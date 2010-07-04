Trending

Former Tour de France contender Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures) used his big race experience to capture a solo victory at the Wachusett Mountain Road Race. The Frenchman caught the peloton by surprise when he attacked with two kilometres to go and won the race by more than 15-seconds ahead of David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Paul Mach (Bissell), in second and third respectively.

"I attacked with two kilometres to go and I arrived solo," said Passeron. "Yesterday I placed third and so I wanted to win the stage today. I was not surprised there wasn't really a chase because Kelly Benefits, Jamis and Bissell were looking at each other so I counter attacked over the second last climb, gained 30 seconds and managed to win the race."

Passeron is leading the overall classification, 21 seconds ahead of the previous day's stage winner Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) and an additional nine seconds ahead of Paul Mach (Bissell). The Courtyard by Marriott Fitchburg-South stage three time trial is flat and 14km in length but it is regarded as the most decisive stage for those looking to win the overall title.

"I'm not thinking about keeping the jersey tomorrow because I just want to think about doing the best time trial I can," Passeron explained. "Normally I am a good time trial guy but I feel a little bit tired because I raced for 10 days in a row at the Tour of Dairyland and because of all the traveling to get there and then to get to this race. I feel tired but my legs are good. In an effort of 14km... I'm not sure, we will see tomorrow."

Stage two offered the pro-elite peloton nine laps of a large rolling circuit that totaled 156km. Construction forced race organisers to eliminate the traditional five-kilometre ascent; the race did finish up a shorter hill outside the Princeton Centre, however.

A breakaway of roughly 10 riders gained a small advantage early in the race and included at least one rider from the two larger teams Bissell and Jamis-Sutter Home. Kelly Benefit Strategies did not have a rider in the move and organised a team chase that shattered the peloton behind. Mid-race, the front group swelled to about 30 riders when the chase, lead by Kelly Benefit Strategies, bridged across.

"Once that front group all came together the field pretty much sat up," said Mach. "Kelly Benefits had about six guys in that group so they were the ones who did a lot of the work, even after the two groups came together."

Key overall contenders that made the lead group included Passeron, along with Veilleux, Scott Zwizanski and defending champion Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Alejandro Borrajo, Luis Amaran and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), Paul Mach, Jeremy Vennel and former overall winner Kyle Wamsley (Bissell), Jay Thomson and Darren Lill (Fly V Australia), Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes), Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Pat McCarty (Matrix-Richardson Bike Mart).

"I was in the group of 20 that bridged across to the front group," said Passeron. "I followed some attacks because I had one of my teammates up there."

The lead group, lead by nearly the complete Kelly Benefit Strategies lineup, gained roughly 15 minutes on the more than 100 riders that made up the main peloton. With one lap to go there was a flurry of relentless attacking from many of the teams vying for a stage win.

"There was tons of attacking on the last lap," Mach said. "There were a lot of false flat rollers across the top of the course and more along the bottom of the course. Kelly Benefit drove it up the last climb and I actually though I got second [behind Veilleux] because I didn't know that guy who won was off the front.

"That guy [Passeron] must have attacked and I guess everyone thought, 'Oh, he will probably blow up.' Then we all realise he rode the 2008 Tour de France and he didn't blow up."

Passeron attacked over a small roller with two kilometres to go and opened up a 30-second gap. He rounded the last right hand turn and powered over the final climb to take the win by 15 seconds ahead of a shattered peloton.

Cheatley doubles the score in Fitchburg

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won her second consecutive stage at the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic with victory in the Wachusett Mountain Road Race. The New Zealander attacked her late-race breakaway to take a solo win ahead of Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway) and teammate Rushlee Buchanan.

"This is a great way to start the race," said Cheatley. "The time trial is not my forte but we all have to go out and ride as hard as we can, even after a hard stage like today. I'm going to go out and give it my all."

Cheatley more than doubled her lead in the general classification heading into the stage three time trial. She is more than half a minute ahead of Ryan in second, with an additional 15 seconds to Buchanan.

The pro-elite women raced for six laps, totaling 102km on rolling terrain. Cheatley's teammates sent off several attacks during the opening laps and many of them resulted in small breakaways.

"We knew we had the numbers and aimed to attack a lot," said Colavita-Baci's directeur sportif Rachel Heal. "We wanted to try to wear out the stronger riders and teams to force them to work early on so that Cath and Rushlee could attack toward the end."

Buchanan made the first move with one and half laps to go and brought Ryan and Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing) with her. The trio gained approximately 30 seconds on the peloton before the climb through the start-finish line showing one lap to go.

Cheatley bridged across to the three leaders and drove the pace, with help from Buchanan, causing Scott to fall off pace. Riders involved in chasing the small break included Amber Rais (Kuota Speed Kueens) and Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12).

Buchanan attacked at the base of the final climb forcing Ryan to chase. The move allowed Cheatley to counter attack for the stage win.

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)3:54:23
2David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:16
3Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:18
4Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
5Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
6Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)0:00:21
7Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
8Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
9Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)0:00:24
10Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:00:25
11Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)
12Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
13Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
14Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:00:31
15Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:34
17Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)0:00:36
18Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:42
19Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:44
20Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:00:57
21Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)0:01:07
22Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:01:38
23Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:02:11
24Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:04:19
25Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:24
26Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:10
27Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:09:33
28Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:09:40
29Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:46
30Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
31Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)
32Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
33Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:09:49
34Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:09:53
35Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:09:59
36Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
37Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:12:11
38Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
39Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:14:59
40Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)
41Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
42Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
43Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
44Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
45Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
46Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
47Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
48Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
49Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
50Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
51Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)
52Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
53John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
54Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)
55Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)
56Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
57Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
58Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)
59Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
60Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)
61Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
62Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)
63Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
64Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
65Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
66Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)
67Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)
68Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
69Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)
70Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
71Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
72Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
73Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
74Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
75Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
76Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
77Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
78Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)
79Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
80Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
81Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)
82Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)
83Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
84William Dugan (Team Type 1)
85Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
86Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
87Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
88Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
89Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
90Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
91Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)
92Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)
93Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
94Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
95J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
96Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
97Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)
98Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
99John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
100Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
101Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
102Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ)
103Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
104Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)
105Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
106Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
107Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)
108Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)
109Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
110Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)
111Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
112Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
113Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
114Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)
115Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
116Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)
117Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:15:31
118Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)
119Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:17:06
120Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:19:23
121Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:24:57
122Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)0:34:46
123Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:45:12
124Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:45:14
125Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
126Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:45:19
127Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
128Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)
129Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
130Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:45:33
HDAdam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
HDJohn Hanson (Team Ora presented by Independ)
HDGlen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)
HDChristopher Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)
HDThomas Devisscher (Ride with Rendall)
HDVinnie Scalia (Team Ora presented by Independ)
HDAntoine Malo (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
HDAndrew Armstrong (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
HDWill Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
HDPeter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
HDChris Reid (Ride with Rendall)
HDGabriel Michaud (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
DNFKirk Carlsen (Garmin-Transitions Pro Cycling)
DNFJames Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
DNFAlder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
DNFNoah Metzler (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
DNFGregg Brandt (Grandstay Hotels)
DNFBrad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
DNFSim Gagnon-Brassard (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
DNFArnaud Papillon (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
DNFBrant Speed (Pedal Hard Training)
DNFMason Hanrahan (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
DNFJustin Kitney (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
DNFPhillipe Lacasse (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)

General classification - Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)6:29:35
2Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:21
3David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:24
4Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:30
5Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:34
6Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:00:37
7Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
8Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
9Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)0:00:40
10Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)0:00:41
11Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
13Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
14Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:00:47
15Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)0:00:52
17Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:58
18Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:00
19Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:01:13
20Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)0:01:23
21Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:01:54
22Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:05:27
23Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:06:04
24Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:26
25Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:06:55
26Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:59
27Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:09:49
28Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:09:56
29Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:10:02
30Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
31Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
32Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:10:09
33Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)0:10:15
34Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
35Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:10:59
36Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:12:27
37Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
38Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)0:12:55
39Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:15:06
40Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:15:15
41Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)
42Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
43Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
44Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
45Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
46Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
47Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
48Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
49Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)
50Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)
51Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)
52William Dugan (Team Type 1)
53Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
54Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
55Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
56Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)
57Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
58Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
59John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
60Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)
61Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
62Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
63Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
64Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
65Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
66Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
67Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
68Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
69Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
70Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
71Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
72Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)
73Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)
74Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
75J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
76Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
77Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)
78Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ)
79Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
80John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
81Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
82Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
83Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)
84Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:15:42
85Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)0:15:44
86Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)0:15:47
87Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
88Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)0:16:07
89Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:16:59
90Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)0:17:42
91Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:17:53
92Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:17:55
93Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:18:15
94Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
95Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
96Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)0:18:47
97Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:19:19
98Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:20:12
99Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:20:21
100Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
101Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:21:03
102Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)0:21:53
103Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)
104Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:22:14
105Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)0:22:52
106Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:23:31
107Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:23:57
108Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)0:24:27
109Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:24:45
110Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
111Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:24:52
112Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)0:24:54
113Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:25:13
114Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:26:38
115Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:27:03
116Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:27:23
117Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:28:27
118Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
119Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:28:33
120Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:33:03
121Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:36:46
122Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)0:38:02
123Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:45:30
124Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:46:18
125Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:50:41
126Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)0:53:43
127Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:56:29
128Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:58:42
129Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:58:46
130Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)1:11:32

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)3:00:30
2Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:00:12
3Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:25
4Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)0:01:44
5Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
6Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
7Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
8Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:01:48
9Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)
10Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
11Erica Allar (Team Kenda)
12Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
13Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)
14Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:01:54
15Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
16Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)0:01:57
17Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:02:00
18Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
19Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
20Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)
21Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
22Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
23Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
24Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
25Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
26Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)0:02:07
27Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
28Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)0:02:12
29Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
30Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)0:02:14
31Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
32Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)0:02:17
33Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)0:02:20
34Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:02:21
35Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)0:02:24
36Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
37Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)0:02:29
38Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)
39Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:03:19
40Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:03:35
41Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:05:05
42Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:05:07
43Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:05:16
44Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:05:18
45Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)0:05:24
46Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)
47Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)0:05:34
48Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)
49Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:06:01
50Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:07:03
51Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:07:12
52Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)0:08:53
53Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)0:08:54
54Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:09:14
55sheila vibert (NHCC)0:12:15
56Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:12:21
57Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
58Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
59Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)
60Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)0:13:27
61Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:15:41
62Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
63Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)
64Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:19:08
65Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:19:10
66Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:20:25
67Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:27:58
68Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta)0:29:28
69Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:29:39
70Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team)0:31:23
71Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
72Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
73Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
74Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
75Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
76Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:32:22
77Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:33:52
HDCatherine Couture (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
HD252
DNFkate Bates (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
DNFAnna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing)
DNFThea Kent (Colavita South)
DNFJenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
DNFValrie Crte (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
DNFAudrey Lemieux (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
DNFChloe Black (TriSporst cycling/eclipse raci)
DNF283

General classification - pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)4:21:33
2Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:00:33
3Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:48
4Erica Allar (Team Kenda)0:02:07
5Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:02:09
6Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)0:02:11
7Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
8Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
9Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)0:02:13
10Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:02:15
11Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)
12Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
13Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
14Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)0:02:21
15Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
16Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)0:02:24
17Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:02:27
18Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
19Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
20Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
21Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)
22Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
23Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
24Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
25Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:02:34
26Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
27Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)0:02:39
28Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)
29Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)0:02:41
30Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:02:51
31Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)0:02:56
32Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)0:03:06
33Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:04:02
34Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:05:34
35Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:05:45
36Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:05:47
37Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)0:06:06
38Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:06:11
39Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)0:07:03
40Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)0:07:16
41Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:07:26
42Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:07:30
43Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:08:18
44Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)0:08:32
45Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)0:10:37
46Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)
47Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:11:04
48Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:11:12
49Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)0:11:25
50Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:12:30
51sheila vibert (NHCC)0:13:01
52Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:13:20
53Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)0:13:54
54Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:14:00
55Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:14:56
56Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:15:24
57Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:16:08
58Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)0:16:58
59Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:16:59
60Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)0:17:30
61Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)0:18:31
62Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:20:40
63Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)0:22:08
64Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:26:35
65Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:28:24
66Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:29:45
67Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta)0:35:43
68Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:35:48
69Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team)0:37:33
70Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
71Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
72Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:37:38
73Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:38:00
74Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:38:07
75Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:40:16
76Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:41:06
77Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:42:24

 

