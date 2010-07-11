Team sprint, pursuit wrap up titles
Elite, junior men's final day events
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|France
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra)
|Damien Gaudin (Fra)
|Julien Morice (Fra)
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra)
|Jeremie Souton (Fra)
|2
|France
|Julien Duval (Fra)
|Nicolas Giulia (Fra)
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra)
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra)
|3
|France
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra)
|Jonathan Balbuena (Fra)
|Jonathan Brunel (Fra)
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra)
|Fabien Sanchez (Fra)
|4
|France
|Maxime Daniel (Fra)
|Emmanuel Keo (Fra)
|Fabien Le Coguic (Fra)
|Laurent Pichon (Fra)
|5
|France
|Remi Badoc (Fra)
|Vivien Brisse (Fra)
|Kevin Labeque (Fra)
|Sylvain Pandele (Fra)
|6
|France
|Ghislain Boiron (Fra)
|Kevin Fouache (Fra)
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|Jules Pijourlet (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|50
|pts
|Sebastien Marques (Fra)
|Julien Palma (Fra)
|Victor Palma (Fra)
|2
|France
|37
|pts
|Erwann Aubernon (Fra)
|Benjamin Edelin (Fra)
|Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
|3
|France
|30
|pts
|Kevin Guillot (Fra)
|Kevin Le Sellin (Fra)
|Vincent Picaud (Fra)
|4
|France
|17
|pts
|Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
|Sébastien Court (Fra)
|Kevin Maldonado (Fra)
|5
|France
|12
|pts
|Thomas Cacheleux (Fra)
|Laurent Demeilliers (Fra)
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra)
|6
|France
|10
|pts
|Marius Bernard (Fra)
|Rémy Gras (Fra)
|Benjamin Le Maitre (Fra)
|7
|France
|9
|pts
|Henri Dangleterre (Fra)
|Valentin Depoorter (Fra)
|Julien Van Haverbeke (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy