet (Fra)

Junior men - Team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France50pts
Sebastien Marques (Fra)
Julien Palma (Fra)
Victor Palma (Fra)
2France37pts
Erwann Aubernon (Fra)
Benjamin Edelin (Fra)
Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
3France30pts
Kevin Guillot (Fra)
Kevin Le Sellin (Fra)
Vincent Picaud (Fra)
4France17pts
Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
Sébastien Court (Fra)
Kevin Maldonado (Fra)
5France12pts
Thomas Cacheleux (Fra)
Laurent Demeilliers (Fra)
Jordan Levasseur (Fra)
6France10pts
Marius Bernard (Fra)
Rémy Gras (Fra)
Benjamin Le Maitre (Fra)
7France9pts
Henri Dangleterre (Fra)
Valentin Depoorter (Fra)
Julien Van Haverbeke (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews