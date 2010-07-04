Former Tour de France contender Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures) used his big race experience to capture a solo victory at the Wachusett Mountain Road Race. The Frenchman caught the peloton by surprise when he attacked with two kilometres to go and won the race by more than 15-seconds ahead of David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Paul Mach (Bissell), in second and third respectively.

"I attacked with two kilometres to go and I arrived solo," said Passeron. "Yesterday I placed third and so I wanted to win the stage today. I was not surprised there wasn't really a chase because Kelly Benefits, Jamis and Bissell were looking at each other so I counter attacked over the second last climb, gained 30 seconds and managed to win the race."

Passeron is leading the overall classification, 21 seconds ahead of the previous day's stage winner Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) and an additional nine seconds ahead of Paul Mach (Bissell). The Courtyard by Marriott Fitchburg-South stage three time trial is flat and 14km in length but it is regarded as the most decisive stage for those looking to win the overall title.

"I'm not thinking about keeping the jersey tomorrow because I just want to think about doing the best time trial I can," Passeron explained. "Normally I am a good time trial guy but I feel a little bit tired because I raced for 10 days in a row at the Tour of Dairyland and because of all the traveling to get there and then to get to this race. I feel tired but my legs are good. In an effort of 14km... I'm not sure, we will see tomorrow."

Stage two offered the pro-elite peloton nine laps of a large rolling circuit that totaled 156km. Construction forced race organisers to eliminate the traditional five-kilometre ascent; the race did finish up a shorter hill outside the Princeton Centre, however.

A breakaway of roughly 10 riders gained a small advantage early in the race and included at least one rider from the two larger teams Bissell and Jamis-Sutter Home. Kelly Benefit Strategies did not have a rider in the move and organised a team chase that shattered the peloton behind. Mid-race, the front group swelled to about 30 riders when the chase, lead by Kelly Benefit Strategies, bridged across.

"Once that front group all came together the field pretty much sat up," said Mach. "Kelly Benefits had about six guys in that group so they were the ones who did a lot of the work, even after the two groups came together."

Key overall contenders that made the lead group included Passeron, along with Veilleux, Scott Zwizanski and defending champion Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Alejandro Borrajo, Luis Amaran and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), Paul Mach, Jeremy Vennel and former overall winner Kyle Wamsley (Bissell), Jay Thomson and Darren Lill (Fly V Australia), Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes), Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Pat McCarty (Matrix-Richardson Bike Mart).

"I was in the group of 20 that bridged across to the front group," said Passeron. "I followed some attacks because I had one of my teammates up there."

The lead group, lead by nearly the complete Kelly Benefit Strategies lineup, gained roughly 15 minutes on the more than 100 riders that made up the main peloton. With one lap to go there was a flurry of relentless attacking from many of the teams vying for a stage win.

"There was tons of attacking on the last lap," Mach said. "There were a lot of false flat rollers across the top of the course and more along the bottom of the course. Kelly Benefit drove it up the last climb and I actually though I got second [behind Veilleux] because I didn't know that guy who won was off the front.

"That guy [Passeron] must have attacked and I guess everyone thought, 'Oh, he will probably blow up.' Then we all realise he rode the 2008 Tour de France and he didn't blow up."

Passeron attacked over a small roller with two kilometres to go and opened up a 30-second gap. He rounded the last right hand turn and powered over the final climb to take the win by 15 seconds ahead of a shattered peloton.

Cheatley doubles the score in Fitchburg

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won her second consecutive stage at the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic with victory in the Wachusett Mountain Road Race. The New Zealander attacked her late-race breakaway to take a solo win ahead of Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway) and teammate Rushlee Buchanan.

"This is a great way to start the race," said Cheatley. "The time trial is not my forte but we all have to go out and ride as hard as we can, even after a hard stage like today. I'm going to go out and give it my all."

Cheatley more than doubled her lead in the general classification heading into the stage three time trial. She is more than half a minute ahead of Ryan in second, with an additional 15 seconds to Buchanan.

The pro-elite women raced for six laps, totaling 102km on rolling terrain. Cheatley's teammates sent off several attacks during the opening laps and many of them resulted in small breakaways.

"We knew we had the numbers and aimed to attack a lot," said Colavita-Baci's directeur sportif Rachel Heal. "We wanted to try to wear out the stronger riders and teams to force them to work early on so that Cath and Rushlee could attack toward the end."

Buchanan made the first move with one and half laps to go and brought Ryan and Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing) with her. The trio gained approximately 30 seconds on the peloton before the climb through the start-finish line showing one lap to go.

Cheatley bridged across to the three leaders and drove the pace, with help from Buchanan, causing Scott to fall off pace. Riders involved in chasing the small break included Amber Rais (Kuota Speed Kueens) and Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12).

Buchanan attacked at the base of the final climb forcing Ryan to chase. The move allowed Cheatley to counter attack for the stage win.

Results

Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 3:54:23 2 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:16 3 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:18 4 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 5 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 6 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 0:00:21 7 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 8 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 9 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 0:00:24 10 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:00:25 11 Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike) 12 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 14 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:00:31 15 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:34 17 Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 0:00:36 18 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:42 19 Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:44 20 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:00:57 21 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen) 0:01:07 22 Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:01:38 23 Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:02:11 24 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:04:19 25 Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:24 26 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:10 27 Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:09:33 28 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:09:40 29 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:46 30 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 31 Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall) 32 Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 33 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:09:49 34 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:09:53 35 Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:09:59 36 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 37 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:12:11 38 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 39 Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:14:59 40 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 41 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 42 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 43 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 44 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 45 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 46 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 47 Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 48 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 49 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 50 Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare) 51 Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ) 52 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 53 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 54 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose) 55 Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc) 56 Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 57 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 58 Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team) 59 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 60 Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures) 61 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 62 Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks) 63 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 64 Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 65 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 66 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks) 67 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 68 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 69 Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare) 70 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 71 Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 72 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 73 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 74 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 75 Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 76 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 77 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 78 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team) 79 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 80 Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 81 Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst) 82 Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team) 83 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 84 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 85 Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 86 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 87 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 88 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 89 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 90 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 91 Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks) 92 Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) 93 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 94 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 95 J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) 96 Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 97 Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team) 98 Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 99 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 100 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 101 Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 102 Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ) 103 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 104 Keven Lacombe (Spidertech) 105 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 106 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 107 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 108 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 109 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 110 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling) 111 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 112 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 113 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 114 Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall) 115 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 116 Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo) 117 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:15:31 118 Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks) 119 Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:17:06 120 Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:19:23 121 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:24:57 122 Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks) 0:34:46 123 Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:45:12 124 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:45:14 125 Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 126 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:45:19 127 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 128 Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall) 129 Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 130 Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:45:33 HD Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC) HD John Hanson (Team Ora presented by Independ) HD Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall) HD Christopher Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) HD Thomas Devisscher (Ride with Rendall) HD Vinnie Scalia (Team Ora presented by Independ) HD Antoine Malo (Nativo/PG/Devinci) HD Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) HD Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) HD Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) HD Chris Reid (Ride with Rendall) HD Gabriel Michaud (Nativo/PG/Devinci) DNF Kirk Carlsen (Garmin-Transitions Pro Cycling) DNF James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) DNF Alder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma) DNF Noah Metzler (Globalbike presented by Catoma) DNF Gregg Brandt (Grandstay Hotels) DNF Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar) DNF Sim Gagnon-Brassard (Nativo/PG/Devinci) DNF Arnaud Papillon (Nativo/PG/Devinci) DNF Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Training) DNF Mason Hanrahan (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) DNF Justin Kitney (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) DNF Phillipe Lacasse (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)

General classification - Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 6:29:35 2 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:21 3 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:24 4 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 5 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:34 6 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 0:00:37 7 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 8 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 9 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 0:00:40 10 Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike) 0:00:41 11 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 13 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 14 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:00:47 15 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 0:00:52 17 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:58 18 Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:00 19 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:01:13 20 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen) 0:01:23 21 Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:01:54 22 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:05:27 23 Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:06:04 24 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:26 25 Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:06:55 26 Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:59 27 Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:09:49 28 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:09:56 29 Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:02 30 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 31 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 32 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:10:09 33 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 0:10:15 34 Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 35 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:10:59 36 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:12:27 37 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 38 Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall) 0:12:55 39 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:15:06 40 Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:15:15 41 Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures) 42 Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 43 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 44 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 45 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 46 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 47 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 48 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 49 Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team) 50 Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ) 51 Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc) 52 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 53 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 54 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 55 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 56 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose) 57 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 58 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 59 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 60 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks) 61 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 62 Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare) 63 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 64 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 65 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 66 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 67 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 68 Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 69 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 70 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 71 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 72 Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team) 73 Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare) 74 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 75 J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) 76 Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 77 Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst) 78 Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ) 79 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 80 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 81 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 82 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 83 Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall) 84 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:15:42 85 Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks) 0:15:44 86 Keven Lacombe (Spidertech) 0:15:47 87 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 88 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 0:16:07 89 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:16:59 90 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team) 0:17:42 91 Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:17:53 92 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:17:55 93 Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:18:15 94 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 95 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 96 Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks) 0:18:47 97 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:19:19 98 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 0:20:12 99 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:20:21 100 Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 101 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:21:03 102 Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks) 0:21:53 103 Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) 104 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:22:14 105 Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team) 0:22:52 106 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:23:31 107 Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:23:57 108 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 0:24:27 109 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 0:24:45 110 Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 111 Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 0:24:52 112 Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo) 0:24:54 113 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:25:13 114 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:26:38 115 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:27:03 116 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:27:23 117 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:28:27 118 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 119 Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:28:33 120 Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:33:03 121 Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:36:46 122 Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks) 0:38:02 123 Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:45:30 124 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:46:18 125 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:50:41 126 Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall) 0:53:43 127 Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:56:29 128 Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:58:42 129 Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:58:46 130 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 1:11:32

Pro women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 3:00:30 2 Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:00:12 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:25 4 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 0:01:44 5 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 6 Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 7 Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 8 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:01:48 9 Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi) 10 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 11 Erica Allar (Team Kenda) 12 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 13 Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens) 14 Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:01:54 15 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda) 16 Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) 0:01:57 17 Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 0:02:00 18 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 19 Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 20 Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi) 21 Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 22 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 23 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 24 Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 25 Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters) 26 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:02:07 27 Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 28 Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC) 0:02:12 29 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 30 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 0:02:14 31 Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 32 Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching) 0:02:17 33 Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi) 0:02:20 34 Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:02:21 35 Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing) 0:02:24 36 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling) 37 Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:02:29 38 Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing) 39 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:03:19 40 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:03:35 41 Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:05:05 42 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:05:07 43 Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:05:16 44 Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:05:18 45 Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing) 0:05:24 46 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 47 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda) 0:05:34 48 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling) 49 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:06:01 50 Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:07:03 51 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:07:12 52 Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing) 0:08:53 53 Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing) 0:08:54 54 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:09:14 55 sheila vibert (NHCC) 0:12:15 56 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:12:21 57 Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT) 58 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 59 Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista) 60 Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev) 0:13:27 61 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:15:41 62 Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 63 Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) 64 Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 0:19:08 65 Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:19:10 66 Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized) 0:20:25 67 Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:27:58 68 Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta) 0:29:28 69 Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:29:39 70 Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:31:23 71 Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 72 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 73 Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 74 Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 75 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 76 Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:32:22 77 Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:33:52 HD Catherine Couture (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) HD 252 DNF kate Bates (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) DNF Anna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing) DNF Thea Kent (Colavita South) DNF Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) DNF Valrie Crte (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) DNF Audrey Lemieux (Team Nanoblur-Gears) DNF Chloe Black (TriSporst cycling/eclipse raci) DNF 283