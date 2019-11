Image 1 of 21 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) was the fastest in qualifying but his championships unravelled in the next round. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 2 of 21 Ed Clancy lines up in the points race. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 21 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) leads the elimination race. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 4 of 21 Sandie Clair (France) goes shoulder to shoulder with Olga Panarina (Belarus) in the sprint semi-final. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 5 of 21 Olga Panarina (Belarus) was beaten by Sandy Clair (France) in a thrilling sprint. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 6 of 21 Damian Zielinski (Poland) was disqualified after this sprint with Denis Dmitriev (Russia). (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 7 of 21 Kevin Sireau (France) beats Jason Kenny (Great Britain) in the sprint semi-final. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 8 of 21 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) took the gold, ahead of Kevin Sireau (France) and Jason Kenny (Great Britain). (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 9 of 21 Eyes on the prize in the men's elimination race. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 10 of 21 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) took the men's sprint. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 11 of 21 Action from the women's points race. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 12 of 21 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) faced Kevin Sireau (France) in the sprint semi-final. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 13 of 21 The riders await the start of the women's elimination race. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 14 of 21 Getting ready for the off on track side. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 15 of 21 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) took bronze in the sprint. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 16 of 21 Ed Clancy's bike ready for action. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 17 of 21 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) was quickest in the 250m flying lap in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 18 of 21 Felix English (Ireland) took a shock win over Chris Hoy (Great Britain) (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 19 of 21 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) in the women's sprint. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 20 of 21 Olga Panarina (Belarus) was quickest in qualifying in the women's sprint. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 21 of 21 Michael D'Almeida (France) and Damian Zielinski (Poland) do battle in the sprint quarter finals. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)

Morning Session

Chris Hoy (Great Britain) qualified fastest in the men's sprint, covering the 200m time trial in 9.999 seconds as the only rider to crack the 10 second barrier. France's Kevin Sireau (France) finished second in the qualifying round, clocking 10.097 seconds while Dutchman Roy Van Den Berg followed in third with 10.113 seconds.

Hoy's pursuit of the men's European sprint championship would go no further than the 1/16 finals, however, as Ireland's Felix English surprisingly eliminated Hoy. At the conclusion of the morning session's sprint rounds four riders have advanced through to the evening session's semifinals: Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation), Kevin Sireau (France), Jason Kenny (Great Britain) and Damian Zielinski (Poland).

In the women's sprint competition Olga Panarina (Belarus) finished first in the qualifiers with a time of 11.166 seconds, followed by Great Britain's Jessica Varnish, 11.273 seconds and France's Clara Sanchez, 11.321 seconds.

Panarina comfortably advanced through the morning session's sprint rounds to reach the evening's semifinals. The second through fourth fastest qualifiers, however, were all eliminated in the 1/8 and 1/4 finals. Panarina is joined in the semifinals by Kristina Vogel (Germany), Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) and Sandie Clair (France).

The first two events of the men's omnium took place in the morning session, with Edward Clancy (Great Britain) winning the 250m flying lap in 13.244 seconds and Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) claiming the 30km points race. Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) leads after two rounds with 7 points from his fifth place finish in the flying lap and second place in the points race. Tim Veldt (Netherlands) and Roger Kluge (Germany) follow closely in second and third, each with nine points.

The women's omnium got underway with one event in the morning session, the 250m flying lap, won by Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) in 14.644 seconds. Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) clocked 14.737 for second place, while Spain's Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro finished third in 14.843 seconds.

Evening session

The evening session saw even more drama in the latter stages of the sprint competition. Home favourite Damian Zielinski (Poland) beat Russia’s Denis Dmitriev in race one of their semi-final but his joy would prove to be short lived. In the second race, the commissaires judged the Pole to be guilty of dangerous riding and disqualified him from the competition.

Dmitriev thus advanced to the final, where he went to meet Kevin Sireau of France, who accounted for Britain’s Jason Kenny in his semi-final. After the earlier elimination of Chris Hoy, Sireau was left as favourite to take gold but ultimately he had no answer to the Russian in the final. Dmitriev finished the contest in two sprints to take a well-merited gold medal.

Meanwhile, with Zielinski disqualified, Jason Kenny was assured of bronze, although the regulations demanded that he show up at the start line nonetheless. “It was a weird feeling standing there,” Kenny said. “But given that Zielinski’s Polish, at least I didn’t get booed.”

The women’s sprint was a rather more straightforward matter, with Sandy Claire (France) emerging victorious. She eased past Olga Panarina (Belarus) to reach the final, where she would face Germany’s Kristina Vogel in the race for gold. Vogel’s passage to the final was a little more difficult, as she needed three sprints to get the better of one of the pre-competition favourites Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania).

Ultimately, the German’s efforts in getting to the final appear to have compromised her performance in the race itself as the sparkling Clair looked the fresher of the two. The Frenchwoman took gold, while Krupeckaite claimed the final step on the podium after Panarina failed to start the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, the omnium continued apace in the evening session. In the men’s elimination race, Roger Kluge (Germany) was the last man standing, ahead of Poland’s Rafal Ratajczyk and Jan Dostal of the Czech Republic. After three rounds of the event, Ratajczyk remains on course to take the gold, on 9 points, while Kluge is in second place on 10. Dutchman Tim Veldt remains in contention in 3rd place with 13 points.

The evening session saw two events in the women’s omnium The 20km points race was dominated by Germany’s Madelein Sandig, with Azerbaijan’s Elena Tchalykh a distant second. In the elimination race, Czech Jarmila Machacova prevailed ahead of the Ukraine’s Elizaveta Bochkaryova and Jolien D’Hoore of Belgium.

Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) leads the event after three rounds, a point clear of Machacova, with D’Hoore five points back in 3rd place.



Morning Session

Men's Sprint Qualifying 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 0:00:09.999 2 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.097 3 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 0:00:10.113 4 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.210 5 Michael D'Almeida (France) 0:00:10.221 6 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.236 7 Robert Förstemann (Germany) 0:00:10.253 8 Tomáš Bábek (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.353 9 Denis Špicka (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.355 10 Carsten Bergemann (Germany) 0:00:10.381 11 Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece) 0:00:10.404 11 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 13 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukraine) 0:00:10.441 14 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 0:00:10.445 15 David Alonso Castillo (Spain) 0:00:10.567 16 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.580 17 Luca Ceci (Italy) 0:00:10.633 18 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 0:00:10.635 19 Hugo Haak (Netherlands) 0:00:10.690 20 Artem Frolov (Ukraine) 0:00:10.750 21 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 0:00:10.765 22 Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania) 0:00:10.771 23 Clemens Selzer (Austria) 0:00:10.879 24 Felix English (Ireland) 0:00:11.046 25 Daniel Baldauf (Austria) 0:00:11.110 26 Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria) 0:00:11.148 27 David Askurava (Georgia) 0:00:11.217 28 Miroslav Denev (Bulgaria) 0:00:11.886

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 1 1 Felix English (Ireland) 0:00:11.752 2 Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 2 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:11.034 2 Clemens Selzer (Austria)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 3 1 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 0:00:10.818 2 Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 4 1 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.918 2 Francesco Ceci (Italy)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 5 1 Michael D'Almeida (France) 0:00:10.669 2 Artem Frolov (Ukraine)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 6 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.672 2 Hugo Haak (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 7 1 Robert Förstemann (Germany) 0:00:10.917 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 8 1 Tomáš Bábek (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.902 2 Luca Ceci (Italy)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 9 1 Denis Špicka (Czech Republic) 0:00:11.122 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 10 1 Carsten Bergemann (Germany) 0:00:11.199 2 David Alonso Castillo (Spain)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 11 1 Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece) 0:00:11.035 2 Adrian Teklinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 12 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.899 2 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukraine)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.024 2 Felix English (Ireland)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.472 2 Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3 1 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 0:00:10.986 2 Carsten Bergemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4 1 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.589 2 Denis Špicka (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5 1 Michael D'Almeida (France) 0:00:10.757 2 Tomáš Bábek (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.482 2 Robert Förstemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Repechage 1 1 Denis Špicka (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.973 2 Felix English (Ireland) REL Robert Förstemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Repechage 2 1 Tomáš Bábek (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.911 2 Carsten Bergemann (Germany) 3 Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.639 2 Tomáš Bábek (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.787 2 Tomáš Bábek (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.667 2 Denis Špicka (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.650 2 Denis Špicka (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.448 2 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.578 2 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1 1 Michael D'Almeida (France) 0:00:10.631 REL Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2 1 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.743 2 Michael D'Almeida (France)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 3 1 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.546 2 Michael D'Almeida (France)

Women's Sprint Qualifying 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:11.166 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 0:00:11.273 3 Clara Sanchez (France) 0:00:11.321 4 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:11.330 5 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:11.339 6 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.369 7 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.414 8 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:11.530 9 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands) 0:00:11.536 10 Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.654 11 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.725 12 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece) 0:00:11.727 13 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.828 14 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:11.875 15 Dimitra Patapi (Greece) 0:00:11.921 16 Olena Tsyos (Ukraine) 0:00:11.972 17 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:11.978 18 Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania) 0:00:11.982 19 Mary Costelloe (Ireland) 0:00:12.765 DNS Elisa Frisoni (Italy)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 1 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:12.549 2 Olena Tsyos (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 2 1 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 0:00:12.050 2 Dimitra Patapi (Greece)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 3 1 Clara Sanchez (France) 0:00:12.048 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 4 1 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:13.236 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 5 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:12.075 2 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 6 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.871 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 7 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.844 2 Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 8 1 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:12.378 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Repechage 1 1 Olena Tsyos (Ukraine) 0:00:12.629 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Repechage 2 1 Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation) 0:00:12.327 2 Dimitra Patapi (Greece)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Repechage 3 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:12.112 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Repechage 4 1 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece) 0:00:12.472 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:12.469 2 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:12.154 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3 1 Clara Sanchez (France) 0:00:11.700 2 Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4 1 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:11.966 2 Olena Tsyos (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:12.130 2 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.961 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Repechage 1 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:12.426 2 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece) 3 Olena Tsyos (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Repechage 2 1 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 0:00:11.981 2 Miriam Welte (Germany) 3 Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:11.867 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:11.775 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:12.107 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:12.234 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.719 2 Clara Sanchez (France)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.568 2 Clara Sanchez (France)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:11.859 2 Willy Kanis (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2 1 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:12.026 2 Sandie Clair (France)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 3 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:12.238 2 Willy Kanis (Netherlands)

Men's Omnium - 250m Flying Lap 1 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 0:00:13.244 2 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 0:00:13.267 3 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 0:00:13.502 4 Roger Kluge (Germany) 0:00:13.607 5 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 0:00:13.611 6 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:00:13.630 7 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 0:00:13.733 8 Julien Duval (France) 0:00:13.734 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 0:00:13.745 10 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:00:13.813 11 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 0:00:13.951 12 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 0:00:13.995 13 Risto Aaltio (Finland) 0:00:14.093 14 Eerik Idarand (Estonia) 0:00:14.107 15 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 0:00:14.111 16 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 0:00:14.114 17 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 0:00:14.124 18 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 0:00:14.146 19 Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary) 0:00:14.310 20 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 0:00:14.408 21 Andreas Graf (Austria) 0:00:14.883

Men's Omnium - 30km Points Race 1 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 105 pts 2 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 63 3 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 50 4 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 47 5 Roger Kluge (Germany) 45 6 Andreas Graf (Austria) 45 7 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 33 8 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 30 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 28 10 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 24 11 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 23 12 Julien Duval (France) 23 13 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 21 14 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 6 15 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 5 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 3 17 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 1 18 Recep Unalan (Turkey) DNF Eerik Idarand (Estonia) DNF Risto Aaltio (Finland) DNF Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)

Women's Omnium - 250m Flying Lap 1 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:14.644 2 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 0:00:14.737 3 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:00:14.843 4 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:14.937 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:14.979 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:00:15.000 7 Elissavet Chantzi (Greece) 0:00:15.312 8 Fiona Dutriaux (France) 0:00:15.372 9 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:00:15.396 10 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:00:15.427 11 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 0:00:15.468 12 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 0:00:15.527 13 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 0:00:15.534 14 Monia Baccaille (Italy) 0:00:15.535 15 Madeleine Sandig (Germany) 0:00:15.701 16 Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan) 0:00:15.734 17 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 0:00:15.740 18 Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine) 0:00:16.038

Evening Session

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.851 2 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.502 DSQ Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.401 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.445 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Finals - 5th-8th place 5 Tomáš Bábek (Czech Republic) 0:00:12.088 6 Denis Špicka (Czech Republic) 7 Michael D'Almeida (France) 8 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint Finals Bronze Medal Round - Race 1 3 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) DSQ Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint Finals Gold Medal Round - Race 1 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.418 2 Kevin Sireau (France)

Men's Sprint Finals Gold Medal Round - Race 2 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.657 2 Kevin Sireau (France)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:12.244 2 Sandie Clair (France)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:12.109 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 3 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:12.178 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.777 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.819 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.800 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Finals - 5th-8th place 5 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:12.015 6 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 7 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 8 Clara Sanchez (France)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 1 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) DNS Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 2 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) DNS Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 1 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:11.991 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 2 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:12.291 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race 1 Roger Kluge (Germany) 2 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 3 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 4 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 5 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 6 Elia Viviani (Italy) 7 Andreas Graf (Austria) 8 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 9 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 10 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 12 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 13 Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary) 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 15 Eerik Idarand (Estonia) 16 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 17 Risto Aaltio (Finland) 18 Julien Duval (France) 19 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 20 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 21 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)

Men's Omnium after three events 1 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 9 pts 2 Roger Kluge (Germany) 10 3 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 13 4 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 20 5 Elia Viviani (Italy) 21 6 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 24 7 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 25 8 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 27 9 Andreas Graf (Austria) 34 10 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 35 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 36 12 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 36 13 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 36 14 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 37 15 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 38 16 Julien Duval (France) 38 17 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 49 18 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 54 19 Risto Aaltio (Finland) 71 20 Eerik Idarand (Estonia) 71 21 Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary) 72

Women's Omnium - 20km Points Race 1 Madeleine Sandig (Germany) 35 pts 2 Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan) 18 3 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 11 4 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 10 5 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 9 6 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 7 7 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 5 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 3 9 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 3 10 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 2 11 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 2 12 Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine) 1 13 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 1 14 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 15 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 16 Elissavet Chantzi (Greece) 17 Fiona Dutriaux (France) -19 DNF Monia Baccaille (Italy)

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race 1 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 2 Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine) 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 4 Madeleine Sandig (Germany) 5 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 6 Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan) 7 Fiona Dutriaux (France) 8 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 9 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 10 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 11 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 12 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 13 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 14 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 15 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 16 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 17 Elissavet Chantzi (Greece) DNS Monia Baccaille (Italy)