Passeron pushes ahead on GC
Cheatley continues to lead ladies overall
Former Tour de France contender Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures) used his big race experience to capture a solo victory at the Wachusett Mountain Road Race. The Frenchman caught the peloton by surprise when he attacked with two kilometres to go and won the race by more than 15-seconds ahead of David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Paul Mach (Bissell), in second and third respectively.
"I attacked with two kilometres to go and I arrived solo," said Passeron. "Yesterday I placed third and so I wanted to win the stage today. I was not surprised there wasn't really a chase because Kelly Benefits, Jamis and Bissell were looking at each other so I counter attacked over the second last climb, gained 30 seconds and managed to win the race."
Passeron is leading the overall classification, 21 seconds ahead of the previous day's stage winner Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) and an additional nine seconds ahead of Paul Mach (Bissell). The Courtyard by Marriott Fitchburg-South stage three time trial is flat and 14km in length but it is regarded as the most decisive stage for those looking to win the overall title.
"I'm not thinking about keeping the jersey tomorrow because I just want to think about doing the best time trial I can," Passeron explained. "Normally I am a good time trial guy but I feel a little bit tired because I raced for 10 days in a row at the Tour of Dairyland and because of all the traveling to get there and then to get to this race. I feel tired but my legs are good. In an effort of 14km... I'm not sure, we will see tomorrow."
Stage two offered the pro-elite peloton nine laps of a large rolling circuit that totaled 156km. Construction forced race organisers to eliminate the traditional five-kilometre ascent; the race did finish up a shorter hill outside the Princeton Centre, however.
A breakaway of roughly 10 riders gained a small advantage early in the race and included at least one rider from the two larger teams Bissell and Jamis-Sutter Home. Kelly Benefit Strategies did not have a rider in the move and organised a team chase that shattered the peloton behind. Mid-race, the front group swelled to about 30 riders when the chase, lead by Kelly Benefit Strategies, bridged across.
"Once that front group all came together the field pretty much sat up," said Mach. "Kelly Benefits had about six guys in that group so they were the ones who did a lot of the work, even after the two groups came together."
Key overall contenders that made the lead group included Passeron, along with Veilleux, Scott Zwizanski and defending champion Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Alejandro Borrajo, Luis Amaran and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), Paul Mach, Jeremy Vennel and former overall winner Kyle Wamsley (Bissell), Jay Thomson and Darren Lill (Fly V Australia), Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes), Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Pat McCarty (Matrix-Richardson Bike Mart).
"I was in the group of 20 that bridged across to the front group," said Passeron. "I followed some attacks because I had one of my teammates up there."
The lead group, lead by nearly the complete Kelly Benefit Strategies lineup, gained roughly 15 minutes on the more than 100 riders that made up the main peloton. With one lap to go there was a flurry of relentless attacking from many of the teams vying for a stage win.
"There was tons of attacking on the last lap," Mach said. "There were a lot of false flat rollers across the top of the course and more along the bottom of the course. Kelly Benefit drove it up the last climb and I actually though I got second [behind Veilleux] because I didn't know that guy who won was off the front.
"That guy [Passeron] must have attacked and I guess everyone thought, 'Oh, he will probably blow up.' Then we all realise he rode the 2008 Tour de France and he didn't blow up."
Passeron attacked over a small roller with two kilometres to go and opened up a 30-second gap. He rounded the last right hand turn and powered over the final climb to take the win by 15 seconds ahead of a shattered peloton.
Cheatley doubles the score in Fitchburg
Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won her second consecutive stage at the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic with victory in the Wachusett Mountain Road Race. The New Zealander attacked her late-race breakaway to take a solo win ahead of Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway) and teammate Rushlee Buchanan.
"This is a great way to start the race," said Cheatley. "The time trial is not my forte but we all have to go out and ride as hard as we can, even after a hard stage like today. I'm going to go out and give it my all."
Cheatley more than doubled her lead in the general classification heading into the stage three time trial. She is more than half a minute ahead of Ryan in second, with an additional 15 seconds to Buchanan.
The pro-elite women raced for six laps, totaling 102km on rolling terrain. Cheatley's teammates sent off several attacks during the opening laps and many of them resulted in small breakaways.
"We knew we had the numbers and aimed to attack a lot," said Colavita-Baci's directeur sportif Rachel Heal. "We wanted to try to wear out the stronger riders and teams to force them to work early on so that Cath and Rushlee could attack toward the end."
Buchanan made the first move with one and half laps to go and brought Ryan and Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing) with her. The trio gained approximately 30 seconds on the peloton before the climb through the start-finish line showing one lap to go.
Cheatley bridged across to the three leaders and drove the pace, with help from Buchanan, causing Scott to fall off pace. Riders involved in chasing the small break included Amber Rais (Kuota Speed Kueens) and Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12).
Buchanan attacked at the base of the final climb forcing Ryan to chase. The move allowed Cheatley to counter attack for the stage win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
|3:54:23
|2
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:16
|3
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:18
|4
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|5
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|6
|Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
|0:00:21
|7
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|8
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|9
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:24
|10
|Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|0:00:25
|11
|Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)
|12
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|13
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|14
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|0:00:31
|15
|Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:34
|17
|Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|0:00:36
|18
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:42
|19
|Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:44
|20
|Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:57
|21
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)
|0:01:07
|22
|Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
|0:01:38
|23
|Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|0:02:11
|24
|Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:04:19
|25
|Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:05:24
|26
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:06:10
|27
|Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
|0:09:33
|28
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|0:09:40
|29
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:09:46
|30
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|31
|Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)
|32
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|33
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|0:09:49
|34
|Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|0:09:53
|35
|Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:09:59
|36
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|37
|Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|0:12:11
|38
|Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|39
|Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
|0:14:59
|40
|Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|41
|Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|42
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
|43
|Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|44
|Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
|45
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|46
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|47
|Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|48
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|49
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|50
|Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
|51
|Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)
|52
|Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|53
|John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|54
|Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)
|55
|Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)
|56
|Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|57
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|58
|Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)
|59
|Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|60
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)
|61
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|62
|Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)
|63
|Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|64
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|65
|Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|66
|Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)
|67
|Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)
|68
|Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|69
|Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)
|70
|Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|71
|Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|72
|Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|73
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|74
|Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|75
|Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
|76
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|77
|Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|78
|Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)
|79
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|80
|Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|81
|Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)
|82
|Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)
|83
|Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|84
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|85
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|86
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|87
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|88
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|89
|Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|90
|Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|91
|Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)
|92
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)
|93
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|94
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|95
|J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|96
|Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|97
|Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)
|98
|Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|99
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|100
|Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|101
|Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|102
|Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ)
|103
|Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
|104
|Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)
|105
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|106
|Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|107
|Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)
|108
|Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)
|109
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|110
|Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|111
|Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|112
|Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|113
|Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|114
|Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)
|115
|Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|116
|Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)
|117
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:15:31
|118
|Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)
|119
|Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|0:17:06
|120
|Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|0:19:23
|121
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:24:57
|122
|Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)
|0:34:46
|123
|Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:45:12
|124
|Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:45:14
|125
|Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|126
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:45:19
|127
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|128
|Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)
|129
|Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|130
|Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|0:45:33
|HD
|Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|HD
|John Hanson (Team Ora presented by Independ)
|HD
|Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)
|HD
|Christopher Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|HD
|Thomas Devisscher (Ride with Rendall)
|HD
|Vinnie Scalia (Team Ora presented by Independ)
|HD
|Antoine Malo (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|HD
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
|HD
|Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|HD
|Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|HD
|Chris Reid (Ride with Rendall)
|HD
|Gabriel Michaud (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|DNF
|Kirk Carlsen (Garmin-Transitions Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
|DNF
|Alder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|DNF
|Noah Metzler (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|DNF
|Gregg Brandt (Grandstay Hotels)
|DNF
|Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|DNF
|Sim Gagnon-Brassard (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|DNF
|Arnaud Papillon (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|DNF
|Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Training)
|DNF
|Mason Hanrahan (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|DNF
|Justin Kitney (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|DNF
|Phillipe Lacasse (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
|6:29:35
|2
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:21
|3
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:24
|4
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|5
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:34
|6
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:37
|7
|Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
|8
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|9
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:40
|10
|Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)
|0:00:41
|11
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|13
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|14
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|0:00:47
|15
|Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|0:00:52
|17
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:58
|18
|Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:00
|19
|Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:13
|20
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)
|0:01:23
|21
|Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
|0:01:54
|22
|Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:05:27
|23
|Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:06:04
|24
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:06:26
|25
|Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|0:06:55
|26
|Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:07:59
|27
|Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
|0:09:49
|28
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|0:09:56
|29
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:10:02
|30
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|31
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|32
|Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|0:10:09
|33
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|0:10:15
|34
|Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|35
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|0:10:59
|36
|Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|0:12:27
|37
|Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|38
|Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)
|0:12:55
|39
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|0:15:06
|40
|Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
|0:15:15
|41
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)
|42
|Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|43
|Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|44
|Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|45
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|46
|Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|47
|Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|48
|Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|49
|Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)
|50
|Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)
|51
|Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)
|52
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|53
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|54
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|55
|Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
|56
|Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)
|57
|Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|58
|Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
|59
|John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|60
|Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)
|61
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|62
|Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
|63
|Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|64
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|65
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|66
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|67
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|68
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|69
|Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|70
|Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|71
|Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|72
|Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)
|73
|Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)
|74
|Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|75
|J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|76
|Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|77
|Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)
|78
|Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ)
|79
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|80
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|81
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|82
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|83
|Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)
|84
|Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|0:15:42
|85
|Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)
|0:15:44
|86
|Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)
|0:15:47
|87
|Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|88
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
|0:16:07
|89
|Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:16:59
|90
|Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)
|0:17:42
|91
|Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:17:53
|92
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:17:55
|93
|Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
|0:18:15
|94
|Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|95
|Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|96
|Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)
|0:18:47
|97
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:19:19
|98
|Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)
|0:20:12
|99
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:20:21
|100
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|101
|Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:21:03
|102
|Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)
|0:21:53
|103
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)
|104
|Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)
|0:22:14
|105
|Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)
|0:22:52
|106
|Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:23:31
|107
|Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
|0:23:57
|108
|Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)
|0:24:27
|109
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|0:24:45
|110
|Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
|111
|Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:24:52
|112
|Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)
|0:24:54
|113
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:25:13
|114
|Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|0:26:38
|115
|Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|0:27:03
|116
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:27:23
|117
|Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:28:27
|118
|Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|119
|Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
|0:28:33
|120
|Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|0:33:03
|121
|Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|0:36:46
|122
|Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)
|0:38:02
|123
|Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:45:30
|124
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:46:18
|125
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:50:41
|126
|Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)
|0:53:43
|127
|Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|0:56:29
|128
|Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:58:42
|129
|Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|0:58:46
|130
|Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|1:11:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|3:00:30
|2
|Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:00:12
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|0:00:25
|4
|Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
|0:01:44
|5
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|6
|Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
|7
|Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
|8
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
|0:01:48
|9
|Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)
|10
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|11
|Erica Allar (Team Kenda)
|12
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
|13
|Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)
|14
|Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:01:54
|15
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
|16
|Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)
|0:01:57
|17
|Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
|0:02:00
|18
|Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|19
|Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|20
|Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)
|21
|Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
|22
|Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|23
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|24
|Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
|25
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|26
|Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:02:07
|27
|Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
|28
|Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)
|0:02:12
|29
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
|30
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|0:02:14
|31
|Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
|32
|Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)
|0:02:17
|33
|Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)
|0:02:20
|34
|Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
|0:02:21
|35
|Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)
|0:02:24
|36
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|37
|Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:02:29
|38
|Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)
|39
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:03:19
|40
|Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:03:35
|41
|Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|0:05:05
|42
|Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:05:07
|43
|Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
|0:05:16
|44
|Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:05:18
|45
|Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|0:05:24
|46
|Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)
|47
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)
|0:05:34
|48
|Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|49
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:06:01
|50
|Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|0:07:03
|51
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:07:12
|52
|Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:08:53
|53
|Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)
|0:08:54
|54
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:09:14
|55
|sheila vibert (NHCC)
|0:12:15
|56
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|0:12:21
|57
|Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
|58
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|59
|Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)
|60
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)
|0:13:27
|61
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|0:15:41
|62
|Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
|63
|Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)
|64
|Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
|0:19:08
|65
|Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:19:10
|66
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|0:20:25
|67
|Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|0:27:58
|68
|Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta)
|0:29:28
|69
|Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
|0:29:39
|70
|Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:31:23
|71
|Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|72
|Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|73
|Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|74
|Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|75
|Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
|76
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:32:22
|77
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
|0:33:52
|HD
|Catherine Couture (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
|HD
|252
|DNF
|kate Bates (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|DNF
|Anna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing)
|DNF
|Thea Kent (Colavita South)
|DNF
|Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
|DNF
|Valrie Crte (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
|DNF
|Audrey Lemieux (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|DNF
|Chloe Black (TriSporst cycling/eclipse raci)
|DNF
|283
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|4:21:33
|2
|Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:00:33
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|0:00:48
|4
|Erica Allar (Team Kenda)
|0:02:07
|5
|Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
|0:02:09
|6
|Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
|0:02:11
|7
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|8
|Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
|9
|Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)
|0:02:13
|10
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
|0:02:15
|11
|Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)
|12
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|13
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
|14
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
|0:02:21
|15
|Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|16
|Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)
|0:02:24
|17
|Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:02:27
|18
|Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
|19
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|20
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|21
|Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)
|22
|Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
|23
|Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
|24
|Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|25
|Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
|0:02:34
|26
|Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
|27
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
|0:02:39
|28
|Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)
|29
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|0:02:41
|30
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:02:51
|31
|Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:02:56
|32
|Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)
|0:03:06
|33
|Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:04:02
|34
|Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:05:34
|35
|Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:05:45
|36
|Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|0:05:47
|37
|Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)
|0:06:06
|38
|Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|0:06:11
|39
|Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|0:07:03
|40
|Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)
|0:07:16
|41
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:07:26
|42
|Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|0:07:30
|43
|Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
|0:08:18
|44
|Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)
|0:08:32
|45
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)
|0:10:37
|46
|Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|47
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:11:04
|48
|Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
|0:11:12
|49
|Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:11:25
|50
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:12:30
|51
|sheila vibert (NHCC)
|0:13:01
|52
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|0:13:20
|53
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)
|0:13:54
|54
|Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
|0:14:00
|55
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|0:14:56
|56
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:15:24
|57
|Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
|0:16:08
|58
|Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:16:58
|59
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|0:16:59
|60
|Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)
|0:17:30
|61
|Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)
|0:18:31
|62
|Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
|0:20:40
|63
|Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)
|0:22:08
|64
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|0:26:35
|65
|Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:28:24
|66
|Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
|0:29:45
|67
|Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta)
|0:35:43
|68
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:35:48
|69
|Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:37:33
|70
|Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|71
|Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|72
|Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
|0:37:38
|73
|Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:38:00
|74
|Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|0:38:07
|75
|Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
|0:40:16
|76
|Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|0:41:06
|77
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
|0:42:24
