The star studded womens field after call up.
The womens field and thousands of cycling fans.
Racers as they make their way towards the second corner through Olde Town Fort Collins.
Brianna Walle, Optum, with National Criterium Champion Allison Powers, NOW, on her wheel during the opening laps of the race.
Racers as they round the second corner through Old Town Fort Collins.
The field barreling down East Olive Street with a break several seconds off the front.
Race director and pro racer Whitney Schultz, Colivita, makes her way through a corner along the back side of teh course.
Colorado heavy hitter Julie Emmerman, Rally Sport, makes her way through a corner. Julie is always considered a favorite in most criteriums in Colorado.
Kate Powlison, Natural Grocers, recovering in mid-field after an early race effort. Kate is always considered a race favorite.
A NOW rider strings out the field before cornering on to College Avenue.
The race scene along East Mountain Avenue near the start and finish line.
Margell Abel, Natural Grocers, takes a corner on to College Avenue at high speed.
Cyclocross star Amy Dombroski (Telenet) finding her fast twitch while racing.
Alison Powers (NOW) taking a corner on to College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins.
Kori Seehafer (Primal) keeping a watchful eye of action just off the front while taking a high speed corner on to College Avenue.
Racers corner on to College Avenue during the final lap.
Meridith Miller a few moments before the start of her final road event as a professional.
A Tibco rider takes up teh chase as a break is off the front.
Whitney Schultz, Colivita, keeps a close eye on the early race action. Besides being a pro racer, Whitney is also the race director of the Fort Follies Women's GP.
Amy Dombroski, Telenet, during early race action. Amy, as many cyclocross stars, is using late season road racing for preperation of the upcoming cyclocross season.
A NOW rider off the front with an Optum rider attempting to close the gap. The action was fast and furious, as attacks after attacks kept the pace high.
An Optum rider off teh front of the field attemting to close a gap.
The field keeping close tabs on the action just off the front as they race through Old Town Fort Collins.
A break with Canadian National Criterium Champion Leah Kirtchmann, Optum, looking over her shoulder as she, Margell Abel, Natural Grocers, and a NOW rider attempts to put distance on the field.
Kori Seehafer, Primal, leading the field through a corner.
A four rider break makes its way down East Olive Street of Old Town Fort Collins.
The field strung out during mid race as a break is being reeled in.
A break is rounding a corner on to East Mountain Avenue.
A two rider break containing a Tibco and a National Champion, NOW, rider. Either a word or a glance over the shoulder by the Tibco rider as the duo races down East Mountain Avenue towards thousands of fans.
Three Optum riders form a chase group and start the process of reeling in the break a few seconds up the road.
The field racing down East Mountain Avenue.
Margell Abel, Natural Grocers, take a prime.
National Champion Allison Powers, NOW, hits the front of the field to animate the race action.
Optum riders at the front taking control of the race while Tibco looms in their draft as the race begins to wind down.
Optum getting down to business heading into the final lap of the race.
Lauren Hall (Optum) comes across the line for the win.
Optum's Lauren Hall claimed the women's Fort Follies GP, taking the sprint over Jo Kiesanowski (Tibco) and her own teammate Leah Kirchmann in third. The criterium was held in Fort Collins ahead of the finish of the men's USA Pro Challenge stage.
Brief Results
# Rider Name (Country) Team
1 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum Pro Cycling 2 Jo Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco To the Top 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling