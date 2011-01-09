Trending

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (S.C.Arinthod Foyer Rural)0:45:26
2Quentin Jauregui (V.C.La Pomme Marseille)0:00:11
3Kevin Bouvard (Evian Velo)0:00:14
4Loïc Doubey (S.C.Arinthod Foyer Rural)0:00:17
5Anthonin Didier (ASPTT Mulhouse)0:00:22
6Nicolas Rigaud (Argenteuil Val Seine 95)0:01:02
7Romain Seigle (Club Viennois D`Animat Cy)0:01:06
8Justin Mottier (Ca Evron)0:01:41
9Anthony Turgis (US Metro Transports)0:01:51
10Victor Koretzky (Velo Sprint Narbonnais)0:02:23
11Kevin Ledanois (UC NantES Atlantique)0:02:42
12Dylan Kowalski (Team Wasquehal Junior)0:02:56
13Thomas Boulongne (US Metro Transports)0:03:19
14Paul Mathou (Creuse Oxygene)
15Patrick Szewe (Velo Club Rodez)0:03:28
16Bastien Fouquet (Al La Chapelle St Ursin)0:03:43
17Pierre Le Pottier (VC St Lo Pont Hebert)0:03:56
18Clement Venturini (V.C. Vaulx En Velin)0:03:57
19Thibault Ferrasse (UC NantES Atlantique)0:04:06
20Alexis Guilcher (UC NantES Atlantique)0:04:10
21Nans Peters (Chambery C. Competition)0:04:14
22Ivan Gicquiau (EC Quevenoise)0:04:27
23Kévin Goulot (Creusot Cyclisme)0:04:28
24Florent Pereira (Horizon Vtt Montlucon)
25Denis Delon (Argenteuil Val Seine 95)
26Alexis Iserable (US Metro Transports)0:04:35
27Benjamin Gelabert (V.C.La Pomme Marseille)0:05:01
28Anthony Ansard (VC Beauvaisien Oise)0:05:15
29Anthony Morel (VC Beauvaisien Oise)
30Damien Roz (Velo Club Ornans)0:05:30
31Simon Martin (CC Nogent Sur Oise)
32Antony Chamerat Dumont (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)0:05:42
33Quentin Charles (V.C.La Pomme Marseille)0:05:47
34Medhi Perrier (V.C. Vaulx En Velin)0:05:56
35Antoine Jan (Ucp Plouay)0:06:09
36Erwan Despeignes (VC Thouars)0:06:11
37Dylan Carpentier (Team 94 Villeneuvoise)0:06:12
38Quentin Labous (AC Bisontine)0:06:29
39Marvin Audoire (St Jean De Monts Vendee Cyclisme)0:06:31
40Antoine Coz (AC Lanester 56)0:06:34
41Steve Arbault (CC VarennES VauzellES)0:06:38
42Maxime Lhopiteau (Creuse Oxygene)0:06:40
43Alexis Noel (Amicale Cycliste Bisontin)0:07:08
44Baptiste Constantin (Montrichard Velo Club)0:07:33
45Flavian Le Guellec (AC Lanester 56)0:07:42
46Maxime Teuliere (Cs Casteljaloux)
47Valentin Leuzy (CC VarennES VauzellES)0:07:45
48Vincent Piriou (CC Concarneau)0:08:16
49Jérémy Couanon (Stade Laurentin)0:08:41
50Maxence Vasseur (Team Wasquehal Junior)0:09:04
-1lapMathieu Osmont (VC Aiglon)
-1lapMartial Ortega (EC Clermont Ferrand)
-2lapsMédéric Mancel (UC Landellaise)
-2lapsPierre Lhuillier (VC Spinalien)
-2lapsCorentin Torzewski (Cl Barlin)
-3lapsAnthony Caro (UC Varangeville)
DNFHugo Lorenzi (TarbES Cycliste Competition)
DNFGrégory Conchon (VS Nivernais Morvan)
DNFKevin Maldonado (V.C.La Pomme Marseille)

Cadet men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Léo Vincent (Amicale Cycliste Bisontin)0:30:33
2Raphael Gay (Creuse Oxygene)0:00:42
3Yan Gras (EC Stephanois)0:00:51
4Aurélien Philibert (UVC Aube TroyES)0:01:27
5Clement Russo (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)0:01:35
6Tom Guilloux (VC Challandais)0:01:48
7Clément Nemesin (A C Bazancourt Reims)0:01:55
8Hervé Francart (A C Bazancourt Reims)0:01:57
9Elie Gesbert (Andel Velo Sport)0:02:06
10Mathieu Morichon (U.C.Dorachonne Nord 87)0:02:09
11Anthony Kuentz (A C Bazancourt Reims)0:02:12
12Jeremie Micheneau (VC Challandais)0:02:15
13Lucas Dubau (A C Bazancourt Reims)
14Thomas Copponi (VC Saint Antoine/Gavotte)0:02:26
15Valentin Deverchere (Vougy Velo Sport)
16Mehdi Lerosey (VC SaintES)0:02:35
17Antoine Prod`Homme (CC Moncontour)0:02:39
18Pierre Arz (AC Pays De Baud)0:02:44
19Baptiste Bouchet (Aso St Gamier)0:02:49
20Dylan Durand (UC NantES Atlantique)0:02:57
21Etienne Fabre (VC Rodez)0:02:58
22Benoit Cosnefroy (UC BricquebEC)0:03:00
23Florian Van Eslander (CC Cambresien)0:03:13
24Maxime Derouint (CC Castelbriantais)
25Clement Orceau (VC Aizenay)0:03:20
26Simon Sellier (VC Challandais)
27Robin Marcot (Lunel Bike)
28Vincent Ginelli (CC Nogent Sur Oise)0:03:24
29Maelan Friley (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)0:03:26
30Loan Darribeau (Cs Casteljalousain)0:03:31
31Florian Richeux (VS Pays De Lamballe)0:03:36
32Florian Esquer (AVC Aix)0:03:42
33Valentin Richeux (VSP Lamballe)0:03:49
34Quentin Driot (Asos Saint Galmier)0:03:51
35Augustin Bailly (V.V. Savignolais)
36Bryan Alaphilippe (VC Lignierois)0:04:04
37Pablo Hager (US Metro Transports)0:04:06
38Ronan Grimault (Coc Fougerais)0:04:19
39Benjamin Masset (UC Aigurande)0:04:23
40Donatien Senecail (Uv Fourmisienne)
41Damien Gazut (Ucs Cosnoise)0:04:30
42Maxime Chappe (Cycl Seyssinet Seyssins)0:04:31
43Alexandre Marie (UC Landellaise)0:04:32
44Piero Ochoa (CSM Clamart)0:04:37
45Sébastien Havot (A C Bazancourt Reims)0:04:44
46Benoît Ravenel (US Metro Transports)0:04:56
47Léo Dulin (EC Montmarault Montlucon)0:05:02
48Vincent Sibille (La Voge Vtt)0:05:12
49Remy Serrurier (U.C. Bellevilloise)0:05:31
50Alex Lobera (US Metro Transports)0:05:34
51Sébastien Piry (Argenteuil VS)0:05:44
52Hugues Thomas (Vtt Loisirs Chalonnais)0:06:01
53Sacha Kleinklaus (VC Eckwersheim)0:06:03
54Valentin Ortillon (Ecv Boulzicourt)0:07:14
55Adrien Carpentier (Cl Barlin)0:08:02
56Romain Vincensini (UC Monaco)0:08:55
57Mickaël Audureau (Cs Casteljalousain)0:09:24

Cadet women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Menut (Creuse Oxygene)0:27:49
2Julie Boucher (VS Cacien)0:00:12
3Maëva Calvez (UC Carhaix)0:00:19
4Laura Charles (VC Besse)0:00:50
5Axelle Dubau Prevot (A C Bazancourt Reims)0:01:08
6Anaïs Grimault (Andel Velo Sport)0:01:10
7Johanna Mancel (UC Landellaise)0:01:35
8Manon Bourdiaux (Jgs Nivernaise)0:01:55
9Samantha Pelletan (UC Ifs Herouville)0:02:25
10Christine Delapre (St Jean De Monts Vendee Cyclisme)0:02:59
11Laura Perry (CC EtupES Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard)0:03:15
12Charline Mezange (E.C. St Etienne - Loire)
13Emeline Gaultier (VS Tregueux)0:03:28
14Emilie Gousse (EC Stephanois)0:03:48
15Victorie Guilman (Ua La Rochefoucault)0:03:58
16Amandine Huygens (Uv FourmiES)0:04:00
17Lisa Huber (UC Joinville Vallage)0:04:30
18Fanny Charlot (CC Castelbriantais)0:06:30
19Clémence Ondet (Velo Club Riomois)0:06:35

