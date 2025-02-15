Exact Cross Sint-Niklaas: Lucinda Brand charges through last-lap sand to win 10th cyclocross race of season

Crelan-Corendon teammates Sara Casasola and Inge van der Heijden complete podium

Dutch rider Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi) distances Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) in corners to win the women&#039;s elite Exact Cross in Sint-Niklaas
Dutch rider Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi) distances Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) in corners to win the women's elite Exact Cross in Sint-Niklaas (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP / Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi) won the final round of the Exact Cross series in Sint-Niklaas on Saturday. She battled for all five laps against Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) and made her winning pass in the signature sand section just before the finish line of Waaslandcross, leaving the Italian with four seconds back in second place.

Crelan-Corendon pitted two riders against Brand, with Casasola's teammate Inge van der Heijden fading late in the contest and taking third, 34 seconds back, with time to spare to the Belgian chasers Julie Brouwers (Charles Liégeois Roastery CX) in fourth and Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) in fifth.

