Doubey wins junior race
Vincent, Menut victorious in cadet contests
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (S.C.Arinthod Foyer Rural)
|0:45:26
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (V.C.La Pomme Marseille)
|0:00:11
|3
|Kevin Bouvard (Evian Velo)
|0:00:14
|4
|Loïc Doubey (S.C.Arinthod Foyer Rural)
|0:00:17
|5
|Anthonin Didier (ASPTT Mulhouse)
|0:00:22
|6
|Nicolas Rigaud (Argenteuil Val Seine 95)
|0:01:02
|7
|Romain Seigle (Club Viennois D`Animat Cy)
|0:01:06
|8
|Justin Mottier (Ca Evron)
|0:01:41
|9
|Anthony Turgis (US Metro Transports)
|0:01:51
|10
|Victor Koretzky (Velo Sprint Narbonnais)
|0:02:23
|11
|Kevin Ledanois (UC NantES Atlantique)
|0:02:42
|12
|Dylan Kowalski (Team Wasquehal Junior)
|0:02:56
|13
|Thomas Boulongne (US Metro Transports)
|0:03:19
|14
|Paul Mathou (Creuse Oxygene)
|15
|Patrick Szewe (Velo Club Rodez)
|0:03:28
|16
|Bastien Fouquet (Al La Chapelle St Ursin)
|0:03:43
|17
|Pierre Le Pottier (VC St Lo Pont Hebert)
|0:03:56
|18
|Clement Venturini (V.C. Vaulx En Velin)
|0:03:57
|19
|Thibault Ferrasse (UC NantES Atlantique)
|0:04:06
|20
|Alexis Guilcher (UC NantES Atlantique)
|0:04:10
|21
|Nans Peters (Chambery C. Competition)
|0:04:14
|22
|Ivan Gicquiau (EC Quevenoise)
|0:04:27
|23
|Kévin Goulot (Creusot Cyclisme)
|0:04:28
|24
|Florent Pereira (Horizon Vtt Montlucon)
|25
|Denis Delon (Argenteuil Val Seine 95)
|26
|Alexis Iserable (US Metro Transports)
|0:04:35
|27
|Benjamin Gelabert (V.C.La Pomme Marseille)
|0:05:01
|28
|Anthony Ansard (VC Beauvaisien Oise)
|0:05:15
|29
|Anthony Morel (VC Beauvaisien Oise)
|30
|Damien Roz (Velo Club Ornans)
|0:05:30
|31
|Simon Martin (CC Nogent Sur Oise)
|32
|Antony Chamerat Dumont (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)
|0:05:42
|33
|Quentin Charles (V.C.La Pomme Marseille)
|0:05:47
|34
|Medhi Perrier (V.C. Vaulx En Velin)
|0:05:56
|35
|Antoine Jan (Ucp Plouay)
|0:06:09
|36
|Erwan Despeignes (VC Thouars)
|0:06:11
|37
|Dylan Carpentier (Team 94 Villeneuvoise)
|0:06:12
|38
|Quentin Labous (AC Bisontine)
|0:06:29
|39
|Marvin Audoire (St Jean De Monts Vendee Cyclisme)
|0:06:31
|40
|Antoine Coz (AC Lanester 56)
|0:06:34
|41
|Steve Arbault (CC VarennES VauzellES)
|0:06:38
|42
|Maxime Lhopiteau (Creuse Oxygene)
|0:06:40
|43
|Alexis Noel (Amicale Cycliste Bisontin)
|0:07:08
|44
|Baptiste Constantin (Montrichard Velo Club)
|0:07:33
|45
|Flavian Le Guellec (AC Lanester 56)
|0:07:42
|46
|Maxime Teuliere (Cs Casteljaloux)
|47
|Valentin Leuzy (CC VarennES VauzellES)
|0:07:45
|48
|Vincent Piriou (CC Concarneau)
|0:08:16
|49
|Jérémy Couanon (Stade Laurentin)
|0:08:41
|50
|Maxence Vasseur (Team Wasquehal Junior)
|0:09:04
|-1lap
|Mathieu Osmont (VC Aiglon)
|-1lap
|Martial Ortega (EC Clermont Ferrand)
|-2laps
|Médéric Mancel (UC Landellaise)
|-2laps
|Pierre Lhuillier (VC Spinalien)
|-2laps
|Corentin Torzewski (Cl Barlin)
|-3laps
|Anthony Caro (UC Varangeville)
|DNF
|Hugo Lorenzi (TarbES Cycliste Competition)
|DNF
|Grégory Conchon (VS Nivernais Morvan)
|DNF
|Kevin Maldonado (V.C.La Pomme Marseille)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Léo Vincent (Amicale Cycliste Bisontin)
|0:30:33
|2
|Raphael Gay (Creuse Oxygene)
|0:00:42
|3
|Yan Gras (EC Stephanois)
|0:00:51
|4
|Aurélien Philibert (UVC Aube TroyES)
|0:01:27
|5
|Clement Russo (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)
|0:01:35
|6
|Tom Guilloux (VC Challandais)
|0:01:48
|7
|Clément Nemesin (A C Bazancourt Reims)
|0:01:55
|8
|Hervé Francart (A C Bazancourt Reims)
|0:01:57
|9
|Elie Gesbert (Andel Velo Sport)
|0:02:06
|10
|Mathieu Morichon (U.C.Dorachonne Nord 87)
|0:02:09
|11
|Anthony Kuentz (A C Bazancourt Reims)
|0:02:12
|12
|Jeremie Micheneau (VC Challandais)
|0:02:15
|13
|Lucas Dubau (A C Bazancourt Reims)
|14
|Thomas Copponi (VC Saint Antoine/Gavotte)
|0:02:26
|15
|Valentin Deverchere (Vougy Velo Sport)
|16
|Mehdi Lerosey (VC SaintES)
|0:02:35
|17
|Antoine Prod`Homme (CC Moncontour)
|0:02:39
|18
|Pierre Arz (AC Pays De Baud)
|0:02:44
|19
|Baptiste Bouchet (Aso St Gamier)
|0:02:49
|20
|Dylan Durand (UC NantES Atlantique)
|0:02:57
|21
|Etienne Fabre (VC Rodez)
|0:02:58
|22
|Benoit Cosnefroy (UC BricquebEC)
|0:03:00
|23
|Florian Van Eslander (CC Cambresien)
|0:03:13
|24
|Maxime Derouint (CC Castelbriantais)
|25
|Clement Orceau (VC Aizenay)
|0:03:20
|26
|Simon Sellier (VC Challandais)
|27
|Robin Marcot (Lunel Bike)
|28
|Vincent Ginelli (CC Nogent Sur Oise)
|0:03:24
|29
|Maelan Friley (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)
|0:03:26
|30
|Loan Darribeau (Cs Casteljalousain)
|0:03:31
|31
|Florian Richeux (VS Pays De Lamballe)
|0:03:36
|32
|Florian Esquer (AVC Aix)
|0:03:42
|33
|Valentin Richeux (VSP Lamballe)
|0:03:49
|34
|Quentin Driot (Asos Saint Galmier)
|0:03:51
|35
|Augustin Bailly (V.V. Savignolais)
|36
|Bryan Alaphilippe (VC Lignierois)
|0:04:04
|37
|Pablo Hager (US Metro Transports)
|0:04:06
|38
|Ronan Grimault (Coc Fougerais)
|0:04:19
|39
|Benjamin Masset (UC Aigurande)
|0:04:23
|40
|Donatien Senecail (Uv Fourmisienne)
|41
|Damien Gazut (Ucs Cosnoise)
|0:04:30
|42
|Maxime Chappe (Cycl Seyssinet Seyssins)
|0:04:31
|43
|Alexandre Marie (UC Landellaise)
|0:04:32
|44
|Piero Ochoa (CSM Clamart)
|0:04:37
|45
|Sébastien Havot (A C Bazancourt Reims)
|0:04:44
|46
|Benoît Ravenel (US Metro Transports)
|0:04:56
|47
|Léo Dulin (EC Montmarault Montlucon)
|0:05:02
|48
|Vincent Sibille (La Voge Vtt)
|0:05:12
|49
|Remy Serrurier (U.C. Bellevilloise)
|0:05:31
|50
|Alex Lobera (US Metro Transports)
|0:05:34
|51
|Sébastien Piry (Argenteuil VS)
|0:05:44
|52
|Hugues Thomas (Vtt Loisirs Chalonnais)
|0:06:01
|53
|Sacha Kleinklaus (VC Eckwersheim)
|0:06:03
|54
|Valentin Ortillon (Ecv Boulzicourt)
|0:07:14
|55
|Adrien Carpentier (Cl Barlin)
|0:08:02
|56
|Romain Vincensini (UC Monaco)
|0:08:55
|57
|Mickaël Audureau (Cs Casteljalousain)
|0:09:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Menut (Creuse Oxygene)
|0:27:49
|2
|Julie Boucher (VS Cacien)
|0:00:12
|3
|Maëva Calvez (UC Carhaix)
|0:00:19
|4
|Laura Charles (VC Besse)
|0:00:50
|5
|Axelle Dubau Prevot (A C Bazancourt Reims)
|0:01:08
|6
|Anaïs Grimault (Andel Velo Sport)
|0:01:10
|7
|Johanna Mancel (UC Landellaise)
|0:01:35
|8
|Manon Bourdiaux (Jgs Nivernaise)
|0:01:55
|9
|Samantha Pelletan (UC Ifs Herouville)
|0:02:25
|10
|Christine Delapre (St Jean De Monts Vendee Cyclisme)
|0:02:59
|11
|Laura Perry (CC EtupES Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard)
|0:03:15
|12
|Charline Mezange (E.C. St Etienne - Loire)
|13
|Emeline Gaultier (VS Tregueux)
|0:03:28
|14
|Emilie Gousse (EC Stephanois)
|0:03:48
|15
|Victorie Guilman (Ua La Rochefoucault)
|0:03:58
|16
|Amandine Huygens (Uv FourmiES)
|0:04:00
|17
|Lisa Huber (UC Joinville Vallage)
|0:04:30
|18
|Fanny Charlot (CC Castelbriantais)
|0:06:30
|19
|Clémence Ondet (Velo Club Riomois)
|0:06:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy