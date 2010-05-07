Firsanov wins first stage
Reshetko becomes overall leader
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
|3:22:19
|2
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
|3
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
|0:02:04
|4
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:09
|5
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|6
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|7
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus)
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|9
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|10
|Egor Lutskovich (Rus)
|11
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|12
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|13
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|14
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|15
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|16
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
|17
|Roman Klimov (Rus)
|18
|Denis Lozinskiy (Rus)
|19
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|20
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
|21
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|22
|Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
|23
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|24
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|25
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow
|26
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|27
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|28
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|29
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia
|30
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|31
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|32
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|33
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
|34
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
|35
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|36
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
|37
|Maksim Razumov (Rus)
|38
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|39
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
|40
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Russia
|41
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
|42
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|43
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|0:02:22
|44
|Janis Keišs (Lat)
|45
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|46
|Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
|47
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|48
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|49
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|50
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|51
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
|52
|Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
|53
|Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
|54
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|55
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|0:02:53
|56
|Alexander Erofeev (Rus)
|57
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow
|0:03:00
|58
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
|59
|Sergey Valynin (Rus)
|0:04:11
|60
|Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)
|0:05:03
|61
|Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
|62
|Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)
|0:07:10
|63
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
|0:08:19
|64
|Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)
|65
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|66
|Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|67
|Eyal Rahat (Isr)
|0:10:37
|68
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|0:11:22
|69
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)
|0:11:34
|70
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|71
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|72
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
|73
|Anton Afonin (Rus)
|74
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|75
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|0:12:26
|76
|Artem Vavilov (Rus)
|77
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|78
|Maxim Makarov (Rus)
|0:13:44
|79
|Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:14:53
|80
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|81
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|0:17:11
|82
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|83
|Dor Dviri (Isr)
|84
|Artem Ivannikov (Rus)
|0:19:35
|85
|Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
|0:22:40
|86
|Alexey Belov (Rus)
|0:23:36
|87
|Anton Ivanov (Rus)
|0:25:57
|88
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)
|0:26:21
|89
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)
|90
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|91
|Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)
|0:28:14
|92
|Andrei Minachkine (Rus)
|0:29:57
|DNQ
|Alexander Sokolov (Rus)
|DNQ
|Artem Badeev (Rus)
|DNQ
|Dmitry Suvorin (Rus)
|DNQ
|Aleksandr Sotnik (Rus)
|DNQ
|Gil Guy (Isr)
|DNF
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Ilya Syrtsev (Rus)
|DNF
|Ori Spektor (Isr)
|DNF
|Eran Frohman (Isr)
|DNF
|Roman Kolstov (Rus)
|DNF
|Danil Abkhadeev (Rus)
|DNF
|Mikhail Ermakov (Rus)
|DNF
|Anton Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|DNS
|Denis Kuznetsov (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
|3:27:40
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
|0:00:10
|3
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
|0:02:09
|4
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:10
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|6
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:11
|7
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:13
|8
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|9
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:02:14
|10
|Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
|0:02:16
|11
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|12
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:19
|13
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:20
|14
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
|0:02:21
|15
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:22
|16
|Egor Lutskovich (Rus)
|0:02:24
|17
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow
|0:02:26
|18
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|0:02:29
|20
|Roman Klimov (Rus)
|0:02:31
|21
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus)
|0:02:32
|22
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
|0:02:33
|23
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|24
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|0:02:34
|25
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
|26
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:35
|27
|Maksim Razumov (Rus)
|28
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
|29
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|30
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:02:37
|31
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:02:40
|32
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:02:43
|33
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:44
|34
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
|0:02:45
|35
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|36
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|37
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|38
|Denis Lozinskiy (Rus)
|0:02:46
|39
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|40
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|0:02:47
|41
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
|0:02:48
|42
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|43
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
|0:02:49
|44
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|45
|Janis Keišs (Lat)
|0:02:53
|46
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:02:55
|47
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|0:02:56
|48
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|0:02:57
|49
|Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
|0:02:59
|50
|Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
|0:03:11
|51
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|0:03:12
|52
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|53
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow
|0:03:15
|54
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
|55
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|0:03:19
|56
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
|57
|Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
|58
|Alexander Erofeev (Rus)
|0:03:26
|59
|Sergey Valynin (Rus)
|0:04:44
|60
|Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
|0:05:44
|61
|Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)
|0:05:53
|62
|Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)
|0:07:49
|63
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|64
|Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)
|0:09:03
|65
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
|0:09:10
|66
|Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:53
|67
|Eyal Rahat (Isr)
|0:11:11
|68
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|0:11:39
|69
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)
|0:11:40
|70
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|0:11:42
|71
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:11:45
|72
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:11:48
|73
|Anton Afonin (Rus)
|0:12:16
|74
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|0:12:37
|75
|Artem Vavilov (Rus)
|0:12:48
|76
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
|0:12:49
|77
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|0:13:00
|78
|Maxim Makarov (Rus)
|0:14:15
|79
|Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:15:29
|80
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:15:36
|81
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|0:17:27
|82
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|0:17:51
|83
|Dor Dviri Israel
|0:18:07
|84
|Artem Ivannikov (Rus)
|0:20:22
|85
|Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
|0:23:36
|86
|Alexey Belov (Rus)
|0:24:08
|87
|Anton Ivanov (Rus)
|0:26:41
|88
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)
|0:27:06
|89
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)
|0:27:13
|90
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:28:16
|91
|Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)
|0:29:10
|92
|Andrei Minachkine (Rus)
|0:30:53
