Kovalev claims prologue victory

Team Moscow rider earns first leader's jersey

Full Results
1Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow0:05:18
2Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:04
3Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:05
4Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:07
5Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
6Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:00:08
7Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
9Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)0:00:09
10Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)0:00:10
11Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
12Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow0:00:12
13Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:00:13
14Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:00:14
15Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
16Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
17Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Moscow0:00:15
18Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
19Anton Vorobev (Rus)
20Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:00:16
21Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:00:17
22Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow0:00:18
23Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Moscow
24Egor Lutskovich (Rus)
25Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)0:00:19
26Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow0:00:20
27Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:21
28Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:22
29Armands Becis (Lat)0:00:23
30Toms Skujins (Lat)
31Roman Klimov (Rus)0:00:25
32Artem Vavilov (Rus)
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water0:00:26
34Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Moscow
35Yury Yurchanka (Blr)0:00:27
36Roman Kolstov (Rus)
37Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)0:00:28
38Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
39Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:29
40Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
41Maksim Razumov (Rus) Moscow
42Victor Sudeykin (Rus)
43Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
44Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
45Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:00:31
46Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:33
47Maxim Makarov (Rus)0:00:34
48Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
49Janis Keišs (Lat)
50Alexey Belov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:00:35
51Alexander Erofeev (Rus) Kuban0:00:36
52Sergey Valynin (Rus) Moscow
53Roman Katyrin (Rus)0:00:37
54Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
55Eyal Rahat (Isr)
56Igor Frolov (Rus)
57Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:38
58Denis Berezkin (Rus)
59Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
60Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija0:00:39
61Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
62Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
63Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
64Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
65Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
66Denis Lozinskiy (Rus) Moscow0:00:40
67Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
68Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
69Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
70Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:41
71Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)0:00:42
72Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
73Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
74Alexei Smirnov (Rus)0:00:43
75Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
76Denis Kuznetsov (Rus) Moscow0:00:44
77Vasily Neustroev (Rus)
78Anton Afonin (Rus)0:00:45
79Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:46
80Alexander Riabkin (Rus)
81Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
82Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)0:00:47
83Anton Ivanov (Rus)
84Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:00:48
85Igor Boev (Rus)0:00:49
86Artem Ivannikov (Rus)0:00:50
87Ilya Syrtsev (Rus) Moscow
88Anton Savitskiy (Rus)0:00:52
89Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)0:00:53
90Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)0:00:54
91Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:00:55
92Andrei Minachkine (Rus)0:00:59
93Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
94Dor Dviri (Isr)
95Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)
96Gil Guy (Isr)0:01:00
97Mikhail Ermakov (Rus)0:01:03
98Alexander Sokolov (Rus)0:01:04
99Artem Badeev (Rus)
100Dmitry Suvorin (Rus)0:01:06
101Danil Abkhadeev (Rus)0:01:14
102Ori Spektor (Isr)0:01:15
103Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)0:01:19
104Eran Frohman (Isr)0:01:22
105Aleksandr Sotnik (Rus)0:01:58
106Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija

