Firsanov wins first stage

Reshetko becomes overall leader

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Firsanov (Rus)3:22:19
2Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
3Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow0:02:04
4Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:09
5Igor Boev (Rus)
6Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
7Andrey Klyuev (Rus)
8Toms Skujins (Lat)
9Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
10Egor Lutskovich (Rus)
11Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
12Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
13Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
14Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
15Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
16Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
17Roman Klimov (Rus)
18Denis Lozinskiy (Rus)
19Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
20Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
21Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
22Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
23Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
24Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
25Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow
26Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
27Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
28Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
29Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia
30Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
31Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
32Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
33Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
34Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
35Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
36Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
37Maksim Razumov (Rus)
38Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
39Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
40Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Russia
41Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
42Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
43Anton Vorobev (Rus)0:02:22
44Janis Keišs (Lat)
45Denis Berezkin (Rus)
46Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
47Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
48Igor Frolov (Rus)
49Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:36
50Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
51Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
52Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
53Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
54Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
55Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:02:53
56Alexander Erofeev (Rus)
57Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow0:03:00
58Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
59Sergey Valynin (Rus)0:04:11
60Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)0:05:03
61Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
62Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)0:07:10
63Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)0:08:19
64Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)
65Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
66Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:15
67Eyal Rahat (Isr)0:10:37
68Armands Becis (Lat)0:11:22
69Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)0:11:34
70Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
71Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
72Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
73Anton Afonin (Rus)
74Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
75Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)0:12:26
76Artem Vavilov (Rus)
77Roman Katyrin (Rus)
78Maxim Makarov (Rus)0:13:44
79Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:14:53
80Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:15:10
81Alexei Smirnov (Rus)0:17:11
82Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
83Dor Dviri (Isr)
84Artem Ivannikov (Rus)0:19:35
85Alexander Borodulin (Rus)0:22:40
86Alexey Belov (Rus)0:23:36
87Anton Ivanov (Rus)0:25:57
88Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)0:26:21
89Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)
90Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
91Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)0:28:14
92Andrei Minachkine (Rus)0:29:57
DNQAlexander Sokolov (Rus)
DNQArtem Badeev (Rus)
DNQDmitry Suvorin (Rus)
DNQAleksandr Sotnik (Rus)
DNQGil Guy (Isr)
DNFVolodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFIlya Syrtsev (Rus)
DNFOri Spektor (Isr)
DNFEran Frohman (Isr)
DNFRoman Kolstov (Rus)
DNFDanil Abkhadeev (Rus)
DNFMikhail Ermakov (Rus)
DNFAnton Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
DNSDenis Kuznetsov (Rus)

General classifcation after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)3:27:40
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus)0:00:10
3Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow0:02:09
4Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:10
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
6Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:11
7Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:13
8Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
9Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:02:14
10Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)0:02:16
11Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
12Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Russia0:02:19
13Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:20
14Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)0:02:21
15Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia0:02:22
16Egor Lutskovich (Rus)0:02:24
17Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow0:02:26
18Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:27
19Toms Skujins (Lat)0:02:29
20Roman Klimov (Rus)0:02:31
21Andrey Klyuev (Rus)0:02:32
22Yury Yurchanka (Blr)0:02:33
23Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
24Anton Vorobev (Rus)0:02:34
25Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
26Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:35
27Maksim Razumov (Rus)
28Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
29Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
30Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:02:37
31Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:02:40
32Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:02:43
33Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:44
34Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija0:02:45
35Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
36Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
37Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
38Denis Lozinskiy (Rus)0:02:46
39Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
40Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)0:02:47
41Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)0:02:48
42Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
43Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)0:02:49
44Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:52
45Janis Keišs (Lat)0:02:53
46Igor Boev (Rus)0:02:55
47Igor Frolov (Rus)0:02:56
48Denis Berezkin (Rus)0:02:57
49Alexander Chemakin (Rus)0:02:59
50Andrey Shmigun (Rus)0:03:11
51Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)0:03:12
52Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:13
53Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow0:03:15
54Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
55Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:03:19
56Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
57Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
58Alexander Erofeev (Rus)0:03:26
59Sergey Valynin (Rus)0:04:44
60Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia0:05:44
61Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)0:05:53
62Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)0:07:49
63Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:08:38
64Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)0:09:03
65Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)0:09:10
66Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:53
67Eyal Rahat (Isr)0:11:11
68Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow0:11:39
69Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)0:11:40
70Armands Becis (Lat)0:11:42
71Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:11:45
72Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:11:48
73Anton Afonin (Rus)0:12:16
74Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)0:12:37
75Artem Vavilov (Rus)0:12:48
76Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)0:12:49
77Roman Katyrin (Rus)0:13:00
78Maxim Makarov (Rus)0:14:15
79Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:15:29
80Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:15:36
81Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)0:17:27
82Alexei Smirnov (Rus)0:17:51
83Dor Dviri Israel0:18:07
84Artem Ivannikov (Rus)0:20:22
85Alexander Borodulin (Rus)0:23:36
86Alexey Belov (Rus)0:24:08
87Anton Ivanov (Rus)0:26:41
88Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)0:27:06
89Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)0:27:13
90Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:28:16
91Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)0:29:10
92Andrei Minachkine (Rus)0:30:53

