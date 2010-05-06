Kovalev claims prologue victory
Team Moscow rider earns first leader's jersey
|1
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|0:05:18
|2
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:07
|5
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|6
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|9
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)
|0:00:09
|10
|Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
|0:00:10
|11
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|12
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
|0:00:12
|13
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:00:13
|14
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:00:14
|15
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|16
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|17
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Moscow
|0:00:15
|18
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
|19
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|20
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:00:16
|21
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:00:17
|22
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow
|0:00:18
|23
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Moscow
|24
|Egor Lutskovich (Rus)
|25
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|0:00:19
|26
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow
|0:00:20
|27
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|28
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|29
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|0:00:23
|30
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|31
|Roman Klimov (Rus)
|0:00:25
|32
|Artem Vavilov (Rus)
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|0:00:26
|34
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Moscow
|35
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
|0:00:27
|36
|Roman Kolstov (Rus)
|37
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|0:00:28
|38
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
|39
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:29
|40
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|41
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Moscow
|42
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus)
|43
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|44
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|45
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:00:31
|46
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:33
|47
|Maxim Makarov (Rus)
|0:00:34
|48
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|49
|Janis Keišs (Lat)
|50
|Alexey Belov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:00:35
|51
|Alexander Erofeev (Rus) Kuban
|0:00:36
|52
|Sergey Valynin (Rus) Moscow
|53
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|0:00:37
|54
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|55
|Eyal Rahat (Isr)
|56
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|57
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:38
|58
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|59
|Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
|60
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
|0:00:39
|61
|Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|62
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|63
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|64
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|65
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|66
|Denis Lozinskiy (Rus) Moscow
|0:00:40
|67
|Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
|68
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|69
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|70
|Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|71
|Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)
|0:00:42
|72
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
|73
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|74
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|0:00:43
|75
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
|76
|Denis Kuznetsov (Rus) Moscow
|0:00:44
|77
|Vasily Neustroev (Rus)
|78
|Anton Afonin (Rus)
|0:00:45
|79
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|80
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus)
|81
|Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
|82
|Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)
|0:00:47
|83
|Anton Ivanov (Rus)
|84
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:00:48
|85
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:00:49
|86
|Artem Ivannikov (Rus)
|0:00:50
|87
|Ilya Syrtsev (Rus) Moscow
|88
|Anton Savitskiy (Rus)
|0:00:52
|89
|Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)
|0:00:53
|90
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
|0:00:54
|91
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:00:55
|92
|Andrei Minachkine (Rus)
|0:00:59
|93
|Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
|94
|Dor Dviri (Isr)
|95
|Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)
|96
|Gil Guy (Isr)
|0:01:00
|97
|Mikhail Ermakov (Rus)
|0:01:03
|98
|Alexander Sokolov (Rus)
|0:01:04
|99
|Artem Badeev (Rus)
|100
|Dmitry Suvorin (Rus)
|0:01:06
|101
|Danil Abkhadeev (Rus)
|0:01:14
|102
|Ori Spektor (Isr)
|0:01:15
|103
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
|0:01:19
|104
|Eran Frohman (Isr)
|0:01:22
|105
|Aleksandr Sotnik (Rus)
|0:01:58
|106
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
